The suppressed history of Tartaria is a vast enigma, dear reader, but it is not the only thread of our past that has been intentionally pulled from the loom.

There is another topic that carries that exact same compelling weight:

Magic

It is a subject completely shrouded in fantasy at present, a concept we are told belongs strictly to the realm of folklore, superstition, and fairy tales.

Oh, the irony.

It seems that anything they want us to forget is systematically turned into a fantastical myth.

Yet, much like Tartaria, Magic is mentioned extensively throughout the British National Archives.

Crucially, it is recorded in a way that does not corroborate the modern theory of it being a harmless fable.

Quite the contrary; the bureaucratic references we shall gaze upon in this lesson do not leave much room for interpretation.

That is, of course, if you still trust your own eyes, an action that modern mainstream historians seem deeply uncomfortable with doing.

Just like the records of Tartaria, whenever we find an undeniable historical reference, we are told that while our ancestors discussed these things in vivid detail, they were simply confused.

They just got it wrong.

They got a lot wrong apparently, and given this supposed, severe lack of fundamental knowledge, it is an absolute miracle they could even manage to read and write.

It is incredibly curious.

I have read countless historic books, and the articulation displayed by these past generations is far beyond the nature of our modern conversations.

The language used by our predecessors is often nothing short of exquisite, a miraculous achievement for men who supposedly got confused at every single angle.

So then, dear reader, let us look upon these official, centuries-old legal correspondences and witness exactly what they reveal about the mysterious, suppressed reality of magic.

Lord William Botreaux ⚖️

We begin in the year 1426, dear reader, during the reign of King Henry VI.

If you look into the class of documents known as Ancient Petitions, you will find record SC 8/35/1717.

This isn't a collection of local gossip, campfire stories, or peasant fears.

This is an official royal appeal from William, Lord Botreaux, directed straight to the King’s Royal Council.

Lord Botreaux was a powerful, highly educated peer of the realm, surrounded by the finest natural philosophers and botanical minds of the 15th century.

He lived in an era with a deeply sophisticated understanding of physical medicine, anatomy, and toxins.

Yet, his petition states that his kinsman, Ralph Botreaux, along with several accomplices, had been actively employing sorcery, arts, magic, and necromancy.

The language used in the archive is chillingly precise, he does not accuse them of trying to slip poison into his wine or draw a blade in the dark; he states under the full weight of royal law that they have targeted him to watch, enfeeble and ruin and otherwise destroy the body of Botreaux.

Mainstream history wants you to believe this nobleman was simply confused by a routine illness.

They want you to think he fell sick and, in a fit of primitive ignorance, blamed a magic spell.

But that lazy explanation falls apart under the slightest scrutiny.

This was a high-stakes, ruthless family feud over an immense inheritance.

His uncle Ralph had been left with nothing after his elder brother’s death, while the young nephew inherited the entire estate.

When Lord Botreaux found his body mysteriously wasting away; defying every physical, botanical, and medical treatment available to the elite, he didn't panic out of ignorance.

He came to a highly logical conclusion within his world:

a hidden, weaponised science was being directed at him to commit a shadow assassination

The Crown didn't laugh him out of court.

As we get to the second part of this record, curious mind, we find a draft ordering an immediate royal inquisition in the county of Somerset.

The King’s Council dispatched elite judges and local lords to launch a formal investigation:

track down the named occultists; Allbolde, Bowet, Byrches, and Haylbard, and punish them.

The medieval state treated necromancy with the exact same administrative rigor as treason or land theft.

They permitted these petitions to stand in court because the judicial system explicitly recognised that certain individuals could manipulate unseen natural laws to destroy a human body.

If you think this was just an isolated eccentricity of the 15th century, the archives show that this bureaucratic tracking of the occult only intensified as the state became more modern.

Attorney General vs Boarde ⚖️

Fast forward nearly two centuries to December 1607, during the reign of King James I.

Under catalogue reference STAC 8/11/22, we find an entirely different kind of legal battle:

Attorney General v Boarde

This case wasn't held in a standard local courtroom; it was brought before the Court of Star Chamber at the Palace of Westminster, a supreme royal tribunal reserved for high-stakes conspiracies and crimes that threatened the King’s peace.

The plaintiff here isn't a private citizen; it is Sir Henry Hobart, the Attorney General himself, stepping in to prosecute a high-ranking knight, Sir Stephen Boarde.

When you look at the subject of this supreme court prosecution, the modern narrative completely fractures.

The Crown charged Sir Stephen and an accomplice named Barrow with a corporate-level conspiracy to extort money by promising to discover it by magic.

