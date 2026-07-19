Alchemy, dear reader, is widely believed to be nothing more than the superstitious act of turning lead into gold.

Nothing more and nothing less, for in our modern world this science has been all but forgotten, and is now known only to those who choose to study the primary records themselves.

Yet once you immerse yourself in the right literature, you begin to learn that this art was never about the material.

The very same authorities who will gladly impose mandates upon our health will shrug off the idea that minerals hold virtues too.

If herbs can heal and if the flowers and fruits of the world are imbued with great benefits, would it not be an honest and reasonable question to consider that the same may be true for metals as well?

The alchemical art is far more than the simple act of transmutation.

It is a journey of the soul unfolding within the deepest and most hidden laws of this world.

It is a connection to the forces that run beneath all creation and it is the means by which we may find our own enlightenment.

You have likely heard the term the Philosopher’s Stone only from stories and fiction, and that was the first time I had ever heard it too.

Even having seen that film many times as a child, I never truly paused to understand what such a thing might actually be.

So all these years later when I learned that this object was spoken of earnestly for thousands of years, by the wisest minds of every age, I was shaken.

It is said to be created through one of the most strenuous and difficult processes ever conceived and it may indeed transmute metals.

But it holds a far more significant power within.

It is said to cure every ailment of the body, to renew the hair and teeth, and to restore a person to their youth so that they may live for ages more.

You may think this sounds fantastical, yet once you begin to comprehend the allegorical language in which this subject is described and when you also notice how many of its practitioners apparently lived short lives, you soon come to realise that perhaps we have not been told the entire truth about this ancient science.

To illustrate this we may cast our gaze toward the Royal Society, the very foundation of modern science.

It is those who teach us today that alchemy was nothing than delusion, that were themselves performing these very experiments in secret; documenting their success in careful detail.

Ask yourself then, dear reader, if they recorded their methods and their findings in such great detail but told the rest of the world it was nothing but folklore:

what does that mean?

It means that history itself has been misshapen and, perhaps more honestly, fabricated to fit a certain narrative.

It serves a story in which we are all considered insignificant, purposeless creatures wandering upon an earth with no greater meaning.

But perhaps that is not the truth at all.

Let us then, draw back the curtain and see what they were doing in those quiet chambers, all while telling us this old wisdom was nothing but dust.

Processus de Bois / Unknown 📝

Translation:

“Process of Glass

Take glass, make it clear and transparent, then grind it into powder like fine sand. Distill it in a retort over a strong fire for six hours, increasing the heat by degrees, but without any open flame. Continue the distillation for twelve hours more, drawing off as much as will come over. What appears in the receiver will be clear water, or sometimes thicker like milk, and let the salt which rises not be burned away. In a water bath separate the water and the moisture, then carefully draw forth the Harmonious Spirit into its own vessel. Calcine the residue or dead head gently, yet do not let it be spoiled, until it begins to turn white or red. Continue this calcination for the space of three or four hours until it glows red-hot, then quench it in the water you first collected. Repeat this until the glass becomes soft and crumbles like lime.

Take this lime, place it in a glass vessel, pour upon it the same water and moisture previously drawn off, and add a little rainwater. If you add too much the process will work less well. Shake it frequently, and let it stand for at least a day. What rises to the top will be a foam or cream, and beneath it the Harmonious Salt fixed and separated, which must be well purified. Continue this until the cream floats upon the water and appears bright and clear. When you have sufficiently prepared this cream, mix it with rainwater and ashes, filter it, and then distill it. Pour on rainwater so the fixed salt is not lost, then boil the cream with that water and pour it drop by drop back through the retort until you have obtained five or six ounces of sharp water. The quantity will be small but its excellence will surpass all else. Mix this sharp water with the Harmonious Spirit you kept apart, and also with the calcined dead head or residue of cream and fixed salt. Let them digest gently for an hour and a half in a bath of warm ash, both day and night, until they turn black and unite.

Pour off the rainwater drawn from the ashes and dry it by fire. Pour the water through an inclined vessel so the moisture flows away and the salt remains. Calcine the remaining substance again and extract as much salt as you are able. You will then have the Harmonious Spirit and the Body, that is the fixed salt, and the Soul, that is the volatile salt. Both the Soul and the volatile essence lie hidden within the Spirit and the fixed salt. Join the Spirit with the Salt, seal them tightly in a well-closed glass vessel, and place in a bath of warm ash for six days. Then distill them over a strong fire in a retort until the subtle essence rises and the salt is purified.

What Remains

Take the dead head, calcine it, and extract the salt as before. Restore the spirit to it and digest for three days. Then distill again and separate the salt, repeating this process until the earth at the bottom becomes pure white. Keep the spirit which rises, rectify it so all moisture is removed, and this is the Solvent of the Philosophers. Take one part of this spirit and three parts of purified glass. Grind them together and fill the vessel only one third full. Digest in a well-sealed vessel over a very gentle fire. Within forty days the whole will turn black, and with continued heat it will turn white and finally red. When the red colour appears the powder is prepared and is joined with the sun.

Take three parts of this powder and one part of the Harmonious Salt. Add as much of the Solvent as will dissolve it. Let them digest over a very gentle fire for five or six days. The pure spirit will be drawn out and a white fermenting powder will remain. Or mix this powder with the salt and let them digest together in a sealed vessel over warm ash for five hours until at last the matter turns red.

To increase its power mix the powder with the Harmonious Spirit. Add more spirit in greater measure or add one part or two parts of the Solvent to the Harmonious Spirit until it dissolves and becomes like flowing water. For the perfecting of all things take the white and red medicine…

Names, Titles and Officers

Note: Sir Fleetwood. And declared Commander in Chief.

The forces of this republic. Sir Lambert, Major General Fleetwood and Desborough. Sir Disbrowe declared Commander General of the Cavalry in England and Scotland.

The Council of Six appointed by name their own officers. And thereafter thereafter appoint officers of the Army. They are Fleetwood, Lambert, Vane, Sydenham, Ludlow, and Berry.

The Council composed of Commissioners of State of this Republic having taken into consideration the affairs of this Republic, proceeding upon the nomination of diverse persons who upon the Council of State by the majority of officers of this Republic have been elected, the number of those present being twenty three.

And furthermore the General Officers of the Army approved, which is dated 12 November at Whitehall Chapel.

The persons are Fleetwood, Lambert, Sydenham, Vane, Desborough, Whitelocke, Widdrington, The Lord Chief Justice, St John, Lenthall, Strickland, Lord Warwick, Sir John Lawrence, The Chancellor, Sir John Trevor, William Pierrepont, Ludlow, Sydenham, Tichborne, Hewson, Clarke, Lilburne, Bennet, Salwey, Brereton, Thompson, Holland, and Gonson.

We begin, dear reader, with a document known simply by its title:

Processus de Bois

Process of Glass

Written in the 1660s by an unknown hand, it survives today as a record held in the archives, bearing no great name and making no grand claim.

Yet what we hold in our hands is far more than a paper filed away.

It is a clear and methodical account of a great work, set down plainly and without the usual riddles and veils that cloak so many alchemical writings.

Here there is no obscure language to baffle the seeker, no parable to be unravelled only by the few.

Instead we find measured times, exact degrees of fire, named substances, and a method followed step by step as carefully as any modern experiment.

That alone is remarkable, for it tells us this was not speculation or fancy.

It was work; patient, disciplined, and precise.

Consider what is described here, curious mind.

Glass, that most seemingly inert and unchanging substance, is taken and ground fine, then subjected to fire and water again and again, until it yields up its essence.

The author tells us that what appears solid and unbreakable may be softened, opened, and separated into its living parts.

The fixed and the volatile, the body and the spirit, are drawn apart, purified, and then joined again in sealed union; three principles made one, as above so below.

This is not just chemistry.

