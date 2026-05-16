Since I’ve completely renounced the television and all associated modern media, I’ve found my mind breathes with an unprecedented clarity.

While current global events bring terror and despair, this is not a new part of the human condition; it seems to be an irrefutable aspect of it.

Greed, pride, and jealousy will take a man and turn him into a monster.

I’ve watched pride incrementally destroy my father.

Once a man of great talents, renowned locally for his mechanical skills, his knowledge, and most importantly, his kindness, he fell into a trap common to many middle-aged men.

They think they’ll find the contentment they are looking for at the bottom of a bottle.

But happiness never resides there.

The drinking continues because you live in everlasting hope of finding that final piece of gratification.

It doesn’t come in glass and liquid; it comes in the revitalisation of the mind, in relinquishing the need to rely on anything.

Happiness comes from within, and outsourcing it to something beyond you will only lead to a life of strife.

I have been there, curious mind, searching for my own enlightenment through packets of powders and pills.

I didn’t find it there either.

The point is, dear reader, the modern world is filled with dangerous ideas designed to take your life from you.

If you are wallowing in self-pity, unable to see an opportunity to rise out of the hole you’ve dug, then you certainly aren’t going to spend your time looking at the hidden history and realities of the world.

Why would you?

When I spent my days perpetually high on cocaine, the only thing on my mind was when I was buying more.

My dad is never calm without a drink, and I know why:

he is at war with his own mind

Half of him wants the escape, the other half resents it, resulting in a constant civil war within the self.

If you struggle to control your own mind, you are on a path of self-destruction.

You could have the evidence of a lost world, hidden technologies, and proof of systemic deceptions right in front of you, but it won't mean anything.

The eyes see nothing if the mind is blind

All I ask of you, dear reader, is to stay curious and be honest with yourself.

Look in the mirror and understand who you really are.

The child in you, the young soul from all those years ago, was filled with an abundance of joy and curiosity.

That person will always be there.

It is the true you, the version of you that saw beauty in the soil and in the raindrops on the window pane.

The New World has taken so much from the human experience, which is precisely why we must look upon the world as it was.

In doing so, we can see that the figureheads of the New World Order were not just the Rockefellers, the Vatican, and the banking families; the rot extends much deeper into the halls of old nobility and diplomacy.

We are living in a carefully crafted tapestry, precisely attuned to making you feel weak, small, and accidental.

If you come from a monkey, how can your life be meaningful?

If the world was created by random chance for no particular reason, how can you go through life feeling like you are important?

These ideologies are not tales of truth; they are narratives of deceit, designed to erase the true spirit of human endeavor.

I won’t let it happen.

I can be ostracised, labelled as a pariah, or cast away, but it will only put more fuel on the burning condemnation I hold.

If the work I share and the concepts I discuss hold no weight or meaning, why do I face sanctions?

If my words are truly meaningless, why do I get suspended?

The reality of the matter is that the work we do here holds tremendous weight.

The National Archives, the CIA Reading Room, the Freemason Library, these are not places of fantasy and fiction; they are repositories of secured history.

It is within these locations that the real history becomes clear.

You don’t even need to look, dear reader; as I am more than willing to sacrifice my life for this journey.

This is not just a newsletter on the internet; it is a gateway into seeing what secrets are held in plain sight.

So then, curious mind, let us look upon these secrets and see who laid the foundations for the New World Order to stand upon.

Heemskerck to William III ✉️

To understand how the old world was dismantled, dear reader, we must look at the exact moment the architects realised they could not win by force alone.

They needed something subtler.

They needed to control the flow of information, the movement of people, and the very perception of power.

Look upon this dispatch from the State Papers Foreign, dated late December 1693.

It contains a direct account from the Dutch ambassador, Heemskerck, recounting his highly sensitive, closed-door audiences at Adrianople.

The public narrative tells us that the Tartars were an uncivilised, lawless horde, a chaotic afterthought on the fringes of Europe.

But look at the clinical ink of the victors' own records.

Heemskerck does not describe a savage chieftain, instead , he explicitly writes that the Tartar Khan is un prince fort sage et bien éclairé, a prince highly wise and well-enlightened.

Think about the deliberate inversion of truth we are handed in our classrooms.

A global empire’s top diplomat is sent into the heart of the Ottoman territory, bypassing French plots and backroom obstructions, specifically to read the mind of a wise and enlightened Tartar sovereign.

