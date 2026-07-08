Around 2 years ago, dear reader, I lay on my bed perusing TikTok; it was an evening ritual back then.

As I scrolled endlessly, a video caught my attention; old stone buildings, wild claims, and a name I hadn’t heard before:

Tartaria

I was gripped, not by the bonkers theory’s, but by the historical evidence presented on that video.

Old maps specifically; I thought it seemed illogical that it was simple ignorance, considering some of the maps bearing the name were highly respected.

So I set out on a new endeavour, to learn, for myself, if this was really a genuine empire in history.

My initial idea was simple, I thought to myself, I’ll find a really old geographical dictionary, and if Tartaria was a real place, it’ll be in there.

So I bought a 1788 copy of Thomas Salmon’s Modern Gazetteer, curious mind, on eBay for £78.

Within that book are a number of foldable maps, so I looked upon them first; as expected, a particular name was on the map:

Tartary

I wanted to start at the beginning, dear reader, going through the book page by page until I reached T, in hopes I’d find Tartary there.

So, to the introduction I went, and here, dear reader, is what I found.

It was awfully surprising for 24 year old me, who expected nothing more than the maps; this page outlines the divisions of Asia.

You’ve probably already noticed it, dear reader, this page doesn’t even mention Mongolia; and even though Mongolia was a country then, it wasn’t Tartaria.

We still acknowledge Turkey as a country, same with India, Persia is what Iran was previously called, China is still China, and Astrakhan, historically, was a country too, which is also confirmed in the modern narrative.

So then, we are left with Tartary, and you must ask yourself, dear reader:

why would Tartary be any different?

All the others are countries, all recognised, and many are even still called the same thing today:

so why would Tartary be any different?

It wouldn’t, and it’s far more ludicrous to believe that the scholars who wrote works like this were confused than it is to simply believe what the page says.

But let us not base all our assumptions with a singular book, let us use the books I’ve collected, with diligence, since that very first moment of discovery.

This evening we shall be looking for something rather specific:

documented evidence regarding the Great Wall and the Tartars

Fortunately for us, dear reader, I have located, scanned, and documented every single reference I have discovered, digitally, for our viewing pleasure.

So without further ado, curious mind, let us cast our gaze upon some true history.

Newsman’s Interpreter 📖

General Gazetteer 📖

These references, dear reader, come from two of the rare geographical works in our library:

Laurence Echard’s Newsman’s Interpreter, published in 1739, and Richard Brookes’ Universal Gazetteer, from 1795

These volumes have been made possible through your support, curious mind.

Thank you.

What we’ve found here aren’t just simple facts on a page, it is the way the world was understood for centuries.

When we look at the description of Peking, we see that the capital was clearly split into two distinct parts:

the New City, known as the Tartar City, and the Old City for the Chinese

This is no small detail; dear reader, it shows that Tartary was a recognised division, acknowledging that the Tartars were a separate people who held their own territory within the very heart of this empire.

Then we read how China was defined geographically:

bounded on the north by Tartary, and separated by a great wall

In these records, this structure was not just seen as a barrier, but as the monumental line that divided two separate and distinct lands.

There is no mention of any other name; only Tartary, standing as its own recognised territory to the north.

This pattern repeats again and again across both books.

We find references to cities across different regions, even far to the south, where the same division holds true:

parts belonging to the Chinese, parts belonging to the Tartars, with their own authority and garrison

What this shows us is clear, dear reader; for hundreds of years, right up until the end of the 18th century, Tartary was treated as a real, separate country.

The Great Wall was understood as the border between them and China, and their identity as a distinct people was never in question.

These are not just words from old books; they are the common understanding of a world that existed before the narrative began to change.

And when you read them, you have to ask yourself:

why would Tartary be the only one that disappears from the map?

These records show us the truth that was once obvious to everyone; and it is far more reasonable to trust what they say, than to believe that generations of scholars were somehow confused about the shape of their own world.

From Richard Brookes’ Universal Gazetteer, dear reader, we find even clearer definitions of just how distinct this territory was.

We read of Leao-tong, or Chen-yang, described as one of the three departments of Eastern Tartary, belonging to the Mandshur Tartars; the very people who entered and conquered China.

It is bounded on the south by the Great Wall of China and the Yellow Sea; and enclosed on the east, north and west by a clear line of demarcation.

Even here, curious mind, the border is drawn explicitly, separating Tartary from the empire to the south, showing that this was understood as a separate and defined land.

Elsewhere in the same work, we are told of Cambay, a fortress of Great Tartary, situated between the Southern Sea and the Northern Mountains; and stated plainly that:

the famous Wall begins which separates China from Tartary

This is direct confirmation from the same volume that the Great Wall was not just a structure, but the official, recognised boundary line between two separate and distinct countries.

For centuries, right up until the end of the 18th century, this was the common understanding.

Tartary was a real, recognised territory; divided into regions, governed by its own people, and clearly marked as a separate nation from China.

These records do not lie.

They show us that the map we are given today is not the same map that was used for hundreds of years.

And the question remains the same:

if Tartary was never real, why was it written about, mapped, and recognised as a country for so long?

Again, dear reader, from Richard Brookes’ Universal Gazetteer, we find even more precise descriptions of how these lands were mapped and understood.

China is described as a vast empire, bounded on the north by the territories of Tanguth and Naiman; and separated from them for hundreds of miles by that massive, famous wall.

The text also notes that from 1640 onwards, this entire region came under the rule of the Tartars.

We also find the capital city recorded explicitly as belonging to the Tartarian Kingdom of China.

Turning to Laurence Echard’s work, we see this same division confirmed in a northern province called Xanfi.

It is written clearly that the great wall, the structure that separates China from Tartary, runs directly along this border.

What these records show us is consistent and unmistakeable, curious mind.

For century after century, the Great Wall was accepted as the official border between two separate, distinct and recognised nations.

Tartary was not a made-up term or a vague idea; it was a real, defined territory, split into departments, governed by its own people, and acknowledged as a separate entity.

We are not looking at one or two isolated references here; this pattern runs through every reliable geographical source we have examined.

If Tartary had never existed as a genuine country, there would be no logical reason for it to appear in every map, dictionary and reference book of that time.

If it was simply a confusion or a mistake, then why is it described so clearly; with its own borders, its own regions, its own identity?

These are not the words of conspiracy theorists.

These are the words of the geographers, cartographers and scholars who built our understanding of the world.

What they tell us is that before the narrative changed, Tartary was a known, accepted part of our history; and the Great Wall was the line that stood between two distinct worlds.

Our next reference, dear reader, is from a book written by Joseph E. Worcester, titled:

Elements of Geography

Published in 1819; it is here, curious mind, we find a clear explanation of the Great Wall’s purpose.

It is written clearly that the Chinese built this massive structure specifically to defend themselves against the Tartars.

It is described as extending over 1500 miles, stretching across rivers and lofty mountains; wide enough for several persons to ride abreast.

This is not just a description of a building; it is an admission of the reality that stood behind it.

For the author makes no attempt to deny the separation, or to redefine the relationship between China and Tartary.

Instead, he confirms exactly what we have seen in every other source:

the wall existed as a direct line of defence against a distinct, neighbouring people

We also see that Tartary is formally divided within these works into Independent Tartary and Chinese Tartary, listed clearly alongside China, Persia, Turkey, Thibet and other separate nations.

It is given its own borders, its own geography, its own identity; treated with the same clarity and certainty as any other country on the map.

What we are seeing is not a confusion or a mistake.

It is a consistent, deliberate and recognised fact across centuries.

If Tartary was never a real country, then why would every single geographical textbook, dictionary and map from the 1700s and 1800s make this distinction?

Why would they describe the Great Wall as a barrier against them, and split the land into separate territories?

The answer is simple:

because it was true

These records show us the world as it was understood for generations; before the narrative began to be rewritten.

Geographical Grammar 📖

Our next reference, dear reader, comes from Pat Gordon’s Geographical Grammar, first published in 1704; one of the earliest and most respected geographical works of its time.

