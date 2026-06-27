As I write these opening words, dear reader, I sit within the confines of my garden, where the sunlight falls gently and peace grows in abundance.

Classical piano unfolds in the background, while I abide in a quiet glory; surrounded by plants I myself placed into the soil and let flourish.

I am well‑rested and deeply content, having returned only recently from my time away; last night I slept for longer than is my custom.

Though I hold myself to a steady and disciplined routine, I have learned that wisdom also means knowing when an exception must take precedence.

Upon entering this existence, every single one of us is bestowed a precious gift:

the gift of intuition

That inner voice which speaks not in language or argument, but through feeling and recognition.

Over time, many of us lose touch with this subtle form of guidance, and I am certainly no exception.

Yet when the petals fade and fall, we know well that this is not the end of the plant’s story.

With patience, care, and enduring hope, that flower, just like your inner self, may be nurtured and cultivated back into fullness and life once again.

Even now, as I continue to refine and sharpen that voice within myself, I will admit openly to you, curious mind:

there remain moments when ego steps forward, and I choose not to listen

The outcome is always the same:

Jordan - 0 Intuition - 1

I’m sure you understand the picture clearly.

Its guidance may sometimes wound or require great courage to follow; yet it is never mistaken.

You may delay, resist, or subdue what is inevitable for a season; but what is rooted in truth remains inevitable nonetheless.

And perhaps, just perhaps, this is exactly why certain things hurt so deeply.

Consider the matter of love:

you may love with all your heart, yet know that the path forward is no longer sustainable

When you stand before the closing of a chapter, knowing it must end for your own growth, the pain does not vanish the moment you make your choice.

It remains, held within you, waiting to be taken up; either as a sharp instrument of refinement and strength, or carried as a heavy burden of unnecessary struggle.

As always, the choice belongs entirely to the one who observes.

Still seated here among the green things, my mind fills with thoughts of pure gratitude, gratitude for the life I have built, and gratitude for something simple yet profound:

the very book that lies at the heart of this afternoon’s lesson was purchased by you

Through your voluntary support, your donations, and your genuine goodwill, I was able to secure this volume:

an 18th‑century publication that makes no effort to hide its true intentions

It is, in every sense, a masterclass, and its subject is precisely this:

how to systematically disrupt and displace the established understanding, and then set firmly in its place a constructed, fictitious narrative

The 18th-century stands as one of the most significant turning points in our recorded past.

It was during this era that the great dividing wedge between truth and fabrication was driven deep; a stake hammered through the very heart of our shared reality.

And so it is to this century we turn our attention today, curious mind, guided by the pages of this Natural History publication.

Within its prefaces and chapters, we shall witness exactly how those who came before us successfully poured and laid the foundational bedrock upon which a modern world of distance, control, and unnecessary anguish was eventually raised.

Maybe, dear reader, as you follow these lines, you will come to understand an essential truth:

that a structure built entirely upon rotten foundations can never be repaired or patched up

It must instead be seen clearly for what it is, and then dismantled, before something sound and true may be built in its place.

And now, dear reader, we open the volume itself, the very book you helped secure.

This is Natural History, General and Particular, written by the Count de Buffon; translated, edited, and with additional notes and observations prepared by William Smellie.

It is the Second Edition, printed in London in the year 1785, precisely within that pivotal century we have spoken of, when the great wedge was being driven deep.

More than three hundred fine copper‑plate illustrations were prepared to accompany this text; yet long before we arrive at any drawing or description of nature, the true purpose of the work is revealed in the introduction.

You see before you, dear reader, the engraved portrait and formal title‑page, clear and dignified, as was the custom; turning the leaf, we arrive directly at the Preface, written by William Smellie.

He begins with language that sounds broad, noble, and entirely reasonable, the kind of opening designed to put the reader at ease:

Natural History is the most extensive, and perhaps the most instructive and entertaining of all the sciences…

It reads well, and few would take issue, but observe carefully, this polite tone is only the doorway.

Within just a few sentences, the direction changes entirely, and the first bold stroke is delivered without hesitation:

…Aristotle is the only ancient writer on Zoology who merits attention…

That is the dividing line, curious mind, drawn sharp and clear.

