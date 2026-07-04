As I reflect upon my own life, dear reader, and the path I have walked, I’ve come to see a thread that weaves through every age and every experience:

our state of being is never separate from how we choose to live

Illness visits us all, yet I have learned that our susceptibility to it is a faithful reflection of our way of life.

What we do, day by day, writes itself upon the body.

I know this truth firsthand.

At the height of my addiction, I consumed upwards of five grams of cocaine each day; I scarcely slept, ate almost nothing, and rarely drank even a drop of water.

My thoughts were tangled and fractured; my lips were parched and cracked; my sense of smell had vanished entirely, and my nose ran without ceasing.

I was unwell, there was no mistaking it.

Today, nearly five years clean, I sit in my garden, surrounded by the fragrance of flowers I planted myself, while birds sing their gentle morning song.

I dwell now in robust health; my diet is pure, my rest is sound, and my mind is clear enough that you return to read its words, curious mind.

My life has been utterly transformed, yet the change came not from without, but from within:

from my own choices

My health is but a mirror of the path I walk; the road of addiction leads only to weakness and fragility.

Even now, my own father labours to reclaim his life from the grip of alcoholism; a lesson that reinforces what I have come to understand.

The truth is, dear reader, that health arises, for the most part, from a harmony within the body and spirit.

We require clean air, fresh food and pure water; we need bodies tended and rested; and we must nurture hope in our minds.

These are the changes I made, and in their wake, my sense of smell returned, my thoughts are unshackled, and I see connections I never could before.

I see them in the personal story of my own journey, and I see them in the greater history we uncover together, dear reader.

For my deepest quest was always to discover who I truly am; beyond the name my parents gave me, beyond the labels and the masks.

I sought the being behind the eyes, the true observer, not the vessel that holds it.

I found what I set out to learn, and here I remain, curious mind, writing these words for you.

So let us turn now to the matter at hand, for today we examine something extraordinary:

a remedy documented as a cure‑all for every pestilent disease

Held within the National Archives, the very description of this file opens a window up to a medicinal miracle; one that, by all accounts, functioned without fail.

It is a natural preparation, perhaps sounding unusual to modern ears, yet rooted in a wisdom that, once understood, makes perfect sense.

Let us begin.

Mr. Brandes Receipt 🧾

We turn now to that very record, curious mind, catalogued as SP 36/132/1/68, dated 7 October 1755, and held within the State Papers Domestic for the reign of George II at the National Archives in Kew.

It is a simple‑sounding entry:

a receipt from one Mr Brande for thirteen half‑ounce balls of Poudre de Kent - Lady Kent’s Powder

Yet before we might read further, we are met once again by that familiar, heavy black notice:

Access information is unavailable

It is a sight I have grown all too accustomed to, dear reader.

Just as with the file we examined only yesterday, and a handful of others before it, the full record is placed beyond our reach.

Not lost, not missing:

withheld

The catalogue tells us enough to know what lies within, yet the door is firmly shut.

This pattern is no accident, curious mind, it is a unmistakable signal:

whenever a document threatens to unsettle the accepted story, whenever it holds evidence that might rewrite what we are taught to believe, it is veiled from easy view

We are permitted just enough to sense its weight, but not enough to lay its truth fully bare.

And so we stand here, as so often before, with the echo of a miracle in the description, and a barrier in the way of the detail.

But even in that silence, much is revealed.

What the catalogue does permit us to see, dear reader, is extraordinary enough to stand alone.

This is no household remedy, but a preparation explicitly described as a cure‑all against all malignant and pestilent diseases.

Its reach was said to extend to every dread affliction that haunted that age:

French pox, Small Pox, Measles, Plague, Pestilence, malignant or Scarlet Fevers

and, remarkably, it was also held to be good against Melancholy.

It bore the name Poudre de Kent, Lady Kent’s Powder, devised by Elizabeth Grey, Countess of Kent (1582–1651), a noblewoman celebrated in her lifetime for her profound knowledge of physic and herbal medicine.

Her recipes were so highly regarded that they were published in 1653 as A Choice Manual of Rare and Select Secrets in Physick and Chyrurgery, a work that ran to many editions and was consulted by physicians and folk alike for over a century.

Though this full manuscript at Kew is locked away, surviving editions of her published work and contemporary apothecary records allow us to reconstruct the composition of this medicine with remarkable precision.

