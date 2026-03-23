At present, there is no shortage of conspiracy theories.

Some are plainly fantastical, easy to dismiss at a glance, while others rest upon something far more unsettling:

evidence.

Yet, it often seems that the theories most heavily supported are the ones most quickly sanctioned.

Not always removed, but marked, framed in such a way that their weight is diminished.

I have come to know this personally.

Across platforms; Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, certain subjects carry with them an invisible boundary.

Step too close, and something shifts.

This morning, I shared links on Facebook to research hosted on the VAERS database:

the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

A system designed to collect and record vaccine injury data, and in this context, a record of the reported harms linked to the Covid vaccine.

Within minutes, the post was marked for misinformation.

Not removed, and not debated, just simply labelled.

And there is something curious in that.

For to mark a source as false, while leaving it visible, does not erase it, it reframes it.

It instructs the reader how to see, before they have even looked.

In some ways, this feels more consequential than removal itself.

But such is the condition of the modern world.

What was once spoken openly now passes through filters, through permissions, through unseen hands that guide not only what is said, but how it is received.

And yet, we are still here.

Still able to write, to read, to exchange thought across distance and time.

And in that, there is something worth holding onto.

So we proceed; not in defiance, but in observation.

Not to convince, nor to declare, but simply to look.

For this piece, we step slightly forward in time from the usual pages of this archive.

Into the 20th-century.

A period not so distant, yet already beginning to feel unfamiliar.

Within it, we find references to a substance known today:

sodium fluoride.

What follows is not an exposé, nor is it an argument.

It is a reflective examination of what was once written plainly, and how those words sit when read now.

And perhaps, in placing past and present side by side, something subtle begins to emerge.

Not a conclusion, but a question…

This document is neither obscure, nor speculative.

It is a written parliamentary record from India, dated March 1987, a formal exchange between government officials regarding public health, specifically, the use of fluoride in toothpaste.

And within it, something subtly revealing is stated.

Fluoride, when present in excess, is acknowledged as “injurious or harmful to health”.

This is not a fringe claim, nor is it contested; it is widely accepted.

But what follows is where the unease begins to take shape.

When asked what the maximum permissible limit of fluoride in toothpaste should be, the answer is clear:

“It has not been fixed”.

Read that again.

A substance recognised as harmful in excess, a product used daily, often multiple times, from childhood onwards, and yet, no defined boundary between safe and unsafe.

Instead, we are told that a committee is being constituted to decide.

Not before its widespread use, but during it.

So what does this actually mean?

It suggests that, at least at this moment in time, the line between benefit and harm was not properly understood, or perhaps not agreed upon, even though the substance was already embedded in everyday life.

A question naturally follows:

If the limits were not yet established, on what basis were the amounts being used?

And further still:

How often do substances enter common use not because their safety is fully known, but because their risks are considered acceptable, or deferred?

There is something rather unsettling in that.

Not because it proves anything, but because it reveals a process; one where certainty is not always a prerequisite for adoption.

And once again, the pattern appears not hidden, but written, plainly, for anyone willing to read it.

Now we shift, briefly, into the modern framing; not to conclude anything, but to ground what follows.

Today, we are told that not all fluoride compounds are the same.

Sulfuryl fluoride is described as a restricted-use fumigant, a gas used for pest control, something handled professionally, deliberately, and with clear caution.

Alongside it, we are introduced to sodium fluoride.

A white, crystalline powder, presented as stable, controlled, and commonly used; found in water fluoridation, in toothpastes, in everyday applications.

Two substances, both containing fluorine, yet separated clearly in how they are described, how they are handled, and how they are understood.

One, a gas used to eliminate pests.

The other, a measured compound, placed into daily life.

And so, a distinction is drawn.

Sodium fluoride is framed as the contained, usable form, something safe when applied correctly, something ordinary.

Hold that in mind.

Because when placed alongside the pages that follow, where sodium fluoride appears not as a passive additive but as an active agent with very different effects, the contrast becomes… difficult to ignore.

Not a contradiction, perhaps.

But certainly something worth paying closer attention to.

These pages come from a U.S. Department of Agriculture publication, specifically the Bureau of Entomology, dated in the early 20th century.

The experiments done were conducted around 1910-1912.

The title is clear in its intent:

“Preliminary Experiments with Sodium Fluoride and Other Insecticides Against Biting and Sucking Lice.”

This is not theory, this is applied science; practical, agricultural, and observational.

And what do they show?

They show, repeatedly and without hesitation, that sodium fluoride is highly effective at destroying life; not selectively, not mildly, but completely.

Used as a dust, used as a spray, used dissolved in water.

In each case, the wording remains consistent:

“All stages were promptly destroyed.”

“The destruction was complete.”

Not slowed, and not reduced, destroyed.

Even more telling, the substance is described as remaining active long enough to continue killing lice that return later, suggesting not just immediate action, but a lingering effect.

Now, place this beside what we have just been told in the modern framing.

Sodium fluoride, a white, crystalline powder, controlled, measured, presented as safe within limits, something placed into daily life.

The contrast is not subtle.

On one hand, a substance used deliberately to eradicate living organisms.

On the other, the same compound, in a different context, normalised, routine, almost invisible.

So how might this be interpreted?

Not as a conclusion, but as a tension.

Because the question is not whether sodium fluoride can destroy life, these pages make that clear.

The question becomes one of scale, exposure, and time.

If a substance is used once, in isolation, perhaps it is insignificant.

But if it is used twice a day, every day, across years, across decades, then it is no longer a single exposure:

it is a lifetime one.

And while it is often said that dose defines danger, another question quietly follows:

Who defines the dose, and on what basis?

None of this proves harm in itself.

But it does reveal something worth sitting with.

That the same substance can exist in two very different roles; one overt, one ordinary, and that the boundary between them is not always as fixed as we might assume.

And perhaps more importantly:

that the long-term implications of repeated exposure are not always as visible as the immediate effects, but that does not mean they are absent.

And so, dear reader, we close not with certainty, but with a quiet shift in perspective.

There are moments in reading where something does not announce itself loudly, but lingers, not in what is said, but in how it sits against what we think we know.

A substance once spoken of in terms of destruction, applied with purpose, measured in effect, now folded gently into the fabric of the everyday.

Not hidden, and not denied, simply redefined.

And perhaps that is where the weight lies, because danger does not always arrive as a warning.

Sometimes, it arrives softened, explained, adjusted, until it no longer feels like danger at all.

Until it becomes routine.

There is something quite unsettling in that transformation.

Not because it proves harm, but because it shows how easily meaning can shift, how something once handled with care can, over time, be handled without thought.

And if such a shift can occur here, so plainly, so calmly, one is left to wonder where else it may have occurred, unnoticed.

Not a claim.

Not a conclusion.

Only a thought that lingers:

that what we are told is safe may one day be spoken of differently, and that the distance between those two understandings is often far smaller than we are led to believe.

If today’s pages gave you something to think about, something that stayed with you a little longer than expected, then you have already given something in return simply by being here and reading.

There are no sponsors behind this work, no institutions guiding it, only time, patience, and a genuine curiosity for what has been written before us.

If you feel moved to support that, it is received with gratitude and put back into the work itself; into the books, the pages, and the time it takes to read them properly.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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