"They said it was their custom throughout the whole of France and Spain and elsewhere, every year at Easter, to seize some Christian and put him to death in punishment for the death of the Lord."

- Thomas of Monmouth, The Life and Miracles of St. William of Norwich 1173

The Martyrdom of St. Simon of Trento 1475

Across the centuries, dear reader, we notice that history changes with the hand that writes it.

Some accounts endure, and others vanish, but which shall we believe?

Nowhere is this paradox clearer than in the disturbing accounts composed and circulated in medieval England.

What follows, curious mind, is the record itself, exactly as it was written, and the many ways it has been understood since.

Some people believe these records describe events that happened; others believe they were accusations that were used to justify discrimination and violence against minorities.

This compilation does not claim to settle that debate.

Rather, it aims to make the primary sources themselves accessible, the descriptions and the claims.

I encouraged you to approach these records with a thoughtful and critical eye, to examine the full range of available evidence, and to form your own conclusions about what these documents mean and what weight they should carry.

1144-Norwich

Saint William of Norwich 1144

A 12 year-old boy named William was crucified and his side pierced at the same time as the Jewish Passover.

His body was found in a sack hidden in a tree.

A converted Jew, called Theobald of Cambridge, confessed that the Jews took blood every year from a Christian child because they thought that only by so doing could they ever obtain their freedom and return to their homeland, which at that time would have been Judea.

"There is, and there has long been, a custom among the Jews, that once every year, they procure the death of a Christian child. They believe that by doing this they may in some way bring about their return and restoration to their ancient homeland. And when the time comes for this wicked practice, they cast lots among all the communities of their dispersion, to determine which city shall provide the victim for that year. And in the year before this one, the lot fell upon Narbonne; but in this present year, it fell upon Norwich."

- Thomas of Monmouth (recording the statements attributed to Theobald of Cambridge) 1173

The boy was locally beatified and has ever since been known as St. William.

The Sheriff, potentially bribed, refused to bring the Jews to trial.

In J. C. Cox's Norfolk Churches, vol. II, p. 47, as also in the Victoria County History of Norfolk, 1906, vol. II, is an illustration of an old painted rood-screen depicting the ritual murder of St. William; the screen itself is in Loddon Church, Norfolk.

No-one denies this case as a historical event, but Jewish scholars say it was not a ritual murder.

Cecil Roth, a Jewish scholar, in his The Ritual Murder Libel and the Jew (1935) says:

“Modern enquirers, after careful examination of the facts, have concluded that the child probably lost consciousness in consequence of a cataleptic fit, and was buried prematurely by his relatives."

How the modern enquirers arrived at a conclusion like that after all these years, Mr. Roth does not say; nor is it a compliment to the Church to suggest that its ministers would allow the boy's death to be celebrated as the martyrdom of a saint without having satisfied themselves that wounds on the body confirmed the crucifixion and piercing of the side.

And why the relatives should bury the boy in a sack and then dig it up and hang it in a tree would puzzle anyone to understand...

John Foxe's Acts and Monuments of the Church records this ritual murder, as did the Ballandists and other historians.

"The history of the martyrdom of S. William, the innocent child of Norwich, whom the Jews slew and crucified, is recorded in the writings of many ancient authors."

- John Foxe, Acts and Monuments 1563

The Prior, William Turbe, who afterwards became Bishop of Norwich, was the leading light in insisting that the crime was one of Jewish ritual murder.

In the Dictionary of National Biography it is made clear that his career, quite apart from this ritual murder case, is that of a man of great strength of character and moral courage.

"William Turbe, prior of Norwich, afterwards bishop of Norwich, strenuously maintained that the boy William had been slain in mockery of Christ's passion by the Jews."

- Thomas of Monmouth, The Life and Miracles of St. William of Norwich 1173

1160-Gloucester

Harold of Gloucester 1160

The body of a child named Harold was found in a river with injuries identical to the wounds inflicted with crucifixion.

Sometimes this event is wrongly dated as 1168.

