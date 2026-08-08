Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
6h

Jordan, the stack of books is a thing of beauty!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9h

Yet more to show that the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) manipulate what We know/think We know. That there are Ones who are in the know/think They're in the know. No doubt there are levels of "know."

But this makes it clear, yet again, that there are Ones who know that Tartaria was erased from the "history" the masses are taught and discuss it as real.

One has to ponder why... But it is clear that money is what makes the how.

When We obsolete that tool, true knowledge will flow to ALL of Us, and no One will have the power to hide truth from Most.

A Solution to Depressions, Great or Otherwise, Part 2 (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-solution-to-depressions-great-or-ae8

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