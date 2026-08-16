I do my best writing in the early hours of the morning, dear reader, and being 5:32am currently, it is the perfect moment for something revealing to be written.

My whole online journey began with Tartaria, so I am glad to be returning to it now with some fresh material.

Before we open these old pages, however, there is something I need to point out, a pattern we are living through right now.

Many of the Jewish faith will tell you Palestine was never a country before 1948, yet as I have shown before, geography books from centuries past list Palestine clearly, and Israel is nowhere to be found.

We are watching the exact same script play out again, in full colour.

I hold books in my own hands that are over 300 years old.

Palestine is in them.

How is that possible if it didn’t exist until 1948?

Why would it be listed as a country in 1707 if it wasn’t?

It makes no sense, unless it was there.

Exactly like Tartaria.

All my work is built on the historical record, if Tartaria didn’t exist, the books wouldn’t exist.

It really is that simple.

Yet we are told it is nothing but folklore, despite the obscene abundance of literature talking about it, from the dawn of recorded history right up to the late 1800s.

If it was never a place, why do books spanning over a thousand years say it was?

Why are we told the Great Wall was built to keep out barbarians, when the records say it was built to keep out Tartarians?

Why are we told barbarians ransacked Rome, when the old sources name the Tartarians?

Why are we taught Genghis Khan and the Mongols conquered Asia, when older accounts say Genghis was one of the Tartarian kings?

History stops being confusing the moment you put the Tartarians back in it.

So that is what we are going to do, onward, curious mind.

A Discourse on Tartaria 📖

Let us open one of those books, dear reader.

This is the title page of a English publication called:

A Discoverie of the countries of Tartaria, Scithia, & Cataya, by the North-East

Printed in London, during the year 1580.

It was set forth by John Frampton, a merchant who gave us this account; not as a legend, nor a myth, but as a description of countries, peoples, customs, and the way things were done there.

It lists Tartaria, Scythia, and Cathay together, three names that our modern history books treat very differently today.

Yet here they sit, side by side, in an English book over 440 years ago.

It tells us it will show us the manners, fashions, and others which are used in those countries, meaning these were understood to be inhabited lands, with people living there, with ways of life worth writing down.

Printed at the Three Cranes in the Vintree, by Thomas Dawson. London. 1580.

No conspiracy, and no speculation.

Just a book, published in England, in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, describing places that we are told never existed.

Let us see what it actually says.

Translation:

“Of the Region of Tartaria, and of the Laws and power of the Tartars.

Tartaria, which by another name is called Mongolia, as Vicentio writes, borders toward the northeast, and on the east part joins with the land of the Cathays and Solangos. On the south part it borders with the country of the Saracens, and on the west part with that of the Naymanos, and on the north part it is bounded by the Ocean Sea.

It was called Tartaria by reason of a river running through it, called Tartar.

It is a region where the greater part is full of mountains, and the most part of the plain lands very barren, being a barren country, saving that some part of it is watered with the waters of divers rivers. A great part thereof is wilderness and little inhabited. There are no cities nor towns in it, saving only the city of Cracurim.

There is so great want and scarcity of wood in it, that the people there are driven to use for the most part the dung and dung of oxen and horses for their fuel, and boil and roast their meat thereon.

The air of this region is very intemperate, and full of storms and tempests, insomuch that in the summer time there are such wonderful thunders and lightnings, that men die for very fear of the same. At other times there is great heat, and by and by following extreme cold, and snow falling very thick. The winds there are so boisterous and strong, almost continually, that they drive men backward as though they were riding on their journeys, overturning them to the ground, and also blowing up trees by the roots, and doing very much other harm.

In the winter it never rains, and in the summer very often. And at every season the air so little that it is scarcely to be wet upon the ground. And yet for all this it is a rich country of all kinds of cattle, as well camels and other beasts of service and carriage. And though there be so great store and plenty of cattle, yet are there not so many men in all the rest of the world beside.

There were in the beginning of this realm four famous peoples:

The first sort were called Yeca Mongols, which is as much to say as the great Mongols.

