What does it mean, dear reader, if the gospel of history we are taught is contradicted by the government’s own archives?

How can such a chasm exist?

I used to wonder:

if we are indeed being lied to, why have they left so many breadcrumbs behind?

Why leave the vault doors cracked just enough for us to peak at the truth?

Then, the answer occurred to me:

no one is looking

I know no one who spends their time devouring old books, I know no one who browses the annals of historic archives, and I certainly know no one who gives any credence to the voices of our ancestors.

Perhaps my world is small, or perhaps the masses have simply lost their appetite for the search.

I was discussing the recent trip to the moon with a colleague at work.

He told me it was definitely real because it was on the news.

A curious ideology, indeed.

There was a time when I, too, believed everything I saw.

I usually keep my convictions private; a survival instinct in an age of consensus.

Yet, I am a walking contradiction, for I write to you here with a naked honesty I don’t afford the physical world.

This space feels safe, a corner of the internet inhabited by minds so beautiful and curious that my hope for humanity grows with every word we share.

In a world fuelled by hate and prejudice, being different is a defect to be ostracised.

But I refuse to compress my soul to fit a pre-packaged agenda.

I am Jordan, and I will always be Jordan:

a voice for the truth, however jagged and uncomfortable that truth may be

The whispers of those who hold contempt close do not bother me.

I have been called naive many times.

Perhaps I am.

Or perhaps I have full confidence that the Almighty has already carved my path; I am simply the wanderer on a road already built.

If I die tomorrow, I die content, knowing that I have done my utmost to stand for those without a voice, immune to the rot of corruption.

For how can a man be manipulated when he is content with nothing?

However, as I am not dead yet, and as I have a great deal more to say; let us end this theological introduction.

Let us look instead upon the records that reveal the architects of our deception.

Let us look upon the true traitors of history.

Stepney to Nottingham ✉️

The first breadcrumb on this path, dear reader, is found in Folio 86v of the State Papers Foreign, held at the National Archives in Kew.

These are the internal dispatches from Stepney to Nottingham, dated June 1693, recording the frantic diplomatic maneuvering at Adrianople.

This record exposes the precise moment where the sovereign reality of a nation was leveraged as a bargaining chip for imperial stability.

We are taught that history is a series of inevitable transitions, but here, the ink tells a story of calculated, violent pressure.

We see the Polish envoy, Samuel Proski, reporting a violent incursion where the Tartars carried 40,000 souls into slavery.

This was no random act of raiding.

The archives reveal it was a pre-meditated strike, threatened long before by the Cham’s envoy because his proposition to Poland to make peace with the Turks was not taken up.

How does this differ from the gospel of the classroom?

In our modern narrative, the Tartars are relegated to the margins as a fading, disorganised force of the steppes.

Yet, the forensic evidence of these papers shows a power capable of moving a mass of 40,000 people to force the hand of a European kingdom.

This was a sophisticated, political ultimatum delivered with the chilling efficiency of a state actor.

The document further details the clinical assessment of military strength, noting that while the Turkish forces were not at present strong, the arrival of 20,000 Tartars at Sofia would constitute their greatest strength.

This wasn't a minor alliance; it was the hinge upon which the entire war for Belgrade turned.

While the public was likely fed stories of imperial resolve, the internal ledgers were tracking the odd behaviour of ambassadors like Heemskerck, who met with Lord Paget but refused to communicate any of his business or designs.

This is the birth of the modern traitor, the diplomat who operates in the shadows, acknowledging a sovereign power one day and calculating its liquidation the next, all while the accidents in Hungary or on the Rhine were used as cover for the dismantling of a world we were never meant to remember.

But, curious mind, I will make sure we do remember.

Paget to Stepney ✉️

If Folio 86v showed us the sharp edge of a threat, then Folio 49, a dispatch from Paget to Stepney dated June 1693, exposes the administrative rot from within.

This record pulls us deeper into the halls of Adrianople, where the mask of diplomacy begins to slip, revealing a world governed not by the will of the people, but by calculated obstruction.

Paget reports finding a people obstinate and proud, not at all willing to hear of peace.

But the true revelation isn't the pride of the Turks; it is the odd behaviour of the men sent to represent the West.

We are watching the birth of the modern traitor in the figure of Heemskerck.

While we are taught that ambassadors are the transparent extensions of their governments, the archives show a man operating in a double capacity, claiming to represent the Emperor one moment and the King of England the next, all while refusing to communicate any of his business or designs to his own colleagues.

This is the shadow-work of history.

Paget notes that Heemskerck had not even told him of orders to return to Vienna, nor sought permission to leave.

It is a portrait of a man moving through the diplomatic world like a phantom, untethered from accountability.

And why does this matter?

Because while these men played their odd games of secrecy, the reality on the ground was being cleared for a massive escalation.

The documents record a chilling tally:

while the current forces were weak, the greatest strength of the coming conflict rested upon the arrival of 20,000 Tartars at Sofia

The victors' own ledgers admit that without these forces, the siege of Belgrade could not even be attempted until July at the earliest.

