Spending time in the garden is something that was placed into my life at a very young age.

It was my grandparents who first showed me the art of tending the soil; planting seeds, watering patiently, and watching as fruits and flowers slowly revealed themselves through the seasons.

In those small moments I learned something that only reveals itself later in life; that growth, whether in the earth or in ourselves, asks for patience more than anything else.

From my earliest days I was fortunate to have such a wonderful man to look up to.

As many of you may already know, dear reader, my grandfather passed from this life earlier in the year.

Time has moved forward as it always does, yet I have found something rather unexpected in the wake of his passing:

My love for him has only grown deeper.

In the quiet months since he left us, I have begun to notice more clearly the kind of man he truly was.

When I look back across my memories, what stands out most is how much of his life was quietly devoted to the well-being of others.

He never spoke about it, and he certainly never claimed any virtue for it.

He was not kind because he wished to appear kind; he was kind simply because that was his nature.

From my memories, he never wanted anything in return for the help he gave; he seemed most content in the presence of family, offering whatever guidance, support, or steady hand he could whenever it was needed.

There are many things I wish I had said to him while he was still here, and perhaps the one that weighs most heavily upon my mind is a simple expression of gratitude.

In a world that often feels loud, restless, and uncertain, it takes a strong man to remain humble, patient, and generous.

And that is exactly what he was.

My grandad.

So this piece will not be a critique, nor an exposé, nor an attempt to dismantle anything in the modern world.

Instead, it will be something far gentler; a quiet reflection, and a small journey into the origins of one of the most peaceful and enduring human practices:

Gardening.

Because long before it became a hobby or pastime, the garden was something deeper; a place where people learned patience, nourishment, and perhaps most importantly, how to care for life itself.

Historia Hortensium

The book before us, dear reader, bears the title:

Historia Hortensium

which may be translated as:

The History of Gardens

It was written by Antonio Mizaldi, known in Latin as Antonius Mizaldus, a physician from Montluçon in France who lived during the sixteenth century.

Like many learned men of his age, Mizaldi did not confine himself to a single discipline; the scholars of that period often moved freely between medicine, natural philosophy, agriculture, and astronomy, believing that all parts of the natural world were connected and that understanding one element of nature helped illuminate the rest.

This particular work was printed in Cologne in the year 1577, though the ideas it gathers together are drawn from sources much older still.

Mizaldi presents his subject in four small treatises, each concerned with a different aspect of the garden.

The first discusses the care and cultivation of gardens, explaining how they are planted, maintained, and brought into order.

The second turns to the art of grafting, a practice that fascinated early horticulturists who discovered that by joining one plant to another they could encourage new growth and even alter the qualities of the fruit itself.

The third explores the medicinal and practical uses of garden plants, reminding us that for much of human history the garden was not just a place of beauty, but a living storehouse of remedies and nourishment.

The fourth and final section concerns the preparation of foods and beneficial substances drawn from garden produce; roots, herbs, fruits, grapes, wines, and even meats prepared alongside them.

In other words, the garden in Mizaldi’s world was not simply decoration, nor merely leisure; it was a place where health, sustenance, knowledge, and daily life all met together.

And perhaps that is why works like this still hold such value for us today; long before gardening became a pastime or an ornament for the wealthy, it was something far more essential:

A means by which human beings learned to live alongside nature, to care for the earth, and in doing so, to care for themselves.

With this in mind, dear reader, let us now turn to the pages themselves and see what wisdom this old garden has preserved for us.

Translation:

“Book One

On the establishment of gardens and their earliest use

Chapter I

Epicurus, as Pliny relates, was the first who is said to have instituted gardens at Athens for this purpose, becoming their teacher.

For before that time men had not yet been accustomed to dwell in towns and rural settlements.

Indeed among the early descendants of Romulus, the garden was nothing other than a poor little field of the countryside, supplying modest provisions and offering the most innocent and frugal nourishment.

At that time it was made with very little art or ornament, yet it produced abundant usefulness.

And what pleases me most in these early gardens is that they did not exhaust the soil with heavy cultivation, nor were they filled with unnecessary luxuries, but rather supplied herbs, trees, and vegetables which could be sold in the markets of towns.

Thus they provided both immediate nourishment and food prepared for the future.

Which Virgil, in the poem Moretum, elegantly and skillfully describes.

