I have spent a great deal of time in the garden as of late, dear reader; there is a profound, almost sacred peace to be found when one is fully surrounded by the green things.

Whether it is in the gentle melody of the birds, moving from branch to branch, or the soft, lingering scent of flowers drifting upon the air, it offers a stillness that settles deep within the bones; a kind of peace that, for so many years, I thought I would never know.

There was a time, not so long ago, when this very scene would have felt like a torment rather than a blessing.

In those dark days, when I lived entirely enslaved to a desperate dependency on powder, I would lie awake through the long, empty hours of the night, dreading the very first light of dawn.

When the birds began to sing, it was not a joy to me; it was a sentence.

It signalled that the night was gone, that I had not slept a single wink, and that another day fuelled entirely by cocaine lay heavy and inevitable before me.

I never truly wanted that life, even as I lived it.

Yet the hunger was insatiable, a burning thirst that reason could not quench.

It felt as though I were nothing more than a passenger in my own existence, watching my days slip by from a distance, powerless to steer the course; though in truth, and as I have come to learn, the power to change it was always there, waiting only for me to reach out and take hold of it.

Looking back now, I do not regret the path I walked.

I do not grieve the struggles or the shadows, for I know with absolute certainty that without having walked through that fire, without having endured that emptiness, I would not be the man who sits here now, typing these words straight from the heart to you, curious mind.

The trials forged the strength; the loss made the peace all the sweeter.

So, enough of the history I once kept hidden; let us turn our attention instead to a history that has been systematically hidden from all of us.

Perhaps hidden is not quite the right word, dear reader.

If these truths were truly locked away and buried beyond all reach, they would not sit so patiently within the archives, waiting to be found.

They are more like breadcrumbs, scattered across the centuries, left there for anyone with eyes to see and a mind curious enough to follow the trail.

They do not scream for attention; they simply remain, quiet and unchanged, until someone chooses to look.

Fortunately for us, that curious soul was I.

I have walked these vaults and studied its pages with a passion that consumes me, dear reader, for there is no greater treasure than the truth that has been kept from us.

And so, without further delay, let us cast our gaze upon a remarkable set of enquiries that lay before us now.

These are questions formally put to the Royal Society, seeking a full, detailed, and unvarnished account of Russia in all its aspects.

The answers, it seems, have long since vanished from public view.

Yet, as we shall see, the questions themselves are often every bit as revealing as the answers might have been; for they show us exactly what was once considered worth knowing.

Enquiries about Russia 📝

Translation:

“Enquiries for Russia

1. What maps have been made of the country lately, especially of the eastern and southern parts, any made by order of the Tsar? And can copies of them be obtained?

2. To obtain copies or extracts of travel accounts that record exact distances between places, noting both the ancient and modern names of those places.

3. What contact, by trade or otherwise, do they have with the eastern regions, China, and the like? At what times of year do they set out on such journeys, and when do they return?

4. By what means do they travel, by land or by water? What post‑roads or staging‑posts do they have, if any exist?

5. To gather as many observations as possible of the latitudes of places, or of eclipses of the Sun, Moon, or Jupiter’s moons, especially at Moscow and other major cities.

6. To obtain the most complete record possible of the tides at any port.

7. To obtain measurements of the magnetic compass’s variation from true north, whether eastward or westward, at any port.

8. What accounts have been made of the luminous phenomenon called the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, especially near Archangel?

9. What kind of reckoning or method of accounting and calculation do they use, and what numerals?

10. What ancient coins, monuments, buildings, vessels, lamps, or inscriptions are found there? To obtain copies of those inscriptions in their original language and script, especially of coins found at Kiev.

11. What libraries exist there? What ancient manuscripts do they hold, whether in religious houses or elsewhere?

12. In particular, what ancient Greek manuscripts are kept in the libraries at Moscow?

13. How long has the art of printing been established there?

14. What learned men are there, skilled in natural philosophy, mathematics, mechanics, anatomy, or similar fields? To present these enquiries to them, or to any others recommended by the Royal Society.

15. To inform the Society how such learned persons may be contacted.

16. What epidemic or general diseases are there? What remedies are used for them? Particularly an account of the late pestilential distemper.

17. Do they keep any registers of births and burials? And if so, can copies be obtained?

18. Has anyone kept a record of the weather? Or made observations of it by use of thermometers, barometers, etc., or of the quantity of rain or snow that falls? If any such exist, obtain copies.

19. What are the seasons of the year there? When does each begin, and how long does it usually last?

20. What effect does frost have upon animals or vegetables, whether killing, numbing, or causing mortification in any part; killing plants, splitting trees; or other effects of extreme cold?

21. What is certainly known concerning swallows, where they spend their winter; and whether, when found in winter and brought into warm places, they will revive? The same enquiry applies to woodcocks and other birds commonly regarded as migrants.

22. For how long are their seas frozen over?

23. Their agriculture, or method of manuring the ground; the times of ploughing, sowing, and reaping.

24. What sorts of grain are commonly sown? What is the yield or increase, in proportion to the seed sown, both in weight and measure?

25. What quantity is usually sown upon a given measure of land?

26. What kinds of earth or soil are found there, such as clay, chalk, sand, marl, etc.?

27. Does the country produce saltpetre? In what parts or provinces is it found?

28. What minerals and metals does it yield?

29. What figured stones or fossils, resembling the parts of animals or plants, are found or dug up there?

30. What sorts of earthenware, bricks, or tiles are made there?

31. Do they make any glazed pottery?

32. What is the “mammoth’s tooth”? It is said to be dug out of the earth in Siberia, and used in medicine as “unicorn’s horn”; the common people there are reported to tell strange tales of its properties.

