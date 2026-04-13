Lately, I have been relentless.

My work on Tartaria has been a fever, and while that pursuit is far from over, I felt the sudden necessity for a change of scenery, a shift in focus.

I set out to find Atlantis.

I have searched for this drowned empire before, but my efforts always resulted in the same dry loop:

endless reinterpretations of Plato’s dialogues

While his accounts are haunting, they have become common; and anyone with a spark of curiosity has heard the echoes of his story at the very beginning of their journey.

I was looking for the source, but I found only the echo.

My search remained fruitless, and my latest endeavor brought up nothing of substance, until I stumbled upon a declassified document within the CIA archives.

While it only briefly mentions Atlantis, it serves as a gateway to a staggering inventory of the strange, the kind of phenomena the world dismisses as superstition.

It is a curious thing how one door leads to another, Tartaria was the first door for me.

It didn’t just offer a different history; it offered a new level of understanding.

Before that history found me, I was in a hollow place, I cared for nothing, I had no hobbies, no direction, and very little tether to the world.

As a recovering addict at the time, I was a man at war.

I was persistent in my physical reconstruction, pushing my body to its limits, but my internal landscape was one of constant strife, I was searching for value in a life that felt like a spent match.

Tartaria gave me something genuine:

it restored the wonder i felt as a child

It replaced a cynical heart with the kind of curiosity that doesn't instantly dismiss, but instead, explores without ego.

I began to find works I never knew existed, and I shared them until they culminated in the creation of this very newsletter, I mention this because, without that first spark regarding Tartaria, the CIA’s Reading Room would have remained a closed vault to me.

Even the release of the Epstein files hadn't been enough to make me look.

Forgive this tangent, but consider it a piece of me, raw, unfiltered, and necessary.

While the work is the priority here, I want you to know the person behind the scenes.

Let us begin.

Look upon the documents that follow with eyes like mine, eyes filled with wonder.

If you believe you have already conquered wisdom, or if you have become a self-appointed custodian of the truth, you will never grasp the value of what lies ahead.

A fitting quote comes to mind, shared by a friend at the exact moment I needed it most:

the day you know it all, is the day you become a fool

CIA - RDP96 - 00791 📂

The document before us, titled:

Reading Signs

is a cold, bureaucratic autopsy of the divine.

To see the CIA seal presiding over a text that validates alchemy, lost civilisations, and the antediluvian age is to witness the collapse of the very reality they have spent decades forcing us to inhabit.

They define the occult simply as that which is not revealed or not able to be seen, a definition that inadvertently describes the Agency itself.

By their own logic, the CIA does not just study the secret; they are its modern custodians.

They have moved the ancient mysteries out of the temples and into the basement of Langley, transforming the heritage of the human soul into a classified asset.

This file admits to a betrayal of our intellectual history that is staggering in its scope.

It confesses that until the 17th century, occult speculation was not a fringe delusion but the very heart of mainline science.

It specifically cites Isaac Newton, the supposed father of our rational world, noting that his obsession with alchemy was as rigorous as his work on celestial mechanics.

We are taught a sterilised version of history where the Scientific Revolution was a triumph of reason over superstition, but this file reveals a tactical pivot.

The state didn't prove alchemy was a fable; they simply rebranded it, keeping the mechanics of the original sciences for themselves while feeding the public a hollow, mechanical materialism.

They took the spirit out of the machine so that we would stop looking for the why and focus only on the how.

The explicit mention of Atlantis and the antediluvian age within these pages is a silent explosion.

Antediluvian refers to the world before the Great Flood, a period that mainstream academia treats as a collection of fables.

Yet here, in a briefing produced by the ultimate arbiters of official truth, it is categorised as a valid territory of investigation.

The Agency is acknowledging a timeline they publicly mock, admitting to a before that has been systematically scrubbed from our textbooks.

They aren't tracking these lost empires because they have a penchant for mythology; they are tracking them because they know the cycle of cataclysm is a historical reality, and they intend to be the sole proprietors of that memory.

There is a sinister clarity in how the document categorises the Left-Hand Way and the Right-Hand Way.

