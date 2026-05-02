It is a clouded but warm Saturday morning here in England, and my fingers vibrate with excitement to write to you again, curious mind.

I am passionate, I am eager, and I am relentless; traits that benefit this search enormously, yet stand at odds for common friendship.

Although, if I confess the truth to you, dear reader, I care not for small talk or menial discussions.

Perhaps this could be interpreted as blunt, yet people always tell me how vibrant my being is; perhaps it’s because my presence is often fleeting.

A man of few words often leaves a mysterious trail of smoke in his wake.

I could spend the rest of my life on my own, but I’d never be alone; for the world is alive with warmth and depth, waiting for a modest mind to accept that the world is far beyond comprehension to access it.

We needn’t seek to subject the world to needless definition, for some things resist the language us mortals have created.

We have become a nation deposed from the truth and hungry for answers.

So it’s a good job today I shall provide you with some of those answers, curious mind:

If Tartaria was real, what did it look like?

This article will contain engravings from the book we explored yesterday, alongside references from unrelated geographical dictionaries tying those locations into Tartaria.

It shall serve as a detailed foundational work looking at some credible copper plates alongside credible references; and as noted, totally unrelated sources; published in different eras, different countries, different languages, yet describe the same thing.

It’s beautiful really, people tell me to look at the history books and I’ll learn Tartaria was never real, but I’ve looked at the history and they proved the opposite.

I wonder, was that the intention all along?

Divine arrogance that forced me to seek answers, arrogance that flourished in a miraculous way into curiosity?

I digress, let us begin, dear reader.

Voyages: Moscovia, Tartarie et Perse 📖

To establish the weight of this investigation, we have to understand the caliber of the man who held the pen.

Adam Olearius was no mere storyteller spinning yarns for the bored elite; he was a mathematician, a librarian to the Duke of Holstein, and a meticulous scholar of the physical world.

When he was dispatched on a grand embassy to the East in the 1630s, his mission was one of scientific and political observation.

He was there to record the exact situation of states, the layout of cities, and the customs of people with the clinical precision required by a Duke.

The volume we are referencing this morning is the 1727 Amsterdam edition, the same edition from yesterday’s article.

This specific work:

Voyages Très-curieux & très-renommez faits en Moscovie, Tartarie et Perse

(Very Curious and Highly Renowned Travels made in Muscovy, Tartary, and Persia)

was translated and expanded by Abraham de Wicquefort.

Wicquefort was a man who moved in the shadows of secret councils and high statecraft; he understood the value of accurate intelligence.

Together, they produced a repository of fine copperplate engravings, known as taille-douces, which serve as a structural blueprint of a formidable world.

These were not imaginative sketches.

These were the precise records of an embassy that required absolute accuracy to navigate the political and physical landscapes of Tartaria.

We are looking at a record created by men whose professional lives depended on documenting exactly what they witnessed, no matter how much it contradicts the simplified narrative we are fed today.

We begin, dear reader, with a look at the incredible city of La Ville de TARKU dans le Dagestan.

This is where the mainstream narrative of mindless savages and wandering nomads falls into the gears and grinds to a halt.

We are told these people were primitive wanderers, yet the engraving shows a high-density, vertical city carved into the side of a mountain.

Look at the sheer scale of the stone structures, hundreds of permanent, multi-story buildings that command the landscape with a level of permanence that a nomad wouldn't even conceive of, let alone execute.

What nomads build a city like this?

What savages possess the engineering capability to terrace a mountain and raise a metropolis that looks down on the water with such absolute structural authority?

To ensure we aren't just looking at an artist's imagination, we look to the cold, hard records of the time. We have two entirely unrelated sources confirming the reality of this place.

First, a geographical dictionary explicitly identifies Tarcu as the capital of Daghestan Tartary.

It notes that the town is nestled among steep rocks and consists of 1000 Houses.

This 1707 dictionary, a purely technical document, confirms the name and the location that the 1727 volume captures in copperplate.

Then, we have a separate print detailing the Habits of DAGESTAN TARTARS of TARCU from Millar’s New Complete Universal System of Geography.

Notice the refinement in their clothing and their weaponry; these are the people who inhabited the city in the hills.

Whether the city itself was later destroyed or simply ignored by the cartographers of the new age, we may never know, but the evidence of its existence is documented through multiple, independent avenues.

