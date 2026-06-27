Alternative History

Alternative History

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Áine's avatar
Áine
5h

Like Darwin, Epstein and many others, Smellie was a prominent Freemason. In fact, historical records of the Lodge of Edinburgh note that he served as their Deacon. His social and professional circle was deeply rooted in the Masonic network, which is how he became the publisher and close friend of fellow Mason and poet Robert Burns. In 1778, Smellie founded his own highly sociable, club-like offshoot organization, the Crochallan Fencibles.

As enemies of God, these men worked to subvert the truth of creation with their absolute nonsense yet the masses believe their ridiculous ‘theories’ to be true.

As an aside, even Aristotle knew there had a to be ‘A First Mover’!!

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
2h

I have to say without exception that there has been nothing more confounding in my 73 years here than getting to the truth about anything. This was amazing Jordan!

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