The second sort called Sumongals, which signifieth the Mongols of the water, because they dwell near to the river Tartar, whereby they bear the name of Tartars.

The third are called Mercar, and the fourth Mecrit.

All these had one manner of people and one language, and lived all under one government.

Their manner of living at the first was very barbarous, without any laws or policy.

They lived by the increase of their cattle, and were a simple people, and little known among the Scythians. Afterward in process of time they were subdued and brought under subjection into certain places and governed by them. Then they took their captains in companies, and had charge of the whole commonwealth, and for all that they ceased not to pay tribute to the Naymanos, which next bordered upon them, until that by chance one Captain among them was chosen for their king, by means of an oath and revelation.

This man immediately after he had received the Empire and Sovereign Government, commanded that all honour and worship should be done to the Deity, and established it by his general edict: that all people should honour and worship one only God, the mighty, great, and best of all others, and also keep his commandments. And he caused it to be generally published that he had received the Realm by the same God’s providence.

After this he commanded that all such as were able to bear armour should come forth and appear before him in a certain day. And all the people appointed for the wars being come together, he in his own person numbered them, and divided them into hundreds, thousands, and appointed over them Captains, Centurions, Captains over ten thousands, and so forth.

After this, to show what force and power he had in the empire and supreme authority, he commanded seven of the most principal men that had the charge and government of all the Realm, to kill their own sons with their own hands, the which although it seemed a very hard thing unto them, yet they accomplished it forthwith: partly for fear of the moving mind, and partly by reason of a deep persuasion in them that they had conceived a steadfast belief that God was the beginning and foundation of that kingdom, and that if they refused to obey the commandments of their king, they committed not an offence against him, but against God.

And with this trust and power so established, the king Zingis, first of all others bent his ambition, and by force of arms the Scythians that bordered upon his country making them tributaries, with…”

The author describes Tartaria, dear reader, as he finds it; a land of mountains and barren plains, where wood is so scarce the people burn dried dung for their fires.

A place of extremes; storms that overturn men and tear trees from the ground, burning heat followed by bitter cold, so wild and unsettled that few towns stand there at all.

It is not painted as a golden paradise in the present day.

It is hard land, and a harsh country; yet, beneath that roughness, he speaks of something older.

He tells us there were four famous peoples in the beginning of this realm; four distinct nations, each with names and lineages and identities that stretch back long before the story we are usually told.

Two of them are Mongols, the Great Mongols, and the Mongols of the Water, within Tartaria, not separate from it.

In the older works we have studied, the Mongols are entirely absent when Tartaria is discussed.

They are treated as separate people, not an entity within, but in this rendition they are part of something larger, two tribes within a greater region.

He speaks too of a time before law and structure, a simple people, living by their herds, subdued by others, until one man rose up, chosen by oath and revelation, claiming divine authority.

He united them, reorganised them, commanded worship of one God, and then bent that unity outward toward conquest.

Now we see the shape of history shifting.

If the maps and records cannot agree on who belongs where, if some sources know only Tartaria, some speak of Mongols inside it, and modern history tells us it never really existed anyway, then who is telling the truth?

And more importantly:

what else has been erased between then and now?

We are looking at a puzzle where the pieces have been renamed, and the more pages we open, the clearer it becomes:

the story we are given is not the only one that was ever written

Translation:

“…the other people also, to whom he had before subjected himself and paid tribute, he now forcibly brought under his dominion, and having gathered great abundance of spoils, he brought into subjection under his Empire all the Realms, Dominions, and nations, even from Scythia beyond the Mediterranean Sea where the Sun riseth, and many other lands besides, insomuch that with good reason he might well style himself Lord and Emperor of all the Tartar parties.

All the Tartars are of an evil shape in their bodies, the most part of them being of small stature.

They have great eyes, flat noses far apart, and the eyelids therefore not very much wide. In such sort that there can but a little of their eyes be seen. Their faces are broad, they have no beards, having in their upper lips, in the same manner but a few hairs, and those very thin: of them the most part are slender in the waist, in the fore part of their heads they wear their hair long like the women of our country, and make two tresses or plaits thereof, and so they bind up their ears: and not only the Tartars do thus, but also such as are joined unto them do the like.