It discusses the manipulation of reality and prognostication with the same dry tone one might use to describe weather patterns or supply chains.

By creating ethical categories for the bad purposes of occult power, they are explicitly acknowledging that these forces are functional.

You do not create a security brief on the misuse of something that doesn't exist.

They have mapped the mechanics of the abyss, treating the zodiac not as a horoscope but as a geometric coordinate system, a mathematical grid of the ecliptic designed to harness what they call intuition.

They have spent a century telling us that the world is a cold, dead clock, ensuring we feel small, disconnected, and powerless.

Meanwhile, this document proves that the men in suits have been quietly studying the hidden mechanics of the world.

They haven't banished the darkness; they have nationalised it.

They have locked us in a materialist prison, telling us that there is nothing beyond the five senses, while they use the very superstitions they taught us to laugh at.

They didn't hide these documents because the information was false; they hid them because the information is powerful.

The day we realise they’ve been lying about the very boundaries of our reality is the day we stop being subjects and start being a threat.

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The second page of this document only deepens the transgression.

Here, the Agency moves from defining the occult to mapping its mechanics, Tarot, the I Ching, and Astrology, not as parlour games, but as structural systems of reality.

They are examining the pictorial encyclopaedia of wisdom and the collective unconscious with the same cold intensity a mechanic uses to study a blueprint.

The text begins by dismantling the laughable simplicity of public horoscopes.

It admits that while the masses are fed a shallow, sun-sign version of the stars, a good astrologer works with a complex geometry of planetary angles and relative positions.

This is the weapon:

they allow the public to believe astrology is a joke so that the state can keep the actual mathematics of influence for themselves

They are acknowledging that the celestial bodies exert a particular influence on the human psyche, a realisation that turns the cold, materialist universe we are sold into a living, interconnected machine.

Then, they turn their gaze to the Tarot.

The document notes that many claim these cards originated in ancient Egypt or were carried by the Knights Templar.

They describe the deck as a hidden encyclopedia of the world’s secrets, attributed to the god Thoth.

By including this in an intelligence file, they are admitting that the Major Arcana are more than just ink and paper; they are symbols representing the universal energies that govern a person’s life.

They even invoke Jung’s collective unconscious to explain why these cards work.

They are validating that there is a deep, psychic architecture to human existence that the official sciences have been ordered to ignore.

The inclusion of the I Ching, or Book of Changes, is perhaps the most revealing.

The Agency notes it is an extremely difficult work to use, relying heavily on intuition and the two polar, but not contradictory, principles governing all manifestation - Yin and Yang.

This is a direct admission that reality is not a static, physical object, but a fluctuating system of energies.

They are studying the 64 hexagrams as a way to represent all possible given situations.

They are looking for a way to calculate the future, to model the flow of events using the very ancient tools they have relegated to the New Age section of a bookstore.

This is the state weaponising the Subjective.

They have spent decades convincing us that intuition is a flaw and that ancient systems are fables, yet here they are, documenting the specific mechanics of Thoth and Confucius.

They have locked us in a world of rigid facts and data while they explore the broken and unbroken lines of manifestation.

This isn’t a collection of debunked folklore; it’s a classified briefing on the mechanics of a world they’ve spent centuries convincing us is out of our hands.

They have monopolised the wisdom of the ages, leaving us with the laughable simplicity of the daily paper while they study the angles of the gods.

The third and final page of this document is where the technical blueprint of the occult meets the raw, functional reality of the human vessel.

The Agency shifts its focus here to the bridge between worlds, the thinning of the veil and the mathematical skeleton of our modern age.

It begins with a staggering admission regarding the I Ching:

that its ancient, binary structure was so precise it fascinated Gottfried Leibniz, the mathematician who laid the groundwork for the binary code that powers every computer on this planet

They are acknowledging that the digital world, the invisible grid we are currently trapped in, is built on the bones of an ancient divinatory system.

They didn't invent the computer; they digitised an oracle.

They stripped away the spirit and kept the logic, ensuring that while we use their machines for distraction, the state uses the underlying structure to calculate the all possible situations of our future.

