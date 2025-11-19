There are many lessons I’ve collected in my relatively short life, some gathered on the right path, others learned the hard way.

But one thing has always stayed with me, a value my parents placed in me early on:

We are capable of whatever we truly believe we are capable of.

I’ve always lived by quiet goals, moving toward them step by step.

No deadlines, no panic, just the steady certainty that with belief and consistency, the way forward eventually reveals itself.

A confidence in myself, and in the influence of something greater.

Let me say plainly:

I do not follow any religious doctrine.

I hold only one unshakable belief, that there is a Creator.

Nothing more.

I was born and baptised Christian, and my earliest years were spent in church, but as my family fractured, so did the shape of my worldview.

And so I stand where I am now:

Not convinced by every spiritual claim, but not dismissive of them either.

I don’t believe everything I hear, yet I don’t discard anything outright.

To me, value and truth…