"In the same year, at Gloucester, the boy Harold was found in the waters, killed by the Jews."

- Annales de Wigornia 1160

"A certain Christian boy at Gloucester was killed by the Jews and thrown into the river."

- Annales Erphordenses 1160

"In the year of the Lord 1160, the boy Harold at Gloucester was crucified by the Jews."

- Ranulf Higdon, Polychronicon 1327

1181-Bury St. Edmunds

Robert of Bury 1181

A child called Robert was sacrificed at Passover.

The child was buried in the church and its presence there was supposed to cause miracles.

"At Bury St Edmunds, a boy named Robert was killed by the Jews. He was buried in the church, and God showed many miracles through him there."

- Gervase of Canterbury, Chronica 1181

"In the year of the Lord 1181, the boy Robert was killed by the Jews at Bury St Edmunds."

- Annales Sancti Edmundi 1181

1192-Winchester

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A boy crucified.

Mentioned in the Jewish Encyclopaedia as being a false charge.

"At Winchester, in 1192, a boy was said to have been crucified by the Jews; but the charge was not followed by any serious consequences."

- Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. XII, p. 548, s.v. "Winchester" 1906

Beyond this single reference, no further details appear anywhere else, despite much searching.

It is a striking anomaly, curious mind, an event recorded in one place, yet entirely absent from every other available account.

1232-Winchester

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Another boy murdered.

"The King orders the sheriff of Winchester to make enquiry concerning a boy slain, said to have been killed by Jews.

- Close Rolls 1232

"1232: A certain boy was killed at Winchester by the Jews."

- Annals of Winchester 1232

1235-Norwich

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In this case, Jews stole a child and hid him with a view to crucifying him.

"At Norwich certain Jews seized a Christian boy and circumcised him, intending to crucify him at the feast of Easter."

- Roger of Wendover, Flowers of History 1235

"Certain Jews at Norwich seized a boy named Edward and circumcised him, saying they would crucify him at Easter, in mockery of Jesus Christ."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1235

Haydn's Dictionary of Dates, date 1847, says of this case:

"They [the Jews] circumcise and attempt to crucify a child at Norwich; the offenders are condemned in a fine of 20,000 marks."

1244-London

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A child's body found unburied in the cemetery of St. Benedict, with ritual cuts.

"1244: A child's body found unburied in the cemetery of St. Benedict, with ritual cuts. Buried with great pomp in St. Paul's."

- Social England 1893

"In 1244 the body of a boy was found in the churchyard of St. Benedict, London, and the Jews were suspected. The body was buried with much honour in St. Paul's."

- Albert M. Hyamson, A History of the Jews in England 1928

No original documents from the year 1244 are currently known to survive that record this event, curious mind.

This account has been preserved in later historical works, but the original medieval records themselves have not come down to us.

1255-Lincoln

The Body of Little Saint Hugh of Lincoln 1790

A boy called Hugh was kidnapped by the Jews, then crucified and tortured in hatred of Jesus Christ.

"This year, about the feast of the Apostles Peter and Paul, the Jews of Lincoln seized a boy named Hugh, about eight years old, whom they hid in a secret chamber, and having assembled Jews from almost all England, they crucified him in contempt of the Lord's crucifixion."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1255

"At Lincoln, a boy named Hugh was crucified by the Jews; eighteen of them were hanged at London for this deed."

- Annales de Waverleia 1255

"Order to the sheriff of Lincoln to enquire concerning the death of Hugh of Lincoln, and the Jews who are detained for that cause."

- Close Rolls of the Realm 1255

"The King has caused eighteen Jews of Lincoln to be hanged for the murder of a boy named Hugh."

- Patent Rolls of the Realm 1255

The boy's mother found the body in a well on the premises of a Jew called Copinus.

This Jew, promised by the judge his life if he confessed, did so, and 91 Jews were arrested; eventually 18 were hanged for the crime.

King Henry III himself personally ordered the juridical investigation of the case five weeks after the discovery of the body, and refused to allow mercy to be shown to Copinus, who was executed.

