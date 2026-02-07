Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
15hEdited

A well-presented piece! Indeed, as One who is vaccine injured, knowing "polio" was from DDT and other toxins, and still I was jabbed against DDT at age 6 in 1963, and developed psoriatic arthritis, the next day complaining to My mother that "My bones hurt," I am about as anti-vax as they come.

I was pressured into one other jab o' toxins when a rusty nail went into My foot when I was 24. The doctor said I would get tetanus. I needed a tetanus vaccine! I caved and got it. And ever since have had tinnitus.

Never again, and never support for that ghastly practice that serves the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), in terms of profit and depopulation.

Reply
Share
May More 💜's avatar
May More 💜
10h

Excellent brave essay - Thank you for writing this. I don’t talk about my views on this topic because, as you rightly say, there’s only one path we’re allowed to follow. This wasn’t the one I chose for my children. Then, I was publicly shamed by other mums and decided to keep my mouth shut regarding my choices, so my kids wouldn’t be caught in any backlash

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture