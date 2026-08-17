Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

So ghastly!!!

And of course, We know what tool They had to affect all that on Humanity... Money. It enables psychopaths to do things like this. We might want to obsolete that tool.

Obsoleting Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/obsoleting-money

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
6h

What I find particularly interesting are the now defunct Georgia Guide Stones (gone boom).

The Guidestones and their message was conceived by three eugenists friends using David Rockefeller money.

The three were; William Gates (father of Bill Gates), William Shockley (Nobel Proze winner and creator of the microprocessor) and Australian Nobel Virologist Sir Macfarlane Burnet, who was behind the CRISPR technology research that manipulated the Wuhan virus and the so called mRNA vaccines bioweapons. All three men were members of the London Eugenics Society, now known as the Guaultin Institute as the term eugenics is out of favour.

Sir Macfarlane Burnet authored the new Godless Ten Commandments on the 1980 constructed Guidestones. The ten tenets can be found in Burnet's 1978 highly controversial book, "Endurance of Life".

Burnet had once proposed to Australian, UK and US defence chiefs to unleash a Carona Virus on China. The Godless Fabian Sir Macfarlane Burnet was a friend of the eugenists Charles Darwin who was also a Godless eugenists.

Before his 1985 death from cancer, at eight five years old, Burnet had hand picked, and trained a protoge by the name of Sir Gustav Nossal. He's now in his nineties and still lives in Melbourne, Australia.

In the latenl 1990s and 2000s, Nossal went on to work at the W.H.O as paid agent of the Gates Foundation, which originally was set up by William Gates Snr, and later renamed the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It was Nossal who captured the W.H.O for Gates. It is the W.H.O who is directing nations in lockstep using its 2008 International Health Regulations. All nations Health Officials are beholden to the W.H.O via UN agreements.

A friend of William Shockley, by the name of Dr Herbert Kersten, suraptiously organized the construction of the Guidestones having appointed an Elberton, Georgia bank manager to supervise the guidestones contractors, Martin and Joe Fendley. The two built the Guidestones doomsday monument featuring Sir Macfarlane Burnet's new Godless Ten Commandments for mankind.

Elberton was chosen as the location for logistics reason. It's the granite capital of the USA. Transporting intact four nineteen foot granite slabs across the USA was impractical.

The reason of the Guidestones is the 'Moral Directive' that humanity must be told of any orchestrated plans to be unleashed on mankind by elites or unseen forces. Our acquiesce is our consent.

It's evident the Guidestones were a doomsday message for today, conceived by three eugenists connected to world elites, who believe they know best for humanity and the planet. If you read the ten tenets they're largely population, social and environment focused.

It's thought that the mysterious financier of the Georgia Guide Stones , R C Christian was non other than William Gates Sr.

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