There was a man born in 1839, dear reader, he would go on to change the world, but not for the better; this isn’t a story of sunshine and rainbows.

On a small farm in Richford, New York, on the 8th of July, a boy named John was born.

At sixteen, he began work as a bookkeeper, and by twenty, he had formed his first partnership in grain and produce, before setting his sights on oil.

At twenty-four, John entered the oil-refining business in Cleveland; he built his first refinery with partners in 1863, laying the foundations that would become Standard Oil in 1870.

We move forward now, curious mind, to 1909; John is seventy years old.

This is when he turned his attention to medicine, he began his medical philanthropy by founding the Rockefeller Sanitary Commission for the Eradication of Hookworm Disease.

Targeting a parasitic intestinal worm widespread across the American South, this large-scale campaign organised treatment programmes and mass screening, and in doing so, laid the very groundwork for modern institutional public health.

To address the problem, John and his associates, most notably Frederick T. Gates, turned to a compound called Thymol, which is commonly derived from the thyme plant.

It sounds organic and natural, does it not?

Except it wasn’t.

The mass-produced medicine deployed in 1909 was not extracted from thyme at all, it was actually derived from ajwain seeds, sometimes called carom seeds, grown and exported from British India.

These seeds carry significant dangers, they are known to cause infertility and dangerously thin the blood.

They are described as hot in their nature, so potent that they can burn the lining of the mouth and throat simply on contact.

There is a great deal of speculation that Bill Gates is the great grandson of Frederick Gates, who was John D. Rockefeller’s closest advisor, his right-hand man.

You will begin to see why that matters, dear reader.

In 2014, the Gates Foundation funded trials of experimental HPV vaccines, developed by GSK and Merck, involving 23,000 young girls in remote provinces across India.

Around 1,200 of them suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune conditions and fertility damage.

Seven girls died.

Investigations by the Indian government found that Gates-funded researchers had committed widespread ethical violations; pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trials, intimidating their parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to those who had been injured.

The case reached the country’s Supreme Court.

It was not an isolated incident.

In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded a trial for an experimental malaria vaccine produced by GSK.

One hundred and fifty-one African infants died.

Of the 5,049 children enrolled, 1,048 suffered serious adverse reactions; including paralysis, seizures, and febrile convulsions.

Then there was the MenAfriVac campaign in 2002, rolled out across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gates operatives reportedly vaccinated thousands of African children against meningitis, often by force.

Estimates suggest between 50 and 500 children were left paralysed.

South African newspapers put it plainly:

“We are being used as guinea pigs for the pharmaceutical companies”

Professor Patrick Bond, who served as Senior Economist under Nelson Mandela, has described Gates philanthropic practices as ruthless and immoral.

In 2010, Gates pledged $10 billion to the World Health Organisation, stating his goal was to reduce population, in part through the rollout of new vaccines.

Just one month later, he appeared on a TED Talk and publicly repeated that new vaccines could reduce population.

In 2014, Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association made a startling accusation; that the WHO was chemically sterilising millions of Kenyan women through a so-called tetanus vaccine campaign.

Independent laboratories tested the vaccines and found a sterility formula in every single batch examined.

After denying the charges for weeks, the WHO eventually admitted that they had been developing fertility-suppressing vaccines for more than a decade.

Similar allegations have since emerged from Tanzania, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippines.

A study published in 2017 by Morgensen et al. raised yet more alarms.

It showed that the WHO’s widely administered DTP vaccine was actually killing more African children than the diseases it claimed to prevent.

Vaccinated girls suffered a death rate ten times higher than that of unvaccinated children.

Yet neither Gates nor the WHO moved to recall the vaccine, the very same one that is still forced upon millions of African children every single year.

Critics around the world now accuse Gates of hijacking the WHO’s agenda, diverting its focus away from the things we know actually prevent disease:

clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and poverty reduction

Instead, they say, resources have been channelled toward one narrow vision, the belief that health can only be delivered through a needle.

Gates’ relentless push for vaccines appears driven by more than charity.

It carries the air of messianic conviction, the belief that he is anointed to save the world through technology, paired with a disturbing willingness to experiment upon the lives of those he sees as lesser.

He pledged $1.2 billion to eradicate polio, and in doing so seized influence over India’s National Advisory Board.

There he mandated that every child under five receive fifty doses of polio vaccine, up from five.