Think about what that means; from all the nations, all the generations, all the farmers, sailors, travellers, physicians, philosophers, and simple observers who lived, watched, and recorded across thousands of years, only one single name is permitted to remain standing.

Everything else, every other record, every tradition, every body of knowledge built up before their time, is simply brushed aside in one quiet sentence:

it does not merit attention

And having narrowed the field down to this single exception, they go on to describe what they believe was the state of everything else:

What had been only a chaos of detached, uncertain, and often fabulous narrations…

See the language they choose deliberately:

chaos… detached… uncertain… fabulous… ignorance… credulity

This is how they paint the entire accumulated knowledge of our past as nothing more than confusion, guesswork, and fable.

And against that supposed disorder, they set their own work:

…he reduced into a scientific form…

The blueprint is written plain as day, right here in print.

First: label everything that came before as worthless, confused, and unreliable.

Second: admit only the smallest handful of exceptions, so it appears fair‑minded.

Third: present your own new arrangement as the only proper foundation, the only science, the only place where truth begins.

This was not done in secret, nor whispered in dark corners; it was printed clearly, bound handsomely, and sent out to every library, university, and collection of learning across the land.

Turning onward, dear reader, we find their reasoning presses steadily deeper.

Having already confined all worthy ancient learning to one name, they now begin to shrink that allowance further still.

Even Aristotle, they argue, did not carry the work to its proper conclusion.

He looked chiefly at form, behaviour, and general character; mapping broad outlines rather than drawing every distinction that existed.

To catalogue every single known variety, they suggest, required a different sort of mind; less concerned with principle, more accustomed to slow, repetitive labour.

Those who followed soonest are set aside without hesitation.

Two prominent writers, Pliny and Ælian, are named together, their writings described as nothing more than accumulations gathered without selection or measure; masses of material assembled with no clear eye or understanding for what was being recorded.

From that point the judgement widens across centuries; every person who wrote, observed, or preserved knowledge of the natural world is drawn into one broad dismissal.

Smellie names the kinds of men and women who held such learning close; those who lived among it, worked it, watched it shift with the seasons, and place them all outside the boundary of serious knowledge.

Tradition, experience, memory passed down from generation to generation, is lumped together with fancy and fable.

This whole span of history is painted as a time when knowledge drifted without anchor; facts were piled carelessly alongside tales, and the whole body of work grew heavy and disordered, he says.

Even where something true might lie buried, curious mind, it is presented as being surrounded, and weighed down by so much waste that recovery is hardly worth the trouble.

Later writers, much closer to their own time, are conveniently treated with slightly more allowance.

He says these men did measure, describe, and record with greater exactness; and that they improved accuracy and added detail that could be relied upon.

Yet even here, the limit is drawn firmly.

They are seen as careful workers, but workers only; occupied with fragments, and never rising to the level of connecting those fragments into a living system.

They built pieces of wall but never contributed to the plan of the building.

In the narrative they construct, the thread of clear understanding was spun once, then dropped and lost for almost the whole length of recorded time.

It remained broken and tangled until the authors and editors of this volume came along to pick it up, straighten it, and begin weaving it again in what they declare is the only correct manner.

Everything written or observed between that beginning and their own moment, dear reader, is treated as having happened outside the true line.

A long interval where nothing essential was advanced, and from which nothing reliable can be taken without their own permission and arrangement.

What follows, dear reader, is a very deliberate shift in his argument.

Having already set his own definitions as the standard for truth, Smellie now turns his attention toward the men whose work stood most strongly in his way.

Linnaeus is named specifically, and the whole system he established is brought under sharp examination.

You might reasonably expect acknowledgement of the order and clarity that work brought, dear reader, but that is not the path taken here.

Instead, every advantage is set aside, and the claim made that such a method was actively harmful.

All the effort spent creating divisions, terminology, and strict arrangements, we are told, served only to crowd out something considered far more important:

what he chooses to call the true philosophy of nature

From the position he constructs, attention across the whole field had become fixed entirely upon naming and sorting.

Men are described as busy tearing down old classifications or competing to build newer ones, while anything beyond that, how living things relate, or where they fit within a wider design, is painted as having been steadily pushed aside until almost forgotten.