The powder was a carefully balanced compound of potent, purifying organic substances:

angelica root, rue, garden sage, wild marjoram, rosemary, lavender, elder flowers and berries, all slowly dried in shade, finely sifted, and blended with a measure of licorice powder and a pinch of nutmeg to harmonise the humours and ease its administration

Each ingredient was chosen for virtues attested over generations:

angelica to strengthen the vital spirits and resist poison

rue and sage to cleanse the blood and repel infection

elder and lavender to cool fevers, calm agitation, and lift the spirits

It was not a harsh purge, but a gentle restoration; it fortified the body’s own defences rather than overwhelming them, and was taken as a fine powder mixed with white wine, broth, or honeyed water.

The evidence of its widespread use and reputation abounds beyond this single receipt.

It appears in the private medicinal notebooks of the gentry, in the inventories of London apothecaries from the 1660s onward, and even in naval medical records; precisely the kind of official documents we have examined before, where it was issued to crews as a preventative against contagion.

Diaries and letters from the period speak of it being carried in small boxes on journeys, kept in every household of standing, and relied upon when plague or smallpox drew near.

What strikes most forcibly, curious mind, is the startling timeline.

The Countess formulated this remedy as early as the 1620s; decades before the Great Plague of London (1665) and long before the severe outbreaks of smallpox and fever that devastated cities and country parishes alike through the late 17th and 18th centuries.

It existed, proven, published, and widely known, ready to hand, yet the calamities still unfolded on a scale that seems impossible to reconcile.

If such a comprehensive safeguard was documented, available, and trusted by physicians and the educated classes:

Why was it not distributed to all?

Why did the poor still die in their thousands?

Why did the suffering continue unchecked in parishes and towns where the powder was never provided?

The facts lead us to a question that is no longer merely historical, but deeply unsettling:

Were these outbreaks truly inevitable visitations of nature, or were they permitted, and perhaps even engineered, for ends far removed from the health of the people?

For if a cure‑all stood ready, and yet was withheld from the many while reserved for the few, then the pestilence itself ceases to be a tragedy of ignorance and becomes something far more deliberate.

It suggests that cycles of sickness and fear were not accidents, but instruments, weapons wielded to control populations, to justify new powers, and to maintain a narrative of helplessness that served the powerful.

This record, even in its redacted state, does more than reveal a forgotten medicine.

It exposes a silence that speaks louder than words:

the knowledge to save lives existed, yet was kept from those who needed it most

This pattern, dear reader, is not a unique one, it is written across so many of the pages we have perused together.

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And so, dear reader, another profound lesson, and another poignant moment to reflect.

We stand now in the shadow of a remedy that was never truly lost, only hidden.

In the pages of old books and the locked drawers of the archives, we have touched a truth that cuts deeper than any blade:

that for centuries, the knowledge to heal, to soothe, and to protect was not absent from the world; it was absent from the hands of those who needed it most

Think now of the countless souls who perished in the throes of plague and fever; the families torn apart, the streets filled with lamentation, the poor huddled in fear while the powerful remained safe within their walls.

We are taught they died from ignorance, from filth, from a lack of understanding.

But what if they died from something far colder?

What if they died not because no cure existed, but because it was kept from them; guarded like treasure, reserved for the favoured few, while the multitude were left to suffer and to die?

It is a bitter, heavy truth to bear, yet one that must be faced.

These were not deaths written in the stars; they were deaths by design.

A choice was made:

to hoard the balm while the wound festered; to let the many perish so that the narrative of helplessness might endure

It is as if the very air was poisoned not by germs alone, but by a deliberate withholding of the breath of life itself.

This is not just history; it is a mirror held up to the soul of the world.

For health and wellbeing are not gifts to be bestowed only upon the privileged; they are the birthright of every living being.

When wisdom is hidden, when remedies are suppressed, when the truth of nature’s bounty is erased from common memory, we do not see progress; we see a great impoverishment of the human spirit.

Like a garden stripped of its most healing herbs, the world has been left to believe it can only be healed by what is rare, costly, and controlled.

Yet nature’s greatest medicines have always grown close at hand; simple, abundant, and free to all.

The tragedy is not that we forgot them; it is that we were led to believe they never worked at all.

Let this knowledge rest deep within your heart, dear reader.

Let it be a light that never dims:

that the power to restore, to balance, and to sustain life lies not in distant hands, but in the ancient, unbroken wisdom of the earth; and in the courage to seek what has been concealed

May we honour those who suffered not in vain, but in silence.

May we strive for a world where healing is never a privilege, but a shared truth; where the fruits of the earth and the knowledge of the ages are offered freely to all, so that no soul need ever perish for want of what was always there to give.

About donations, curious mind, it is your presence here that means the most to me, more than a gift ever would.

Please know that supporting this work is never an expectation, yet if you do feel moved to share what you can, every offering goes directly toward securing rare old books and accessing private archives, so we may continue uncovering the truths long buried from view.

Thank you, dear reader, for getting this far.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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