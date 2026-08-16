Alternative History

Alternative History

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
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Thanks for that. Of course Herodotus - father of history - travelled Palestine & Syria 5ce BC and wrote about his travels in his “HISTORIES.”

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