They had suppressed a legal land settlement in Sussex and then demanded massive sums of cash, claiming they could deploy ritual divination to locate the hidden wealth.

Look closely at how the state legally categorised this offence:

an offence against religion, fraud, and perjury

Notice that the Attorney General did not prosecute them for tricking a foolish victim with a fake superstition.

The supreme court of England prosecuted a knight because using magic as a functional tool for financial extortion and conspiracy was viewed as an actionable, systemic threat to the economic order of the current realm.

To the government of James I, magic was not a fairytale told to children; it was treated with the cold, paperwork-driven seriousness of white-collar crime.

When you look at these records side by side, spanning centuries of official state documentation, the picture that emerges is entirely different from the one we are handed in school.

Our ancestors were not confused.

They were articulate, legally precise, and deeply aware of the forces operating in their world.

To Shrewsberry ✉️

As the state transitioned into the dawn of the Enlightenment, the bureaucratic obsession with the occult did not fade, instead, it moved from the open courtrooms of London into the shadows of international espionage and high-level geopolitics.

In May 1694, we find a chilling piece of intelligence sent straight to Charles Talbot, the Duke of Shrewsbury and King William III’s Secretary of State.

Catalogued under SP 105/60/278 in the State Papers Foreign, this document is an official diplomatic dispatch sent from Dresden.

It provides a detailed, urgent account of the sudden illness and death of John George IV, the Elector of Saxony, one of the most powerful princes in Europe.

The British envoy writing this letter wasn’t reporting on standard European court gossip; he was filing a serious geopolitical brief; he explicitly notes that the highest levels of the Saxon court were awash with accounts of black magic practices to which the late elector is said to have been addicted.

Mainstream history tells us that by the late 17th century, the elite had completely abandoned the occult in favor of modern rationalism.

Yet here is a top-level British diplomat writing directly to the Secretary of State, framing a foreign ruler's active engagement with black magic as a critical piece of state intelligence.

The aftermath of the Elector's death reveals just how terrifyingly real these practices were to the ruling class.

The moment he died, the incoming regime launched an immediate, aggressive prosecution against the family of the late prince's mistress.

The envoy records that this state crackdown was executed chiefly to safeguard any princely treasures in their possession.

When an occult-addicted sovereign dies mysteriously, and the state immediately deploys troops and lawyers to seize their private treasures, they aren't just looking for gold.

They are locking down alchemical secrets, ritual objects, and esoteric materials that were viewed as genuine, weaponised instruments of power.

The new regime could not afford to let those assets remain unmonitored.

Once again, the official archives refuse to play along with the modern fable; these state papers do not describe a world of foolish, superstitious peasants.

They describe an elite reality where the highest echelons of global power, from the Secretary of State in London to the princely courts of Germany, treated black magic as a tangible, actionable force that could destabilise empires and alter the succession of thrones.

Hilary to Charles ✉️

This next piece of evidence takes us straight into the 18th century, curious mind, and it is so incredibly specific that it warrants more than just a surface-level glance.

Dated March 3, 1724, during the reign of King George I, we find catalogue reference SP 35/48/78 within the State Papers Domestic.

This is an official letter from a person named Hilary Risher, addressed directly to Charles Delafaye.

Delafaye wasn't just any paper-pusher; he was a highly influential, deeply entrenched Under-Secretary of State in London, managing domestic security, intelligence, and serious criminal matters for the government.

The summary description alone is wild, it outlines a letter detailing direct attacks on the author by means of magic, conjuration, poisoning, and the invasion of devils.

Mainstream history likes to pretend that by 1724, the so-called Age of Reason had completely swept away these concepts among the educated elite.

Yet, here is a detailed report sitting in the highest domestic state papers in London.

What makes this completely fascinating, and what separates it from mere delusion, is the caliber of the people being accused as the instigators behind these occult attacks.

The letter names names, pointing directly at the local establishment:

the Chancellor of Norwich, Justice Barney, Parson Ellis of Norwich, and an elite merchant named Stephen Bussolf, among others

We aren't looking at a dispute between superstitious peasants in a remote village.

The author is formally accusing a prominent judge, a church parson, a wealthy merchant, and the literal Chancellor of the diocese of using a combination of poisoning, conjuration, and magic as a weaponised assault.

To have the highest legal, spiritual, and mercantile authorities of a major city named in a security letter to the Under-Secretary of State is an incredible escalation.

This brief archival description is far too compelling to leave as just a footnote.

In fact, it is so intriguing that I am going to ring up the National Archives tomorrow to request a full copy of the original manuscript.

