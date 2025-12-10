There is a heaviness in my chest, dear reader, and my once-clear thoughts feel dimmed at the edges.

My grandfather’s health has deteriorated sharply, and I fear his divine clock is nearing its final chime.

I didn’t grow up with a large family, so I learned to treasure what I had.

My grandparents were the foundation stones of my childhood.

I remember it all with a bittersweet clarity now: baking cupcakes every weekend (we called them buns), tending to the garden together, planting my first patch of fruit and vegetables.

Back then, I was too young to see it for what it truly was.

They were pouring love into me, pure, deliberate, unguarded love, every chance they had.

I only wish I had the chance to tell my grandfather what he really meant to me… in full, without rushing, without the arrogance of thinking there would always be more time.

As I grew older, slipped into school, college, work, and the noise of life, my weekly visits stopped.

The path I walked slowly drifted away from theirs.

Regret changes nothing, so I refuse to let it consume me.

Yet as I write this, dear reader, I can’t deny the quiet disappointment I feel, for forgetting what truly mattered.

There are so many questions I will never ask him now, so many stories I’ll never hear in his own words.

But if I spent my days drowning in regret, I’d never have time for anything else.

A wise friend of mine recently suggested a book, and it could not have arrived at a more poignant moment.

And so today, in honour of my grandfather, of love itself, and of the cost we pay for giving our hearts to something mortal.

I want to share with you a few passages, and the reflections they stirred within me.

“The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran (1925)

This is not a book in the ordinary sense at all.

It is a collection of simple, luminous truths spoken through a wandering prophet as he prepares to leave the city he has lived in for twelve years.

Each chapter is a response to the people who gather around him and ask for his wisdom, on love, on sorrow, on children, on death, on giving.

All the things we struggle to put into words when life shakes us awake.

Gibran himself lived a life marked by loss, migration, and a longing for meaning.

Born in Lebanon, raised between worlds, he carried a depth and tenderness that poured into every line he wrote.

His work feels as though it was written by someone who had already walked through the full spectrum of human ache, someone who understood that love and pain are not opposites, but inseparable twins.

So it felt fitting, almost inevitable, that I turned to his words now.

At a time when my own heart feels fragile, when the cost of love is no longer something poetic or hypothetical, but something real and sharp and present.

His reflections do not promise comfort, but clarity, the sort that gently holds your hand while you face the truths you’ve spent years avoiding.

And so, dear reader, I want to share a few passages today.

Not as lessons, but as mirrors.

Because sometimes the right words arrive just when we need help remembering why we dared to love in the first place.

The first passage that struck me, almost painfully so, was Gibran’s reflection on Joy and Sorrow.

He writes that the two are inseparable, that the cup from which we drink our sweetest joys is the very cup that was once carved by our deepest sorrows.

And as I sit with the reality of my grandfather’s fading strength, those words land with a quiet accuracy I can’t ignore.

Because the sorrow I feel now is only possible because of the joy he gave me.

The ache in my chest is nothing more than love taking its final form.

It is the echo of every bun we baked together, every seed planted in the garden, every laugh, every lesson, every moment I didn’t realise was shaping me.

Gibran says that when we are joyful, we should look deep into our hearts, and we will find that it is what once gave us pain that now gives us delight, and when we are sorrowful, we should search again, for we will see that it is what once delighted us that now brings us grief.

I feel both of those truths at once.

The child in me remembers the warmth of those simple days; the adult in me feels the weight of time pressing down.

It’s as if joy and sorrow are two hands holding the same memory, each from a different side.

And perhaps that is the cost of loving someone fully: knowing that one day, the joy they gave us will return as sorrow, and yet choosing to love them anyway.

My grandfather never asked for anything from me except my presence, and even that I didn’t always give.

But the love he gave, steady, uncomplicated, unconditional, has become the very reason this moment hurts so much.

Yet I would not trade that pain. Not for anything.

Because in that sorrow lies proof that he mattered, that he shaped me, that his life touched mine in a way no passage of time can erase.

And maybe that is what Gibran was trying to tell us: that sorrow is not a punishment. It is simply love, transformed.

After sitting with Gibran’s thoughts on Joy and Sorrow, it’s impossible not to move into his words on Love.

He writes of love with a kind of reverence, not as a gentle comfort, but as a force that reshapes us, hollows us, carves us open so that we might hold more light than we ever thought possible.

And as I reflect on my grandfather, and on the love that shaped my earliest years, those words feel painfully, beautifully true.

Gibran warns that love will “wound” us, not out of cruelty, but because anything capable of lifting the heart must also have the strength to break it.

Love demands everything: our patience, our time, our openness, our trust.

It asks us to give without knowing what will be taken.

It asks us to surrender parts of ourselves we didn’t even realise were guarded.

When I think of my grandparents, that is exactly what they offered me, a love that gave without calculation.

They poured themselves into my childhood with no expectation of return, no promise that I would understand it then, or even appreciate it later.

They simply loved, in that quiet, steadfast way that only older generations seem to have mastered.

