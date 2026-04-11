I have become entrenched in the concept of a false history; it has become an obsession of mine to deliver evidence that substantiates this rather horrifying claim.

I have said it numerous times, dear reader:

I wish to be wrong

It bears a heavy weight on the soul to discover information that does not contradict the concept of a Great Erasure, but only deepens it.

Previously, I mentioned that to erase Tartaria from history, one would need to eradicate and dissolve their involvement in every single instance where they influenced global events.

If the rulers of Tartaria achieved feats that altered the world, those feats had to be removed, edited, and repurposed to fit a new, managed narrative.

Regardless of how you look at it, the result is a history that is not true.

People have been given accolades they did not earn; civilisation’s have been credited with architectural and societal feats they did not achieve.

It is documented in great detail throughout the historical record that Genghis Khan founded the Tartarian Empire around the year 1190.

Yet today, he is framed only as a ruthless Mongol leader who united various hordes to assault Asia.

This article will first ground you, curious mind, in the historical evidence of Genghis Khan’s actual feats.

We will then move to declassified CIA documents which allude to the fact that the historical record is accurate, while the mainstream narrative is merely a sanitised and distorted reflection.

This is what I meant when I said everything had to change.

To maintain the fable, even the legacies of the men we are still taught about today had to be liquidated.

We have all heard of Genghis Khan, but I can assure you, you haven’t heard this side of his story.

Enquiries Touching (1614) 📖

To ground the reader in the reality of this history, we must look at a text that predates the modern liquidation of information.

These pages are from a seminal work titled:

Enquiries Touching the Diversity of Languages and Religions through the Chief Parts of the World

Written by Edward Brerewood and published posthumously in 1614.

Brerewood was not a casual observer; he was a distinguished scholar, an antiquary, and the first professor of astronomy at Gresham College in London.

His work was highly regarded for its attempt to systematically categorise the world’s civilisations and religions.

In 1614, this was the top-level intelligence of the era, a scholarly snapshot of the world before the history was sanitised.

As we look at the text, specifically pages 74 and 75, Brerewood provides a stunning clarification of the origins of the East.

He explicitly identifies Chingis (Genghis Khan) not as a nomad without a home, but as the first founder of the Tartarian Empire.

He pinpoints the date around the year 1190.

This is a crucial distinction.

In the 17th century, it was understood that Genghis Khan didn't just lead a group of fighters; he founded a formal, recognised sovereign entity named Tartaria.

The text explains that Genghis Khan subdued the regions formerly ruled by Presbyter John (Prester John), a legendary Christian King of the East.

Brerewood describes how this ancient dominion in the Northeast of Asia was brought to ruin and strangely altered by the rise of the Tartars.

This provides a clear lineage of power:

Genghis Khan didn't step into a vacuum; he conquered and integrated existing, highly developed kingdoms into a singular, massive imperial structure

On page 75, Brerewood discusses the geography of Tartary, noting that it contained some of the greatest cities in the world, including Quinsay.

By citing sources like Marco Polo and the scholar Scaliger, Brerewood anchors his account in the most respected historical testimonies available at the time.

He isn't describing a strange unknown land; he is describing a known, mapped, and religiously diverse empire.

This is the evidence that the modern narrative hides.

In 1614, it was accepted as a matter of academic fact that Genghis Khan was the architect of the Tartarian Empire.

He was the man who inherited and transformed the ancient kingdoms of the East.

Later, when we look upon a CIA-archived newspaper from 1966 calling this region unknown, we aren't seeing a lack of knowledge, we are seeing the end result of a campaign to erase the very records Brerewood was preserving.

Purchas His Pilgrims (1625) 📖

To further dismantle the sanitised version of the past, we turn to a work that offers an even more granular perspective on the rise of the first Tartarian Emperor.

These pages are taken from Samuel Purchas’s monumental collection:

Purchas His Pilgrimes

Published in 1625, Purchas was an English cleric and a successor to Richard Hakluyt, the great chronicler of voyages.