Why?

Because the architects knew that this Prince held a geopolitical veto over the peace of Europe.

The document reveals a high-stakes chess match where the French faction was desperately working behind the scenes to prevent Heemskerck from securing this audience.

They knew that if the truth of the Tartar sovereignty was acknowledged, the carefully managed balance of power would collapse.

The text describes how Heemskerck had to navigate these hidden networks, noting that despite the artifices of the French to render him suspect, he managed to speak directly with the Khan's inner circle.

This is the forensic proof of the architecture in motion.

They didn't rewrite history by accident; they did it because they were terrified of a sovereign reality they couldn't control.

They met them as equals in the shadows of Adrianople, while preparing the textbooks that would paint them as ghosts.

To Kinsky ✉️

To see how the architects consolidated their grip, dear reader, we must follow the ink as it dries in the spring of the very next year.

Look upon this subsequent file from the State Papers Foreign, Catalogue reference:

SP 105/60/136, dated April 8, 1694, OS (Old Style)

It contains the raw substance of a dispatch sent to Kinsky, detailing a letter from Lord Paget written just two months prior in February.

The text lays bare a landscape of rapid, systemic destabilisation:

Nearly all Turkish ministers have been changed except for the Mufti

Think about the sheer scale of that purge.

In a matter of weeks, the entire administrative structure of a major eastern power is wiped clean and replaced, leaving only a single religious figurehead intact.

This is how the hidden hand operates, not by open warfare, but by decapitating the leadership of nations from within, creating a vacuum that their own agents can step into.

The dispatch reveals that Paget had hoped to steer peace negotiations through the Camaican of Adrianople, described significantly as an experienced diplomat who, unfortunately, has died.

Convenient deaths and total political overhauls are the hallmarks of this hidden history.

With the experienced players removed from the board, the Grand Vizier is left unable to consolidate his position, while the Kisler Aga, the head of the black eunuchs, wields undue influence from the shadows of the court.

But look closer at the geopolitics they were so desperately trying to manage.

The record exposes a frantic, multi-front manipulation to prevent any sovereign alliance from fracturing their planned reality.

The Poles had secretly sent an agent directly to the Tartar Cham (the Khan), attempting to bypass the system and forge a separate peace with the Porte.

Why?

Because just as Heemskerck’s dispatch proved the year before, the Tartars were a massive, independent force that could break the balance of power at any moment.

The architects could not allow that peace to happen on human terms.

The overture was rejected, demanding terms the Polish agent was not empowered to meet, ensuring that the conflict remained active.

The document also details the clinical calculation:

the Tartars are left intent on inflicting the maximum injury on the Poles, while the Arabs near Aleppo are noted as being in a rebellious mood

This is the tapestry exposed in its rawest form.

They didn't just write the Tartars out of the history books later on; they actively maintained regional blood-feuds and engineered internal political collapses in 1694 to ensure no two independent powers could unite against them.

They kept the world fractured, distracted, and bleeding, laying the infrastructure of control while the true sovereigns were systematically neutralised.

To Paget ✉️

To move forward on our timeline, dear reader, we must look at August 1694, less than a year after Heemskerck’s quiet encounter at Adrianople.

The architects were scrambling.

When a system relies on total control of the narrative, nothing terrifies it more than an independent power structure they cannot predict, measure, or buy.

Look upon this archival record from the State Papers Foreign, Catalogue Reference SP 105/60/127, dispatched from Dresden.

The clinical intelligence summaries of the British Legations reveal panic behind the polite diplomatic ink.

They describe a frantic web of intercepted correspondence between the major players of the era:

Paget, Stepney, Blathwayt, and the Dutch ambassador Colyer

Within these letters, a striking phrase exposes the true nature of their anxiety.

They perceive that a Polish agent embedded with the Tartar Cham, the sovereign Tartar Khan, had put a banter upon us.

A banter.

They realised they were being openly mocked, deceived, and played by an intelligence network older and more elusive than their own.

The dispatch reveals that the architects’ desperate hopes of forcing a peace conference at Strij, a strategic location in what was Poland, later Austria, and is now Ukraine, were completely groundless.

The Tartars and the Ottoman forces were not behaving like the desperate, disorganised actors the textbooks claim they were.

They were setting the terms, leaving the British and Dutch agents blind, guessing, and writing frantic letters to find out what was actually happening on the ground.

