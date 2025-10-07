As my day at work is ending, and my time to unwind is arriving, I find myself at a perfect crossroads, that rare moment between effort and ease. It feels like the right time to return to reflection, and to finally finish an article I’ve been shaping over the past few days.

Engraving by Jollain, F. 1685

Since I first discovered Tartaria, I must admit, it gripped me completely. I found myself utterly absorbed in the topic. It seemed remarkable that such a powerful, and large empire could have gone entirely unnoticed by me, especially given my love for history.

Nearly a year has passed since that discovery, and I’ve spent most of that time reading historic books.

Just before I began researching Tartaria, a friend posed two riddles to me:

“Where is the best place to hide a tree?” I answered, “In a forest.”

“And where is the best place to hide a story?” he asked. I replied, “A book.”

At the time, I just thought it to be a trivial riddle, yet it lingered in my mind. Days passed, before a thought …