In recent years, my disposition has shifted rather dramatically, dear reader:

I don’t believe anything

This may sound counterintuitive given the work I do here, but let me explain.

While I don’t believe in anything, I remain entirely open to everything.

We have been lied to incessantly, in our private lives and through the broader monopoly of the media, but you cannot be lied to if you refuse to believe the narrative in the first place.

I say this while existing as a walking contradiction, because I hold one unshakable belief:

the existence of a Creator

While everything else remains a spectacle designed to sell a fable, the realm we inhabit is, to me, quite clearly the work of a higher power.

Everything functions with an uncanny precision:

Cows graze, and their waste feeds the soil to grow the next harvest.

A grub is granted life and initiates the process of constructing a sanctuary, metamorphosing into a literal work of art.

Bees, in their simple, daily labour, collect pollen and ensure the blossoms of the future.

It is a staggering series of coincidences; they want you to believe this was just pot luck.

It seems clear, dear reader, that this is a coordinated effort to sever man’s connection with God.

Religion suggests you will only find Him in a church, a mosque, or a synagogue; but I ask you:

does God only appear in man-made structures?

God is within you, just as He is within me.

You do not need to go anywhere to convene with the Almighty, for your body is the temple.

If you reject the existence of a higher consciousness, you are effectively accepting science as your scripture.

And as you have seen from our recent lessons, curious mind, that science is not there to enlighten you to the truth.

It is there to control you.

But you don’t need to take my word for it, let me prove it to you.

To understand the anomaly, dear reader, we must first ground ourselves in what they want us to believe.

Look upon the official narrative for Wiltshire in the 17th century.

The record claims the county suffered through multiple devastating outbreaks of the bubonic plague, specifically citing catastrophic waves in Salisbury during 1604, 1627, and 1646, followed by the Great Plague of London in 1665.

These events were allegedly responsible for thousands of deaths, economic depression, and extreme quarantine measures.

Keep those specific years, 1604, 1627, 1646, and 1665, fixed firmly in your mind as we proceed.

They are the markers of a supposedly lethal environment, the backdrop against which the figures we are examining somehow not only survived but flourished well beyond a century.

Account of Three Long Lived Persons 📑

Translation:

“The Reverend Dr. Tanner, Chancellor of Norwich, having last Thursday been pleased to communicate to this Society an account of the extraordinary longevity of certain persons in that neighbourhood, I have just now recalled a memorandum which I remember meeting with some time ago, relating to the same subject.

It is taken from a manuscript in my possession written by Dr. Tobias Garbrand, a very eminent physician and formerly Principal of Gloucester Hall in Oxford. It contains an account of the long lives of three children of one Mr. Green of Easton in Wiltshire, which was transcribed from the register of that parish church on the 4th day of February, 1676.

It informs us that the eldest son of this Mr. Green, whose name was Phillip, was baptised in October 1570.

Richard Green was baptised on the 24th of March 1572.

Alice Green was baptised in August 1575.

And it is recorded that all three of them were still living on the aforementioned 4th of February 1676, when this extract was made; at which time their collective ages amounted to above 314 years.

Phillip Green died in the year 1677.

Richard Green retained his full strength and faculties even at the age of 106 years, and lived to upwards of 110.

However, how many years Richard and his sister Alice survived beyond that age my author does not specify.

Yet I believe this would be a matter well worthy of our inquiry, as an examination of the parish registers might render this account fully authentic and worthy of credit.

(Read November 8th, 1722)”

The official narrative demands we see the 17th century as a graveyard, a landscape defined by the devastating plagues of 1604, 1627, 1646, and 1665.

They want us to believe in a constant state of collapse, economic ruin, and mass death.

But then, there is the truth buried in the Royal Society’s own records.

We see the Green family of Easton, curious mind.

Phillip, Richard, and Alice, baptised in 1570, 1572, and 1575, respectively.

While the state-sanctioned history claims their world was being systematically decimated, these three individuals were thriving.

When their records were checked in 1676, all three were still alive, carrying a collective weight of over 314 years of life.

Richard didn't just survive; he held his full strength and faculties past 106, pushing toward 110.

This isn't just an anomaly, it is a total contradiction.

These people lived through every catastrophic wave the textbooks claim broke the back of their society.

They didn't just endure; they outlasted the very era of death they were supposed to be victims of.

This record proves that the history we were fed is a fiction, a narrative filter meant to hide the strength and endurance of our ancestors.

They want you focused on the plague, but this document reveals a world of resilience that their system cannot explain, and therefore, must be suppressed.

The modern narrative is built on the ironclad insistence that inoculation arrived in England solely through the initiative of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu in 1721.

They credit her with observing the practice in the Ottoman Empire, dear reader, after her own bout with smallpox, and then utilising the embassy surgeon Charles Maitland to perform the first public trials on her daughter and others.