"The boy's mother, when her son had been missing for several days, made diligent enquiry, and the neighbours told her that they had last seen him going into the house of a certain Jew named Copin. Entering the house, she found the body in a well."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1255

"John of Lexington promised the Jew his life if he would confess the truth. He confessed accordingly, but the King, coming to Lincoln, would not suffer the promise to hold, saying that he had not the power to grant such a pardon without the royal authority. So Copin was dragged through the city and hanged."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1255

"The King commands the sheriff of Lincoln to bring the Jews of Lincoln before him at Westminster to answer for the death of Hugh."

- Close Rolls 1255

"Writ to the sheriff of Lincoln concerning the execution of Copin and the arrest of the other Jews."

- Patent Rolls 1255

Hugh was locally beatified, and his tomb may still be seen in Lincoln Cathedral, but the Hidden Hand has evidently been at work, for between 1910 and 1930 a notice was fixed above the shrine as follows:

“The body of Hugh was given burial in the Cathedral and treated as that of a martyr. When the Minster was repaved, the skeleton of a small child was found beneath the present tombstone. There are many incidents in the story which tend to throw doubt upon it, and the existence of similar stories in England and elsewhere points to their origin in the fanatical hatred of the Jews of the Middle Ages and the common superstition, now wholly discredited, that ritual murder was a factor of Jewish Paschal Rites. Attempts were made as early as the 13th century by the Church to protect the Jews against the hatred of the populace and against this particular accusation."

At a visit to Lincoln of the Jewish Historical Society, in 1934, the Mayor, Mr. G. Deer, said to them:

"That he [St. Hugh] was done to death by Jews for ritual purposes cannot be other than a libel based upon the prejudices and ignorance of an unenlightened age."

The Chancellor on the same occasion said:

“It was quite obviously one of the very many cases of slander spread about the Jews from time to time. No doubt, the child died or fell down the well."

These people bring no evidence for their statements; it couldn't have happened, they say.

But why not?

Was Henry III, weak in character as we know him to have been, ever charged with being an immoral man?

Did the judges not examine the body, which was only four weeks dead?

Is Haydn's Dictionary of Dates (1847 edition) medieval and superstitious when it said of this case:

"They [the Jews] crucify a child at Lincoln, for which eighteen are hanged"?

There are no 'ifs' and 'buts' here, curious mind.

Does Copinus's confession not tally with that of Theobald, quoted above in the first Norwich case?

Copinus said:

“For the death of this child, nearly all the Jews in England had come together and every town had sent deputies to assist in the sacrifice."

No-one questions the historical facts in this case; but Jews and Judaized Gentiles alike unite in denying the fact of ritual murder.

Strack, in his The Jew and Human Sacrifice, written in defence of the Jews against the Blood Accusation, omits all mention of this famous case, which is the subject of the Prioress's Tale in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales and is referred to in Marlowe's Jew of Malta.

"O yonge Hugh of Lincoln, slayn also / With cursed Jewes, as it is notable..."

- Chaucer, The Prioress's Tale 1387

Hyamson's History of the Jews in England devotes the whole of Chapter IX to Little St. Hugh of Lincoln, showing the importance of this case.

1279-Northampton

NO SURVIVING DEPICTIONS OR ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS

Another child crucified.

Haydn's Dictionary of Dates, 1847, says of this case:

“They [the Jews] crucify a child at Northampton for which fifty are drawn at horses' tails and hanged."

"In 1279 at Northampton, a child was crucified after unheard-of tortures."

- H. Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang 1894

1290-Oxford

NO SURVIVING DEPICTIONS

The Patent Roll 18 Edward I, m.21, 21st June 1290, contains an order for the delivery of a man, Isaac de Pulet, detained for the murder of a Christian boy at Oxford.

"Order to deliver from prison Isaac de Pulet, detained for the murder of a Christian boy at Oxford."

- Patent Roll 1290

Only one month after this, King Edward issued his decree expelling the Jews from the Kingdom.

There is, then, every reason to believe that it was the Oxford murder which proved the last straw in toleration.

A similar ritual case was one of the main stimulants to the King and Queen of Spain to expel professing Jews from that country in 1492.

"We have been informed that in these our dominions... certain bad Christians have Judaized and drawn away the faithful from the Holy Catholic Faith..."

- Ferdinand & Isabella, Edict of Expulsion 1492

"This affair was the principal cause and reason why the most serene Sovereigns resolved upon the expulsion of the Jews from their kingdoms."

- Luis de Páramo, De origine et progressu Officii Sanctae Inquisitionis 1598

The Jews, in attempting to escape responsibility for these deaths by ritual murder, do not hesitate to impugn the probity of two of the Kings of England, against whose moral character no-one else has dared to cast a slur.

Here are some examples.

Firstly Hyamson (in History of the Jews in England, 1928 edition, p. 21) wrote:

“It has also been pointed out that the Blood Accusation was as a rule made at a time at which the Royal Treasury needed replenishing."

This accusation against men of upright character was repeated in the Jewish Chronicle Supplement, April 1936, p. 8 (speaking of the Lincoln case in the reign of Henry III):

"Henceforth and especially under the zealously Christian Edward I, the Crown and its officers became almost a worse peril to the Jews than mobs intent on loot and led on by fanatic priests and knightly spendthrifts who had borrowed Jewish money. When 18th century writers of history began to examine the old records in a new sceptical temper some may be found venturing on such unkind surmises as that the alleged crucifixions of Christian children only seemed to happen when kings were short of money."

To deny that the cases of St. William of Norwich and St. Hugh of Lincoln were Jewish ritual murders is to accuse certain English Kings, certain English Clergy, and certain English administrators, known to be men of good morals, of murdering and torturing Jews to get their money, after accusing them of horrible crimes.

In the case of St. Hugh, the sentence was juridical; in the case of St. William, it would seem the mob wanted to take matters into their own hands but the Sheriff brought them to the castle for safety:

"The Christians of Norwich… demanded justice from the local ecclesiastical court… but the local sheriff, John de Chesney, advised them that the ecclesiastical court had no jurisdiction over them… He then took the Jews into protection in the castle."

- Thomas of Monmouth, The Life and Miracles of St William of Norwich 1150

Whom would you believe, curious mind?

"It is difficult to refuse all credit to stories so circumstantial and so frequent."

- Social England 1893

A rather significant fact, curious mind, is that Haydn's Dictionary of Dates, at least up to 1847, quoted the ritual murders in Norman and Plantagenet England as undisputed facts.

1144 - Norwich: "A boy named William crucified by the Jews." - p. 282 1160 - Gloucester: "A boy named Harold murdered by the Jews." - p. 282 1181 - Bury St Edmunds: "A boy named Robert murdered by the Jews." - p. 282 1255 - Lincoln: "Hugh, a boy of Lincoln, murdered by the Jews; eighteen of them hanged for the crime." - p. 284

In later the editions, published in the 60’s, all mention of them is extirpated.

We may take it that the Hidden Hand began to dictate to the press in England somewhere in the fifties of the last century.

Upon accession to the throne, Edward I was conducting a crusade against the Saracen.

"In the year 1270, the Lord Edward, son of King Henry, crossed the sea to the Holy Land to fight the Saracens."

- Annals of Waverley 1270

Returning to England in 1274, he found the realm in ruins, as a result of his father's folly.

"He found the kingdom greatly disturbed; for during the long absence of the king, evil men had grown bold, and the laws had been little respected."

- Annals of Osney 1274

"So many encroachments and abuses had crept in during the previous reign that the king caused inquiry to be made throughout the shires, the Hundred Rolls were compiled."

- Hundred Rolls Inquest 1274

Many debtors, realising that the Jews of England were in trouble, refused to honour their debts, and an audit organised by the government revealed widespread corruption.

"In 1279 the King issued articles of inquiry throughout the shires, concerning false dealings, forgeries, and abuses in the keeping of the chirograph-chests [the archae]."

