It has been a while since we touched upon this mystery, dear reader, and what a fascinating topic it is.

If you google Tartaria, you will be told this:

Tartaria (or Tartary) has two distinct meanings: a legitimate historical geographic term used in Europe for centuries to describe Central Asia and Siberia, and a modern internet conspiracy theory claiming it was a lost, technologically advanced global civilisation.

(Source: Google)

It shuts down any notion of an organised society, but in a clever way.

While it admits the term was used for centuries, it never explains what it was actually used to describe.

So again, let us see what Google says:

Appeared on old maps as a catch-all name for the vast, little-known landmass stretching from the Ural Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, split into names like Chinese Tartary or Independent Tartary.

Did not refer to a single unified government, but rather a geographic region inhabited by various nomadic and Turkic peoples.

(Source: Google)

Ah, so all consideration for Tartaria being an empire is wiped away.

It was simply a term for an unknown swathe of land, apparently.

But you know what we find when we look deeper, dear reader, for we have perused an extensive avenue of evidence regarding this mysterious land.

As a reminder, curious mind, we have found proof of a politically organised society, called Tartaria, in a number of areas.

The CIA Reading Room, the NSA Archives, the Freemason Library, the National Archives, the Royal Society Archives, and the Smithsonian Archives.

I am sure you get the picture.

Yet if this wasn’t enough, the entire historical record of books contains more details and information regarding this empire, making it not a riddle, but quite literally obviously real.

In our own endeavours together, we have looked upon texts dating back to the 1300s, through to the 1700s, describing Tartaria in such deep and explicit detail that it begs the question of how anyone was convinced it is a conspiracy in the first place.

I have in my own personal collection 32 historic books dating from 1707 to 1844, all of which mention Tartary in various ways.

Every single one describes a country or empire, never a vague term for an unknown area.

The Mongols are mentioned as a distinct people, along with the Turkic peoples, so the idea that the Tartars were simply them is just ridiculous.

Here are a few references from those books to add some weight to my words.

As you can see, dear reader, our ancestors didn't sound very confused, did they?

It sounds like they knew exactly what they were talking about.

Yet it is not the historical record we are to peruse today, but a place as divisive as Marmite:

WikiLeaks

Some view Julian Assange as a government plant, installed to aid the Trump Administration by exposing emails revealing corruption within the Clinton Foundation; and one could speculate it was this that secured Trump the winning votes, but that is a story for another time.

We won't find detailed accounts of Tartary here, but what we will find is of just as much value, for it shows that it wasn't just us perusing the historical works of the past in search of Tartaria.

Central Asia Reading List 📑

What we are looking at within the Wiki-Leaks archive, dear reader, is an internal document titled Central Asia Reading List, compiled originally in March 2007 and circulated via email by Lauren Goodrich, the Senior Eurasia Analyst at the Texas-headquartered global intelligence company Stratfor.

For those unfamiliar, Stratfor is a private intelligence publisher that provides confidential intelligence services to massive corporations and government agencies alike, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Marines, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

When an intelligence clearinghouse of this caliber compiles reading lists regarding Central Asia, it isn't for casual afternoon leisure; it reflects how institutional intelligence agencies map, study, and understand the geopolitical history of the region.

And that is precisely why the inclusion of these specific texts, complete with internal analytical notes, holds such immense value for our search for the truth.

It demonstrates that we are not the only ones digging through the shadows of history to unearth the reality of Tartaria.

Buried within Stratfor’s working documents are titles explicitly bearing the name, such as Owen Lattimore’s High Tartary marked with a high priority and a Must read! note, Peter Fleming’s News from Tartary, and Robert D. Kaplan’s Eastward to Tartary.

Seeing these specific titles highlighted by high-level geopolitical analysts confirms that the footprint of Tartaria persists far beyond modern internet forums, lingering quietly within the research desks of global intelligence networks who recognise the weight of the region's true history just as clearly as we do.

Amazing Sale on the Newest Products 📑

What we are looking at here, curious mind, takes us into an entirely different archive:

the Syria Files, which began publishing on Thursday, July 5, 2012

Comprising of more than two million emails from Syrian political figures, ministries, and associated companies dating from August 2006 to March 2012, this extraordinary data set derives from 680 Syria-related entities and domain names.

It exposes the inner workings of the Syrian government and economy during a violent internal conflict, shining a light on ministries ranging from Presidential Affairs and Foreign Affairs to Finance, Transport, and Culture.

Yet buried right inside this massive archive of modern geopolitical friction comes an astonishing crossover, hidden within the text of an email titled Amazing Sale on the Newest Products for Software User this Halloween! sent to the Syrian government's accounting department.

As we scan through the body of the message, we find references lifted straight from classical epic literature; specifically fragments detailing romantic and chivalric trials featuring characters like Rinaldo, Orlando, and Angelica.

And right there in the text, as if hiding in plain sight, sits a direct reference to the kings of Tartary.