The text then descends into the mechanics of clairvoyance, and the tone shifts from clinical to hauntingly practical.

It quotes a psychic describing the process of reception as a form of deep-seated meditation, a silence where the spirit comes through.

This isn't documented as a religious hallucination; it is treated as a functional input of data.

The document outlines how specific names, dates, and images manifest within the mind, treating consciousness like a radio receiver for a frequency the world has been conditioned to ignore.

They even compare the psychic burden to that of St. Bernadette, suggesting that this gift is a heavy, karmic cross.

By recording this, they admit that the veil is not a metaphor, it is a permeable membrane.

The climax arrives at the origins of the ancient Celtic New Year.

Here, the text explicitly states that there is a day when the veil between this world and the spirit world is thinnest.

They are not debunking a holiday; they are recording a chronological fact of our reality.

They are admitting that time is not a linear march, but a series of cycles where the spiritual other can cross over.

They discuss the carving of lanterns and the wearing of costumes not as childhood traditions, but as active protections against frightening evil spirits.

This document proves that the world is far more alive than the sterile, materialist cage we’ve been sold.

The CIA has spent billions to ensure you believe magic is for children, yet in their own private files, they are meticulously studying the binary codes of Leibniz and the spirit world of the Celts.

They have nationalised the miraculous, and classified the divine.

They want you focused on the physical strife of your life while they navigate the metaphysical currents that control it.

But the secret is out, and the door is off the hinges.

We are no longer looking for the truth; we are standing in the middle of it, and we are finally beginning to see the patterns for ourselves.

The day we realise the impossible is simply classified is the day the prison walls turn to dust.

And so, dear reader, we find ourselves standing at the edge of a broken mirror, staring into the fragments of a world we were never meant to see.

We have walked through the sterile corridors of the Agency’s own mind, and what we found there was not the cold, dead logic of a government machine, but the stolen embers of our own inheritance.

They have kept us in a dim room, pointing at shadows on the wall and calling it reality, while in the dark behind us, they were busy measuring the weight of the soul and the mathematics of the stars.

We have been misled, not by accident, but by design.

We were told that the world was a clockwork cage of matter and meat, that our wonder was a childish defect, and that the original sciences, the alchemy of our transformation and the astronomy of our connection, were nothing more than the dusty fables of a primitive past.

But the documents do not lie.

They reveal that while we were taught to mock the superstition of the ancients, the men in suits were quietly digitising the I Ching to build our digital prisons and mapping the thinning of the veil to monitor the spirits.

They didn't banish the extraordinary; they simply put a fence around it and told us it wasn't there.

It is a heavy realisation, a cold rain that washes away the comfort of our ignorance.

We have been like children wandering in a vast library, told that the books were only there for decoration, while the librarians were secretly reading the secrets of the universe to each other in the basement.

They took the wonder that belongs to us, the wonder that saved me from my own internal wars, and they turned it into a classified asset.

They have weaponised the very fabric of our being, turning our intuition into data points and our history into a redacted memory.

But this is a wake-up call.

The walls of the materialist prison only stand as long as we believe they are solid.

We are not just biological accidents drifting through a silent void; we are the vessels of a suppressed power, the witnesses to a history that is screaming to be remembered.

Do not let them steal your curiosity.

Do not let them convince you that you are small, or that the world is empty.

The Reading Signs were never meant to be their secret; they were meant to be our map.

We are finally learning to see the patterns again, to hear the music beneath the noise, and to reclaim the light they tried to hoard in the dark.

The day you know it all is the day you become a fool, but the day you realise you have been lied to is the day you finally become free.

Look at the world with those eyes of wonder once more.

The veil is thin, the signs are everywhere, and the truth is no longer hidden, it is waiting for you to simply reach out and take it back.

Your presence here is the greatest testament to the importance of this work, and I am truly grateful for the time you spend navigating these depths with me.

If you feel inspired to contribute to the growth of this project, you can do so here.

It is entirely optional and never a necessity, but for those who wish to invest in the future of these discoveries, your support is received with genuine gratitude.

Thank you for reading, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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