Here we find some of the clearest and most detailed descriptions yet.

As we’ve come to expect, curious mind, it states plainly that the great wall separates China from Tartary, and was celebrated across the world as a marvel that surpassed every ancient fortification ever built.

We are told it stretches around 1500 miles long, strengthened by towers along its entire length, standing 20 to 25 feet high and wide enough for five or six horsemen to ride abreast.

What stands out most is the history given here:

it tells us this barrier was begun nearly 300 years before the Christian era; meaning its foundations were laid more than 2100 years ago

We also read an account from the Jesuit missionary Le Compte, who wrote that in its prime this entire line of defence was guarded by one million soldiers.

This alone shows how seriously the separation was taken.

It was not just a line on a map; it was a massive military border, requiring an enormous force to protect.

Even as time passed, the text notes that when parts of Tartary came under different rule, they still only guarded the strongest and most critical sections of the wall.

This tells us the boundary remained significant, even after political changes.

This is evidence that stretches back over 300 years.

From 1704 right through to the 1800s, every reliable source tells the same story:

Tartary was a distinct and separate territory, and the Great Wall was the official dividing line between it and China

This is not a recent invention, nor a mistake.

It was the accepted fact for generations; and when you look at all these records together, from different authors, different times, and different sources, the picture becomes impossible to ignore.

The world we live in today has been rewritten.

Our next references, dear reader, come from Echard’s & Brook’s works, and they bring yet more clarity to how these lands were defined.

We read of Cambay, described as a fortress belonging to Great Tartary, situated between the Southern Sea and the Northern Mountains; and here it is stated, again, that the famous Wall begins which separates China from Tartary.

This is another confirmation; the Great Wall was not just a structure, but the official starting point of the border line between the two distinct territories.

Elsewhere, dear reader, we find a detailed description of China Proper, and it is made explicitly clear that the land beyond the Great Wall was once known as Chinese Tartary.

Even as the terminology shifted slightly over time, the distinction remained absolute.

The wall continued to be recognised as the dividing line, and the land to the north was still formally identified as Tartary; separate, distinct, and recognised as a separate region.

What these sources show us is that this division was not something that changed overnight.

It was consistent, clear, and accepted fact across generations.

We are not looking at guesswork or outdated terminology here.

We are looking at the way the world was mapped, named, and understood for centuries.

The Great Wall was the border. Tartary was the territory; and for hundreds of years, this was written, mapped, and taught without question.

Freemason Magazine June 1793 🗞️

And finally, dear reader, we come to this remarkable extract from The Freemasons’ Magazine, published in June 1793.

This is not another geography book; this is a publication from the Freemasons’ own library.

What we find here confirms everything we have seen so far, but adds even more detail and context.

It opens by describing the history of the Chinese monarchy, and explicitly names Chinese-Tartary as a core part of the empire’s geography; just as clear and official as any other territory.

We are told of the great conquests:

how the King of Tartary came to power, united lands, and how the Eastern Tartars were recognised as a distinct people with their own identity, living beyond the Great Wall

It explains how the emperor moved entire communities, pushed tribes back three hundred miles beyond the wall, and divided the land into provinces under his rule.

And perhaps most revealing of all:

it notes that the people of Western Tartary lived entirely differently; they were nomadic, dwelling in tents, moving with the seasons to graze their animals, surviving on milk, cheese and game

This is not a myth or a theory, this is a detailed, factual account from 1793; written by an author with access to archives and records of the time.

It describes Tartary as a real, inhabited region, with its own way of life, its own people, and its own clear borders defined by the Great Wall.

We also read that the emperor even set up a system where judges were drawn from both Chinese and Tartar peoples, deliberately placing them side by side to govern the empire.

This shows that Tartars were not just outsiders or enemies; they were recognised as a legitimate part of the empire, with equal status and representation.

This source takes us right up to the end of the 18th century, long after many people assume Tartary had been forgotten or disproven.

And what it tells us is simple:

for centuries, right up until 1793, Tartary was treated as a real, distinct and vital part of the world

It was written about in official publications, described in detail, mapped clearly, and accepted as fact by scholars, historians, and even the institutions that held great influence.

When you stand back and look at all this evidence together; from the 1700s to the late 1800s, from dictionaries, textbooks, official records and even Freemason publications, one truth becomes undeniable.

Tartary was not a mistake.

It was not a confusion.

It was a real place, a real empire, and a real part of human history.

And if this is the case; if it was so clearly recognised, mapped and recorded for hundreds of years, then we have to ask the most important question of all:

why has it been erased from our history today?

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, as we draw to a close this evening, we must reflect on the reality of this new and true history.

What we have uncovered together is not just a collection of old names or forgotten borders.

It is a picture of the world as it was truly understood for centuries; a world where Tartary was a recognised, distinct and powerful territory, where the Great Wall was the clear dividing line between separate nations, and where the geography of Asia was written, mapped and taught without question.

For generation after generation, from the earliest gazetteers and dictionaries of the 1700s right through to the school textbooks of the 1800s, this was the accepted fact.

Scholars, cartographers, historians, and even institutions of great influence, from geographers to the Freemasons themselves, all agreed on this truth.

And yet today, we are told none of it existed.

We are taught that Tartary was nothing more than a mistake, a confusion, or a myth.

We are taught that the Great Wall was built against vague barbarian hordes, and that the land beyond it was empty, unknown or irrelevant.

But the evidence does not lie.

When we look at these records; clear, consistent, and coming from every kind of source, we are forced to face a difficult truth:

the history we are given in our schools, our universities, and our official narratives is not the whole truth

It is a version that has been edited, rewritten, and stripped of names, borders and identities that did not fit the story they wanted us to believe.

If this could happen to Tartary; if a whole nation, a whole territory, could be so completely erased from the map of history then:

what else has been hidden from us?

We live in a time when we are told that history is settled, that science is absolute, and that what we are taught is the unchangeable truth.

But these old records prove something else entirely:

that the past is not fixed

It is malleable, it can be reshaped, and it can be rewritten.

When that happens, we are not just losing old names or old places; we are losing our connection to who we really are, and to the true story of our origins.

The Great Wall was not just a stone barrier.

It was a symbol of how the world was divided, how nations were defined, and how power was understood.

And when that division was erased, so too was a huge part of our collective memory.

But these books remain.

The maps still exist.

These words are still printed on pages that have survived for hundreds of years, waiting for someone to open them and see what was once obvious to everyone.

We do not need to guess or speculate.

We have the proof.

And that is why this work matters.

It is not about believing in conspiracy theories or chasing wild ideas.

It is about going back to the source, reading what was written, and asking:

if this was true then, why is it not true now?

The implications are huge.

If the basic geography of our world has been altered, then perhaps much of what we have been taught about empires, borders, civilisations and history is also not as it seems.

We are living inside a version of reality that has been carefully constructed for us; but the truth is still there, hidden in plain sight and waiting to be rediscovered.

In the end, this is not just about Tartary or China or the Great Wall.

It is about the nature of truth itself.

It is about the courage to look beyond what we are told, and to trust what the records show us.

Because until we are willing to question the story we have been given, we can never truly know where we come from; or where we are going.

The world we live in today is not the world our ancestors knew.

But the old maps, the old books, and the old truths still remain.

And one day, they will speak again.

Everything you have read here (excluding the Freemason magazine) comes from rare, old books I have collected over time.

Each one was bought with care, requiring diligent searches through auctions, old bookshops and thrift stores to find.

I share this work freely because I believe that knowledge belongs to everyone, not just those who can afford it.

If you have found this information valuable, or if it has made you look at history differently, then you are welcome to support this work.

It is never required, and your presence here is the greatest gift of all.

Any contribution will go directly towards acquiring more historical texts, preserving these fragile volumes, and making sure even more forgotten truths available for everyone to see.

Thank you for reading, and for keeping curiosity alive, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share