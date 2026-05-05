I often wonder if providence is a justification for the random, but is the random actually random, or is it providence?

This morning I felt compelled to take the day off work.

I am not ill or in bad spirits; quite the contrary, dear reader, I feel great.

In my newfound freedom, I decided to do what I always do when the time is truly mine:

drink coffee and read

This is where that providence enters the frame, curious mind.

I have spent the morning with the most peculiar of letters.

Like many of our recent finds, the source is the Royal Society Archives, a repository for which I have developed a deep gratitude.

These files continue to deliver startling, revealing, and deeply intriguing insights that the official record seems to have missed.

And so, guided by divine whim and the restless curiosity of the human spirit, this morning we will renounce the normal and embrace the strange.

Letter, from John Hoskins to Henry Oldenburg ✉️

Translation:

“Before I can hope you should vouchsafe my letter a reading I must beg your pardon for not having provided it as soon as I should have done.

And believing, upon the experience of your goodness, that pardon is as soon granted as demanded I do now venture to give the best description I can remember of the place for keeping tender plants from the cold which was an oblong pit of such depth and bigness as the plants to be kept in it do require; this is to be lined on the sides, and the bottom covered, with dung of 2 or 3 foot thickness.

Then about a yard below the surface of the earth it is made wider by a foot at least on each side and there at that place is a frame, that compasses the pit about and has shutters of wood which being let down cover it close; but the one side of the frame to which the hinges are made fast is lower than the other that the moisture that comes upon the shutters may run off to the side.

The 3 foot space between these shutters or trapdoors and the surface of the earth is filled and heaped with more dung so that the heat of it being on all sides of the plants (which grow and continue in pots) preserves them from cold, and when the sun shines clear these shutters being uncovered and lift up let the sun into the plants for a little time and keep out the wind and besides I remember mr Balam (the unparalleled botanist) told me among other curious observations of this kind that plants thus kept close must have the fresh and open air sometimes else they would die as if they were in danger of being stifled for want of breath.

This I saw at Boycke near Worcester at one mr Higham his garden who promotes many plants to as great a height of perfection as any I have seen & there the shutters open to the South.

But now for Russia in a part of which Sigismund Baro de Herberstein & others say that men are frozen in the winter and revive in the spring.

The province he calls Lucomoria.

He says likewise that the whole nation of the Samoyeds have one leg shorter than the other.

And this if you think worth your while you may be easily certified of if true.

And give me leave to borrow one doubt from the news books though it has been one with me ever since I read mr De Beauplan and that is how the Tartars feed their horses when they make their inroads upon their neighbors while the earth is all covered with snow frozen over that being the season they account most advantageous and the country scarcely inhabited.

In the French correspondence if you please to remember mr de Marolles his Catalogue and whether he goes on in his history of painting Etc.

For if any of the subjects I have mentioned be thought worth your own inquiry for any satisfaction you desire for yourself; or to bestow, as you still use to do, upon those you please to oblige I am glad if I have served you otherwise, the writing about them is much a greater trouble than can any way be described by

your obliged servant,

JH”

The letter reveals a fascinating intersection of practical engineering and almost mythic anomaly, all handled with the same dry, investigative tone.

The writer spends a significant portion of the text meticulously documenting a subterranean plant pit designed to cheat the climate.

By lining an oblong pit with two to three feet of dung, he describes a method of generating constant thermal energy to preserve tender plants from the cold.

He doesn't just theorise; he provides a specific location, the garden of a Mr. Higham near Worcester, where he personally witnessed plants being promoted to a height of perfection using this exact system of wooden shutters and fermented heat.

Then, the narrative shifts abruptly to Russia and the province of Lucomoria.

The claim that men are frozen in the winter and revive in the spring is presented not as a fable, but as a matter of record citing Sigismund von Herberstein.

What makes this particularly haunting is the silence that follows in the archives; there is no secondary correspondence debating the biological mechanics of this hibernation or questioning its validity.

The decision to either bury this information or accept it as a reality of the East remains unrecorded, leaving the Frozen Men suspended in a sort of archival limbo.

The observation regarding the Samoyeds is equally striking.

The writer describes the entire nation as having one leg shorter than the other, presenting it as a physical feature rather than a localised deformity.

