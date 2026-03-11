Earlier today I shared a short note in which I mentioned my opinion regarding modern feminism.

As expected, the remark drew a number of responses.

Some agreed with what I had said, others strongly disagreed; yet every person who chose to comment did so with conviction.

Each voice spoke from a place of belief and experience, and there is something rather refreshing about that.

Honest disagreement, after all, is what gives discussion its vitality; it is through the exchange of ideas, sometimes harmonious, sometimes conflicting, that we sharpen our understanding of the world around us.

Seeing the responses encouraged me to expand a little further upon my thoughts.

Not beliefs, I should clarify, but opinions; reflections formed through observation rather than rigid doctrine.

There are, of course, many aspects of feminism with which I find myself in agreement; equal pay, equal rights, and equal opportunities are principles that should hardly be controversial in a modern society.

There should be nothing within the realm of human endeavour that a woman is barred from attempting simply because she is a woman.

Where my thoughts begin to diverge is when the natural distinctions between men and women are treated as though they do not exist at all.

Equality need not require uniformity.

Men and women possess different strengths, and acknowledging those differences is not an insult to either sex; it is simply an observation of reality.

The typical male, for example, is of much larger physical proportion; broader shoulders, heavier bone structure, larger hands and arms, traits that naturally provide an advantage in tasks requiring heavy manual labour and physical exertion.

The typical woman, however, possesses something entirely beyond the reach of male strength:

the biological ability to conceive, carry, and nurture new life within her own body.

It is a capacity unique to the female sex, and one upon which the continuation of the human race itself quietly depends.

There are many other examples that could be discussed, but listing them would not truly serve the purpose of this newsletter.

Instead, what we shall do, as we so often do here, is turn our attention back through the pages of history.

This evening we will travel to the closing years of the eighteenth century and examine what is widely regarded as one of the earliest works on the subject of feminism.

For this discussion I deliberately chose a book written by a woman, for a rather simple reason:

if we wish to understand what women originally sought, it seems only fair that we listen first to the words of a woman.

And so, dear reader, let us once again slow our pace and set aside the impulse to rush toward conclusions, instead, allow yourself to sit quietly with the words of our ancestors.

They too wrestled with questions of society, nature, and the relationship between men and women; questions we often assume are uniquely modern.

In reading their thoughts with patience and humility, we may find that the past has far more to say about the present than we first imagined.

The Rights of Women 📖

Before we turn to the pages, it is worth taking a moment to acquaint ourselves with the woman whose words we are about to read.

The book before us is:

A Vindication of the Rights of Woman

First published in the year 1792, written by the English philosopher and writer Mary Wollstonecraft.

Wollstonecraft lived during a time of enormous intellectual and political upheaval.

The closing years of the eighteenth century were marked by revolutions, philosophical debate, and a renewed questioning of long-established traditions.

Across Europe and the Atlantic world, writers and thinkers were discussing the nature of liberty, the rights of man, and the responsibilities of government.

Yet within many of these discussions one half of humanity was largely absent.

Women were rarely considered participants in political life, and their education was often limited to accomplishments deemed suitable for polite society rather than intellectual development.

It was within this environment that Wollstonecraft chose to write; her book was both a critique and a challenge.

While many writers of her age described women as naturally delicate, emotional, and dependent upon male guidance, Wollstonecraft argued that much of what society attributed to female nature was in fact the result of poor education and narrow expectations.

In her view, women were not inherently inferior to men in their capacity for reason, rather, they had been trained to cultivate beauty, charm, and obedience while neglecting the development of their minds.

The result, she believed, was a society that encouraged women to seek admiration rather than respect.

Her argument, therefore, was not that women should abandon their nature, nor that men and women were identical in every respect.

Instead, she insisted that women should be educated as rational beings and moral companions, capable of contributing meaningfully to family and society alike.

At the time of its publication, such ideas were considered bold, even controversial, yet over the centuries the work has come to be recognised as one of the earliest and most influential texts in the long and evolving discussion surrounding the rights and roles of women.