- Capitula de Inquisitione super Judeis 1279

"The Jews, forbidden to lend money, were reduced to poverty; and many that owed them debts refused to pay, seeing they had no remedy at law."

- Annals of Osney 1276

"Tallages could no longer be levied as before, for the Jews were now poor; their bonds were worth nothing, since usury was forbidden and debtors would not pay."

- Chronicle of Bury St Edmunds 1279

Many formerly affluent Jewish financiers had to sell their property in order to fulfil their tax obligations.

"Many Jews, impoverished by the prohibition of usury and the frequent tallages, were unable to contribute; some sold their houses and lands, others fled the kingdom rather than remain in bondage to such exactions."

- Annales Monastici 1279

"Order that certain Jews who have departed without licence and owe tallage are to be distrained; their goods and chattels are forfeit."

- Patent Rolls 1286

The generally run-down condition of Jewry cried out for reform, and events abroad indicated one method of bringing it about.

In 1274, when Edward returned from the Crusades, the Council of Lyons under Pope Gregory X ordered the Christians to condemn the sin of usury and those who conducted it, both native-born and foreign.

Pious Edward, being a loyal son of the Church, went into immediate action, and ordered an investigation into the practices of the Florentine bankers.

They had been in England since 1223.

There then followed an investigation of the Jews.

"No community, corporation, or individual should permit foreign usurers to dwell in their territory, but should expel them within three months."

- Second Council of Lyons 1274

""No Jew shall lend anything at usury… and enquiry shall be made throughout the realm concerning usuries and offences committed by Jews."

- Statutum de Judaismo 1275

For nearly 200 years Jewish bankers had been favoured by the Crown and encouraged to fill the royal coffers, this cannot be denied.

But now that Jews were impoverished, their usefulness could be forgotten.

"The Jews are the King's chattels; they and all their possessions belong to him alone."

- Pipe Roll, 2nd year of Henry II, 1155

"The King, finding that the Jews were now poor and could no longer furnish the sums they had been wont to yield, was moved to cast them out, as a man casts aside a dry husk when the kernel has been eaten."

- Thomas Wykes, Chronicon 1292

Henry III's policy of restricting Jewish activities, and the Church's policy of suppressing usury, were combined in an attempt to prevent Jews from practising their expertise in loaning money at interest.

"No new synagogue shall be built… every Jew shall wear a badge upon his breast… and no Christian shall serve a Jew."

- Statute of Jewry 1253

Then later, Thomas Acquinas urged similar action upon the Duchess of Brabant.

“If rulers think they harm their souls by taking money from usurers,"

he wrote…

“they should see that the Jews are compelled to labour."

The Statutum de Judaismo of 1275 was promulgated in the Common Council of the Realm at Westminster.

Both Jews and Christians were forbidden to lend money at interest; offenders would suffer punishment.

"The Statutum de Judaismo was made at Westminster, in the Common Council, on the Quinzaine of Easter, the third year of the reign of King Edward, son of King Henry."

- Statutum de Judaismo 1275

Debts outstanding at the time the Statute was introduced were to be paid by the following Easter.

"We ordain, that no Jew nor Jewess shall lend anything at usury from henceforth… And we forbid that any Christian shall lend at usury to any Jew or Jewess, upon pain of forfeiture of the sum lent."

- Statutum de Judaismo 1275￼

"And that each Jew after he shall be seven years old, shall wear a badge on his outer garment that is to say in the form of two tables joined of white linen, of the length of six inches and of the breadth of three inches."

- Statutum de Judaismo 1275

As regards the ownership of land, the Statute of 1275 was more liberal than the legislation of four years earlier, which prohibited it entirely except for personal occupation.

Following the promulgation of the Statute, the Jewish community held a meeting to consider the long-term impact.

They drew up a long petition, begging the King and his Council to make modifications.

"Poor Jews should be allowed to dispose of property to fellow Jews, instead of being forced to tear down buildings for scrap material… Their petition to the King and Council was a pathetic plea for mercy, begging to be allowed to live at peace under Edward as they had done since the days of the Norman Conquest."

