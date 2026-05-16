Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
42m

Though I have no religion, and do not know how it is that We came to be, I know I AM, and that I have the knowledge and the ability to impart a vision We could work towards against those old nobility that ends Their reign here on Our planet.

They create an illusion of reality in that "news" You and I pay little to no attention to. It truly is Plato's cave, but with live props (bombs, etc.) and We are a participatory audience (hurt, maimed, killed) in the script.

To see evidence of things well hidden from Us proves that They are there, and manipulating what We think and believe. Too Many think the "news" is reality, and not a performance paid for with the tool called "money" (irrespective of form) to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us, divided and conquered.

Thank You for pulling back the curtain!

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall
babbazee: The Repenthouse's avatar
babbazee: The Repenthouse
26m

Rod Serling (the subject of your cover art) was a Jew too. Just like me.

And Jesus.

Happy Saturday Jordan.

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