And so, dear reader, with a clearer understanding of the author and the world in which she wrote, let us now turn our attention to the pages themselves.

For in these words, penned more than two centuries ago, we may begin to glimpse how the earliest advocates of women’s rights understood the question that continues to occupy so much of modern debate.

I have chosen to begin with the introduction, for it is here that Wollstonecraft lays the foundation of her argument and reveals the concerns that moved her to write.

At the very outset she reflects upon the condition of society and the state in which women found themselves in the closing years of the eighteenth century.

After observing the world around her and studying the systems of education that shaped both boys and girls, she arrives at what she calls a “profound conviction”, that the weakness commonly attributed to women was not a natural deficiency, but rather the result of a neglected and distorted education.

In Wollstonecraft’s view, women had been trained not to cultivate strength of mind, but to cultivate beauty and charm.

She compares them to flowers planted in soil so rich that they grow rapidly and attract admiration, yet lack the strength and durability that would allow them to flourish with maturity.

Society, she argues, had encouraged women to inspire affection rather than to command respect.

This observation is particularly striking when read today, for it reveals that one of the earliest advocates of women’s rights did not attribute female weakness to nature itself, but to the expectations that society had placed upon them.

She goes further still, directing criticism toward the very writers who claimed to describe female nature, according to Wollstonecraft, many of these authors, most of them men, treated women less as rational human beings and more as objects designed to please.

In doing so, they encouraged women to pursue admiration rather than intellectual development.

Yet it is important to note that Wollstonecraft does not argue that men and women are identical in every respect.

Quite the contrary.

She openly acknowledges what she calls the physical superiority of men, describing it as a natural law that cannot be denied.

The argument she advances is not that women should become men, nor that the sexes are interchangeable, but rather that women should be educated as rational beings capable of moral and intellectual growth.

Here we begin to see an interesting contrast with many modern discussions surrounding feminism.

Wollstonecraft’s concern was not with erasing the distinctions between men and women, but with ensuring that women were not reduced to mere ornaments of society.

Her aim was to elevate the female character through education, virtue, and the cultivation of reason, so that women might stand as respected companions rather than admired dependents.

In other words, the earliest expressions of feminism appear to have focused less on dissolving the differences between the sexes and more on correcting the conditions that prevented women from developing their full intellectual and moral capacities.

Whether one agrees entirely with Wollstonecraft or not, her words remind us that the debates surrounding the roles of men and women are far older than our own age.

Long before our modern arguments filled the newspapers and lecture halls, thoughtful men and women were already wrestling with these questions, seeking to understand how nature, education, and society should shape the relationship between the sexes.

And it is with this in mind that we continue reading.

For in these early pages we begin to glimpse not only the origins of feminist thought, but also the assumptions and expectations from which it first emerged.

As the introduction continues, Wollstonecraft sharpens her criticism of the way women had long been instructed and addressed by society.

She observes that the guidance traditionally offered to women was rarely direct or intellectually demanding.

Instead of speaking plainly to women as rational beings, many authors had preferred to cloak their advice in gentle suggestions, polite compliments, and ornamental language, the result, she argues, was an education that encouraged vanity rather than strength of character.

In her view, women were not treated as minds to be cultivated, but as delicate figures to be admired; their education was designed less to prepare them for life and more to prepare them for admiration.

This concern becomes particularly clear when she reflects upon the social expectations placed upon women of the higher classes.

Raised above what she calls the “common wants and affections” of ordinary life, many were taught to value appearance, refinement, and fashionable accomplishments above the development of judgment or independence.

Such an upbringing, she suggests, produces weakness rather than dignity, without responsibilities that strengthen the mind and character, amusement becomes the principal occupation, and amusement alone cannot sustain a meaningful life.

It is here that Wollstonecraft makes one of her most revealing arguments, she writes that women ought to be treated as rational creatures rather than flattered for their “fascinating graces”.

