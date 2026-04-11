Alternative History

Alternative History

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Eric McCormick's avatar
Eric McCormick
3h

I also have to ask, what is the purpose of keeping one single copy of one single publication classified? Would there not be countless other articles on the subject over a range of years? Wouldn't there be potentially thousands of copies of that article already floating around? Why go through what seems to be an insane level of erasure at an institutional and global scale, but miss key, carefully laid breadcrumbs that lead directly back to the issue at hand?

I am not in any way doubting the premise on which you are building here; I can feel that there is something wrong about the historical narrative as it stands.

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Eric McCormick's avatar
Eric McCormick
3h

Would you go ahead and write a book already?

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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