We need to see the exact, unedited language Hilary Risher used to describe how these high-ranking officials were allegedly manipulating unseen forces.

The receipts are right there in the files, and it is time to pull them out into the light.

Duram v Mell ⚖️

While some of these archival records point to high-stakes political assassinations and international espionage, others ground this reality into the petty, everyday rivalries of rural life.

And I must admit, imagining the actual courtroom discussions surrounding this next case is rather amusing.

To finish this evenings lesson, we turn back the clock to the year 1433, to a legal dispute in Yorkshire catalogued under the Court of Chancery.

The case is Duram v Mell.

The plaintiff, John Duram, brought a formal suit against a local farmer named Thomas Mell; the legal grievance recorded by the state clerks with absolute, deadpan seriousness was this:

Mell was accused of abstracting the water from petitioner's pond by sorcery

It is genuinely entertaining to picture the scene.

Imagine the highly articulate, exquisitely trained legal minds of the 15th-century Chancery sitting in their robes, listening to a man argue that his neighbor didn't drain his pond with traditional ditches, buckets, or a hidden trench.

No, John Duram was claiming that Thomas Mell had literally enchanted the water away.

Mainstream history would look at this and laugh, brushing it off as the ultimate example of primitive, medieval ignorance.

They want us to believe John's pond simply dried up due to a minor drought, and because he was uneducated, he blamed a magic spell.

But stop and ask yourself the deeper question:

If this was just the delusion of an ignorant man, why did the highest court of equity in England allow it onto the docket?

The Court of Chancery didn't throw the case out.

They didn't penalise Duram for wasting the court's time with a fairytale, nor did they lock him in a madhouse.

The English legal system accepted the petition because, in their world, manipulating natural elements and moving physical resources through occult means was recognised as a valid, operational method of theft.

Whether it was a shadow assassination in a noble manor, financial extortion in the King’s Star Chamber, or a farmer enchanting the water out of a neighbor's pond in Yorkshire, the state machinery reacted the exact same way.

They didn't treat magic as a myth.

They treated it as a crime.

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And so, dear reader, a poignant moment, a moment we shall use to reflect upon these rather curious accounts.

We find that some of the modern worlds greatest secrets are not buried in deep, unreachable vaults, nor are they guarded by armies under the cover of midnight.

They sit in plain sight, resting under the soft hum of fluorescent lights in public archives, bound in ordinary cardboard files, waiting patiently on shelves that anyone can access.

The door to the truth is unlocked.

The only cost of admission is curiosity.

Yet, that cost is a luxury few can afford in a world designed to keep your eyes cast downward.

If you do not possess that spark of wonder, you do not even have the ability to look.

You will walk right past the golden threads of our true history, seeing nothing but old paper and the dry dust of a dead past.

Without curiosity, the archives remain as invisible as the forces our ancestors fought to contain.

We have been handed a sanitised, flattened version of reality, a carefully curated fairytale where humanity advanced in a neat, predictable line from primitive ignorance to modern brilliance.

We are told to smile at the confusion of our predecessors, to dismiss their precise legal battles over necromancy, their intelligence briefs on black magic, and their desperate pleas over enchanted waters as the mere ghost stories of a simpler time.

But our ancestors were not simple.

They spoke with an exquisite cadence, built structures that defy our modern understanding, and navigated a world far more complex and layered than the rigid box we have been confined to today.

History is not a static record of what was; it is a battleground of what we are permitted to know.

Much like the forgotten borders of Tartaria, these fragments of magic and unseen sciences have been intentionally systematically dissolved into the realm of myth.

It is the ultimate sleight of hand, curious mind, if you want to make a profound truth disappear, you do not burn it:

you label it a fable, sit back, and watch as a modern, rational world laughs it out of existence

But the receipts remain.

They are woven into the very fabric of the state’s own paperwork, preserved by the absolute irony of bureaucratic preservation.

The system kept the records of the very things it eventually sought to make us forget.

The world is vastly wider, older, and more magical than the narrow hallway of mainstream history suggests.

The next time you are told that the mysteries of this earth have all been solved, remember the noblemen, the knights, and the farmers who left their testimonies in the ink of the National Archives.

The hidden realities are there, waiting in the silence.

All it takes is the courage to open your eyes, the defiance to believe what you see, and the curiosity to look deeper.

If you would like to support this deep dive into the archives, there is a way to do so, but please know it is entirely optional.

Your presence here, your curiosity, and your willingness to look at the receipts with an open mind are what matter most.

For those who do wish to contribute, every donation goes directly toward acquiring original archival manuscripts, securing microfilm copies, and funding the research needed to pull these hidden records out of the vaults.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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