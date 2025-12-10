Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
benita❤️'s avatar
benita❤️
Dec 10

i’m sorry about your grandfather 💗beautiful writing btw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Aaron Waddell's avatar
Aaron Waddell
Dec 10

A beautiful reflection on a timeless work! So much wisdom in Gibran’s words. Thanks for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
210 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture