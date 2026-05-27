If I sell you a product that fails to perform as described, is it a success or a fraud?

If a manufacturer markets a device for a specific purpose, yet its output is fundamentally disconnected from its promise; we call it defective, and we demand a refund.

If it doesn't do what the manual claims, either the seller is lying to secure a profit, or the product was designed from the outset to trick the consumer.

The vaccination narrative is identical.

We are told these products confer immunity, a promise that failed at the point of origin under Edward Jenner in 1801, and continues to fail today.

If the modern medical interventions were truly safe and effective, why is the schedule a cycle of endless repetition?

The original promise was a single act of immunisation.

Now, we live in the era of the booster, a term that exists only because the primary product failed.

Jenner began his experiment injecting children with infected cow pus, and many of them died.

His own child was reduced to a puppet, a vessel for his theory.

The foundations of this practice are built upon the bodies of the dead and the degradation of the living.

Another fact many are unaware of is that our ancestors were stripped of the right to say no; they were forced by state mandates.

They were told:

accept the jab or face the consequences

Has anything changed?

When I refused the Covid mandate, my livelihood was threatened.

When a pharmacist friend stood against the vaccines, she lost her practice.

This is not science; it is a system of oppression.

If these products worked as described, why would anyone despise them?

As a child, I was conditioned to believe the propaganda; I took what I was given.

Yet, as I grew, I realised these interventions do not solve the ailments they claim to cure.

If the tetanus jab provides immunisation, why the constant requirement for boosters?

I have abstained for over a decade, and I have not succumbed to the terror of the common narrative.

I sleep great, I wake without an alarm, and I am in the best physical health of my life.

Consider the design of this realm.

If we are created by the divine, is it logical to believe we were built to fail?

Did the Creator struggle with hay fever?

Did the hand that shaped the flowers and the pollen also create a flaw that requires a chemical intervention to correct?

If you abandon the divine for the altar of the laboratory, look at the reality of history.

In 19th-century Britain, the public lived in filth, surrounded by their own waste, with no infrastructure to speak of.

Then, sanitation arrived.

Clean water, sewage systems, and basic hygiene were implemented.

Suddenly, the dying stopped.

Vaccines did not save the world; infrastructure did.

Test the premise:

continue your schedule of injections, but surround yourself with excrement and see how long you survive

The miracle they sell you is a fabrication.

The history they hide reveals the truth:

a practice of suffering, death, and poor results, masquerading as a triumph

The world has been manipulated, obscured, and conditioned to fear its own shadow.

So then, curious mind, let us look at the evidence the establishment refuses to show you; evidence that has gotten me suspended from various platforms…

Look at this leaflet, dear reader they’ll call it propaganda because that is the only way to bury the truth it exposes.

It’s an artifact from the Irish Anti-Vaccination League, and it doesn’t care about our feelings.

It shows us the raw, unfiltered cost of the state’s medical ambition.

They take the official reports, the very documents the government hoped you wouldn't bother reading, and they hold them up to the light:

over 1,300 deaths from vaccination in Dublin alone

When you look at this, you aren't looking at a historical curiosity.

You are looking at a warning.

If vaccines truly delivered on the promise of a painless, disease-free existence, why would anyone oppose them?

Why would anyone spend their time, their reputation, and their energy fighting a miracle?

You don't fight a miracle.

You only fight a monster.

The system labelled this propaganda because it was the only way to avoid answering the question.

It’s easier to dismiss a pamphlet as misinformation than it is to look at a child’s broken body and explain why the government demanded it happen.

They call it silly, they call it dangerous, and they call it anything that isn't the truth, because if you actually stopped to look, you’d realise that people didn't fight back because they were bored or confused.

They fought back because they were watching their world being poisoned by the very people who claimed to be saving it.

This is what happens when you treat the human body like a laboratory experiment.