He presents the study itself as having grown heavy and forbidding; wrapped tight in special language and definition stacked upon definition.

In this version, such complexity attracted those who cared only for the appearance of learning, while shutting out anyone who simply wanted to observe and understand.

The simple act of naming something is deliberately confused with actually knowing it.

We are shown here how he frames this habit as having spread everywhere; disputes over fine points of arrangement are made to look like the whole purpose of the subject.

Men are described as being celebrated simply for compiling lists; meanwhile everything that makes nature alive, behaviour, instinct, habit, cause and effect, is said to have gone almost unnoticed.

Observation, according to this account, had shrunk down to nothing more than fitting an object neatly inside a pre‑drawn box.

Yet notice carefully, curious mind:

while he attacks the way others created systems, he never argues that systems themselves should be abandoned

Instead, he draws a very careful dividing line.

One kind of structure, he says, relies only on surface features and separation; the other, naturally his own, claims to understand connections, relationships, and the place each thing holds within the greater scale.

It is a calculated move, nothing less.

Every fault he finds in the work before him is used for one clear purpose:

to clear the ground completely

By painting every existing method as limited, shallow, or mistaken, he creates the space required to present his own arrangement as the only deeper, broader, and correct version.

The objection was never against dividing knowledge, it was always about ensuring that he becomes the one permitted to draw all the lines.

Now, dear reader, having drawn that careful distinction between two kinds of arrangement, he proceeds to explain exactly why his preferred version should be accepted above all others.

The first sort, said to be built only upon outward marks and separation, is dismissed by him as little more than a technical list or dictionary.

It hardly matters, he argues, whether objects are grouped or divided; nature herself does not run along such rigid lines, and no scheme invented by man can ever truly capture all the hidden links running through creation.

Whatever boundaries are set remain limited and artificial according to his measure.

Under such a system, once a student has simply memorised the author’s chosen vocabulary and definitions, he claims the student is regarded as having mastered the whole subject; regardless of whether anything real about the living thing itself is understood.

He goes on to frame the confusion this method creates.

In his telling, every writer invents fresh terms and new divisions, until the field is choked with endless synonyms and conflicting labels.

The beginner is tangled before he begins; the study grows heavy and forbidding, and the number of those willing to engage with it shrinks steadily away; all presented as the unavoidable fault of the method, not of those who made it.

Against this, he constructs what he presents as the far superior form.

This one claims to reach beyond surface appearance, aiming to contain the whole philosophy of nature, something he insists requires deeper judgement, wider learning, and a quality of mind rarely found combined.

Every natural object displays wonderful variety in structure, balance, and purpose; yet within all that difference, connections exist which he asserts no simple catalogue can ever represent.

Even so, he concedes only as far as suits his purpose, to trace every thread and weave them all into one complete view would demand abilities beyond what one person might possess.

We need not despair, he says; work may advance gradually, many minds contributing in turn.

Perhaps in time, philosophy and natural knowledge will meet fully; a union he suggests has been shown only partially until now.

Here, curious mind, we see exactly what all that clearing of ground was intended for.

After narrowing down every ancient authority, discarding centuries of tradition, criticising every competing system, and defining every possible term; he now names the single figure intended to occupy all that open space he has made.

From all writers of every age, ancient or modern, who ever attempted to unfold the understanding of nature, the Count de Buffon is placed alone at the very top; by his own deliberate choice.

Every praise you might imagine is gathered and set down here, in his words and his judgement only:

range of insight, careful collection of facts, bold but measured reasoning, beauty and novelty of expression woven through every part

It is claimed here that every observation leads naturally into reflection which expands the mind, removes prejudice, and elevates the very way one thinks.

Everything that went before was reduced, limited, or set aside; by his assessment only.

Every rival approach was shown insufficient or flawed, according to his rules.

Every barrier or objection was raised, and supposedly answered, from his own position.

And when the stage stood entirely empty and prepared exactly as he designed it, this work is stepped forward, not simply as one contribution among many, but as the work that finally fulfils the whole purpose of the science itself, as defined and authorised solely here.

He did not write a history of nature.

He wrote the history that begins here.