These unrelated sources, published in different eras and for different purposes, all confirm the same place and the same people.

They describe a capital of a Tartarian province that was well-watered and architecturally formidable.

This completely destroys the myth that these lands were a wasteland of tents.

You are looking at a permanent, high-functioning civilisation that was too big to be an accident and too solid to be a myth.

When we move past the stone and mortar, we find a culture that breathes with a high spiritual purpose, a people whose existence was dictated by a rhythm far deeper than the modern materialist can grasp.

While the uncurious mind might see a primitive ritual, we are actually witnessing a moment of profound social and spiritual cohesion.

This is not the chaos of the unlearned; it is the calculated ceremony of a people with a clear identity, standing in a land that the geographical records of the day treated as a primary global pillar.

To verify the physical reality of these people, we look to the technical data that anchors them.

The geographical dictionary confirms that Circassian Tartary was a recognised division of the western quarter of Asia.

It further breaks this down by identifying Koban Tartary as a specific part of Circassia, precisely bounded by the river Don, the Black Sea, and the Straits of Kaffa.

This wasn't a vague region; it was a meticulously charted territory with defined borders that separated it from Russia and Crim Tartary.

When you look at the depiction of the man, woman, and child, you see a family possessing a dignity and a sense of belonging that the nomad label seeks to erase.

Notice the intentionality in their dress and their bearing.

They are moving through a landscape they clearly command, part of a civilisation that possessed its own unique habits and high spiritual beliefs.

These unrelated sources, the technical dictionary entries and the detailed copperplates, cross-examine the mainstream lie.

They confirm that the Tartars of Circassia were a documented people living in a documented province, bound together by a spiritual framework that our modern language is perhaps too thin to fully describe.

If they were truly mindless savages, they wouldn't have required such precise geographical boundaries or such careful documentation of their social order.

We are looking at a culture that was settled in its spirit, even if it was active in its land.

The contradiction in these two documents is so loud it practically screams.

On one hand, you have the text from a 1788 geographical dictionary explicitly labelling the inhabitants of Daghestan as barbarous.

Yet, in the very same breath, it acknowledges this region as a Country of Great Tartary.

Then, you look at the copperplate of the Montagne de Barmach, and the visual evidence completely dismantles the barbarian narrative.

Barbarians do not build high-walled, symmetrical stone fortifications with precise gatehouses and bastions.

That structure sitting at the foot of the mountain is a piece of sophisticated military architecture, designed for control, trade, and permanence.

It is a node in a larger, organised system.

Notice the sheer scale of the mountain behind it, the ruins or outposts clinging to the higher ridges suggest a civilisation that didn't just inhabit the flat land, but mastered the vertical landscape of the Caucasus.

The presence of the camels and the organised figures near the walls points to a hub of commerce, not a camp of savages.

This was a gateway between the Caspian Sea and the interior of Great Tartary.

When the text claims they are sub. to the K. of Persia, it is likely describing a shifting political allegiance or a tax tribute, but the masonry tells the true story of who actually held the ground.

The barbarous label was the standard propaganda of the time, a way to delegitimise a highly capable, independent people who stood in the way of expanding empires like Muscovy.

You don't build stone castles like that unless you have a deep understanding of engineering, a stable workforce, and a strategic vision that spans generations.

The mountain of Barmach stands as a silent witness to a Tartarian sophistication that the written record tried to erase with a single derogatory word.

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The city of Terki provides the definitive break from the nomad fantasy.

The engraving shows a massive, structured urban centre, the chief City of Circaffia in Asia, that is clearly a star fort configuration.

You can see the distinct bastions and the geometric precision of the outer walls designed for heavy defensive capabilities.

This isn't a temporary settlement; it is a permanent, fortified stone city with towers, complex bridges over the Tumenka river, and a dense layout of buildings that indicates a sophisticated administrative and military heart.

The geographical records anchor this in undeniable reality.

One text defines Tartary as a vast country reaching 3,600 miles in length, from the Eastern Ocean to the Caspian Sea, encompassing regions like Circaffia, Georgia, and Uzbekistan.

Another entry provides the exact coordinates for Terki:

Latitude 45.05 and Longitude 76.30

placing it strategically 60 miles South of Astracan and 36 miles North-West of Derbent.

