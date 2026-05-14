As war, poverty, and media distract the masses, events of the past, and the more sinister of the present, are obscured.

You don’t look because you can’t; we have other priorities curated for us.

It is as simple as that:

they don’t need to hide the evidence if they know you wont look for it

The screen is a flood of sex and violence.

You might call it harmless entertainment, but this constant subversion is a grindstone against your moral compass and, ultimately, your logic.

There is a calculated reason why sexual vulgarity is the primary language of youth media, just as there is a reason a genocide is live-streamed while those who ask questions are cast out as pariahs.

This isn't a conspiracy; what conspiracy is printed on the American dollar bill for all to see?

People dismiss this as a wacky theory, yet they ignore how many historic travellers referred to the world becoming New.

The discovery of the New World changed everything, a nation seemingly unbounded, protected by a Declaration of Independence.

But look at your life, curious mind.

Look at your surroundings.

Are you free?

Could you move across the world on a whim?

True independence means the ability to rely on no one, yet here we are, tethered to careers just to put food on the table.

That is not independence; it is slavery with a better PR department.

To find mental freedom, we must go to the source.

The National Archives of Britain hold the manuscripts that remain available to those who refuse to be distracted.

It fuels my soul in the endeavors of the heart, and nothing resides closer to my Magnus Opus than the truth of the world.

This morning, we look upon an invasion that took hold in the summer of 1667.

And perhaps in understanding the path Ukraine faced as a country, we may find ourselves understanding its predecessor just that bit more:

Khazaria

Garmers to Williamson ✉️

To anchor our journey into the obscured, dear reader, we turn to a singular, chilling dispatch held within the National Archives at Kew:

Folio 70: Jollyvet to Williamson

I shared and discussed this reference briefly yesterday evening, but it is brought forward again now to provide a grounding context for the references that follow.

Recorded in the State Papers Foreign under the reference SP 82/11/70, this newsletter from July 1667 acts as a definitive autopsy of a continent looking the other way.

It reveals a world of jarring contradictions, where the elite in Vienna were immersed in the decadence of a great horse-ballet and public entertainments to celebrate the Empress's name-day.

Yet, while the grandes danced, reports from Warsaw dated July 18 reveal that incursions by Tartars and Cossacks into Ukraine had reached within twelve miles of Lvov.

While envoys were dispatched on missions of condolence for a Queen’s death, the actual victims of the late accident required recompense for widows and payment for the cure of seventeen wounded.

This record grounds the reality in the chilling indifference of the time, proving that the proximity of the invaders was no secret; it was simply overshadowed by the public entertainments of those who held the power to act.

Jollyvet to Williamson ✉️

One month later, the same observer provides the evolving autopsy of a nation in collapse through Folio 74: Jollyvet to Williamson.

Cataloged as SP 82/11/74, this August 1667 record expands the scale of the general confusion as the unsettled state of Poland deepened following the Queen's death.

While the continuing attacks by Tartars and Cossacks in Ukraine remained a constant, grim backdrop, the focus of the elite had shifted toward the predatory machinations of succession.

The document details Condé’s designs to seize the crown for himself, charting his calculated plans to enter Poland through Riga and Livonia, or alternatively, Silesia.

It exposes the internal rot of the French party and the role of Count Christopher Pac, the Great Chancellor of Lithuania, as they navigated a senate whose attitude remained dangerously unclear.

Even as the borders were breached, the priority remained the funeral rites and the political maneuvering of Condé and his brother to attend the Queen's obsequies.

This second reference reinforces the pattern:

a landscape being physically dismantled by invasion while the administrative heart of the region was consumed by the theatre of power and the scramble for a vacant throne.

Les Articles du Traité 📝

This record, titled:

Les articles du traité fait par le Sieur Sobieski, Grand Maréchal de Pologne, avec les tartares et les cosaques

Translates to:

The articles of the treaty made by Lord Sobieski, Grand Marshal of Poland, with the Tartars and the Cossacks

By December 16, 1667, the general confusion of the summer had solidified into a formal capitulation.

This document, held at The National Archives, Kew, under catalog reference SP 117/107/13, is part of the State Papers:

Gazettes and Pamphlets series

It marks the moment where the physical incursions, once whispered about while Vienna danced, forced the hand of the Polish crown.

Lord Sobieski, the Grand Marshal, was no longer just observing the descent; he was negotiating the terms of it.

This treaty with the Tartars and the Cossacks represents the official recognition of the continuing attacks that had breached the gates of Ukraine and pushed within twelve miles of Lvov just months prior.

It is the legislative tail-end of a systemic penetration, showing how quickly the theater of power in the capital is forced to reconcile with the reality of the frontier.

Expanding our understanding of the concept at hand, this record proves that the dismantling of a nation isn't just a series of violent acts, it is eventually codified into articles.