This is the origin story they present:

a neat, aristocratic introduction of a medical practice that supposedly changed everything, centred on a specific person and a singular moment in time

But is it the truth?

Translation:

“To Consul Sherrard at Smyrna, July 7th 1714

Sir,

The Royal Society of London having lately received a letter from Dr. Emanuel Timonius at Constantinople, communicated to them, concerning the procuring the Small Pox by a sort of incision or inoculation, with a description of the method of the operation and success of the distemper in the persons so affected; they were pleased to order me, their Secretary, to address a letter to yourself, to desire the favour of what information you may have happened to meet with concerning this matter, either at Smyrna or elsewhere.

We understand this method was first brought to Constantinople about forty or fifty years since by the Greeks, and has been especially of late practised there with success: the persons upon whom it has been tried having a very favourable kind of Small Pox, without the ill attendants of the common sort, and are thereby freed from the danger of ever catching it afterwards.

It is needless to mention the benefits of this method if it answers the character given of it; wherefore it is the Society’s desire that you please to favour them with the most exact and true account concerning this matter: as to the method of the operation and success of the operation, whether it answers the relation we have had of it; that the patients have but very few pustules, and that without scars or disfiguring the face, and are certainly secured from ever catching the distemper again, tho’ ever so much exposed to the hazard thereof.

Sir, any other matter relating to Natural Philosophy, antiquity, or other subjects which you shall judge proper to communicate to the Society will be taken as a favour by us; and a return made, if desired, of the like informations from hence by

Sir, your most humble servant,

R. W.

You may direct for me,

or the Secretary of the R.S.

at the Royal Society’s House,

in Crane Court in Fleetstreet,

London”

The state-sanctioned history of inoculation is a choreographed performance, designed to make us believe that medical progress is an aristocratic gift bestowed upon the ignorant.

They shove the date 1721 into the public consciousness, crediting Lady Mary Wortley Montagu with a singular, enlightened breakthrough.

They want us to accept this as the genesis of the practice, a convenient narrative arc that begins and ends with their chosen heroes.

But this is a lie that falls apart the moment you look at the archives.

The letter from 1714 proves the Royal Society was already dissecting and formalising the practice of inoculation seven years before the public story even begins.

The Secretary of the Royal Society, Richard Waller, was explicitly corresponding with Dr. Emanuel Timonius in Constantinople, mapping out the success of the procedure, its potential to eradicate the need for future care, and the specific mechanics of the operation.

They were not waiting for an aristocratic epiphany.

They were already hunting for this knowledge, gathering intelligence, and refining the method from the shadows long before the 1721 myth was manufactured for public consumption.

By anchoring the history to a later date, they scrubbed the record of their own earlier, deliberate efforts.

They need the facade to keep us from realising that this medicine was not a sudden discovery, it was a managed implementation of a pre-existing technology, a technology that they were actively consolidating while pretending it was something new.

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And so, dear reader, we reach the end of today’s lesson, and a poignant moment to reflect upon these truths.

We walk through life guided by a map drawn by those who prefer we remain lost.

We are told the years are defined by the harvest of death, by the shadows of plague, and by the benevolence of elites who bring us the gift of healing just when we are most desperate.

They craft a timeline that feels like a cage, ensuring we look only at the dates they sanction, only at the figures they elevate, and only at the history that keeps us humble and small.

They paint a picture of a broken past to ensure you never look for the strength that still hums in your own blood.

But look at the resilience of the Green family, who walked through the very furnace of catastrophic times with their faculties intact, living centuries of life that the books claim were impossible.

Look at how the miracle of 1721 was already a cold, calculated pursuit in 1714, managed in the hushed halls of power long before it was ever staged for the public.

The cracks in their facade are not accidental; they are invitations.

To see the world as it is requires the courage to stop accepting the timeline as a finished product.

It is a work of fiction, a carefully manicured garden designed to hide the wild, unyielding forest of our true history.

Our ancestors were not victims of a collapsing world; they were its masters, possessing a constitution and a clarity that terrified those who sought to manage them.

The history they feed us is a filter meant to strip away your realisation of that inherent, ancient strength.

Open your eyes to the discordance.

When the narrative feels too tidy, too convenient, or too orchestrated, know that it is because the truth is being hidden in plain sight.

You are not a spectator to a history written by others; you are the descendant of those who outlived the very crises that were meant to break them.

There is a profound, aching beauty in realising that you come from people who survived the world they were told they could not, and that the same fire that carried them through the ages still burns within you today.

Your presence here and your willingness to engage with these truths is what matters most.

If you do choose to contribute financially, please know that every penny goes directly toward the procurement of rare books and securing access to the archives that allow us to continue pulling the threads of this narrative apart.

But know that there is no expectation of you other than being present.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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