Now, dear reader, having set Buffon above every other name, the account shifts smoothly into building the story of how the work itself came to exist; told entirely in the language of patronage, grand design, and royal favour.

We are told the original undertaking was conceived and carried forward only through the encouragement and support of a powerful monarch.

The scale of the plan is described as vast:

not just to record what was already known, but to examine, describe, and draw every living thing directly from observation, with the full resources of the crown placed at its disposal to secure specimens from every quarter

Such labour, it is explained, required two distinct kinds of talent working side‑by‑side.

One part, the philosophical, descriptive, and narrative work, fell naturally to Buffon himself.

The detailed, precise, and anatomical examination was assigned to another man chosen specifically for that skill.

The first volumes were made public in 1749.

In the telling here, they were received instantly with universal admiration; they sparked such enthusiasm that a general desire arose everywhere to see the whole grand design completed.

Yet we learn the project stretched out over decades, and was not fully brought to an end until 1767.

Even after that, further additions followed:

a supplementary volume in 1776, containing new descriptions, illustrations, and refinements never before included in print

He makes a point of stepping back from entering too deeply into the actual contents, because, in his own assessment, the sheer richness and range of the author’s mind makes it unnecessary.

Even when writing of the most ordinary creatures, he asserts, the depth of reflection and quality of reasoning remains so striking as to command constant attention.

One practical difficulty is acknowledged, but framed in a way that only adds to the prestige.

The fine paper, elaborate engravings, and high production standards meant the price stood at sixteen guineas; far beyond the reach of almost anyone outside the wealthy classes.

Buffon himself, we are assured, recognised this limitation; and years before, had directed a smaller edition to be prepared.

In that version, all the lengthy anatomical measurements and technical dissections were deliberately removed.

The text was kept, the illustrations simplified, and the work reshaped so that it could be bought and studied by people of ordinary means.

Everything is constructed here, curious mind, to present one single, continuous picture:

a great and noble undertaking, supported from above, executed by genius, perfected over a lifetime, and finally made accessible, from the very top downwards, to the rest of the world

No mention is made of competing views, different interpretations, or any other path by which knowledge might be gathered or preserved.

It stands, as intended, as the official account of how this knowledge came to be given.

Now, dear reader, Smellie finally begins to speak of his own part in the work; and to explain exactly how this English version has been shaped, chosen, and prepared.

He begins by telling us that until this moment, no proper translation had ever been made available in our language.

The obstacles, as he describes them, were formidable enough to deter almost anyone:

the sheer scale of the original, the richness and variety of learning woven through every chapter, and above all, a style of writing that combines precision, eloquence, and such distinctive quality that it demands very special skill to follow without breaking its force

He then sets out clearly what has been kept, and what has been deliberately left aside.

The full range of the original fifteen volumes is included, together with the supplementary addition, but certain sections are cut away entirely.

Those dry, detailed anatomical measurements and minute dissections useful only to professional students, he says, were omitted even from the smaller edition approved by Buffon himself; and here they remain absent.

Also removed are the passages where the author sets out his method of study, or where he directly argues against the whole practice of systematic classification; and especially where he chooses to single out and criticise the work of Linnaeus by name.

It is an interesting choice, curious mind; we have already seen how much effort went into attacking other systems; now, in bringing the work to a new audience, those sharpest edges are quietly smoothed or removed before delivery.

Next comes what he presents as useful improvement; to make this edition more valuable to English readers, he tells us he has added short, clear descriptions for every kind of animal.

He has also brought together and included the lists of names, distinguishing marks, and classifications drawn from Linnaeus, Klein, Brisson, and others; the very men whose whole approach was condemned earlier in the text.

Where the author’s own observations differ from what is seen in this country, or where mistakes or recommendations appear, he notes these points briefly at the bottom of the page, but is careful to state that he never intended to write a commentary, only to supply what was missing locally.

He goes on to explain the different styles used within the text itself.

Simple lists, measurements, or colours require nothing more than plain, exact language; but the wider reflections, the philosophy, and all that touches upon character, feeling, or the deeper movement of nature; these demand a richer, more figurative form.

He points out that the original author moves easily between these two modes, and that he has tried his utmost to follow exactly in that balance.

