Alternative History

Alternative History

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Jess's avatar
Jess
15m

#38 made me think of the Voynich manuscript. Also what’s that translucent apple of fine flavor. This is crazy man. I also would like answers to these questions. Amazing piece thanks so much

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Leonorra Dainler's avatar
Leonorra Dainler
2h

Such an incredible piece and it speaks to the fact that our knowledge of ancient civilisation, or anything for that matter, is very much biased in terms of those in charge as opposed to the unbiased view. So, in ancient civilisation, that’s the Greek and Roman viewpoint. In latter years the Anglophile culture wrote the text . You only have to look at the Irish Famine that in modern times was an orchestrated genocide . Then let’s talk about erasing and whitewashing on a massive scale to make a neat picture for the beautiful historical story. Let’s look at the Bible : taking issues with translation and putting semantics and subtle details shifts to one side, let’s be realists ! What are the chances of four men in the ancient cities of Jerusalem, Judea and the wider territories being called Matthew Mark Luke and John . On top of that , they were able to write, even though they were just your average men ?!!! Now, there’s premium mainline propaganda …

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