This collection was an exhaustive compilation of firsthand accounts from explorers and historians, intended to be a global treasury of geographical and historical knowledge.

By selecting a text from the early 17th century, we are deliberately bypassing the layers of narrative management that would follow in later centuries.

We are looking at history before the reset, when the power of the Tartars was a recent and formidable reality to Western scholars.

In these pages, specifically under the section The great Exploits of Cingis or Cangius, Purchas draws upon the writings of Haithon (Hethum of Korykos), an Armenian nobleman and historian who was a direct witness to the inner workings of the Tartarian court.

This is not distant speculation; it is eyewitness testimony preserved through the centuries.

Purchas documents the transition of the Tartar people from a divided group of tribes into a singular, divinely sanctioned empire.

He describes how Genghis Khan was chosen to be the Governor of the Tartarians to free them from bondage and tribute.

The text records a formal coronation where the seven principal tribes knelt before him, placing him upon a felt throne, the opulent beginning of a royal line that would continue for generations.

The record goes on to detail the administrative sophistication of this new empire.

Genghis Khan did not just lead hordes; he established a rigid military and social hierarchy, appointing Captaines over tens, over thousands, and over ten thousands, creating full regiments and a cohesive state structure.

This is the blueprint of a high-functioning government, far removed from the primitive nomadic image pushed by modern history.

Perhaps most startling is the mention of the Kathayans (Cathayans) on page 404.

Purchas notes that these people had scriptures of the Old and New Testament and houses made after the manner of our Churches.

He describes them as very courteous and gentle people and identifies them as the best Artificers in the world.

They produced corn, wine, gold, silk, and other commodities, utilising an advanced economy that flourished under the Tartarian shadow.

Purchas also highlights the intellectual weight of the people involved.

He cites Fryer Bacon (Roger Bacon), who testified to the skills of the inhabitants and their unique methods of writing.

This level of cultural and technological detail, mentioning specific writing styles, religious practices, and industrial capabilities, proves that 17th-century scholars viewed the Tartarian Empire as a sophisticated, diverse, and world-shaping force.

When we hold these pages against the modern claim that this was a strange unknown land, the contradiction becomes undeniable.

Purchas and his contemporaries didn't see an unknown void; they saw a massive, organised empire that had integrated Christian, Muslim, and local traditions into a global power.

The fact that these details are missing from today’s curriculum suggests that the liquidation mentioned in 20th-century CIA documents was not just about hiding the present, but about surgically removing the most impressive parts of the past.

A New Grammer (1771) 📖

To complete this historical grounding, we turn to the third edition of William Guthrie’s:

A New Geographical, Historical, and Commercial Grammar

Published in 1771, Guthrie’s Grammar was the definitive educational standard of the late 18th century.

It served as a primary reference for the Western world’s academic and political elite, providing a present state of the world’s kingdoms.

This document is a vital witness because it shows that as recently as 1771, the massive geopolitical reality of the Tartars was not a mystery, but a fundamental part of global geography.

On this page, under the heading Tartary in Asia, Guthrie defines a territory of staggering proportions.

The text is explicit:

it describes the Tartars as a people who once possessed all the North of Asia, and even some parts of Europe

Most importantly, Guthrie records that these were the forces that destroyed the Roman empire.

This directly contradicts the modern narrative which sidelines the Tartars in favor of other groups; in 1771, it was an established fact that this power brought the West's greatest empire to ruin.

The geography recorded here further cements this sovereign legacy, listing the major divisions of Great Tartary, Chinese Tartary, and Russian Tartary.

Guthrie recognises them as the most formidable of all the northern nations.

This is a record of a vast, subdivided geopolitical entity that occupied nearly half of the globe.

When we bring these three centuries together, 1614, 1625, and 1771, the pattern is undeniable.

From Brerewood to Guthrie, the first founder Genghis Khan and his sovereign Tartarian Empire were the recognised architects of a state that held dominion over the North and crushed the Roman Empire.

This was the standard curriculum of the Enlightenment.

