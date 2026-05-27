Alternative History

Alternative History

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ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
4h

Colliers magazine had a very long article, back in the day about the Evils of "Patent medicine". They detailed how it's corrupting force was spread to all continents. Then Places like ancient China and In the USA , Mutual Aid Societies, in both cases the doctors were paid to keep people healthy. No middleman, no profit motive, just a salary was negotiated with the community. But that was when Doctors used herbs... not the patent medicines of today.

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
3h

One of the brigades in the War on Spirit.

Get that notion of spirituality or divinity out of their heads! And bodies!

Tried sharing and posting the Rudolph Steiner quote about it severing our spiritual connection, but it wouldn't let me...

One of my shares was a bit redundant. The title page.

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