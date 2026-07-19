Alternative History

Alternative History

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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
1h

Amazing:

"We spoke of glass being ground to powder and subjected to every trial of heat and water until it yields its hidden essence.

Is this not exactly what is asked of us?

We too are ground down by life, dissolved by sorrow, heated by trial, and washed clean by time."

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
8h

The is a commentary on how to make the Philosophers Vinegar , for without it one will never be able to make the tincture of Antimony (Sericon).

Basil Valentine goes into great detail describing how to make Glass of antimony in his book The Triumphant Chariot of Antimony, a book that you're aware of.

Glass of antimony was used extensively in the stained glass windows in several of the Great Cathedral's of Europe. It is said that the stained glass windows almost seem to have their own internal light source.

"Our books have not been written for all", repeat the old masters, "though all are called upon to read them". For each one of us must contribute his personal effort which is definitely essential if he wants to acquire the notions of a science which has never ceased to be esoteric. This is why the philosophers, aiming to hide its principles from the masses, have concealed the ancient knowledge in the mystery of words and the veil of allegories.

By Gnosis, one is slowly made acquainted with the Magnus Opus.

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