While the public narrative of 1694 focuses on the glorious military maneuvers of allied forces in Flanders, on the Rhine, and the bloody, disastrous expedition against Brest, the real war was being fought in the information space.

They were terrified because they could not map the true state of affairs.

They were dealing with a sovereign reality that treated their grand geopolitical chess moves as a joke.

When you see how desperately they needed to neutralise the Tartar Cham and rewrite the history of that entire region, you realise the modern map was not drawn by progress, it was drawn to bury a truth they couldn't control.

Consul Lambert Blackwell ✉️

The details contained in Folio 6 (ADM 106/461/6) capture a highly volatile moment in Mediterranean history, dated August 8, 1695.

The report from Consul Lambert Blackwell in Livorno provides immediate intelligence on a violent political collapse in Tunis, specifically noting the capitulation of the castle, the surrender to Hamett Bey, the street assassination of the Tartar Dey, and the execution of Bensugaro by soldiers.

When a document detailing such specific geopolitical violence, political assassinations, and the capture of foreign nationals (the 150 Tunisians aboard the French prize) is uniquely flagged with an access restriction notice, it indicates that the archive has placed a hold on the physical material.

In archival practice, a sudden and isolated Access information is unavailable designation on a record of this nature points to a specific administrative intervention.

This often occurs when a document is withdrawn from public ordering because it has been flagged for sensitive content review, legal scrutiny regarding the historical subjects, or restricted under specific government preservation policies that override standard public access.

And given that this is a single anomaly out of a vast dataset of references, dear reader, this restriction directly correlates with the specific, sensitive historical accounts detailed in the folio.

Consul Lambert Blackwell ✉️

The web of control spun across the Mediterranean by the old nobility didn't end with the blood running in the streets of Tunis, dear reader.

The infrastructure of deception has an immediate, visceral blowback, and the architects are always forced to manage the systemic aftershocks of the violence they unleash.

Look upon this subsequent naval intelligence dispatch, Catalogue reference:

ADM 106/461/14, dated October 3, 1695

Once again, the ink flows from Consul Lambert Blackwell at the strategic watching post of Livorno, tracking the chronological fallout of the very same political collapse we uncovered in Folio 6.

An English barque arriving directly from Tunis confirms that a precarious, heavy-handed settlement of the government has been established over the ashes of the old regime.

But look at what happened next on this grand chessboard.

The violent removal of the Tartar Dey caused an immediate, chaotic chain reaction that destabilised the leadership structure of neighbouring Algiers.

The dispatch reveals that the Dey of Algiers made a reckless, unadvised second military attempt to march on Tunis.

His hidden objective was to relieve Tartar Han, a figure deeply intertwined with the besieged faction, who was trapped within the central citadel.

This is the raw substance of historical cause and effect that the textbooks completely sanitise.

The Algerian forces, realising the intervention was a lost cause and refusing to bleed for a collapsed puppet state, turned on their own leader in a sudden explosion of military rage.

The troops revolted, abandoned the campaign, marched back to Algiers, and openly demanded the leader's head.

As a direct consequence of this internal coup, Shaban Haggia, the very figure who had orchestrated and constituted the ill-fated regime mentioned in our previous chapter, was brutally deposed from power, and a new governor was immediately installed by the mutinous soldiers.

The architects tried to reshape the region through backroom alignment, only for the human element to shatter their calculations in a wave of domestic rebellion.

But Blackwell’s ink never rests solely on local coups; he closes the dispatch by alerting the Navy Board to broader naval movements gathered from Marseilles.

The French are actively preparing for winter operations, dispatching a fresh squadron of frigates to the Levant and positioning cruisers to stalk the trade routes.

They were keeping the Mediterranean fractured and bleeding, ensuring no independent powers could unite, while the true sovereigns were systematically neutralised.

The strategic repositioning of the chess pieces across the Mediterranean shift once again as the timeline advances into the late summer of the following year, dear reader.

The infrastructure of control is never static; it must constantly adapt to police the trade lanes and suppress the independent actors who refuse to bow to the growing network.

Look upon this final archival record for this morning's investigation, Catalogue Reference:

ADM 106/482/215, dispatched on August 13, 1696

The ink this time is captured by John Burrow in Livorno, tracking a massive, coordinated movement of wealth and naval muscle through the heart of the Mediterranean.