The shadow of the predecessor grows longer as we see the very forces that were dismissed as border skirmishes being treated as sovereign entities capable of dictating terms to the Grand Marshal himself.

Sand to Williamson ✉️

Moving forward into late 1674, the facade of stability had fractured entirely, as evidenced by Folio 170:

Sand to Williamson

This newsletter, cataloged under SP 82/12/170 and sent from Hamburg between November 27 and December 7, reveals a chaotic theatre of shifting allegiances and localised rebellion.

The dispatch captures a surreal scene in the bishopric of Bremen, where grandes, high-ranking officers of the Swedish army, were seen sending back chariots filled with their wives and children.

This move triggered rumors that their advance had been countermanded, yet the reality was a landscape thick with mobilisation, from increasing Danish forces near Hamburg to the Swedish army lingering in Pomerania.

Most striking is the Polish thrust toward Kaminiec.

The report details a large Turkish convoy moving from Walachia that was intercepted and attacked by a Russian woiwode acting on the direct orders of the King of Poland.

The King’s next objective was Bar in Podolia, Ukraine, described as a strong town whose garrison was now a melting pot of rebellion, including many Lithuanians and Tartars standing against the Polish crown.

This record blows a hole in the narrative of clear-cut national borders or unified fronts.

Instead, it presents a region where a Polish King used Russian commanders to strike Turkish interests, while his own subjects, Lithuanians and Tartars, held fortified positions against him.

While the grandes in the west continued their diplomatic dances over armistices and the release of high-profile captives like Prince William of Fürstenberg, the ground in Ukraine was being held by those who had already walked away from the crown.

Folio 180 (SP 82/12/180) brings the 1674 narrative to a cold, conclusive resolution that highlights the ruthless efficiency of state power.

While the previous dispatch depicted a landscape of rebellion at Bar, this update from Hamburg dated December 14/24 reveals that the strong town has fallen.

The chief officers surrendered unconditionally to the King of Poland, who immediately dismantled the resistance by weaponising it.

He dispatched nearly 12,000 Tartars to Lithuania and sent Turks to Kaminiec, effectively absorbing his former enemies into his own front-line military apparatus.

This maneuver shatters any notion of fixed ideological warfare; loyalty was just a resource to be traded for survival.

As Mohilow and other towns capitulated, the Polish army finally transitioned to winter quarters, though the pressure remained localised as Kaminiec was kept encompassed.

In the west, the Swedish machine showed no signs of stalling, with successful levies of horse and foot in the duchy of Bremen and a major rendezvous of the Swedish army predicted for December 16/26 at Pasewalk.

The state didn't just defeat its internal rivals, it repurposed them to maintain a constant state of mobilisation.

I will carry on this journey with you this evening, dear reader, picking up exactly where we left off to follow the thread of the Swedish rendezvous and these shifting winter power dynamics.

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And so, dear reader, what does all this mean?

It means that the lines we draw on maps and the neat categories we use to define us and them have always been a convenient lie, a thin veneer of order stretched over a boiling sea of pragmatism.

The dispatches from late 1674, captured in the clinical precision of Folio 180 and its predecessors, show us a world where the strong town of Bar, once a defiant fortress of Tartar and Lithuanian rebellion, is not ended by a heroic stand or a tragic massacre, but by a signature.

The surrender was unconditional, yet the aftermath was not an ending, but a transformation.

The reality of the modern narrative often tries to sell us a version of history and current events where people fight for singular, unyielding ideologies.

We are told that loyalty is an anchor.

But the 12,000 Tartars sent to Lithuania and the Turks dispatched to Kaminiec reveal the haunting, human truth:

that survival is the only truly universal language

The King of Poland did not see enemies to be purged; he saw a 12,000-man military apparatus to be inherited and redeployed.

In the flicker of a single news-letter, the rebel becomes the front line, and the invader becomes the garrison.

This is the bang that echoes into our own era.

It exposes the fiction of the monolithic state.

It shows us that beneath the grand declarations of crowns and governments, there is a pulse of desperate adaptability.

Even as the Polish army retreated to winter quarters, they left Kaminiec encompassed, keeping the wound open, while in the west, the Swedish machine continued its relentless levies of horse and foot, already predicting its next rendezvous at Pasewalk.

It is a cycle of mobilisation that never truly sleeps; it only changes shape.

We like to believe we are more sophisticated now, but these papers from Hamburg remind us that we are still living in that same general confusion.

We are still watching the powerful consume the resistance of the weak and repurpose it for the next conflict.

It is a passionate, brutal, and deeply human cycle of survival that defies every tidy story we try to tell ourselves about who we are and what we stand for.

If you find value in these deep dives into the archives, please know that donations are never necessary.

Your presence and engagement in unearthing these forgotten narratives are what I value most.

For those who do wish to contribute, any funds received go directly toward the procurement of further original documents and historical books to keep this journey moving forward.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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