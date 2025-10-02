Star forts are one of those historical curiosities that make you question what we really know about the past. Their geometric precision, perfectly angled bastions, and symmetrical layouts feel almost too advanced for the time periods in which they first appear. The more I study them, the more I wonder: how were people able to construct these structures with such exacting detail?

Most sources point to Sébastien Le Prestre de Vauban, the 17th-century French military engineer, as the mastermind of star forts. Vauban certainly deserves credit, he refined and systematised these designs for optimal defence, making them resistant to cannon fire and expertly controlling lines of fire across the landscape. But here’s the nuance: many star forts existed long before Vauban’s time. He didn’t invent the design; he claimed it. The originals, scattered across Europe and beyond, show that the knowledge and skill required to build these structures predate him, sometimes by decades. Vauban founded a met…