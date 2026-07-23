The term The Great Noticing is a phrase that has been used many times recently, dear reader, to describe the era we are living through.

It is a time when the smoke and mirrors fade, leaving us to face the reality of this world.

Perhaps it brought you here, curious mind, reading these very words; perhaps it birthed this very newsletter, and the stories we regularly indulge ourselves with.

I have begun to notice much of the world myself of late, not just its history, but the way in which so many defend their beliefs with a blind arrogance.

It is something I have watched flourish in recent years.

Occasionally my colleagues at work ask me what I am writing about; it is always met with a regurgitation of the modern narrative, and the claim that everyone in the old days was stupid.

It is an ignorant naivety, for how can you look upon the grand architectural feats of the past and deduce that idiots made them?

Maybe it walks hand in hand with pride, perhaps acting intellectually superior makes some feel larger.

I will never understand it.

For me, the value of a person is measured by their deeds, and pride is the greatest misdeed of all.

I also notice, curious mind, how little the masses know regarding the true nature of many things.

It is as if the lessons from western schooling, the modern academic history learned in youth, has hardened in the mind with such strength that it stands as firm as the Ten Commandments.

As for the evidence of such claims, I am often greeted with the most ludicrous of replies:

“it was on the news”

“I read it in the newspaper”

But when asked who owns the newspaper or the media outlet, this knowledge is unknown to them.

If you are willing to base your whole understanding upon something, should you not first wish to know from whence it came?

A key part of the message I share here is that we cannot be certain of anything.

I myself admit freely that I have no idea regarding the true reality of this world.

And that is fine, dear reader, it is okay to be unsure.

The self hardens into pride when you believe you possess all the answers, and we already know how damaging that can be.

The Royal Society have a tagline that has remained with me since first I read it.

It states simply:

do not take anyone’s word for it

I do not quite agree with the direction the society took in regard to science, and the subsequent scientism it birthed, yet this phrase is remarkable.

They are telling you plainly, curious mind, almost as if they are warning you not to trust them.

So in keeping with that, dear reader, we return to Pimander, the work of Hermes, or Thoth.

Following the path we have taken, we shall take no one’s word for it.

We shall read the primary records ourselves, and create our own opinions.

And so with much delight, curious mind, we begin.

Pimander 📖

Translation:

“Mercury to Tatian: The Cup or the Monad

The whole world was made by the word of God and fashioned by His hands. If you understand this well you will perceive that He is ever present in all things and acts always of His own will, establishing and upholding all that exists. Consider the body. It may be seen and touched, yet within it there is something unseen and immeasurable, something that knows and perceives.

It is not like the body, nor fire, nor water, nor earth, nor spirit, yet it holds all things together within itself, and in due season each element returns to its own nature. The earth receives back what was given to it, and each element finds its own kind once more. But the soul is immortal, and when it departs the body it passes into another form of life.

All creatures without reason are led only by appetite and bodily impulse, while man possesses reason, understanding, and mind. Man is the work of God and the most marvellous of all His works, and the Creator Himself bears witness to this truth.

TATIAN: Tell me further, father. What is the measure of the soul? What is its nature? What path does it follow? Does it remain always the same, or does it change?

TRISMEGISTUS: It is a difficult matter to explain, my son. Listen therefore, and understand.

TATIAN: Speak freely, father. My soul shall receive your words.

TRISMEGISTUS: God sowed souls into bodies not by compulsion, but by His own will, granting them a portion of His own power. And so the soul enters the body, yet something of it remains above. It descends according to a fixed law and measure, and in due time it departs the body and returns whence it came. It does not perish, for it is immortal. It passes through different forms according to its nature and its deeds.

Those who have heard these words but do not understand them judge by opinion alone and are easily led astray. They are born and they die knowing nothing of the truth. They are ruled by irrational impulse and desire, and they are like beasts. They are drawn to every hidden appetite and bodily pleasure, and they measure all things by outward appearance.

They do not know what truly is. They suppose that all things came to be at random, and they are deceived. They pursue pleasure alone, and they think nothing of what is truly good. They are like men who walk in darkness and know not the light. They say that all things arose by chance and there is no purpose in the world. This is not so. All things are ordered by God, and each fulfils the end for which it was made.

Consider the things that are seen upon the earth and in the sea, and all that is brought forth. See how each thing bears fruit after its own kind, and how the order of all things is preserved. The seed is sown and grows, and that which gives life to all things is itself unseen. It brings forth all things and sustains them, and yet it remains above all, pure and undefiled. It is the source of all good, and all things partake of it according to their measure. And those who receive it and understand become immortal in soul, and their mind becomes one with that which is above.

They see all things upon the earth and in the heavens, and they know the order of all that is.

TATIAN: This is a wonderful teaching, father. If this is truly so, then the soul that has come to know its own source and its own nature is freed from the cycle, and it returns whence it came.

TRISMEGISTUS: So it is, my son. For the soul that has known God is immortal, and death has no power over it.

God does not compel anyone. He has placed choice within us, and suffers us to walk the path we choose. If you choose the good, you draw near to Him. If you choose otherwise, you walk far from Him. In the end each receives exactly what it has chosen. God is not the author of evil. Evil comes from our own turning away from what is good. We dwell in darkness not because God made it so, but because we have preferred darkness to light.

And so the soul may rise or fall according to its own desire. It may remain here, or it may ascend to higher realms. It may choose truth, or it may choose illusion. At the last the soul that loved wisdom returns to God even as a child to its father. But the soul that loved ignorance wanders far, passing through many forms, until at last it turns back toward the light.