- The Edict of Expulsion of 1290

Jews could no longer travel about safely and usury was no longer profitable as debtors realised the increasing plight.

During the year following the enactment of the Statute, many Jews unable to pay their taxes were imprisoned and their families deported overseas.

Wealthy Jews, in contrast, turned to the sale of corn and wool.

They proved successful at Bristol, Canterbury, Exeter and Hereford, trading in corn, while at Lincoln, Norwich and Oxford their interest was wool.

"The King's officials arrested those Jews who could not render the sums due, and some were removed from their homes and sent across the sea."

- TNA E 101/249/31, Exchequer accounts 1276

"Jewish businessmen in London, Lincoln, Canterbury, and elsewhere went in for advance sale credits on grain and wool. They even specialised: wool at Lincoln, corn in Canterbury."

- Mundill, R., England's Jewish Solution, Cambridge University Press 1998

Many Jews, forbidden by the Statute to profit from usury, took to clipping the coinage:

that is, clipping or filing the edges of gold and silver coins, melting the clippings and filings into bullion

This offence is condemned in the Sefer Hassidim, and is recorded as one of the reasons for the Expulsion by Rabbi Meir of Rothenburg, in his Responsa.

"One who lends on interest, his money is destroyed… those who take usury lose their wealth and bring trouble upon themselves and upon their community."￼￼￼

"Do not take usury, lest it bring destruction upon the people of your town."￼￼￼

- Rabbi Judah the Pious 1150-1217

Even Jewish historians admit that usury was their sole occupation at one time, but once that channel of livelihood had been forbidden, conditions worsened dramatically.

Prosecutions increased until at last the King appointed a judicial commission to investigate.

"In 1286 the King issued a special commission to investigate offences alleged against the Jews throughout the realm."

- Calendar of Patent Rolls 1286

On 17 November 1278, Jews all over England were arrested in house-to-house searches in every city that had a Jewish quarter.

Several hundred were sent to the Tower, their property confiscated and forfeited to the King.

"All the Jews in England, of whatever condition, age or sex, were unexpectedly seized on the same day, and sent to various castles throughout England. And while they were thus imprisoned, the innermost recesses of their houses were ransacked."

- Annales Monastici 1278

"On the 17th day of November, order was given to all sheriffs throughout England to arrest all Jews within their bailiwicks, and to search their houses for clipped money and false coin."

- Calendar of Patent Rolls 1278

Among those arrested were Benedict fil' Licoricia, a prominent Jew of Winchester, and the wealthy financier Belaset of Lincoln.

A few Jews converted to Christianity to save their lives.

"Benedict, son of Licoricia of Winchester, was imprisoned in the Tower of London on the 17th day of November, in the sixth year of the King, upon suspicion of clipping the king's coin."

- Calendar of Patent Rolls 1278

"Belaset of Lincoln, her house in the street called Steep Hill, Lincoln, seized into the king's hands by reason of the arrest of the said Belaset, 17 November 1278."

- Inventories of forfeited Jewish property, National Archives 1278

"Some of the Jews, being terrified by the prospect of death, abjured their faith and clave to the Christian religion, and so their lives were spared."

- Annales de Wigornia 1279

"Abraham of Lincoln, a prisoner at the Tower, converted and was delivered from death, taking the name John de la Tur, and was admitted to the House of Converts."

- Domus Conversorum 1279

Three Christians were hanged for clipping the coinage and melting it down into bullion.

"And three Christians were drawn and hanged, and two hundred and ninety-two Jews drawn and hanged."

- Chronicle of the Mayors and Sheriffs of London 1279

Thus ended the large-scale offences against the coin of the realm.

The sale and export of bullion by Jews was prohibited.

In November 1286, Pope Honorius IV wrote to the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, reaffirming the decisions of the Lateran Councils.

He enlarged upon the evils of relations between Christians and Jews and warned of the pernicious consequences of the study of the Talmud.

