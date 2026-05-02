Alternative History

Alternative History

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
24m

My guy… did it again :) 🪄✨✨✨🌹

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

A question for you? From the pictures that you've shown,I can't help but wonder if the cities that you show, were actually built by the Tartars, or if they were seized by them, the citizens forced to capitulate and pay tribute to the Khan and have Tartarian military advisors supervising the city thus avoiding total destruction and certain death or slavery.

This might be followed by intermarriage between the ruling class and Tartarian Nobility.

Another thing that I noticed in the plate showing the city was the lack of pastures for the horses for an Army that had countless numbers of Calvary.

So maybe the Tartars didn't build the city but conquered it and now had a functioning city and government overseen by a military junta.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but what thousand words is the lingering question.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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