This is the great allegory made tangible; that all things, even those which seem dead to our eyes, contain within them a hidden perfection waiting to be released.

That which is dense may be made subtle.

That which is bound may be made free.

And that which is imperfect may be brought to wholeness.

Now look at this through the eyes of our own age.

We understand today that glass is indeed not inert; it holds structure, order, and potential within its bonds.

We know that heat may alter its very nature, that water may dissolve what seems eternal, and that repeated cycles of purification may draw forth what was once concealed.

We know too that the human body itself follows these same rhythms; that what is taken in may be transformed, that what is purified may restore, and that harmony within the whole brings health to every part.

The ancient masters spoke of a medicine that restores youth and clears all affliction.

We may read this today as they meant it; not as magic, but as the ultimate consequence of perfect balance and pure essence.

If the very substance of things may be refined to its noblest form, then why should not the same be true of us?

And notice how this work was conducted.

It speaks of retorts and sealed vessels, careful regulation of heat, separation of vapours, protection from contamination, and the repetition of cycles until perfection is reached.

This is not work done in haste or in filth.

It requires clean hands, pure materials, and a space guarded from the dust and chaos of the world.

In truth it describes a laboratory far ahead of its time; an environment of sterility, precision, and method.

Such work does not come from the curious alone.

It requires resources, it requires time, and it requires the confidence that the work will be protected and sustained through every long and patient stage.

Which brings us to the question that hangs over these pages.

Written in the 1660s, preserved in the archives of state, bearing no author’s name yet set down with such exact care; this document did not drift here by chance.

It was written, tested, and kept safe by those who had the means to do so.

And so we must ask who commissioned such precise instructions and who ensured they were preserved.

This paper tells us that alchemy was never dismissed by those who truly knew.

On the contrary, it was funded, protected, and pursued in the quiet chambers of the mighty while the rest of the world was taught to smile and call it folly.

There is a profound truth hidden here, dear reader.

Those who possessed the means to test these things did test them.

They kept records, they refined the methods, and they kept the results to themselves.

While the world was told that transmutation and universal medicine were impossible, those at the very heights of power were diligently writing down exactly how to achieve them.

They who later built the institutions of modern science were themselves the very ones who practised this art in secret.

And so we begin to see the pattern; that the greatest truths are often not lost at all.

They are simply kept from us, while we are taught to believe that the old wisdom was nothing but dust.

This paper, plain and unadorned, stands as a quiet witness.

It tells us that the great work was real, that it was methodical, and that it was known to those who had the power to fund and preserve it.

It reminds us that the line between alchemy and modern science is not nearly as sharp as we have been told.

And it invites us to consider that if glass may be made to yield its hidden light, then so too may we.

For the same laws that govern the transformation of metals govern the renewal of all living things; purification, separation, and the gentle reunion of what was once divided, until the work is complete and the light is revealed.

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And so, dear reader, what we have learned this morning is the true nature of alchemy, and we must reflect upon what the spirit has to gain from such endeavours.

For we have seen that this art was never just about the metals that rest within the earth, nor the colours that appear within the glass, nor the substance that may be brought forth at the end of great labour.

These are but the shadow cast upon the wall, the outer form of a work that is first and always performed within the living soul.

The fire, the water, the separation and the reunion, the dissolving and the coagulating, the stripping away of all that is impure and the slow gathering of what remains; these are not just instructions for the laboratory.

They are the map of our own transformation.

They tell us that that which is coarse and heavy within us may be made light.

That which is divided may be made whole; that which is dark and clouded may be brought into clarity and light.

We spoke of glass being ground to powder and subjected to every trial of heat and water until it yields its hidden essence.

Is this not exactly what is asked of us?

We too are ground down by life, dissolved by sorrow, heated by trial, and washed clean by time.

We are broken apart that we may be examined, purified, and remade.

Nothing that is precious is ever formed while it remains soft and untouched.

The pearl is made by irritation.

The gold is made by fire.

And the soul is made by the very trials we so often seek to flee from.