By encouraging women to pursue charm instead of reason, society had unintentionally fostered the very qualities it later criticised; fragility, vanity, and dependence.

The language she uses is striking too, the phrases so often associated with feminine virtue, delicacy of sentiment, softness of manners, and emotional sensitivity, are, in her view, little more than polite names for weakness when they are allowed to replace intellectual development.

Her aim, therefore, is not to diminish women, but to elevate them.

She wishes to persuade women to acquire strength of both mind and body, to seek respect rather than admiration, and to cultivate virtues that would allow them to stand as thoughtful participants in society rather than ornamental figures within it.

Yet once again an important distinction emerges, Wollstonecraft does not propose the elimination of all differences between men and women.

She acknowledges that men possess certain natural advantages, particularly in physical strength; what concerns her is the deliberate cultivation of weakness in women through education and social expectation.

The argument she advances is therefore both simple and profound:

if women are treated as rational beings and given the opportunity to develop their minds, the character of society itself will be strengthened.

Reading these pages today, one cannot help but notice how closely the discussion remains tied to education, character, and virtue.

The central concern of Wollstonecraft’s early feminism appears to be the cultivation of reason and moral independence.

It is a perspective rooted not in the rejection of womanhood, but in the belief that women ought to be respected as thinking individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to the world around them.

And with this foundation firmly established, her argument begins to move beyond the condition of women themselves and toward the broader question of how society might change if the education of women were transformed.

As the introduction draws to its close, Wollstonecraft presses her argument with greater clarity; what she sees around her is not the natural weakness of women, but rather the consequence of how society has chosen to shape them.

If women appear frivolous, vain, or overly concerned with beauty and admiration, she argues, the blame does not rest in their nature but in their education.

When a mind is left uncultivated, when intellect is neglected and character left to develop without discipline, the result is not strength but dependence.

In such circumstances, women are reduced, in her striking phrase, to “mere propagators of fools”, valued not for their understanding but for their capacity to please.

Her criticism, however, is not directed solely at women themselves, it is directed equally toward the culture that trained them to become objects of desire rather than participants in reason.

By encouraging charm instead of judgment, society had inadvertently produced the very weaknesses it later mocked.

One of the more revealing passages appears when she addresses the fear that educating women might somehow make them too “masculine”, Wollstonecraft dismisses this anxiety almost casually.

Courage, fortitude, and intellectual strength, she suggests, are not masculine qualities at all; they are human ones.

The concern that women might gain too much strength of character reveals less about women than about the insecurity of the social order that feared such development.

Yet it is important to observe the balance within her argument, Wollstonecraft does not propose a world in which men and women become identical.

She openly acknowledges the physical differences between the sexes, particularly the greater bodily strength typically possessed by men.

Her aim is not the erasure of difference, but the removal of artificial weakness.

Women, she writes, have been degraded by mistaken notions of feminine excellence; ideas that praise delicacy, softness, and passive beauty while discouraging independence of thought.

When such qualities are rewarded above all others, women may resort to subtle forms of influence, manipulation, or charm simply to navigate a world that denies them open authority; but remove those constraints, she argues, and the character of women will change accordingly.

It is a fascinating position to encounter when viewed from the present day.

Wollstonecraft’s vision of women’s advancement is grounded primarily in education, virtue, and the cultivation of reason; her argument is not built upon the rejection of womanhood, nor upon the claim that men and women are indistinguishable, but rather upon the belief that women ought to be respected as rational beings capable of intellectual and moral development.

In this sense, her feminism, if we may use the word, is rooted less in confrontation than in elevation.

She believed that if women were educated properly, they would become wiser mothers, better companions, and stronger contributors to the moral fabric of society itself.

The improvement of women, in her view, would not weaken civilisation but strengthen it.

And with this final reflection, the introduction closes, leaving us with a clear understanding of the question Wollstonecraft intends to pursue throughout the work:

not whether women possess value, that she assumes without hesitation, but how society might change if women were allowed to cultivate their minds as fully as men.

