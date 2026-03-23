Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
9h

Flouride is by product of aluminum production.

ALCOA bought off Congress to dump it in the water supply to avoid cost of disposal.

Not a coincidence that the generation that used Aluminum cookware has Alzheimers.

Read Murder By Injection by Eustace Mullins.

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Mr. H.'s avatar
Mr. H.
9h

Thank you. Interesting thoughts, interesting presentation.

I have a lifelong relationship with this material and a conscious relationship with the evidence of the dangers of fluoride since the age of seven when I was diagnosed as fluoride allergic-hypersensitive via double-blind clinical tests.

Spent my life avoiding exposure to fluoride, in any form, and the preponderance of the evidence from my reading is that fluoride has such a nature that, in animals -including humans - it is a cumulative poison. (i.e. you will always take in more than you will eliminate and whatever you take in will, over time, harm you in both the short and long term.)

If the dear reader of this comment is interested in his or her health or personal health issues of any kind, or the health issues of their friends and family I have a few suggested books listed below. Likewise, if you are interested in this topic of how fluoride in toothpaste, in drinking water, in food, and in beverages prepared with water that contains fluoride, etc. then, to repeat myself, below are some suggested readings:

Fluoride The Aging Factor, by Dr. John Yiamouyiannis. In summary he shows fluoride damages/destroys enzyme systems and the result of this is disease. Selection of chapter titles of interest: How Fluoride Works; Breaking Down the Body's Glue; The First Visible Sign of Fluoride Poisoning; Disarming the Immune System; Genetic Damage and Cancer. Name an illness, it could be caused by or enhanced by fluoride exposure.

The Fluoride Deception by Christopher Bryson. An excellent history of how the quackery of water fluoridation came to be.

Fluoride: Drinking Ourselves to Death? by Barry Groves. Another excellent history and summary of what fluoride really is and what it does to the body. Name an illness, it could be caused by or enhanced by fluoride exposure.

Fluoridation the Great Dilemma by George L. Waldbott, M.D. and others. Lots of great information and a selection of chapter titles are: Acute Fluoride Toxicity; Chronic Fluoride Toxicity; Health Effects of Airborne Fluoride; Genetic Damage, Birth Defects, and Cancer.

Sincerely.

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