The alchemist knew this long before our age; they understood that you cannot make something perfect from something that has never been tested.

You cannot separate the pure from the common while all remains undisturbed.

And so the work proceeds within us exactly as it does within the vessel.

That which is base and earthly must sink away, that which is subtle and living must rise upward.

The heavy and the light must be parted from one another, each recognised for what it truly is, and then brought together again in new and sacred union.

This is the great secret written into every page of every alchemical book.

The Stone is not something you find in the earth.

It is something you become, through patience, through purity, and through the willingness to be dissolved and remade again and again until nothing remains that is not true.

This is why the ancients spoke of a medicine that restores youth and heals every ailment.

They did not speak only of the body.

They spoke of the whole being brought back into its original harmony, restored to the pattern from which it was first woven.

They knew that all illness comes from disunion, from the spirit being separated from the soul, and both separated from the source of all life.

To heal is to bring them back together again, so that the divine may flow unobstructed through every part.

When the three principles: body, soul, and spirit, are perfectly aligned and joined in love, then all things are renewed.

Then age loses its power.

Then decay is no longer inevitable.

Then we remember who and what we truly are.

Consider this too:

the author of this document remained unknown

They signed no name, and they claimed no glory, they simply set down the truth plainly and left it for whoever might find it, as if they knew that the work itself is far greater than the one who performs it.

This is the final lesson of the alchemist.

You do not perform the great work to become powerful, or rich, or famous.

You perform it because it is the only thing worth doing.

You purify yourself not so that you may be admired, but so that the light may shine through you unobscured.

You become clear, like the glass in the instruction, so that what is above may shine through what is below.

And this brings us to the greatest understanding of all:

the ancients did not believe that matter and spirit were separate worlds

They knew them to be one and the same, woven together in different degrees of density and vibration.

To change the one is to change the other.

To purify the vessel is to purify what it contains.

To raise the vibration of the body is to raise the consciousness of the soul.

This is why the same processes apply equally to metals and to people; there is no sharp division between the earth beneath our feet and the heaven above our heads.

There is only one great living creation, ascending and descending forever in cycles of purification and renewal.

So then let us understand alchemy for what it truly is.

It is the ancient and sacred science of participation; it is the belief that we are not just observers standing apart from the great work of creation, but active participants within it.

We may take the raw materials of our own nature, subject them to the same fires and waters, and bring forth something beautiful, enduring, and whole.

We may transmute our own lead into gold.

Not in coin or in metal, but in peace, in wisdom, in compassion, and in the quiet unshakeable light of an enlightened soul.

This is the purpose of the Philosopher’s Stone.

It was never meant to make one person wealthy while all others remain poor.

It was meant to show us the way.

It was meant to be a sign and a promise.

If this transformation may be wrought upon the dead and heavy earth, then how much more readily may it be wrought within the living spirit?

If glass may be made transparent and luminous, then so too may we.

If metals may be renewed, then so too may our strength, our joy, and our life.

Let us carry this understanding with us then, dear reader.

Let us no longer look upon the old writings as fantasy or folly; let us look upon them as the most profound instruction ever given to the human race.

They tell us that nothing is fixed, nothing is permanent, and nothing is beyond redemption or renewal.

Everything may be purified, everything may be improved, and everything may be made luminous, if only we have the patience, the faith, and the courage to endure the fire.

And so the great work continues, not only in the hidden chamber, but here and now, within each one of us.

We are the vessel.

We are the material.

We are the fire that refines and the gold that is brought forth.

And when at last our own work is complete, we too shall shine with that same light which the ancients sought, and we shall understand that we were never just seeking the Stone.

We were becoming it.

This journey into the wisdom of the past is made possible by your presence and support.

Your attention and curiosity are worth more to me than any contribution, and there is never any need to give.

If you do wish to contribute, every offering goes toward finding and preserving these extraordinary old documents, so that we may continue uncovering what has so long been kept from us.

Whatever you choose, thank you for walking this path beside me, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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