Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
5h

Evil , exists in and only in the hearts of men, everything else is as it should be.

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13 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
5h

Jordan, you read my mind . My suggestion for another topic was The Jew World Order. Great job as usual!. I listened in the past to Christopher Jon Bjerknes mostly on Iconic .com w/ Richard Willett who has been diving into this nasty stuff for some time now. The problem I found however was it is all so convoluted and Psychotic one tends to glaze over and disbelieve the whole thing but maybe that's part of the plan. The point being that even though all of us sane folk don't believe what they are preaching they do and there in lies the danger. They have obviously bamboozled and strong-armed their way into every aspect of the control system to the point of a tail wagging the dog scenario that seems to have no one interested in stopping it.Any other country doing what they are doing would be taken out by hook or by crook as they say!

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
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