He closes his own preface with a modest address to the reader; saying he has done his best, has been careful to avoid error, but leaves the final judgement entirely to whoever holds the book.

We also learn of further additions made since the first printing:

another supplementary volume from Buffon, containing observations chiefly concerning the history of the earth

This was prepared separately, so that those who bought the earlier edition could choose whether to acquire it without purchasing everything again.

Small practical details are also noted, such as keeping French measures unchanged, because the difference between standards was considered too slight to matter in descriptions of living creatures.

And so, dear reader, the preface comes to an end.

From the very first sentence, where one ancient name was kept and all others set aside, through every step of defining what counts as science, dismissing centuries of observation, criticising every rival way of ordering the world, through clearing the ground, lifting one author above all others, telling the official story of royal support and grand design, and finally, shaping, selecting, and smoothing the text before handing it across.

The whole construction is complete.

Every barrier was raised, every door was shut, every alternative path was blocked; until only one single way remained open.

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And so, dear reader, this afternoon we visited the 18th‑century, and now we shall reflect upon what we found there.

Nothing that exists naturally arranges itself within borders, or waits for a name before it becomes real.

Everything flows, overlaps, branches out without end, and it was precisely this boundless, living whole that had to be reduced, pruned, and forced into rigid shape, before one single version could be raised above every other way of seeing.

They never brought order where disorder reigned; they took the vast, inherent order that already existed, swept most of it aside, and called whatever artificial outline remained the only true law.

Where understanding had been gathered by countless eyes, spoken in countless voices, carried through generations and direct experience, they chose one voice alone, and marked everything else as confusion or fable.

Where knowledge moved freely like water across many channels, they blocked every course but one, and named that narrow passage the source itself.

Where meaning lived entirely within the connections between things, they severed every thread that did not lead straight back to their own hands; then presented what stood broken and isolated as if it were the complete design.

Everything given the name of science, improvement, or clarity was in truth a work of limitation.

All that appeared to open knowledge was really narrowing it down to what could be held, authorised, and passed along only through their chosen path.

It was never about discovering more, it was about deciding exactly what was permitted to be found.

And the cleverest stroke lay hidden deep:

they built their boundaries so carefully that in time those limits came to feel like the very limits of nature

It was made to seem that beyond their defined edges there was simply nothing worth finding.

That without their words, their lists, or their approval, we would remain standing in ignorance.

But truth does not behave like their books.

It builds no foundations, needs no printing press, and never asks permission to exist.

It is older than every classification, older than every author, older than the very moment men first imagined they might draw a line across the world and call that line the beginning.

That quiet, direct way of knowing; recognition without argument, certainty without proof, was never erased.

It was only gently persuaded to step aside while the official account was read aloud.

It has not changed; and it has not diminished.

It stands whole and unspoiled, waiting only for us to stop looking through the frame they built, and instead look straight past it.

Because you chose to make this examination possible, because together we held the volume not as a lesson to learn, but as evidence of something constructed; the illusion dissolves.

We see clearly now:

walls do not enclose creation

They only enclose the view they intend us to hold.

There is nothing new that needs building.

The wider ground was never lost, only declared out of bounds.

We simply step past the markers they set down, and move freely again where observation belongs entirely to the observer, and what is seen matters far more than what is written about it.

This is the kind of understanding no one can grant you, and no one can take away.

It does not require wealth, or rank, or seal of approval.

It simply is, as permanent, as unconfined, and as certain as the light itself.

And like everything that truly lives, it will outlast every structure ever raised to contain it.

Support of any kind is never expected, and never made a condition of what you read or share here.

Simply being present, following these lines, and thinking alongside me, that is valued above every other form of contribution.

Your attention and your curiosity are the only true measure this work needs.

Where voluntary gifts are given freely and without obligation, they go toward one clear purpose only:

to seek out and secure exactly what you have seen today

They buy these older editions, trace records that sit deep within archives, and make available materials that have long been kept out of easy reach.

Every amount offered becomes paper and binding, pages and illustrations, time spent searching and care taken to preserve, so that what was once confined to private shelves or distant collections may be brought fully into the open, examined together, and understood exactly as it was written.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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