When the text mentions that Terki was sub. to the Czar of Muscovy, it reveals the political endgame:

the systematic takeover of Tartarian infrastructure

Muscovy didn't just conquer empty land; they seized established star forts and cities.

The nomad label was a convenient way to hide the fact that they were dismantling an urban, high-functioning civilisation.

The sheer scale of Terki’s walls and its strategic positioning as a coastal gateway prove that the Tartars of Circaffia were masters of masonry and urban planning, maintaining a power centre that the rest of the world was forced to document with scientific precision.

To fully grasp the reality of this civilisation, we must look directly at the people who walked the streets of cities like Terki and Tarku.

This depiction of the Tartares de Nagai and the Circasses provides a level of detail that refuses to be ignored.

These are not the rags of a desperate, wandering tribe; they are highly specialised, exquisite garments that signal a culture with a deep understanding of textile, status, and environmental adaptation.

Look at the layering and the sheer variety of textures.

On the left, the Circassian figures present a deliberate elegance, long, flowing robes paired with intricate headwear that suggests a settled, social hierarchy.

On the right, the Nagai Tartars display a mastery of heavy, protective materials, yet even these are worn with a distinct sense of form and character.

The variety in their habits or dress proves that we aren't looking at a monolithic group of savages, but a diverse collection of peoples, each with their own refined aesthetic and ancestral traditions.

These garments were part of the meticulous documentation by men like Adam Olearius, who understood that to record a nation, you must record its image.

Even without the benefit of color, the copperplate captures the weight of the wool, the sheen of the silks, and the precision of the stitching.

This was the visual identity of a sophisticated world.

When you pair this level of personal refinement with the star forts and mountain cities we’ve already seen, the nomad myth doesn't just crumble, it vanishes entirely.

You are looking at the citizens of an empire, an empire most people have never heard of…

The case for Astracan (Astrakhan) as a major Tartarian power centre is absolute, and these documents provide the smoking gun for how a Kingdom becomes a Province in the history books.

In the panoramic engraving of the city, we see a sprawling, fortified metropolis with high stone walls, prominent towers, and large, structured buildings that dominate the skyline.

This is a capital city of a kingdom, as explicitly labeled in the text:

the Cap. City of a Tartarian Km. in Asia.

The geographical data anchors this grandeur in physical space.

It was built on an island made by the Volga river, approximately 25 German miles from the seashore at Latitude 46.

This strategic location made it the gateway where the river meets the Caspian Sea, a prime position for a civilisation built on trade and naval strength.

The maps further illustrate this by showing Astracan and Kazan as the primary urban hubs of the region, situated along the vital arterial waterways of Great Tartary.

However, the text also reveals the exact moment the narrative shifted.

It notes that this kingdom became subject to the Muscovites and formed a considerable Part of the Czar's Dom.

By the time the later table was printed, the transition was complete:

Astracan is listed under Russian Tartary, with its population and territory calculated as part of the Russian Empire's expansion

The visual evidence of the city's architecture, the Chateau, the Magasin, and the multiple churches or Eglises, proves that Muscovy didn't inherit a wasteland; they seized a fully functioning, high-tech stone capital.

The transition from an independent Tartarian Kingdom to a Russian Chief City was a takeover of existing, sophisticated infrastructure.

These documents preserve the memory of Astracan before it was fully absorbed into the story of another empire, showing it as the heart of a civilisation that was anything but primitive.

This panorama of Soratof (Saratov) is a masterclass in how the old world functioned before the borders were redrawn.

The label:

Ville de la Tartarie Moscovite

is the bridge between two worlds; it literally translates to a city of Moscovite Tartary.

This confirms exactly what the previous records for Astracan and Terki hinted at:

a specific period where the infrastructure was Tartarian, but the political control had shifted to the Muscovite Czar

The skyline is dominated by a series of distinct, pointed towers and a massive central fortification that mirrors the stone craftsmanship we saw in the Daghestan and Circassian plates.

These aren't the wooden huts of a pioneer outpost.

This is a high-walled, stone-fortified urban center with a complex internal layout.

You can see the rhythmic placement of watchtowers along the perimeter, designed for total surveillance of the river and the surrounding plains.

The foreground is equally revealing.

You have an organised riverfront with multiple vessels, showing that Soratof was a functioning port within the Tartarian trade network on the Volga.

