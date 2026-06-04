Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

The fake history of the Plague is necessary to keep up fear. People MUST be afraid of "epidemics" and of "infectious diseases," none of which exist.

The Plague must have been caused by carcasses in drinking water, but rabies, and syphilis also qualify as invented illnesses:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/something-must-give-when-everything

Scurvy and all "allergies," "autoimmune" and "hereditary" conditions also qualify:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-symbiotic-human-body

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

The Plague Doctors

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/the-utterly-shocking-true-story-of

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