They are light people and good horsemen, but very footmen, none of them going on foot.

They be very little. Their manner is to ride upon horses or oxen together to every one his cattle, and the women do also ride, that is no marvel.

They allow to have their foreheads decked with silver and precious stones, and they conceive a great pride, in that their heads carry collars of bells to make a great tinkling noise.

Their speech is sharp and loud, insomuch that they will clatter like thunder, and when they drink they strike the pots or bowls together, and take it for a great honour.

They inhabit neither towns nor cities, but lie in the fields, as the Scythians did in old time, under pavilions and tents: for the most part they are shepherds. In the winter they dwell in the plain fields, but in the Summer they continue in the mountains, for the fruitfulness of the pasture.

They make their dwellings and places to abide like a house or tent of boughs and timber, covered with felt. And in the midst of these habitations, they make a round window wherein the light cometh in, and the smoke goeth out: in the middle of the cottage is their fire, and their wives and children sit always about it. The men sit on horses, or by the door.

It is a matter lawful to be done by means of a commandment and establishment of the king their sovereign Lord. For they have ordinance of their Zingis Khan, their first king: that any manner of Tartar servant finding by the way whatsoever any horse, man, or woman, without notice or knowledge of the king, may seize and take them as his own, and enjoy them for ever.

They lend their money to such as stand in need of it, and take a certain kind of usury, both very great and also intolerable.

For they take after the rate of ten pounds upon the hundred for every month. And if the debtor pay not immediately, then they take further usury. They constrain the people subdued unto them to pay tribute and taxes, and so greatly molest and oppress them, that there is no people read of that so much molesteth their tributary subjects.

Their covetousness is such as is scarce credible to be believed: they are always craving and grasping.

They, as lords over all others, give nothing to any, not to such as are in necessity, nor yet give to poor people alms: only for this they seem worthy of some commendation, that if any guests by chance come to them when they be at meat, and would take part with them, they turn them not away nor disturb them, but rather invite them, and give them of that they eat with much goodwill.”

Let us look past the descriptions, dear reader, and see what these pages actually reveal.

What stands out most is the contradiction between how they lived and what they built.

We see a people who carried their homes on their backs, who built no cities, who ate from no tables and baked no bread, and yet the same source describes an empire stretching from one sea to another, with laws, taxation, tribute systems, and a structured hierarchy imposed across conquered nations.

That is not a loose band of wandering shepherds, that is an administration.

Within that structure we find rules that do not match the version of history we are taught today.

The customs described here, the appearance, the hairstyles, the religious claims of their first king, the way they organised themselves by tens and hundreds, are all things we are told belong to one group or another, but never all together in the same place under the same name.

It is also worth noting how much space the author devotes to describing them as barbarous, their eating habits, their hygiene, their treatment of enemies, and yet this is the same people whose laws and geography he is carefully documenting, as if recording something significant, not just dismissing it.

We are seeing the raw materials of history before they were sorted into the boxes we recognise now.

Names that have been separated; Tartaria, Scythia, Cathay, Mongolia, all sitting side by side in one account.

Peoples that are described both as conquerors and as subjects.

Customs that sound familiar but under names we no longer use.

If we only read the summaries, we miss the tension, but when we open the actual pages, we find something that does not line up neatly with any single modern map.

That is where the mystery lives, curious mind, in the gaps between the pages.

Translation:

“They take it for a great evil among them when any part of their meat or drink falleth from them, that is lost, and they cast not their bones to the dogs before they have thoroughly burned them. They are such scarcity and miserliness of all things that they neither kill nor eat any manner of beast while it is whole and sound. But when it is lame, or hath some impediment in the body, or when it beginneth to wax old, or by chance is sick, then they kill it. In all other things they are frugal, for they content themselves with very little meat.

In the morning they drink a vessel full of milk, and afterward many times neither eat nor drink all the day.

Their apparel they wear is well near after one fashion, as well men as women.