You get exactly what you see on this page:

a record of suffering that the state calls progress

A Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

These pages, dear reader, are drawn from William Fox’s A Model Botanic Guide to Health.

When you hold this text, you are not holding a medical relic; you are holding a declaration of war against an encroaching, state-mandated apparatus that has spent over a century working to bury the reality of its own incompetence.

Fox was a central figure in the botanical school, a movement that stood as the last line of defense for individual sovereignty against the laboratory-industrial complex.

While the state was busy rebranding its failures as science, Fox was busy documenting the carnage.

He didn't write to coddle the intellect; he wrote to strip the veil off the institutional lie.

Fox dismantles the entire charade by targeting the absurd and mischievous logic at its heart:

the assumption that to save a child from the possibility of a disease they might never contract, you must inflict a certain malady upon them

This is the loathsome system of infant torture he exposes.

He forces us to confront the reality that this wasn't about health; it was about the deliberate impregnation of the pure life-blood of the human race with the worst diseases of the lower animals.

It is a violation, plain and simple.

He shreds the illusion of the miracle by pointing to the historical record of its impotence.

He notes that even after a century of this practice, with individuals being jabbed twice and thrice over, the promised immunity never materialised.

Smallpox continued to devastate those who were supposedly secure, and Fox documents that in every county, there were thousands who had smallpox after vaccination, with hundreds of children being poisoned daily.

The most biting observation, which connects directly to the dangerous, silly reality of these mandates, is his take on why this system persisted.

It wasn't because it was effective; it was because the medical faculty, once committed to the dogma of Jenner’s mistaken theory, became so hardened that they ignored the evidence of the dead and injured right in front of them.

When persuasion failed, the state turned to legislative enactments to force compliance.

Fox exposes the cold, hard truth:

the system doesn't continue because it works; it continues because it was codified into law to bypass the common sense of the public

They call it propaganda because it is the only way to silence a record of a systemic failure that has been sacrificing human health for over a hundred years.

People aren't fighting this because they are confused; they are fighting it because they recognise that when something is truly dangerous, the most silly thing you can do is silently accept it.

Fox isn't just offering a critique; he is holding a mirror up to the medical elite, and he’s forcing them to look at the rot they’ve spent a century calling progress.

He cuts through the sterile, institutional jargon to expose a simple, visceral truth:

the state is trading the unknown, manageable possibility of nature for the guaranteed, systemic poisoning of the next generation

He looks at the legislative enactments not as laws, but as the panicked flailing of a guild terrified that if the public ever looked at the data, if they really saw the thousands who fell ill after being secured, the entire house of cards would vanish.

He reaches into the very anatomy of the human form to build his defense, arguing that we are equipped with seven million pores specifically to purge what is impure.

When the state forces an injection, they aren't just breaking a medical rule; they are committing a biological sacrilege, sealing in the filth that nature designed us to cast off.

And then, he pulls the rug out from under the cow-lymph fairy tale entirely.

He reveals that they weren't even using the beast; they were using our own children as the harvest, creating a ghoulish chain of infection that links families in a cycle of suffering that stretches from one generation to the next.

This is the sins of the fathers made manifest in a vial.

When he cites the events in Holmesfield in 1861, he isn't just noting a date, he is pointing to a crime scene where the good kind of virus was the mask worn by pure, unadulterated cruelty.

He writes with the grim satisfaction of a man who knows that even if the establishment tries to bury this, the truth is too loud to stay silent.

He envisions the day when the lancet is relegated to the scrapheap of history, alongside the bloodletting and the dark superstitions that once passed for wisdom.

He is waiting for the moment when a generation finally develops the spine to look at these false and ignorant theories and decides that they have had enough of being the fuel for a machine that only knows how to destroy.

Will it be us?…

The Vaccine Curse 📑

These pages, dear reader, are from The Vaccine Curse, a startling pamphlet published in 1895 by C.W. Amerige, M.D.