Indian doctors themselves now hold this campaign responsible for a devastating epidemic of vaccine-strain polio, one that paralysed 496,000 children between the year 2000 and 2017.

In 2017, the Indian government finally stepped in, they scaled back Gates’ vaccine schedule and removed him and his associates from the board entirely.

And once they were gone?

Polio paralysis rates fell dramatically.

One might ask:

why not arrested and tried in a court of law for crimes against humanity?

It is a question many asked.

The hashtag #jailBillGates was trending for a reason…

That same year, 2017, the World Health Organisation finally admitted what many already knew:

the vast majority of new polio cases worldwide are vaccine-strain

Meaning they originated in the very programme created to prevent it.

The most frightening outbreaks; in the Congo, the Philippines, and Afghanistan, all trace back to Gates vaccines.

By 2018, three-quarters of all polio cases on Earth were caused by the vaccine itself.

In 1913, dear reader, Frederick T. Gates, director of charity for John D. Rockefeller’s Southern Education Board, penned something rather disturbing.

In a document published by the Rockefeller-funded General Education Board titled The Country School of To-Morrow, Gates wrote:

"Is there aught of remedy for this neglect of rural life?

Let us, at least, yield ourselves to the gratification of a beautiful dream that there is. In our dream, we have limitless resources, and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand.

The present educational conventions fade from our minds; and, unhampered by tradition, we work our own good will upon a grateful and responsive rural folk.

We shall not try to make these people or any of their children into philosophers or men of learning or of science.

We are not to raise up from among them authors, orators, poets, or men of letters.

We shall not search for embryo great artists, painters, musicians.

Nor will we cherish even the humbler ambition to raise up from among them lawyers, doctors, preachers, politicians, statesmen, of whom we now have ample supply.”

The apple does not fall far from the tree, does it?

When the United States entered the First World War in April 1917, the young pharmaceutical industry found itself with something it had never possessed before:

a vast, ready-made supply of human beings to test upon

Between 1918 and 1919, the US Army swelled to six million men, two million of whom were deployed overseas.

The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research wasted no time.

They seized upon this new pool of human guinea pigs to conduct vaccine experiments on a scale never before seen.

In January 1918, vaccines began to be administered to soldiers at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Before long, the Division Surgeon made the vaccine available to the entire camp population.

The vaccine being used?

It was manufactured in the laboratories of the Rockefeller Institute.

Between January 21st and June 4th 1918, Dr. Frederick L. Gates reported on a trial in which soldiers received three injections of a bacterial meningitis vaccine.

These were crude preparations, serum derived from horses, administered in what were essentially experimental doses.

Gates himself recorded that men receiving the vaccine developed symptoms that looked alarmingly like influenza:

coughing, vomiting, diarrhoea

Think about what that means.

These are not men resting at home, they live in crowded barracks, travelling in packed trains, sailing across the Atlantic in troop ships.

They sleep and fight in trenches.

If you introduce sickness into a system like that, and it spreads, you have catastrophe.

Then, shortly before breakfast on Monday, March 11th, it began.

By midday, Camp Surgeon Edward R. Schreiner had more than one hundred men reporting sick.

All of them, it seemed, suffering from exactly the same strange malady.

This was the first recorded wave of what would come to be known, rightly or wrongly, as the 1918 Spanish Flu.

According to a 2008 paper from the National Institutes of Health, bacterial pneumonia was the cause of death in no less than 92.7% of autopsies performed on those who died during the so-called Spanish Flu of 1918 and 1919.

So consider what happened, dear reader, an experimental anti-meningococcal serum, derived from horses, was injected into soldiers who were about to enter the cramped, unsanitary living conditions of the Great War.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Institute itself recorded that this bacterial serum was shipped to England, France, Belgium, Italy, and other countries throughout the war.

In the end, these Rockefeller Institute experiments, and the bacterial lung infections they triggered, killed somewhere between 50 and 100 million people between 1918 and 1919.

Decades earlier, something else was taking shape.

Frederick Taylor Gates just happened to be in the Greater Seattle area in 1891, the very same year Bill Gates’ grandfather was born.

A furniture store owner, we are told.

There is no public explanation as to why Bill Gates uses "III" as a suffix, and his father "II", when there are supposedly two additional William Henry Gates preceding his father, not one.

If the story were true, Bill should be the Fourth and his father the Third, but they are not numbered correctly.

