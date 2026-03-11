Alternative History

AKgrrrl
1h

I could not even get past the first few paragraphs citing "reasons" women were incapable of decisionmaking etc as having a "narrowed education".

Education was not allowed except for royalty and even then,limited by topic for females.

Ownership of land, homes, or business was not allowed.

Access to information, life or death decisions for location, care, or any possessions was made by men.

Participation at anything was ruled by men for thousands of years in nearly EVERY culture.

Men decided everything.

Men make the wars.

Men take what they want.

Do not rationalize that because a Queen was appointed in UK or EU there were rights---that was done because of bloodline and was about duty to bear heirs as men enforced their will.

That peaceful civilizations did rule in peaceful matriarchy will be obfuscated and hidden forever, same as in religion. It is ludicrous to believe that a One Infinite Creator capable of creating all things,an Omnipotent and Universal force, would reduce itself to appear in a puny male human form on earth. Not to mention, it is the female force in and of all creatures that creates. Men make wars and build by force of will.

Amaterasu Solar
20m

As a woman, I surely appreciated this. I can pretty much say for sure that intellectually, the sexes are the same, in that both have low, medium, and high skills in about the same proportions. I am grateful that I was born in a time when I was not limited by My bodily configuration, and I applaud the author!

Thanks!!!

