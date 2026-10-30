Alternative History

Alternative History

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madAlan's avatar
madAlan
13h

Thank you for this fascinating analysis. Proving that history is written by the victors &, worryingly, that the view through the retrospectoscope, often also used in medical practice and lawfare, depends entirely on the eye of the beholder. Even having a chorus does not guarantee accuracy - "toothless truth" bites & hurts.

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Shug McNulty's avatar
Shug McNulty
11h

Have you read Volume 1 of Dr Peter Aldag’s Jewry in England? Aldag wrote about three of these cases, and the translator has compiled all of the known data into two appendices. As history shows, far from the culprits being tortured into confessing, the usual pattern of behaviour was that of the accused making payments to the king (or sheriff) to make sure the case was never heard, and the Anglo-Saxons being left to erect a shrine to the dead child, never seeing temporal justice for the crime and having to seek solace in his “martyrdom”.

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