The figures in the lower right, tending to livestock and moving with horses, show a settled, agricultural and mercantile society working in the shadow of high-tech defense.

When the remarks from the previous references describe Western Tartary being conquered by the Russians, Soratof is exactly the kind of prize they were taking.

It was already a Ville, a city, long before the modern history books claim the region was civilised.

The architecture here is the evidence of a pre-existing Tartarian mastery of the landscape that was simply re-branded as it fell under the Muscovite crown.

This final collection of evidence provides the closing argument for a vast, established civilisation.

The engraving shows us, curious mind, La Ville de CASAN en Tartarie, a sprawling urban center with a dense forest of steeples, towers, and domes, all protected by a massive perimeter wall.

This isn't a frontier outpost; it is a capital city reflecting centuries of masonry and engineering.

The presence of the Wolga Flux (Volga River) emphasises its position as a major trade and logistics hub.

The historical texts refine the humanity and complexity behind these walls.

A travel journal from 1822 (Travels in Asia) describe the people of this region as a humane and obliging race who possessed organised temples for their religion.

The process of conquest is visible in the records of the Crimea, which was annexed to the Kingdom of Kasan before being ceded to and taken by the Russians in 1783.

Perhaps the most telling evidence comes from the declassified reports from the CIA Reading Room, which detail a Tartar Conquest and the sheer demographic variety of the region, including Japhetic peoples, Finno-Ugrians, and the Khevsurians, descendants of Crusaders who still wore medieval chain armor and helmets.

It notes that the chief aim of the expanding empire was the gaining of territory, wrestling vast plains and seaboards from established countries.

Together, these proofs show that the cities of Tartary weren't just buildings, but the heart of a multifaceted civilisation that was systematically absorbed into the modern map.

And so, dear reader, we reach a point of reflection, and a poignant moment to consider what this all means.

We stand before the weathered copperplates and the ink-stained chronicles, feeling the cold weight of a silent history pressing against our hearts.

It is abundantly clear that something profound and magnificent has been hidden from us, tucked away beneath the folds of a narrative designed to make us forget the giants who walked before us.

We have been handed a world built upon the foundations of a monumental deceit.

Our shared memory has been hollowed out, replaced by a sanitised timeline that treats the soaring spires of Casan and the star-shaped bastions of Astracan as mere footnotes, or worse, as the primitive accidents of barbaric tribes.

It is a heartbreak of staggering philosophical proportions to realise that our ancestors were not the aimless wanderers we were taught to imagine, but the humane and obliging architects of a global civilisation that mastered both the stone of the earth and the complex spirits of the people who lived within its walls.

To look upon the Ville de Casan is to gaze into a mirror of what we have lost, a sense of permanence, of shared grandeur, and of fundamental truth.

We are the inheritors of a fractured lineage, ghosts wandering through a landscape of repurposed ruins and renamed cities.

We are told our heritage only truly began when the young giant of empire decided to wrest the land from its rightful keepers, but the stone itself tells a different story.

The deceit is not only found in the alteration of dates or the changing of names; it is found in the deliberate theft of our collective wonder.

We are left to mourn a world we were never told existed; a world where Japhetic peoples and lost bands of armoured crusaders coexisted within stone-walled kingdoms that stretched from the freezing North to the edge of the Caspian Sea.

Our current reality feels thin and hollow because it has been stripped of its roots.

We live in the aftermath of a great erasure, where the evidence of Tartarian mastery was absorbed, re-labeled, and buried under a layer of imperial dust.

But paper and ink have a way of surviving the fire.

These records are the cracks in the dam of silence, the whispers of a sophisticated past that refuses to stay buried.

The evidence is undeniable, and the feeling is overwhelming:

we have been lied to about the very nature of our origins

It is only by looking back into the heart of Tartaria, by acknowledging the architectural and human brilliance that was wrested away, that we might begin to find the truth of our own souls and reclaim the grandeur that was stolen from the world.

I value your presence and your attention above any currency, dear reader, simply being here and engaging with these truths is the greatest gift you can offer.

If you do choose to contribute, understand that this is not a traditional fee but a way to fuel the engine of our collective discovery.

Every donation is funnelled directly back into the search, used to purchase rare, old books and secure access to the private repositories where our history has been hidden.

We are building a library of defiance together, ensuring that the legacy of this suppressed world is documented and brought back into the light.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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