A love that doesn’t announce itself, yet holds you upright without you noticing.

And now, in this moment, as I feel the edges of that love being tested by the reality of time, I understand what Gibran meant when he said love will “shake you to your roots.”

Because losing someone who loved you without condition is its own kind of undoing.

It strips you bare.

It forces you to confront the parts of yourself that were built by their hands, their words, their presence.

But Gibran also reminds us that love’s purpose is not just to fill us, but to refine us.

To make us more capable of tenderness, compassion, and truth.

And in that sense, my grandfather’s love is still shaping me, even now.

Even as I fear the ticking of that divine clock.

Even as sorrow presses against the walls of joy.

Perhaps that is love’s final gift: that it continues working in us long after the hands that offered it grow weak.

And so, as I write this, dear reader, I find myself grateful, deeply, quietly grateful, that I was loved in a way strong enough to hurt when it nears its end.

Because pain, as Gibran would say, is simply love stretching its shadow.

And what a privilege it is to have something worth grieving.

And now, dear reader, I find myself turning to the words on death.

He reminds us that death is not an ending, but a passage, a continuation of the life that flows through us.

Gibran speaks of death as a return, a gentle folding of the spirit back into the source from which it came.

And yet, he also tells us that those we love do not leave us entirely; their presence lingers in every gesture, every lesson, every memory.

I see this in my grandfather, in the way his hands, weathered from a lifetime of care, have guided me in ways I will carry forever.

There is a sorrow in knowing that time with him is limited, a sorrow that aches deeper than words.

And yet, in that sorrow, Gibran says, there is a lesson: that the depth of our grief mirrors the depth of our love.

To mourn is to have loved fully, to have opened ourselves to the raw, unfiltered gift of connection.

I think of all the questions I will never ask, all the conversations left unfinished.

And yet, I am reminded that love, like life, is never truly lost.

It transforms, it flows onward, it becomes part of the quiet wisdom that shapes us.

And in this, I find a bittersweet comfort: that even as I fear the day he leaves, he is already a part of me, carried forward in every heartbeat, every memory, every act of love I attempt to live.

Death is inevitable, yes, but in Gibran’s words, it is not a thief, it is a teacher.

And in facing it, I am learning, however painfully, the true cost and beauty of love.

And finally for today, dear reader, we come to our reflections on time.

He writes of time not as a line to be counted or a resource to be spent, but as a river in which we are immersed, carrying us forward even as we pause to grasp at its currents.

Reading his words now, I think of all the hours I have had with my grandfather, and all those I have let slip away.

Time, Gibran reminds us, is both generous and relentless.

It gives us the gift of presence, yet it does not wait for hesitation, for distraction, or for regret.

Every moment is fleeting, yet infinitely precious.

I feel a pang of longing for the weekends spent baking, for the quiet hours in the garden, for the simple companionship of someone whose love was constant and unwavering.

And I realise, that time is not measured by the days we live, but by the depth in which we live them, the care we give, the love we allow ourselves to feel and to express.

In this final reflection, I see the true cost of love, dear reader: it is in the time we share, the patience we offer, the memories we forge.

And though the river of time moves inexorably forward, the love we give and the bonds we nurture ripple outward, touching lives, echoing long after the moments have passed.

As I close this final section, I carry with me the lesson that time is sacred.

That every conversation, every gesture, every smile holds meaning beyond the ticking of the clock.

And though I cannot pause the hours, I can choose to be fully present, to love without hesitation, and to honour the fleeting gift of every heartbeat we share with those we hold dear.

So, dear reader, as we close with our final reflections on today’s article, I am left with a profound sense of both humility and wonder.

Gibran’s words have guided us through joy and sorrow, love, death, and time, threads that weave through the very fabric of our human experience.

And as I write these lines, my heart is full, thinking of my grandfather, of the moments we have shared, and of those I still wish I could give him.

Modern life often teaches us to race past these truths, to measure love in convenience, to see time as a commodity, and to avoid the reality of death.

Alchemy, the pursuit of transformation, of meaning, of the invisible and eternal, reminds us that there is a depth to life we are too often taught to ignore.

In Gibran, we see this alchemy applied to the heart, turning ordinary experiences into insight, grief into understanding, and fleeting moments into lessons that endure.

The reality of what love truly costs, of what time truly asks, and of the inevitability of death is often obscured in the modern world.

We hide from it, distract ourselves, and in doing so, we forget the sacredness of what is right in front of us.

This is the truth that Gibran quietly insists we confront: that to live fully, to love fully, to be present, is both the gift and the challenge of life.

And so I ask, dear reader, as you move through your own days:

How will you spend the time you are given?

How will you express the love you feel before the moments pass?

How will you embrace the sorrow that teaches, and the joy that lifts?

These are questions without easy answers, yet in their asking, in their contemplation, we find a life that is richer, deeper, and more real than the one measured merely in hours, tasks, or outcomes.

May we all, in our own way, honour the cost of love, the inevitability of time, and the beauty of presence, before it is too late.