The usefulness and beauty of gardens

It seems fitting to me to describe, by the example of a humble cultivator of a small garden, patient in labour, in the following manner.

“He had near his cottage a little plot of land,

which the narrow boundaries of his farm enclosed.

There were cabbages and humble vegetables,

and vines that climbed among the elms.

In a small field, though rich with various herbs,

nothing was lacking that the poor man required.

His modest garden supplied what wealth itself might desire.”

And it was not a difficult task for him to keep these things in good order.

For if sometimes the field lay empty because of frost or rain, the leaves themselves would soon grow again.

Thus the garden was always fruitful.

Then he would say:

Truly I am not wealthy, who would claim such a thing?

Yet I live content among the produce of my garden.

From it I carry vegetables to the market,

and from it I return home cheerful and satisfied.

My goats graze the hillsides,

and my bees bring honey to my table.

And so, although he possessed little, he lived well.

For from the garden he received trees, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and many other useful things.

Thus the garden provided abundance even within the narrow limits of a small plot of land.”

In the passage before us, Mizaldi turns our attention to the earliest gardens known to history.

Drawing upon the writings of Pliny, he reminds us that the philosopher Epicurus is said to have been among the first to cultivate gardens in Athens as places not just of food, but of reflection and learning.

Yet the gardens of those early days were nothing like the ornamental displays we so often associate with them now.

They were small, humble plots of earth.

Among the earliest Romans, Mizaldi explains, the garden was little more than a modest field beside the home, tended by ordinary people who sought only to provide nourishment for their families.

Herbs, vegetables, and a few fruit-bearing trees were enough to sustain a household.

There was no extravagance, no careful shaping of nature into spectacle, the garden existed simply to support life.

And yet, in that simplicity, there is something deeply beautiful.

For Mizaldi goes on to describe the figure of the humble gardener; a man whose small plot beside his cottage yields everything he needs.

From that narrow strip of soil he gathers vegetables for the table, herbs for nourishment, and fruit from the trees, sometimes he carries his produce to the market, returning home with what little he requires to continue his quiet life.

He is not wealthy by any measure that the world would celebrate.

Yet he is content.

His garden feeds him.

His labour gives him purpose.

And the land beneath his care offers both sustenance and peace.

Reading these lines, one cannot help but feel that Mizaldi is gently reminding us of something easily forgotten in our age of abundance.

The garden, in its earliest form, was never meant to be a display of wealth or status, it was a place where life itself was nurtured, patiently, quietly, and with care.

In truth, the garden becomes something of a mirror for the human condition.

Just as the soil responds to patient cultivation, so too does the human spirit respond to the steady tending of simple things:

Good food, honest labour, meaningful company, and time spent close to the rhythms of nature.

Perhaps that is why gardens have endured for thousands of years.

Because somewhere within the quiet act of planting and tending the earth, we rediscover a truth that many generations before us understood instinctively:

That a life well lived does not grow from excess.

It grows, like the garden itself, from patience, moderation, and care.

Translation:

“From the mountains and forests they brought them down, and ensured that nature’s produce was gathered into the household of the master of the family, to whom the garden belonged by care and diligence.

But now, having concluded the preface of this narrative, we open the entrance to our work and begin our account of the fruits of gardens, their cultivation, their aids, and their secrets, explaining clearly each matter in turn.

What benefits may be expected from gardens, and what their use, purpose, and cultivation ought to be

Chapter II

The usefulness of gardens is most pleasant to behold and to possess.

For no one can easily know or desire anything more delightful than that which is obtained from gardens through labour and care.

Nor should a garden be established rashly or without knowledge, but with both art and understanding.

For this is the chief principle in the making of gardens: that nothing should be undertaken without thought and purpose.

As Varro and Tremellius have taught, and as Columella also writes, the gardener should keep three things in mind:

1. Utility

2. Pleasure

3. The fruitfulness of the crops

For gardens provide both nourishment and delight.

Therefore a garden should first be established near the house, both for convenience and for health, so that its fruits may serve the household readily.

Thus the garden benefits both the body and the mind.

For it refreshes the senses, restores strength, and provides relief from illness, as Palladius and others have written.

Many authors have praised the cultivation of gardens.

Among them Virgil, Varro, Columella, and Palladius, who all celebrated the elegance and usefulness of gardens.

Virgil describes it beautifully:

“The garden provides nourishment for the body.

Various crops grow from the soil.

Olives, vines, and many kinds of herbs flourish.

There is no greater delight than the garden, where many things grow together in harmony.

Flowers brighten the earth with their colours.

Pines and trees shade the fields.

Their branches protect us from the burning sun.

The meadows echo with the songs of birds, and gentle breezes carry sweet scents through the air. There the weary mind finds peace, and the body regains its strength.”

Thus Virgil, most excellent of poets, praised the fruits and delights of the garden.

For in such places the master of the household becomes a participant in nature’s gifts.

And the more often he visits the garden, the more abundant its fruits become.

For by his care and labour he improves the work of cultivation.

Therefore we must not neglect the garden, since from it come both nourishment and pleasure.

And as the poet says, the traces of gardens remain wherever people live.“

And so, dear reader, as we continue through these pages, Mizaldi begins to speak not only of the origins of gardens, but of the reasons they came to exist at all.

He tells us that the garden was never meant to be only ornamental, its purpose was far more grounded in the necessities of life.

From the garden came food for the household, herbs for healing, and a quiet place where the mind could find rest after labour.

The old writers he cites; Varro, Columella, Palladius, all describe the garden as serving three simple purposes:

Utility, pleasure, and nourishment.

It should feed the body, delight the senses, and restore the mind.

A garden, they believed, was not something distant or decorative, but something that belonged near the home itself, close enough that its fruits could be gathered daily and its presence enjoyed often.

Reading these lines, I cannot help but think back to my own childhood.

The garden of my grandparents was never large, nor was it arranged with the grand symmetry one sees in the gardens of estates.

It was modest, practical, and always alive, rows of vegetables, the scent of soil after rain, the slow appearance of fruit on branches that seemed bare only weeks before, these were the small miracles that unfolded there year after year.

And yet, looking back now, I realise that the true gift of that garden was not simply what grew in the earth.

It was the time spent there.

It was the quiet conversations, the patient work of tending plants, and the gentle lessons that arrived without ever being announced as lessons.

My grandfather never framed gardening as something philosophical, yet through his actions he demonstrated something Mizaldi’s words now bring into clearer focus.

A garden teaches patience.

Nothing in it responds to urgency.

Seeds do not hurry.

Roots do not rush their way through the soil.

The gardener must simply tend, wait, and trust that life will emerge in its proper time.

Perhaps this is why the old writers speak of gardens not only as sources of food, but as places that restore the spirit.

To care for a garden is to place yourself within a rhythm far older than our own hurried lives, it is to participate in a cycle that existed long before we arrived and will continue long after we are gone.

And in that quiet participation, something within us begins to settle.

The garden feeds the body, yes.

But it also feeds the soul.

And perhaps that is why these humble plots of earth have endured across centuries, not simply because they sustain life, but because they remind us how to live it well.

Translation:

“ …they enrich the soil with manure and make it more fertile and productive.

The method and secret of constructing a vineyard or hedge strong enough to serve as the firmest defence and enclosure of the garden.

Chapter III

It would be the height of foolishness to establish a garden without protecting it properly.

For gardens must be enclosed and defended with diligence, lest they lie open to neglect, injury, or destruction by men, animals, and wandering beasts.

Therefore the first care in establishing gardens should be the construction of walls or fences.

Some enclose them with stone walls, others with wooden barriers or hedges.

Many people of modest means construct them with clay and earth, shaped carefully into embankments.

Others plant trees and shrubs thickly around the borders so that the garden may be defended by living growth.

Yet the place must not be swampy or excessively damp, nor should it be exposed to destructive winds.

For such conditions would spoil the nourishment of the plants and corrupt the soil.

The rustic and common people often use willow or flexible branches to construct their enclosures.

Virgil describes such a humble garden in these words:

“The garden was enclosed with a simple fence, and the small field was protected by slender stakes.”

Thus the garden may be defended without excessive labour or expense.

For a good fence preserves the garden, protects its roots, and allows the plants to flourish securely.

The vine itself, when planted carefully, produces abundant fruit.

It is said that if lightning strikes the vine, it becomes more fertile afterwards, and yields more generously.

The ancient philosophers also discuss the nature of vines.

Democritus, in his writings on agriculture, and later Columella and Palladius, describe many methods for cultivating vines and improving their fruitfulness.

At the proper time the vines should be pruned and supported so that they may grow stronger.

The soil should be prepared carefully with manure and other nourishment, and the roots protected from injury.

When the shoots appear, they should be guided and tied to supports so that the plant may rise upward and grow firmly.

Some use reeds or wooden stakes to support the young vines.

Others weave branches together so that the plant may climb naturally along them.

In this way the garden is both strengthened and beautified.

For the gardener must always consider not only usefulness but also the proper order and arrangement of the plants.

Thus the garden becomes both secure and fruitful.”

And so, dear reader, as we arrive at these pages, Mizaldi turns our attention to something that might at first appear purely practical.

He begins to speak of the boundaries of the garden.

Walls, hedges, simple fences woven from branches, even earthen embankments, these, he tells us, are necessary if the garden is to flourish.

Without protection, the work of the gardener may easily be undone; animals wander in, harsh winds strip the plants, careless hands disturb what has taken months to grow.

At first glance this may seem little more than common sense, the kind of advice any experienced gardener would quietly pass on.

Yet, as is so often the case with these older writers, there is something deeper resting beneath the surface.

A garden, Mizaldi reminds us, cannot thrive without careful boundaries, the soil may be fertile, the seeds healthy, the labour sincere, yet if the garden is left exposed to every passing influence, its growth becomes uncertain.

And perhaps life itself is not so different.

Just as the garden requires protection from what may harm it, so too must we learn to guard the conditions that allow us to grow well.

Time, energy, attention; these are not infinite resources.

Without some gentle structure around them, the things that matter most can easily be scattered or neglected.

Reading this, I find myself returning once more to memories of the garden of my childhood.

My grandfather understood these things instinctively.

He never spoke of “boundaries” in the philosophical sense, yet the garden itself quietly reflected them.

Beds were carefully marked out, rows tended with patience, young plants supported as they grew, and fences repaired when winter storms had weakened them.

Nothing extravagant.

Nothing unnecessary.

Just quiet care, repeated year after year.

And perhaps that is why gardens have always carried a certain wisdom within them.

They remind us that growth rarely happens by accident, it requires attention, protection, and the steady hand of someone willing to tend what has been planted.

In this way, Mizaldi’s advice moves gently from the practical to the reflective, he shows us that the garden must not only be fertile, but also well ordered.

The vines must be guided, the roots nourished, and the growing plants supported so they may reach their full strength.

Only then does the garden become what it was always meant to be:

A place that offers both nourishment and peace.

And so, dear reader, as we bring this morning’s reflections to their close, it is difficult not to feel a quiet admiration for the simplicity of the lessons contained within these old pages.

What began as a work on the cultivation of gardens has revealed itself to be something far richer than mere instruction.

Beneath the surface of Mizaldi’s words lies a gentle philosophy of life; one that reminds us that the most enduring forms of wisdom are often found in the simplest of practices.

The garden teaches patience, it teaches care, it teaches the discipline of tending something that grows not according to our urgency, but according to the steady rhythm of nature itself.

Seeds must be planted long before their fruits appear, so too must the foundations of a meaningful life be laid quietly, often without immediate reward.

When I reflect on these pages, I cannot help but return once more to the memory of my grandfather standing in the garden.

At the time, it seemed like nothing remarkable, just a man tending his plants, moving slowly between rows of soil and leaves.

Yet now, with the clarity that time sometimes offers, I realise that those quiet moments contained a lesson far greater than I understood at the time.

He was cultivating far more than vegetables.

He was cultivating patience.

He was cultivating humility.

He was cultivating a life that found satisfaction not in excess, but in care.

And perhaps that is the true wisdom hidden within the garden.

In a world that often celebrates speed, noise, and constant pursuit, the garden reminds us that some of the most meaningful things in life grow slowly, and often without announcement.

The soil does not hurry, yet it nourishes life.

The gardener does not command the plants, yet through gentle attention they flourish.

And so perhaps the garden is not simply a place where we grow food or flowers.

Perhaps it is a place where we learn, in the most humble of ways, how to grow ourselves.

For in tending the earth, we are reminded of a truth that generations before us seemed to understand instinctively:

That a life well lived is rarely built through force or haste.

It is cultivated patiently, season by season, through quiet acts of care.

Much like the garden itself.

This work is simply the result of patience, curiosity, and a love for old books.

If you feel inclined to support it, donations are warmly welcomed.

Thank you, curious mind, for reading with me.