His perspective is vital because he operates from within the very guild he is dismantling.

Unlike the botanical critique offered by Fox, which approached the body as a natural system to be protected, Amerige offers a clinical autopsy of his own profession.

He is an insider who has abandoned the medical fraternity, using his credentials not to shield his peers, but to tear away the mask of legitimacy they hide behind.

Amerige begins by framing the custom of vaccination as a practice of such foul origin and dire results that it is a genuine mystery how it was ever legally enforced upon a supposedly free people.

He argues that Jenner’s theories took root only because he was selling a solution to a public paralysed by the fear of smallpox.

Once royalty backed Jenner, the machine took over, dissent was crushed, and error was effectively rebranded as truth.

He views the history of this system not as a series of medical steps, but as a deliberate and ongoing betrayal of the public trust.

In the section titled The Custom of Vaccination, Amerige uses the authority of a fellow physician, Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes, to drop the hammer on the entire medical establishment.

By citing Holmes’s famous assessment that the profession's entire pharmacopeia would be better off at the bottom of the sea, Amerige signals that vaccination isn't a uniquely scientific anomaly; it is just the most recent and grotesque example of a profession that has spent centuries peddling baseless, illogical, and pernicious dogmas.

He argues that practitioners today have become so addicted to the prestige and emoluments of Jennerism that they are effectively blind, hardening themselves against the mountain of evidence that shows their patients are being injured and broken.

He frames his collection of data not as a clinical report, but as a prosecutor’s evidence file.

He is explicit about the fact that what he is presenting is only a tiny fraction of the truth, acknowledging that the real cost, the ruined lives and the hidden misery, has been systematically scrubbed from the record.

He writes with the grim resolve of a man who knows the truth has been buried, and he is determined to make that record vocal.

He is holding the medical faculty accountable, framing their participation in this great crime against bodily purity as something they will eventually have to answer for.

He is telling the reader that the system isn't failing by accident; it is operating exactly as intended, sustained by a profession that would rather protect its own myths than admit to the suffering it causes.

As we move through the pages of this pamphlet, curious mind, it becomes clear that Amerige is no longer just criticising a procedure; he is dismantling the moral character of the medical class.

He targets the mental or moral obtuseness of his peers not to debate the science, but to expose a systemic cover-up.

By highlighting that these experts refuse to read the very foundational texts they champion, he reveals that their authority is a hollow shell, a learned posturing designed to protect their status rather than pursue the truth.

He is accusing them of a deliberate, cold-blooded suppression of facts to maintain their own relevance.

This is the central indictment:

the profession has been reduced to a parasitic enterprise

When he insists that smallpox is a result of constitutional impairment and filthy environment, he is stripping away the mystique of the miracle injection.

He is arguing that the medical establishment relies on the maintenance of disease, not its resolution.

If the problem is environmental, then health is a matter of autonomy and sanitation; if the problem is a mysterious contagion that only they can fix, then the public remains in a state of permanent, profitable dependency.

The history of engrafting serves as his definitive proof that this is a generational betrayal.

By using the example of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, he shows that this system has always thrived on the exploitation of panic, convincing the terrified to sacrifice the sanctuary of the healthy body for a certainty of foul pollution.

The general physical degeneration he identifies is the real legacy of this trade.

He is holding the mirror up to his colleagues, forcing them to see that their professional identity is built upon the systemic poisoning of the population.

He is not just telling you they are wrong; he is telling you they are guilty.

As we reach the final pages for this evenings lesson, curious mind, Amerige dismantles the foundational myth of Jenner’s science, exposing it as a transition from one form of state-sanctioned malpractice to another.

The historical arc he traces is one of managed deception; once the public finally recognised that engrafting was a criminal assault on human health and forced the government to ban it, the medical class simply rebranded their pursuit of profit under the banner of vaccination.

He paints Jenner not as a pioneer, but as a man who weaponised country gossip during a period of widespread scientific vacuum, where superstition prevailed and demand for proof was silenced by the promise of salvation.

