Alternative History

Alternative History

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
34m

Well done and spell-binding as usual. I always wonder, who was doing all that counting? There seems to have been far more humans on the planet that we're told. Movie reference, The Tartars make a cameo in the beginning of the film, "The 13th Warrior." Maybe future films will be based on what you've been digging up, Jordan Always Jordan. B-)

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Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
1h

I peruse old books on Archive.org. The truth of history is far from what we are indoctrinated with.

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