That alone is a major red flag, one that casts serious doubt on whether that fourth William Henry Gates, said to be Bill’s great-grandfather, even existed at all.

This unexplained discrepancy in the numbering is made even more suspicious by the fact that Bill Gates father changed his name twice.

He was supposedly born William Henry Gates II, yet his military records show William Henry Gates Jr., which is almost certainly what he was actually born as.

Later he styled himself William Henry Gates Sr.

The reasons given for these changes appear repeatedly in his biographies, interviews, and obituaries, always dropped in as an afterthought, inserted almost forcibly into the narrative.

Yet none of these accounts satisfactorily explain why the numbering is so clearly wrong.

If there really were four William Henry Gates in succession, Bill would be IV, not III.

When you put the inconsistent numbering together with the multiple name changes and the awkward, unsolicited explanations appearing everywhere, a reasonable suspicion begins to form:

that the very first William Henry Gates, Bill’s supposed great-grandfather, never existed

Then consider this coincidence, dear reader, Frederick Taylor Gates was in the Seattle area at the exact time this supposed original William Henry Gates was allegedly there to witness the birth of Bill’s grandfather.

What are the odds?

Especially when Frederick Taylor Gates came from an East Coast family, he had no reason to be there at all.

Given everything we know, that Frederick Taylor Gates was John D. Rockefeller’s closest advisor, the man who designed the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, and that his own son Dr. Frederick L. Gates ran the vaccine experiments on US Army soldiers that triggered the bacterial pneumonia outbreak known as the Spanish Flu which killed tens of millions, it is highly probable that Frederick Taylor Gates himself is Bill Gates’ real great-grandfather.

The primary Rockefeller actors, John D. and his brother William, were sons of William Avery Rockefeller Sr. (1810–1906), a man described in his own day as something of a con artist.

I would suggest his connections ran far deeper than mainstream accounts admit.

Consider this, curious mind, John D. Rockefeller launched his monopolistic oil business in the 1860s with significant British capital.

His original partners, Samuel Clark and Maurice Andrew, acted as his direct liaisons to the Bank of England.

But if there was one figure who anchored the family’s relationship to the British financial empire, it was John’s brother, William Rockefeller.

William served as president of Standard Oil of New York, which would later become Mobil, and was also the founding force behind National City Bank, the institution we know today as Citibank.

Once the Rockefeller monopolies were firmly established and their wealth secured, the Jewish banking firm Kuhn, Loeb & Co. emerged as John D. Rockefeller’s leading investment house.

It was run by Jacob Schiff (1847–1920), a man widely regarded as a key lieutenant of the Rothschild interests, operating all under the guidance of Rockefeller’s own trusted adviser, Frederick T. Gates.

Once the Rockefeller fortune, funded from British and Jewish financial sources, was secure, a select circle of men arrived to take charge.

They were there to help Rockefeller build and manage the network of tax-exempt foundations that had always been part of the design.

Leading them were two initiates of Yale’s most famous secret society:

The Skull & Bones

Daniel Coit Gilman (1831–1909) and his close associate Andrew Dickson White (1832–1918).

Gilman had already incorporated the Peabody Fund and the John Slater Fund, before becoming one of the incorporators of the General Education Board, the body that would eventually become the Rockefeller Foundation.

And who was George Peabody, the man whose fortune stood behind those funds?

He somehow found himself one of the very few financiers capable of commanding vast sums of money, sourced, it is claimed, from the City of London Crime Syndicate, right in the middle of the manufactured 1857 financial panic.

Daniel Coit Gilman also went on to incorporate the Russell Sage Foundation, working alongside Cleveland H. Dodge of the Rockefeller-controlled National City Bank.

But the connections run deeper still.

Gilman, who had incorporated the Russell Trust all the way back in 1856, later became an incorporator of the Carnegie Institution and various endowments established by Frederic A. Delano (1863–1953).

Delano, the uncle of the highly questionable Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the principal endower behind the Brookings Institution and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The fortunes of the Russell and Delano families, the latter through his grandfather Warren, were built largely on one of the most profitable criminal enterprises in history:

the opium trade in China

This was very much a Judeo‑British business, open only to made men within the larger Crime Syndicate.

Frederic Delano, a railroad magnate, would go on to serve as Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board from 1914 to 1918.

What connects all these figures?

Every single incorporator of these tax‑exempt foundations was closely linked to the Federal Reserve system, the War Industries Board of World War I, the OSS in World War II, and later the CIA.

