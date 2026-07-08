Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

With all that, Any who still claim that Tartaria was a fiction, errors, or the like are very, very dim - or paid to be! Thank You for all this evidence, so clear and concise!!!

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