Our textbooks describe these wars as clashes of civilisations, but the clinical ink of Folio 49 shows us a much more cynical machinery.

It shows a peace that remained unattained simply because the means to compass them have not been used.

It reveals that the slaughter was not a tragic accident of fate, but a choice made by men who were not at all willing to stop the gears of war once the political profit had been calculated.

History tells us that these were noble eras of statecraft.

The archives tell us they were the training grounds for the bureaucratic betrayal we still see today.

Colyer to Emperor Leopold I. ✉️

The depth of this deception becomes even clearer as we move forward to May 1693.

In Folio 45v, a report from Heemskerck and Colyer to Emperor Leopold I, we find the clinical documentation of a manufactured stalemate.

The record describes the futility of mediations by England and the States General for peace.

On the surface, these powers were acting as the world’s arbiters, the supposed seekers of stability.

But underneath the diplomatic veneer, the ink reveals the true engine of the conflict:

French intrigues

While the public is led to believe that peace was the ultimate goal of the state, these archives show that the powerful were more interested in the major campaign being prepared by the Turks.

The mediation wasn't failing by accident; it was being strangled by design.

What does this show us about the history we are fed?

We are taught that these wars were the result of clashing civilisations and religious fervor.

But these documents describe a cold, calculated chess match where peace was just a word used to stall for time.

The movement of the prince of the Tartars, who departed from the Crimea to join the Vizier, is recorded with the same detached precision as a cargo shipment.

The disparity is jarring.

In the textbook, these figures are footnotes of a dying era.

In the archives, the prince’s departure is a primary variable in the security of an entire continent.

The victors have reclassified these sovereign actors as rebels or tribes to hide the fact that they once held the balance of power in their hands.

The record exposes a world where the mediators themselves were often the architects of the chaos they claimed to resolve.

It is a sobering look at a history where the truth was whatever survived the intrigues of the backroom, leaving us to sift through the remains of a sovereign reality that was traded away in the name of a new, cold-blooded order.

Dutch Envoy to Turkey ✉️

The trail of administrative ink leads us to July 1693, with Folio 237.

Here, Jacobus Colyear, the Dutch envoy, writes to the Lord High Chancellor of Bohemia, Francis Ulric Kinsky.

This record is a masterclass in the protraction of truth, a clinical observation of how peace is intentionally delayed to satisfy the appetites of the invisible architects.

In this dispatch, we see that while the Porte, the Ottoman government, explicitly wants peace, the Grand Vizier is paralysed.

He is forced to await the outcome of an imminent conference with the Khan of the Tartars at Rushchuk on the Danube.

This is the moment where the official narrative of a decaying, fragmented Tartary falls completely apart.

How can a power modern history describes as a nomadic relic hold the ultimate veto over the peace of Europe?

The archives show that the Vizier’s own military assessment was secondary to the Khan's.

The Tartar leadership wasn't just a participant; they were the deciding factor.

Yet, while these sovereign entities negotiated for the future of their people, the French influence was busy in the background, encouraging the Turks to protract talks simply to secure better conditions for themselves.

This differs from our taught history in a profound way.

We are conditioned to believe that peace fails because of ancient hatreds or complex cultural barriers.

Folio 237 exposes a much more cynical reality:

peace failed because it wasn't profitable yet for the middlemen

The envoys and mediators, the Colyears and the Heemskercks, were more concerned with reporting something more definite to their principals than stopping the bleeding on the front lines.

The record paints a picture of the Khan of the Tartars as a pivotal geopolitical anchor, holding a position on the Danube that commanded the respect of empires.

And yet, this entire sovereign reality has been reduced to a footnote of unrest in our textbooks.

It is the perfect evidence of a world that was erased not by the sword, but by the coordinated silence of those who stood to gain from a new, Tartar-free order.

Stanley to Blathwayt ✉️

By September 1693, the mask of the mediator slips further, revealing a machinery of statecraft that is as much about managing perceptions as it is about managing armies.

Folio 153, a dispatch from Stepney to Blathwayt, documents the Emperor’s order to publish the Avocatoria, a legalistic tool designed to discourage any princes from entertaining French peace proposals.

This is the bureaucratic chokehold in action.

It is the moment where the state uses the law not to protect its people, but to force them into a singular, violent path.

The forensic detail in these papers is staggering.

While the public narrative of history paints the Tartars as a peripheral, disorganised nomadic threat, the clinical records of the victors show them as the absolute strength of the opposition.

Stepney records that the combined force of the Turks and Tartars reached 40,000, a massive, mobile sovereignty that forced the Imperial army to second-guess their move on Belgrade.

But the most damning evidence of the modern traitor lies in the mention of two intercepted letters.

These were original letters from the French ambassador, sent by a Tartar and intercepted near Sicily, destined for the French King.

Stepney sent these papers to Dr. Wallis, the era's premier codebreaker, to be deciphered.

What does this reveal to us, curious mind?