The fact that this entire geographical reality, once documented as the largest and most formidable power on Earth, has been dissolved into a primitive nomadic myth proves that the history we are taught today was not born of discovery, but of deliberate deletion.

To maintain the modern fable, the very foundation of Genghis Khan’s empire had to be liquidated from our collective memory.

Now that we have established this unbroken line of historical evidence, we must ask how such a massive reality was officially removed from human consciousness.

To find that answer, we move from the standard textbooks of the 1700s to the declassified archives of the CIA.

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CIA - RDP75 - 00149 📂

This is not a theoretical report; it is a copy of a newspaper article from 1966 that was specifically classified and held in the CIA’s records.

The weight of this cannot be ignored:

an intelligence agency felt it necessary to seize and hide a public news report

The document, titled The Unknown Asia, serves as a direct weapon against the modern narrative.

It illustrates a staggering pivot in how the world's largest landmass was portrayed to the public in the 20th century.

While earlier records from the 1600s and 1700s described a mapped, subdivided, and administratively organised empire, this CIA-held document suddenly rebrands Central Asia as a vast, unknown void.

The article discusses Genghis Khan, but it strips away the First Founder of the Tartarian Empire title we saw in the previous works.

Instead, it reframes him as a figure of mystery emerging from a geographical blank space.

This is the Great Erasure in its final, active stage.

By 1966, the sovereign reality of Tartaria, which our ancestors documented as once possessing all the North of Asia, had been successfully converted into an unknown mystery.

The fact that the CIA saw fit to classify a newspaper article about the unknown nature of this region proves that the information was never actually lost.

You do not classify a lack of knowledge; you classify a secret.

This document reveals that while the public was being taught that Asia was a mysterious, disorganised wasteland, the intelligence community was carefully managing the remaining echoes of the Tartarian record.

The unknown was a manufactured state, designed to bury the administrative and imperial truth of Genghis Khan’s actual legacy under a layer of state-sanctioned ignorance.

CIA - RDP86 - 00269 📂

To understand how a documented global reality can be systematically erased from the public mind, we turn to a report that was never intended for public eyes.

This is a declassified internal study titled:

The Development of American Psychological Operations 1945-1951

This 95-page document is a chilling blueprint for the management of human perception.

It details the creation and refinement of Psychological Operations (PsyOps), the art of using information as a weapon to confuse and hamper an enemy’s purpose.

While the document focuses on the mid-20th century, its contents are incredibly revealing and deeply unsettling.

It is a manual for the Great Erasure, and it is worth reading every one of its 95 pages to grasp the sheer scale of narrative control the state is capable of.

The first page alone alludes to our hypothesis.

It sets the stage by identifying the Psychological Strategy Board, an entity designed to coordinate informational activities that were, in reality, cloaked propaganda.

It establishes that history is not a passive record, but a strategic asset to be deployed or liquidated according to the needs of the state.

On Page 5, the document directly addresses the lineage of these tactics, and it is here that we find a smoking gun.

Under the section War Experiences and Liquidations, the CIA identifies Ghengis Khan as a master of these operations.

This is a critical admission.

In our earlier 17th and 18th-century records, Genghis Khan was documented as the sophisticated First Founder of a legal, sovereign Tartarian Empire.

Here, in the secret internal archives of the 20th century, the CIA still recognises his strategic genius.

However, notice the context:

they place his legacy under the heading of Liquidations

This proves that the intelligence community knew exactly who he was and what he achieved, yet they categorised his historical presence as something to be liquidated, systematically dismantled and removed from the public narrative.

By grouping Genghis Khan with the Romans and the Saracens, they admit he was a world-shaping figure.

But by applying the term liquidation, they reveal the mechanism of the erasure.

The goal was to take the organised, administrative reality of his Tartarian Empire and replace it with a controlled, psychological version, the image of a disorganised nomad leading a horde.

This document confirms that the history of Tartaria wasn't lost due to a lack of evidence.

It was liquidated as part of a psychological war to confuse and hamper the collective memory of the world.