He turns a clinical eye toward the origin of the vaccine itself, forcing the reader to confront the reality that it was never a refined therapeutic tool.

By tracing the term to the filth of grease, a disease born from the neglect of horses, he exposes the material reality of what was being injected into the human population.

This was not a controlled, sterile intervention; it was the forced introduction of a corrupting, animal-borne substance into the sanctuary of the healthy body.

The indictment is most severe when he details the fate of Jenner’s own subjects.

By pointing out that those first children, including Jenner's son, fell to pulmonary consumption, Amerige identifies a pattern of medical gaslighting that persists to this day.

When Jenner saw his patients wasting away, he simply compartmentalised the data, ignoring the fatal consequences to protect the perceived success of the theory.

This illustrates a recurring, sociopathic indifference where the survival of the doctrine is placed above the survival of the patient.

Amerige effectively shows that the entire apparatus of vaccination was birthed from this refusal to acknowledge the destruction left in its wake, anchoring modern medical authority in a history of deliberate, mercenary ignorance.

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And so, dear reader, we must reflect on this history, for it is one of our most important lessons to date.

We stand amidst the wreckage of a narrative that has been carefully constructed, layer by layer, to obscure the fundamental sanctity of the human form.

To look upon the roots of this science, from the botanical wisdom of Fox, who understood the natural laws of vitality, to the clinical exposure by Amerige, is not just to study a dated pamphlet or the folly of a past age; it is to witness the crystallisation of a profound and enduring deception.

The tragedy is not just that we were lied to; it is that we were taught to fear our own biology, to view the natural integrity of our bodies as a vulnerability to be patched, rather than a fortress to be nurtured.

We have been conditioned to surrender our autonomy to the sterile authority of the needle, allowing those who profit from our sickness to define the very parameters of our health.

What Fox and Amerige unveiled with such stark clarity is that this was never about eradication, it was about the institutionalisation of dependency.

We were convinced that we were fragile, that we were hosts to an invisible, malevolent destiny, and in that moment of manufactured panic, we traded our sovereign right to health for the false promise of protection.

Consider the rot beneath the polished surface of modern medical dogma.

When the proponents of this system speak of progress, they are glossing over the corpses of the past, the victims of grease and consumption whose lives were extinguished on the altar of a theory that could not bear the weight of truth.

This is the logic of the closed loop:

ignore the failing patient, deny the connection between the injection and the agony, and insist that the system is perfect because the system cannot afford to be wrong

It is a form of scientific gaslighting that demands our absolute submission, forcing us to abandon our senses and trust instead in the official word of those whose hands are stained with the very contagion they claim to cure.

Open your eyes to the reality that has been meticulously hidden in plain sight.

Every mandatory intervention is a claim of ownership; every enforced protocol is a dismissal of your ability to understand the needs of your own blood and bone.

This history is not behind us; it is the blueprint for the present.

We are being asked to ignore the history of our own degeneration and to accept a version of reality where the state-sanctioned poison is the only cure.

You are not a vessel for their experiments, and your vitality is not a resource to be exploited for the enrichment of a guild that considers your ignorance its greatest asset.

It is time to look at the mask they wear, to see the rot of mercenary ignorance beneath the white coat, and to reclaim the sanctity of the body as the only true threshold against a world that demands you sacrifice it.

The power to break the cycle does not rest in their hands, but in your refusal to be silent as they rewrite the nature of life itself.

If you find these explorations into our forgotten history of value, know that any support is entirely optional.

These contributions go directly toward sourcing rare literature and maintaining the access required to keep this inquiry alive.

While resources help, your curiosity and willingness to challenge the prevailing narrative are what I value most.

Supporting this effort is a way to ensure that these suppressed truths continue to surface, but the true investment is the time you spend engaging with the material and questioning the world around you.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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