It is a question posed in 1792, yet one that still echoes, in different forms, across our own time.

Before we close tonight’s discussion, we will briefly touch upon the opening pages of the first chapter.

Having laid out her concerns in the introduction, Wollstonecraft now turns her attention to a broader philosophical foundation.

The chapter is titled:

The Rights and Involved Duties of Mankind Considered

Rather than beginning with women alone, she begins with mankind as a whole.

Her reasoning is simple but deliberate:

if the rights of women are to be understood properly, they must first be examined within the wider framework of human nature itself.

Questions of equality, education, and dignity cannot be answered in isolation; they must rest upon the same principles that govern the condition of humanity more generally.

In these opening passages she argues that the distinguishing quality of mankind is not physical strength, wealth, or status, but reason.

It is reason, she suggests, that separates man from the brute creation, through the exercise of reason arise knowledge, virtue, and ultimately happiness itself.

The development of the mind therefore becomes the central task of human life.

From this foundation a simple implication follows.

If reason is the defining characteristic of humanity, then any system of society that neglects the cultivation of reason in part of its population inevitably weakens itself.

Wollstonecraft is careful in how she frames this point, she does not argue that men and women are identical in all respects, nor does she deny the physical differences that exist between them.

What she challenges instead is the assumption that women should be denied the intellectual development necessary to exercise their rational faculties.

In doing so, she quietly returns to the argument first introduced in the opening pages:

that much of the perceived weakness of women has been produced not by nature, but by custom.

When education is directed toward appearance rather than intellect, when admiration is valued more highly than understanding, and when refinement replaces strength of character, the result is a society that has mistaken ornament for virtue.

It is a powerful reminder that Wollstonecraft’s argument was never simply about power or social rivalry between the sexes.

At its heart, her concern was the cultivation of reason and moral character; qualities she believed were essential not only for women, but for the health of society itself.

And with that brief look at the opening of Chapter I, we will leave the remainder of the work for another time.

The arguments Wollstonecraft continues to unfold in the chapters ahead are far richer than can be covered in a single evening’s reflection.

But even from these opening pages, one thing becomes clear:

the debates surrounding women, education, and equality did not begin in our own age.

They were already being wrestled with more than two centuries ago.

And so, in these final reflections, dear reader, I must admit that there is much within Wollstonecraft’s reasoning that I find worthy of admiration.

Her motives appear neither careless nor antagonistic, but thoughtful and sincere.

What she seeks is not the dismantling of society, nor the erasure of the distinctions between men and women, but the cultivation of virtue, intellect, and dignity within the female character.

Her argument rests upon a simple premise:

that women are rational beings, and that any system which neglects their education ultimately harms society itself.

There is, in this sense, something rather refreshing about her approach.

She does not speak of resentment between the sexes, nor of competition for power, instead, she speaks of reason, character, and the responsibilities that accompany freedom.

Her concern lies with the development of the mind and the strengthening of moral virtue; qualities she believes will elevate both women and the societies in which they live.

Reading these pages today, one cannot help but notice another subtle detail.

Throughout her discussion, the world she describes remains firmly rooted in the simple understanding that humanity is divided into two sexes; male and female, it is within this framework that her entire argument unfolds.

The distinctions between them are acknowledged, yet she insists that these differences should not be used as justification to deny women the opportunity to cultivate their intellect.

In other words, her vision of progress does not depend upon dissolving the categories of male and female, but upon improving the conditions under which each may flourish.

Whether one agrees entirely with her conclusions or not, the reasoning itself is difficult to dismiss.

Written in 1792, these pages reveal that the questions surrounding the education, dignity, and role of women were already being examined with remarkable seriousness more than two centuries ago.

Perhaps the greatest lesson in revisiting such works is the reminder that many of the debates we believe to be uniquely modern are, in truth, far older than we often imagine.

And sometimes, by listening carefully to the voices of the past, we discover that clarity can be found not in louder arguments, but in quieter reflection.