The men wear upon their heads a certain thing, not very high, which is plain before, and behind hath a tail well near a span long, and as much in breadth. And because it may stand close to the head, and not be blown off with the wind, they have certain garments sewed to it, near to the ears, wherewith they bind them under the chin.

The married women wear a garment made like a round basket, a foot and a half long, and the greater part of them play much after the fashion of a boot, being of many colours, as garnished and edged about with silk, or peacock’s feathers, and laid over with many precious stones, gold and silver.

And the rest of the body every one appeareth according to their abilities, the richest of grey and silk after the same manner that their husbands do. They have coats made full of pleits, open on the left side, wherein they put them on and off, having four or five loops or buttons to keep them together and fast to their bodies.

The apparel they wear in the summer is, for the most part, black, and that which they wear in the cold and rainy weather is white.

These clothes reach no lower than to the knee: the maids are easily known from the married wives, insomuch that the women and the apparel that the men have, every one equally and after one fashion in all their small apparel alike.

When they enter into battle, some of them wear armour upon their arms with certain plates of mail which they tie together with fringes, or tanned leather many times doubled. And in the like sort they arm their heads.

There are a few that use lances and long swords, but commonly they carry short swords, bows and arrows, swords long, round, with a sharp edge on the one side. And with these they wound their foes when they fight.

The horsemen are very light and great archers. And he is taken for most strong and valiant that is most obedient, and laboureth most to preserve the Emperor.

They fight without wages, and are very willing and diligent in their battles, and all that they take in hand, and very ready at all times to learn and obey.

The captains and princes enter not into battle, but remain without, and cry with a low voice unto their men, warning and encouraging them, and from thence they provide diligently what is convenient to be done. Sometimes they set upon their foes their sons in wives, and also the images of men to increase their army, because it should seem greater, and that it might be the more wonderful and terrible to their enemies.

When they fight, if it seem good to them, they let them run away, and it is not evil thought of.

When they have shot their arrows, then they strike their right arm naked, and afterward shoot their arrows with so great strength, that there is no kind of armour can defend their enemies, but that it will pierce through.

They go together and fight in squadrons, and also five together. And then they wound their enemies, that follow them with most wounds of arrows. And afterward when they see the small number of their adversaries, suddenly they return to battle again, and then they shoot at them and their horses.

And when it is thought that they are overcome, then chiefly they remain with the victory.

When they will go to assail any country, they divide their army, and set upon them in all parts, that they cannot be succoured of any, and none of the inhabitants can run away. And so they be always victorious. And when they have gotten it, they use the same with great pride and cruelty, not pardoning anything they take, neither children, women, nor old people, they kill all without any difference.

Unless it be the handycraftsmen, whom they reserve for their work. And such as they determine to kill, they divide them among their princes and captains, who appoint to every one of their servants ten, that so they may kill them, more or less, as the number requireth. And when all are put to death with a hatchet like hogs, that all others should be terrified. They take of every thousand man one, this manner they hang upon a piece of wood among…”

As we turn the page, dear reader, the picture grows sharper, and stranger still.

We see a people who carry their homes on carts, yet they fight with a discipline and tactic that would be the envy of any standing army.

They ride before they walk, and they shoot arrows with such force that no armour in the world may turn them aside.

They feign flight as a matter of course, drawing their enemies into pursuit, then turning in perfect formation to rain arrows upon them when their guard is down.

They divide their forces, they surround whole lands, they cut off every way of escape, and they do this without pay, without complaint, obedient not for gold, but because it is the will of their leader.

That alone should give us pause.

This is not a rabble, this is a machine, and yet the author tells us they build nothing, sow nothing, bake nothing.

Milk is drunk in the morning and they may eat nothing else until the next day.

Frugality was apparently common too, as they would not kill an animal until it is lame or sick, and yet when they enter a conquered place, they are capable of a cruelty so cold and calculated it chills the page.

Sparing only the craftsmen, those who can build and make, while putting almost everyone else to death.

Prisoners are said to be divided among their own people to be executed, and they take one man in every thousand and hang him up as a warning to those who remain.

It is a contradiction that does not sit easily.

Frugality and massacre.