It is a stunning reminder, dear reader, that across intelligence drops, corporate leaks, and government servers alike, the footprint of Tartaria echoes through unexpected places, linking the hidden archives of the world back to the grand, lost empire we seek.

70% Sale Invitation ✉️

And the thread continues to weave itself through the most bizarre corners of the digital underground.

Buried within another intercepted transmission in the same Syrian archive, sent to an address at the Al-Assad National Library, we find a sprawling, disjointed wall of automated text, spam-filtering debris, and jumbled fragments of data.

Yet amidst this digital noise, right there in the body of the message, the words emerge with startling clarity:

"...the lost many Magnetic athe also of pp part in a overrun has He the For practise was kanji which Tartary search to opportunity faith gods..."

It reads like an algorithmic ghost in the machine, a scrambled echo of words trapped in the transit of international servers, yet it hits with an uncanny resonance.

Even the automated spam filters and data chaff of the intelligence world are peppered with the ghost of Tartary, as if the very digital infrastructure of the modern age cannot help but bump into the memory of this lost empire.

Stratfor Net Assessment Meeting 📑

Returning once more to the internal archives of Stratfor, dear reader, we uncover a piece titled Realism in Russia, authored by Peter Zeihan and published on November 16, 2005.

Within this internal analysis of Russia’s deep geographic history and psychological framework, Zeihan traces how the nation’s lack of easily defensible borders has dictated its political evolution.

And right there in the historical breakdown of the region, the text drops an extraordinary acknowledgment.

It described Russia’s origins not as a blank slate, but explicitly as a conglomeration of fractured principalities (the era of Muscovy and Tartary).

It is a striking moment, dear reader, because here we have a premier geopolitical intelligence firm, operating behind closed doors to advise governments and mega-corporations, writing casually of the era of Tartary as a matter-of-fact historical epoch.

Even as mainstream academic narratives try to brush the empire away as a linguistic ghost or a modern myth, the internal strategy documents of global intelligence analysts quietly preserve the truth in plain sight.

Guest Monday 📑

As we reach the final piece of this mornings puzzle, we return again to the internal email servers of Stratfor, revealed on Wiki-Leaks under the subject Re: Guest Monday.

Dated November 4, 2011, the email thread shows Watch Officer Marc Lanthemann discussing an upcoming visit and session with author Robert Kaplan, noting that he read Balkan Ghosts over the weekend and found it worth the read.

But in the highlighted reply from Peter Zeihan, sent out to the broader team of analysts at Stratfor, comes the ultimate parting thought:

Eastward to Tartary is better

Think about that, dear reader.

Inside the private communication channels of an elite global intelligence firm, analysts casually debate the merits of historical geography, singling out Robert Kaplan's Eastward to Tartary not as a conspiracy, not as a myth, but as a superior text for understanding the deep landscape of the region.

From our shared historical book collection, to the leaked servers of corporate espionage and intelligence agencies, the trail is undeniable.

The mainstream narrative may try to reduce Tartaria to a ghost on a map, but the evidence, hidden in plain sight across archives, leaks, and analytical notes, proves that we were never crazy for looking.

The truth has been waiting there all along.

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And so, dear reader, we have perused a curious vault together this morning, and we shall now reflect on what the reality of Tartaria actually means.

It means that the grand narrative we have been handed is little more than a carefully stitched quilt of omissions, a comforting fiction designed to keep our eyes cast downward.

When we look across the centuries and find an entire empire systematically erased from modern maps, shoved away into the convenient drawer of internet conspiracy by institutions that secretly study its remnants behind closed doors, we are forced to confront a staggering weight:

our historical record may be entirely fictionalised

Academic institutions, the proud pillars of human knowledge, stand built upon layers of false assumptions.

Whether born of innocent myopia or intentional architecture, this grand illusion serves to sever our roots, casting humanity as accidental wanderers rather than the inheritor of a deep, magnificent, and forgotten past.

It is a tragedy, turning a vibrant tapestry of interconnected civilisations into a flat, sterile line that conveniently begins only where the modern architects allow it to.

Yet we are not powerless in the face of this amnesia.

The machinery of official forgetting can only do so much against the stubborn persistence of physical truth.

We resist not with noise or anger, but by reaching back into the past.

By picking up the old, yellowed pages of forgotten books, by turning over the stones of history that others walked past in haste, we reclaim our sovereignty.

Every vintage volume opened, every forgotten map unrolled, and every suppressed archive brought to the light becomes an act of gentle rebellion.

The truth is a light that refuses to stay extinguished, waiting patiently in the dark for a curious mind that is willing to look.

There is never an obligation to give anything, curious mind.

Your presence here is valued above everything else, and that is more than enough.

If you feel compelled to give, know that it goes directly toward procuring old texts, rare editions, and the slow work of preserving what modern history has sought to forget.

Every gift helps bring another page, another book, another truth back into the light.

Thank you, most of all, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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