It reveals that while the history books focus on the heroics of the Siege of Belgrade, the true war was being fought in the silence of the cipher.

The French intrigues we saw in May were now physical documents being stripped of their secrets by the state's own cryptographers.

Our textbooks teach us that these were noble wars of succession and territory.

These archives show they were wars of intelligence and interception, where the Tartar people were used as high-stakes couriers in a game they were never meant to win.

The very people labelled as roaming idiots were entrusted with the most sensitive diplomatic secrets of the French throne, a role that completely contradicts the uncivilised caricature created for public consumption.

The archives record the heat and the retrenchments, but they also record the clinical reality:

the fate of the East was being decided by the Spanish ambassadors handing over stolen mail and the silent work of deciphers in London

To Trenchard ✉️

The trail for this evening ends with Folio 154, dear reader, dated September 1693.

Here, the clinical detachment of the state reaches a fever pitch, as the Emperor's orders are sent to General Heissler to push forward with the siege of Belgrade, regardless of the excessive heat or the human cost.

This record provides the final, forensic proof of how the Tartar presence was managed as a variable of mass.

While modern history treats the Tartars as a spent force by this era, the internal pulse of the British Legations tells us they were the primary concern for the Imperial command.

The combined strength of Turks and Tartars was the shadow that hung over every strategic decision made in the trenches of Belgrade.

How does this final piece diverge from the history we are taught?

We are conditioned to believe that the great powers of Europe moved with a sense of moral or divine right.

But Folio 154 shows us a reality of retrenchments and uncertainty.

It reveals a leadership that was hopeful but ultimately doubtful of success, forced to wait for the moves of an enemy they publicly dismissed but privately feared.

The archives document a world where the Prince of the Tartars and his forces were not just participants, but the very fit for action core that dictated the pace of the war.

To see these details recorded alongside the intercepted letters and French intrigues is to see the complete architecture of the modern betrayal:

a sovereign power being physically dismantled on the battlefield, while its legitimacy was simultaneously being erased in the diplomatic pouches

This is where we pause our journey, in the heat of September 1693, with 36,000 men waiting in the dirt for a move that would redefine the map of the world.

The victors eventually wrote the story of a natural transition, but these papers have shown us a systematic, documented liquidation of a sovereign reality.

We have seen the breadcrumbs.

We have felt the weight of the archives.

And though the world may look away, we have stayed to witness the truth.

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And so, dear reader, we shall reflect upon the history we have learned tonight.

We find ourselves standing once again in that quiet corner of the internet, the dust of the archives still clinging to our coats and the weight of these dispatches heavy in our minds.

What we have witnessed is not the dry record of a distant past, but the forensic evidence of a ghost-map, a world of sovereign power and clinical betrayal that was never intended to survive the journey into our modern textbooks.

We have seen how 40,000 souls were reduced to a tactical ultimatum in the ink of Stepney and Nottingham.

We have watched the French intrigues spin a web so dense that even the mediators themselves admitted the futility of peace.

We have looked upon the Cham of the Tartars and his princes, not as the footnotes of a dying era, but as the very hinges upon which the fate of Europe turned, until the architects of the new order decided it was time to close the book.

There is a profound, aching melancholy in realising that the gospel of history is often just the administrative silence of the victors.

The names of those who stood their ground, the kings who commanded 30,000 men, and the messengers carrying the secrets of thrones across the heat of the Danube have been systematically erased.

They were compressed to fit an agenda, their sovereign reality traded for a major campaign or a line item in a tax ledger.

It is a chilling thought:

how easily we are told who we were, and how much of our soul we are asked to leave behind to fit into the modern world

But as I told you when we began, I refuse to be compressed.

I refuse to ignore the breadcrumbs left in the vault.

This journey into the annals is more than an academic exercise; it is an act of reclamation.

It is a stand against the public entertainments and the organised forgetting that seek to make us strangers to our own ancestors.

If I am naive for believing that the truth still matters, then I accept the title gladly.

I have full confidence that the road I wander was built long ago by hands we are only now beginning to recognise.

Tonight, as you close this screen and return to a world that believes only what is on the news, hold these fragile folios close to your heart.

Remember the 40,000. Remember the intercepted ciphers.

Remember that the archives do not lie, even when the world chooses to look away.

I am Jordan, and I will always be Jordan.

And as long as there is ink in the archives and a curious mind to read it, I will make sure we will remember.

It has been a privilege to walk these halls of the archive with you today, curious mind.

There is a weight to this work that most will never understand, the feeling of being the only ones awake in a room full of people who have been lulled into a deep, comfortable sleep.

If you find value in these deep dives into the shadows of our past, please know that donations are never, under any circumstances, necessary.

Your presence here, your willingness to look where others turn away, and your dedication to unearthing these forgotten narratives are what I value above all else.

For those who do feel moved to contribute, any funds received go directly toward the procurement of original historical documents, the acquisition of rare books, and the access fees required to get our hands on the primary dispatches held within the national archives.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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