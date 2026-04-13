Alternative History

Alternative History

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Julie Cara Hoffenberg's avatar
Julie Cara Hoffenberg
5h

"We are no longer looking for the truth; we are standing in the middle of it". Exactly. The truth always has been right here, within every fiber of all that exists. We only lost our awareness of it. The awakening is merely the awareness back into what we already know. The release of CIA forms and other things are a wonderful tool to remind people of these deeper truths we already know. The wisdom is within!

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Colin Bea Ess's avatar
Colin Bea Ess
4h

Exceptional work, Jordan, as always.

Allow me to share an excerpt from “A Fool’s Wisdom” by Steven A. Young, a “reformed” Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics:

Let it be understood, all that is good and pure in science stands strong. What works, works. ... It's no great secret, theoretical physics is essentially just "explanation guessing." They have cast aside the scientific method so as to untether from the constraints of truth and enter the realm of fiction and fantasy, a liminal zone where intrepid desk jockeys venture in their minds, highly prone to fallacies, falsehoods, and fudgery of all kinds.

The negative sciences in general provide no benefit to humanity. They are sustained only for the purposes of control and power. Their purpose is to hide true knowledge and distract people from ever seeking it ("it's complicated;" "just trust the experts"). When false information is contrived for the purposes of hiding true information, this is occultism. It is a practice whereby powerful knowledge is concealed and sometimes ‘hidden in plain sight’ so only the right kind of person can see it.

Scientism represents the sum total of man's best attempts at explaining creation without a creator. Scientism has become a quasi-religious doctrine in modern times, a sort of ‘atheistic religion’ with its own idols and dogmas, opposed to divinity in all its forms, and in full denial of the human soul or the creative (holy) spirit.

Best to us all from Florida

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