Simplicity and systematic slaughter.

A people who live in felt tents and yet conquer from sea to sea, who can write laws but leave no monuments, who can organise an empire but leave no cities behind.

Most curious of all is the trick they use before battle; setting up shapes and figures, images of men, so that their enemies see twice as many warriors as are truly there.

Deception on the field.

And might we wonder:

is that not exactly what history has done to them?

One name hidden behind another, one people divided into many, the shape of the past altered so that we no longer see the whole army standing there at all?

The modern scholars tell us one story, and the maps tell us another, but the pages themselves, they do not lie.

They are just old, and they are waiting for someone to read them again.

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And so, dear reader, what we have read today is rather marvellous, and now we will reflect as to why.

We have opened a book printed in London in 1580, not a myth, not a legend, but a record set down by men who lived closer to those times than we ever shall, and found within it a name that we are told belongs only to conspiracy.

We have read descriptions of peoples, laws, customs, lands, and empires that do not fit neatly upon the maps we were taught in school, and that, in itself, is the marvel:

that something so widely documented could have been so thoroughly vanished from common knowledge

It is a strange thing, is it not, the erasure of history.

It is not done with fire and sword, not always.

It is done by degrees, by renaming, by omission, and by taking a name that once stood for a vast and known world, and slowly shrinking it down until it becomes nothing more than a footnote, a vague term, a confusion.

By the time the story reaches us, the great structure has been dismantled brick by brick, and we are left standing in the rubble wondering if there ever was a building there at all.

If you want to know what was erased, you cannot look to the textbooks, they are written by the victors, and rewritten by the forgetful.

You must look to what they left behind.

That is why I spend my own money on these old volumes.

That is why this newsletter exists, not to sell you a story, but to show you the source material so that you may judge for yourself.

I do not ask you to believe what I say.

I ask you to look at what they wrote.

Because when you hold an original book in your hands, one that has sat quiet on a shelf for four hundred years, you are holding something that has not been edited by a committee, nor sanitised by a curriculum, nor shaped by the agenda of the present day.

It speaks from its own time, with its own voice, unpolished and unapologetic.

In those pages, we find a world that is far larger, far stranger, and far more connected than we have been led to believe.

We are told that Tartaria is a myth, yet here it is, in print, in England, in 1580, described not as a fairy tale, but as a country, as a region, as a people with laws, customs, and kings.

If none of this existed, why did so many people write about it?

And why in so many different languages, in so many different lands, across so many centuries?

They cannot all be lying, and yet the story we are given today requires that we believe exactly that, that hundreds of chroniclers, travellers, map-makers, and merchants were all mistaken, all at the same time, all saying the same wrong thing.

That is not history.

That is censorship by omission.

And so we are left to build the picture ourselves, piece by piece, page by page, book by book.

That is the work, not to tell you what to think, but to put the evidence before you so that you may see it with your own eyes.

There is a great comfort in that, I think, because once you realise that history has been rewritten, you also realise that it can be reread.

The truth was never lost, it was just stored away.

On shelves, in archives, in attics, libraries, and old bookshops, waiting for someone to pick them up

That is where the funds from this work go, back into the books.

Back into preserving what has been forgotten.

Back into retrieving the voices that were silenced.

Because every old book saved is a chance for the truth to speak again, and every truth that speaks makes it that much harder for the lie to stand unchallenged.

We may never know the full story.

There are gaps that time has sealed.

But we do not need to guess, we have the records, we have the accounts, and we have the names that were scratched out, faint but legible, beneath the ink.

Do not take my word for it.

Open the books.

Read the pages.

Look for yourself.

Because when you do, you may find that the world is far older, far larger, and far more mysterious than we have ever been taught.

And that is where the real journey begins, not in believing what we are told, but in discovering what was always there.

Please know that financial support is never a requirement for your continued presence here, dear reader.

Your engagement and curiosity are, and always will be, valued above all else.

Should you choose to contribute, however, understand that every donation goes directly toward the procurement of the historic literature, like the ones we have been perusing together recently.

With gratitude and grace in my heart, thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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