The King joined in the condemnation and revived the accusations of ritual murder.

"They [the Jews] possess a certain book called the Talmud, filled with abominations and errors… they study it sedulously, and through it they lead simple people astray; they entice Christians to their rites, and cause Christian servants to work on feast days."

- Pope Honorius IV, Bull Nimis in partibus anglicanis 1286

"The King took up the cry, and the old charges of ritual murder, which had slumbered for a generation, were once more revived and made public."

- The Edict of Expulsion of 1290

Banishment of Jews was by no means a new idea in the 13th century, it had been practised across Europe as far back as the 7th century.

In England, various parliaments attempted to interest the King in ordering the expulsion of all Jews and it seems to have crossed the mind of Henry III on more than one occasion.

The Jews averted immediate disaster each time by making financial contributions to the Crown.

"In 1254, the parliament asked the king to remove the Jews from the kingdom; but the request was not then complied with."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1254

"When the cry went up for expulsion, the Jews would offer a great tallage to the King, and so the storm would pass."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora, various entries 1253–1258

The final step was taken on the 18th of July 1290 by an Act of the King in his Council.

The date happened to fall on the Fast of the Ninth of Av, a day remembered with solemnity by Jews throughout the world since the destruction of both Temples.

On the same day, writs were issued to the sheriffs of all counties, informing them that by Royal Decree all Jews were ordered to leave England before 1 November; any who remained after that date would face execution.

"Given at Westminster, on the eighteenth day of July, in the eighteenth year of our reign."

- Edict of Expulsion 1290

"All Jews of both sexes shall depart the realm of England before the Feast of All Saints next coming. And if any of them should remain in the said realm after the said feast, let him be condemned to death."

- Writ to the Sheriffs 1290

The Jews of London began their long journey to the coast under the custody of the King, carrying with them their Scrolls of the Law.

On board ship, at Queenborough in the Thames estuary, the ship's anchor was dropped at low tide and the vessel settled on a sandbank.

As the tide rose, the captain invited his passengers to come on deck and walk on the dry seabed.

When the tide turned and the water began to rise, the captain climbed back aboard and told the helpless Jews that they ought to cry unto Moses, by whose conduct their fathers passed through the Red Sea.

They all drowned; the captain himself was eventually hanged when Edward learned of his treachery.

"In that same year, on the feast of St. Dionysius [10 October], a ship carrying poor Jews who were departing lay near Queenborough at low tide. The master of the ship invited them to walk upon the sand. When the sea began to rise, the master returned to his ship and told them to call upon Moses, who had once led their ancestors through the Red Sea. And so they perished."

- Walter of Guisborough, Chronicle 1290

"A ship of Jews departing from London was anchored near Queenborough at ebb tide. The master persuaded them to step out onto the sand. When the tide returned, he sailed away, mocking them that Moses would save them. They all drowned. The captain, Henry Adrian, was later seized and imprisoned at Sandwich for the crime."

- John de Oxenedes, Chronica 1290

Most of the Jews made their way from England to France, while others wandered further afield to Spain, Germany, and the Low Countries.

"And so, leaving the kingdom, some crossed into France, others went to Germany, some to Spain, and others scattered into various parts of the world."

- John de Oxenedes, Chronica 1290

That fateful year of 1290 saw the first general expulsion of Jews from any country in recorded history.

Edward I set a precedent that would be followed sixteen years later in France by Philip IV, and two centuries after that by Ferdinand and Isabella in Spain.

"Although Edward I's 1290 edict of expulsion was not formally revoked as Manasseh ben Israel had hoped, the resumption of open Jewish worship achieved the same practical result.”

- Joan Comay, Who's Who in Jewish History after the Period of the Old Testament 1974

And so, dear reader, the evidence lies before you as it has survived time; the chronicles, the court records, the decrees, and the voices of those who lived through these events.

I have not told you what to believe.

I have simply laid out what was written, and what remains on record.

The final judgment, of what is true, what is exaggerated, and what it all means, rests now with you alone.

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