The state realised that to maintain the current fable, the true legacy of the men who built the East had to be officially removed and replaced with informational activities that served the modern agenda.

We are not looking at a mystery; we are looking at a crime scene where the evidence of a civilisation was deliberately destroyed to manage the mind of the modern reader.

CIA - C02752850 📂

This document is a classified monitoring report of a feature in Argosy magazine titled:

Wanted Dead or Alive: $100,000

The curiosity is immediate:

the CIA was keeping tabs on popular pulp magazines because those magazines were reporting on the real-world fallout of Operation Moolah

They were monitoring how the public, and the enemy, were reacting to a high-stakes psychological operation in a region they were now calling The Unknown Asia.

The weight of this evidence is on Page 7, where it records the Soviet reaction to the American leaflets.

The text reports that the Red broadcast denounced the operation as a monstrous and vile deception, ultimately shouting:

This is the greatest bluff since Genghis Khan!

This is a profound admission to find in a secret intelligence file.

It proves that by 1953, the name of the First Tartarian Emperor was no longer being used to describe a historical figure from the books, but as a classified benchmark for strategic dominance through deception.

This document shows the final pivot of the Great Erasure.

While the hundreds of books documenting Tartaria’s sovereign past were being liquidated from the public consciousness, the intelligence community was privately acknowledging that those same historical methods were the gold standard for their own operations.

The Unknown Asia wasn't a discovery; it was a rebranding.

The State took a mapped, administrative reality and turned it into a bluff, ensuring the true history of the region remained a classified asset while the world was left with a manufactured vacuum.

Reading all 9 pages shows the clinical way the CIA tracked the success of this overwrite, proving that the transition from a known empire to an unknown void was a managed, high-level operation.

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And so, dear reader, we reached our conclusions for the second time in one day, for I have the fire for writing and I intend to wield it relentlessly.

To look upon these documents, from the ink-stained pages that once pulsed with the names of a thousand cities to the sterile, classified files of the 1950s, is to witness the slow-motion murder of a memory.

We are not looking at lost history; we are looking at a liquidated identity.

When a nation is conquered, its walls are torn down.

When a civilisation is erased, its very soul is repurposed as a bluff in a classified folder.

History is not a record of what happened; it has become a curated garden where the weeds of truth are pulled to make room for the plastic flowers of The Unknown.

When we see the name of the First Tartarian Emperor used as a benchmark for a psychological operation in a CIA file, we are seeing the ultimate desecration.

The ancestors who built a sovereign reality across the seven nations have been stripped of their agency and turned into ghosts in the machinery of modern warfare.

They have been robbed of their humanity so they could be used as a metric for deception.

What is lost is not just a name on a map.

It is the inheritance of every soul whose lineage has been cauterised.

To manipulate history is to commit a crime against the dead and a theft from the unborn.

It leaves us as a race of orphans, wandering a planet we no longer recognise, told to believe in Unknown voids where our fathers once held court.

We are living in the greatest bluff, standing on the hollowed-out shell of a past that was too powerful to be allowed to remain in the light.

The weight we feel is the gravity of that silence.

It is the heavy, aching realisation that the real story isn't missing, it was taken.

We are the inheritors of a manufactured mystery, staring at the fingerprints of the Psychological Strategy Board on the pages of our own heritage.

To remember is to resist.

To look at these files and see the sovereign Tartaria beneath the Unknown is to refuse to be a ghost in their machine.

We owe it to the liquidated ones to find the truth, not in the sanitised textbooks of the victors, but in the shivering jitters of the classified record, where the truth still screams from the margins.

While donations are not essential, they are a valued commitment to keeping this fire burning against the Great Bluff.

Your support helps maintain an investigation that refuses to be managed by the institutions of the unknown.

However, your presence is the greatest gift to me.

Knowing you are here, seeing the silence and feeling the weight of what was taken, is the ultimate victory.

Your attention is the one thing the state cannot manufacture or control.

It is the final proof that the liquidation failed.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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