He reports that three French merchant ships, alongside fifteen others, had departed from the ancient trading hub of Smyrna without any initial convoy.

Yet, as they passed the strategic bottleneck of Malta, they were met by two French frigates that escorted them directly to Port Farino, right on the doorstep of Tunis.

The architects were closely guarding their prizes, utilising the newly consolidated territories to anchor their commercial dominance.

But look much closer at the intelligence buried in the second half of this report.

Burrow notes the receipt of a dispatch concerning an English Tartar that had been sent out by Consul Rate and Commodore Meesters from Smyrna to carry vital informational packets to Messina.

An English Tartar.

Think about those two words, dear reader.

This phrase is entirely, systematically absent from every modern retelling of our history textbooks.

We are taught that the Tartars were isolated, landlocked actors on the frozen steps of Eurasia, yet here, in the clinical naval records of the Navy Board, we find an explicit acknowledgement of a Tartar presence actively operating within the British maritime intelligence network in the Mediterranean.

The report reveals that this vital vessel was ultimately taken as a prize by the French under Monsieur Fourbin, proving just how desperately the competing factions fought to intercept and bury the movements of these specific sovereign agents.

The inclusion of an English Tartar in a 1697 naval brief exposes the reality that the true map of the old world was deeply integrated, multi-layered, and far more complex than the sanitised, nationalistic boundaries we are handed today.

They didn't just suppress a kingdom; they erased an entire global maritime presence from our collective memory.

Our investigation into these secured archives will continue this evening, dear reader, as we plunge even deeper into the plain-sight secrets the architects tried so desperately to hide.

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And so, dear reader, on this fine Saturday morning we have experienced a real history lesson.

It is a lesson written not in the grand, sweeping brushstrokes of institutional textbook propaganda, but in the clinical, frantic ink of those who believed they were writing only for themselves.

When you clear away the static of the modern world, when you silence the glowing screens that crave your permanent distraction, the architecture of our reality begins to show its fractures.

We are told the story of our world is a linear march of progress, an accidental collision of random forces resulting in the borders we see on our maps today.

But the archives tell a completely different story.

They speak of a deeply integrated world, a place where sovereign forces moved across oceans and memory, holding a structural veto over the grand plans of the self-appointed architects.

To look upon these truths requires more than just an open eye; it demands an open mind and a willing soul.

It is a terrifying thing to realise that the world has been meticulously arranged to make you feel isolated, ungrounded, and small.

When they disconnect a people from their true inheritance, they strip away the very anchor of meaning.

They want you to believe you are an accident of biology, walking a random path on a spinning rock, because a man who believes he has no purpose is a man who can be easily managed.

He will seek his enlightenment in the transient, exhausting loops of modern consumerism, or like my father, or even myself in my darkest hours, he will look for peace in places where it can never grow.

But meaning is not something given to us by the institutions of the New World Order, nor can it be erased by their careful edits.

It is woven into the fabric of creation itself, existing in the quiet moments of clarity that find us when we finally choose to step outside the cage of modern narratives.

It is there in the earth, in the rain, and in the enduring spirit of human endeavor that refuses to be entirely pacified.

The architects can censor the records, they can flag the folios with administrative holds, and they can try to turn the sovereign actors of the old world into ghosts, but the truth remains secured in plain sight for anyone with the courage to look.

The work we do here is a testament to that endurance.

It is a heavy path, and one that requires everything I have to give, but I walk it gladly because the alternative is to let the silence win.

We have uncovered the thread this morning, tracking the echoes of a lost reality from the courts of Adrianople to the volatile waters of the Mediterranean.

This evening, we will return to the desk, light the lamp, and pull the next string to see just how far back the tapestry unravels.

Until then, curious mind, look in the mirror, remember the untamed soul you were always meant to be, and breathe the clean air of a world that is far older, and far more beautiful, than they ever wanted you to know.

If you have found value in these words and wish to support this ongoing journey into the hidden corners of our shared past, there is an avenue to make a donation.

Please know, dear reader, that financial support is never expected or necessary.

Your presence here, your curiosity, and your willingness to see the world with open eyes are valued above all else.

For those who do choose to contribute, please know that every penny raised goes directly back into the procurement of the rare literature, archival reproductions, and historical records required to keep bringing these truths to light.

Thank you, dear reader, for having a mind open to a world that is so much more.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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