The foundations themselves operated as monopolist instruments, designed to centralise and consolidate control.

They picked winners, almost invariably fellow members of the Crime Syndicate, and determined the losers, across the entire sphere of American and British influence.

Frederick Taylor Gates (1847–1920) was central to this, working in concert with the other controlled foundations to steer and shape events.

The made men anointed by this system are too many to list fully here, dear reader, but we have covered some of the key figures.

Broadly speaking, they amassed great wealth through drugs and smuggling, and by positioning themselves to pick up the pieces after the deliberately contrived, predatory financial panics; 1837, 1857, 1873, 1893, 1907, 1929, and 2008.

Then came the Plandemic of 2020–21, and it follows this exact same playbook.

Gates work was only the beginning.

The Rockefeller Foundation went on to capture and steer projects on a far larger scale.

In 1947, it made a substantial grant that enabled the creation of the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations.

This globally active British institute has had a hand in almost every significant social, political, and governmental movement across much of the world for the past seventy-five years.

Less well known is another major area the Rockefeller Foundation has shaped:

global agriculture

It’s director, Kenneth Wernimont, established Rockefeller-controlled agricultural programmes across Mexico and Latin America.

There is a clear reason for this focus:

the independent farmer represents a fundamental threat to the New World Order

A man who feeds himself, and who can turn his produce into capital, is a man who cannot be easily controlled.

William Rockefeller (1841–1922), John D.’s brother, was deeply involved in the classic trust‑building and market manipulation practices of the era.

Between 1912 and 1913, the Pujo Committee investigated him and others for cornering the copper market and synchronising with artificially enforced activity in Amalgamated Copper stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

As was the custom among the Rockefeller circle, strategic marriage reinforced power.

William’s son, William Jr., married Sarah Elizabeth Elsie Stillman (1872–1935), daughter of James Stillman (1850–1918).

A second daughter, Isabel Goodrich Stillman (1876–1935), married Percy Avery Rockefeller (1878–1934), another son of William, in 1901.

The Stillman connection runs deep.

James Stillman’s father, Don Carlos Stillman, was described as a British agent who made a fortune blockade‑running in Texas during the American Civil War, then turned those profits into banking.

Even before the families were joined by marriage, William Rockefeller, James Stillman, and Jacob Schiff together controlled the most important railroads in Texas.

James Stillman would become one of the largest individual shareholders in the entire Federal Reserve system, thanks to his 20% stake in Rockefeller’s National City Bank, the institution that would become Citibank.

In 1911, William Rockefeller employed, in a private capacity through his elite social club, a high-ranking British secret intelligence service officer named Claude Dansey.

Dansey personally reorganised the U.S. Army intelligence service into an adjunct of the British Secret Service.

Dansey’s loyal U.S. henchman, Gen. Marlborough Churchill (a distant relative of Britain’s Winston Churchill), soon became director of U.S. military intelligence.

After World War I, Gen. Churchill headed up the Black Chamber, a New York-based espionage group serving the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Army and private New York financiers loyal to Great Britain.

This same Gen. Churchill would soon launch a medical research organisation, the Joshua Macy (Jewish) Foundation, for the Rockefellers and British intelligence.

Canadian Sir William Stephenson coordinated a large covert British espionage (British Security Coordination) in the U.S. prior to and during WWII. Stephenson, whose code name was Intrepid, had 2 entire floors at 630 5th Ave Rockefeller Building.

There were 2,000 British agents in place at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

When the Jesuits were expelled from every Catholic country in Europe, they found refuge in just three places:

Russia, Great Britain, and the United States

Thousands of them flocked to America, where they continued their war against the Reformation, operating under the banner of tolerance and freedom of religion for all.

Among those who arrived were families we now know as the Morgans, the Roosevelts, and the German Roggenfelders.

Roggenfelder, it is claimed, was later anglicised to Rockefeller, a change made so the name would sound less German and more American.

By this time, the devastation of the Thirty Years’ War in Germany had drawn to a close, but the Jesuits had no intention of abandoning their cause.

Their next move would be an inside one; political and financial penetration, designed to undermine and ultimately destroy the Protestant and freedom‑loving nations that had slipped from Rome’s grasp.

The Rothschild Bank, founded in 1742, which would work so closely with the Rockefellers in later generations, was part of this same design.

But we shall leave that for another day, dear reader.

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With gratitude and grace in my heart, thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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