He invites the recipient to have this certified if true, treated with the same scientific curiosity as a new botanical species.

The most profound moment of confusion, however, surrounds the Tartar military tactics.

The author, a man who clearly understands the lifecycle of plants and the requirements of soil, expresses a genuine doubt regarding the Tartar cavalry.

He cannot reconcile how they could launch massive inroads during the winter, the season they found most advantageous, when the earth was frozen solid and covered in snow.

If a man who knows exactly how to manufacture heat and sustain life in frozen ground cannot fathom how these horses were fed, it suggests the Tartars possessed a logistical or environmental knowledge that was entirely alien to the Royal Society’s circle.

It raises the question of where that knowledge originated and why it remained a mystery to the West’s leading minds.

And so, dear reader, an interesting albeit brief discussion this morning but one to reflect on, as we will do now.

The existence of a technology like the plant pit in Worcester reveals a hard, practical obsession with control.

This wasn't a desperate struggle against a dying world, but a calculated engineering of the environment, using the literal heat of decay to maintain a height of perfection when the sky refused to cooperate.

It proves that the natural limits of a season were seen only as obstacles to be bypassed by anyone with enough dung, wood, and the right hinges.

This same cold, investigative lens is what makes the report on the Frozen Men of Lucomoria so unsettling.

It is presented with the same clinical detachment as the garden blueprints, suggesting that the ability to freeze and revive was viewed as a biological fact to be certified rather than a myth to be mocked.

The silence that follows in the archive isn't a lack of interest; it’s a hole in the narrative where a truth too strange for the public ledger was likely filed away and forgotten.

The physical anomalies, like the uneven stride of the Samoyeds, further suggest that the standard human form we accept today was once viewed as far more varied and adaptable.

But the most striking realisation comes from the author's confusion over the Tartars.

Here is a man who mastered the art of forced growth in winter, yet he is completely baffled by how an army sustains itself in a frozen wasteland.

It hints at a massive discrepancy in knowledge.

While the West was perfecting pits to keep tender plants alive, another power was navigating the dead of winter with an ease that defied the laws of logistics.

It leaves us wondering if the providence that guided us to these letters is finally peeling back the layers of a history that was never meant to be random, but was instead a strictly curated reality.

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The term Samoyedes lingered in my thoughts, dear reader, a name that seemed to echo through the corridors of my own archives until I was compelled to find where it had settled.

I’ve never added an addendum quite like this before, but some names carry a resonance that demands a deeper look.

These entries paint a picture of a once numerous and powerful nation of Tartary that has been strangely dispersed across the mountains and the frozen deserts of the north.

There is a tragic, almost spectral quality to how they are described, scattered from the Chinese frontiers to the Frozen Ocean, living in moveable habitations and clutching to songs of heroes from better times.

It is a description of a people whose glory has been systematically dismantled by time and geography.

But it is the clinical, almost derogatory tone of these records that reveals the most.

They are portrayed as a people without regular government, possessed of irritable nerves that throw them into convulsions at a sudden noise.

The text attributes this to poisonous fogs or the septic qualities of their food, framing their very existence as a biological failure.

This feels less like a neutral observation and more like a calculated piece of propaganda designed to dehumanise a once-powerful culture by reducing them to a collection of physical oddities, short thick necks, flat faces, and short and thin legs.

This importance cannot be overstated.

When the official record seeks to bury a nation, it first strips them of their dignity, turning their exploits into something that will never likely be renewed.

By labelling them as strangely dispersed, the text avoids explaining how or why such a powerful nation was shattered.

It leaves us wondering what was truly lost when these people were pushed into the uninhabitable corners of the world, and why the gatekeepers of history were so intent on framing their decline as a natural inevitability rather than a deliberate erasure.

The work of digging through these archives is a solitary endeavour.

If you find value in the glimpses into a world that was never supposed to be remembered, a donation helps keep the research moving forward.

Just know it’s not needed, and your presence here is the greatest commodity, but it is a direct way to support the retrieval of what has been lost to time.

Think of it as a tip for the digital archaeologist.

Every contribution ensures that these peculiar letters and anomalies don’t just sit in a dark database, but are brought into the light where they belong.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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