33. What is the substance called “Adam’s Earth”?

34. What fruits do they have, and the times of their blossoming and ripening?

35. What is particular in their gardening or husbandry?

36. What is that fruit called Nahiva? Said to be a sort of transparent apple of a fine flavour.

37. Whether any credit may be given to what is reported of the herb Rosa Travic: that it resists frost and closes cuts?

38. Whether Voltschnoy Koron or wolf’s root has a specific virtue in healing wounds, as some say, by chewing it?

39. What particular, proven remedies for diseases are handed down to them from their ancestors?

40. What medicinal plants, roots, herbs, barks, flowers, or seeds are sold in their markets or shops, either by druggists or apothecaries?

41. From which part of Tartary does their rhubarb come? And whether a specimen of the plant, leaf, and flower may be obtained?

42. How do they cultivate and manage their hemp?

43. How do they make pitch and tar?

44. How do they make potash, and from what plants?

45. What varieties or sorts of paper do they have?

46. From what source is caviare obtained, and what is it made of?

47. What beasts provide the skins from which Russian leather is made? How is it tanned, scented, coloured, and marked with those lines seen upon it? And to send samples of the ingredients used to scent and colour it.

48. What plant, bark, or root are Russian mats made of, such as those used here by gardeners?

49. How do they cure their furs, such as ermine, sable, marten, and especially beaver, better than in other countries?

50. How is castoreum prepared?

51. To obtain authentic standards of their weights and measures, both wet and dry; and of their coins, including the degree of their fineness.

52. What land or water carriages, or machines, are peculiar to them?

53. What particular tools or contrivances do they have for trade or husbandry? And if thought fit, to send a drawing or diagram of them.”

This document, dear reader, catalogued under CLP/19/98 and dated to the 17th century, lies preserved within the Royal Society’s archives, offering us a glimpse into a history that does not align with the simplified account we are so often given.

These were no casual enquiries.

They are precise, far‑reaching questions, framed to uncover the full depth of the land, its knowledge, its crafts, and its connections to the wider world.

What strikes one most is the sheer breadth of detail sought:

accurate maps, trade routes stretching vast distances, ancient monuments and manuscripts, careful observation of the skies and seasons, and deep enquiry into the practical arts and remedies of the people

But there, plain and unmistakable, in question 41, we see it written clearly:

From which part of Tartary does their rhubarb come?

It is a small line, yes; but it carries great weight, dear reader.

Here, in an official set of enquiries from that time, Tartary is named openly as a known, distinct region, a place of origin for goods that travelled far and wide, its existence and geography taken as established fact.

Yet in the history we are taught today, that name and that connection are seldom spoken of.

We are given a narrative that divides and simplifies, but these pages show something far more connected and complete.

It makes one pause and wonder why such a clear reference, and the wider picture it implies, doesn’t reach our textbooks.

Why is this link erased from the common story, when the record itself stands unmistakeable?

Perhaps the answer lies in what it reveals.

If Tartary was recognised as a real, significant land, bound by trade and knowledge to the world around it, then the neat, fragmented history we receive begins to feel incomplete.

It suggests that what is omitted is not accidental, but a choice to trim the past until it fits a narrower shape.

The Royal Society sought the full truth, yet that truth has never been allowed to reach us.

It remains here, in these pages, waiting for those willing to look beyond the summary; serving as a reminder that the evidence does not lie, and that the past was clearly more vast, more connected, and more mysterious than the version we are permitted to read.

When we hold this single, clear reference to Tartary beside what we are taught, we find not a mistake, but a missing piece; one that invites us to look again, and to trust the evidence rather than the summary.

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And so, dear reader, a brief lesson this evening, yes, but it is another piece of evidence, evidence we shall reflect upon as a whole.

To find Tartary named plainly here is no small detail.

If this was not a vague marker, but the name of a vast geopolitical power; one that held sway across the whole of Asia, commanding lands and trade routes with full authority, then our accepted history is not just incomplete; it is fundamentally flawed.

This area of research points to a civilisation of immense scale and sophistication, one erased from the textbooks we know, but once central to the shape of the world.

It brings us a sobering thought:

how many have spent a lifetime studying a past that may never have existed as they were taught?

How many minds have laboured over borders and timelines built on omission rather than fact?

It is a humbling truth, that the history we trust may be little more than a narrow outline, masking something far greater and far older beneath.

Yet there is no sorrow here, dear reader, only clarity.

Truth does not announce itself; it rests in the archives, in the lines once written without hesitation.

If Tartary was indeed that great power, then human history is far more connected, far deeper, and far more mysterious than we have been permitted to see.

It reminds us that wisdom lies not in clinging to what we were told, but in having the courage to look again, and to accept that the full story is still waiting to be read.

Before you move on, curious mind, a short word regarding support; please understand that nothing is required of you, and nothing is expected.

Your presence, your attention, and the fact that you walk alongside me in seeking out and preserving these truths; that is worth more to me than any sum of money ever could be.

Should you choose to give freely, out of nothing more than goodwill, know that every single contribution goes entirely toward one purpose:

tracking down, acquiring, and preserving rare, forgotten works and gaining access to the archives where such evidence still lies

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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