Those who live without understanding are like men fallen asleep. They pursue only pleasure and bodily appetite, and know nothing of what is truly good. They are like beasts that know no higher purpose. They have no share in reason, nor in understanding. They wander here and there, driven by appetite and bodily desire. They do not know that which truly is, nor do they know God. They are led by every impulse, and they measure all things by the flesh.

But those who have understanding perceive the truth. They know that the body is but a garment, and the soul is the true self. They know that this world is but a shadow, and that the real world lies beyond.

Behold the image of God, my son. It is not seen with mortal eyes, yet it is the most real of all things. If you will believe me, my son, and raise your mind upward, you shall behold that which no eye may see. That image does not grow old, nor does it fade away. It has no hands nor feet, yet it moves and acts and accomplishes all things. It is all things and contains all things. It is everywhere and nowhere. It is known only by the wise.

And now, Tatian, hear this also. You must understand that no one can behold God with bodily eyes. You shall perceive Him only in your mind. For that which you see is but a likeness, yet the truth itself is beyond all form.

What appears to you is what He has willed to appear, yet what He is in Himself no man may see nor declare. He is not a body, yet all bodies are from Him. He is in all things yet is not any thing. He is all things and yet above all things. He has no name yet all names are from Him. He is one and all. He is the beginning and the end. He is all power and all wisdom. He is the Father and the Maker of all.

God brings forth all things from Himself, and all things are one. There is no number in Him, for number belongs to that which is divided. All things are from Him, and in Him they are one. He begets Himself eternally, and nothing is added to Him nor taken away. He is perfect, and from Him all perfection comes. He increases by that which is given to Him, and yet He remains ever the same by His own power.

And now, my son, understand this also. Before you speak, let your mind be turned toward that which is above. And understand this, my son. No one can behold God with bodily eyes. You shall perceive Him in the mind alone. For that which appears to the eyes is but an image, yet the truth itself is beyond all form. What you see is what He has willed to appear, yet what He is in Himself cannot be seen nor declared. He is both father and mother, both male and female, both light and life. He brings all things forth from Himself, yet remains ever one and undivided. Nothing exists apart from Him, yet He is distinct from all creation. He is the beginning and the end, the sower and the harvest, the maker and that which is made.

And when the soul at last perceives this truth, it becomes like unto it. It knows itself to be of one substance with the All. It sees that all things are one, and that all life is sacred. Then it is truly free. Then it returns no more to the cycle of birth and death. Then it dwells within the light forever.”

Everything taught in our time tells us the world arose without plan or purpose, dear reader.

We are instructed from childhood that life appeared through random chance alone, and that the physical form is the full extent of our existence; eventually returning to dust, vanishing forever.

Yet these ancient pages speak otherwise, and their words carry a weight that no modern theory can shake.

They declare all things were fashioned by an intelligence that upholds every star and every creature, and that within this flesh there dwells a living principle that outlasts the body itself.

It cannot be weighed or measured, yet it holds the whole person together, and remains when every element returns to its place.

Notably, nowhere does this text blame the Creator for any wrongdoing, curious mind; it states that darkness comes only when a soul turns away from what is good.

No power but your own compels any choice.

Every being draws near to truth or drifts into the shadows, entirely by their own desire; receiving exactly what was chosen.

All shall, in time, remember their origin and find their way home.

There is no arbitrary judgment spoken here, only the natural consequence of what each soul prefers, and the certainty that nothing is ever lost.

Most striking of all is what it says about the divine likeness.

No eye of flesh may ever behold it, yet the mind may grasp it clearly.

It moves without limbs, contains all things without bulk, and sustains every life while needing nothing in return.

And when a soul truly perceives this, it becomes like it.

Death loses all power.

The cycle breaks entirely.

Light is known from within, and the spirit belongs to what is eternal.

Written centuries before our modern theories took shape, this was set down as an observed fact rather than speculation.

The voice behind these words was not guessing.

Hermes, or Thoth, wrote what he had come to understand, setting it down plainly for whoever would read it.

You may hold one account against the other, dear reader, and judge which you think bears the mark of truth.

Translation:

“All things everywhere receive light from Him, and most plainly is this understood. Fix your mind upon this truth, my son Tatian, and you shall perceive it clearly. From the first moments of understanding learn this: there is one Father, one alone, from whom all things come forth, and to whom every soul returns. He is worthy of all honour, and all things endure by His will. He is one, yet He appears under many forms to those who behold Him, and each sees according to the measure of their understanding.

The soul that beholds Him with pure and unclouded eyes perceives Him as one, yet to those who see but partially He appears in many forms, in every shape and face. He gives all good gifts, yet no one may fully grasp what He is, for He is greater than all things we may name or describe. Yet you may know Him, if you dare to seek.

Consider the order of the heavens. The stars move in their courses, each in its own place, preserving an order that never breaks. Some rise and set, others remain fixed, and all move in harmony. The sun and moon keep their appointed paths, and the seasons turn in perfect measure. All things follow number, weight and measure, and nowhere is there confusion or disorder. This order was not made by chance, nor did it come to be of itself. There is One who fashioned it all, who set every star in its place and gave every creature its nature. He is the beginning and the end, the measure and the number, and no place exists where He is not.

I would that you had the power, my son, to rise above the clouds and look down upon the world, to behold the sea and land and all that lies beneath the sky. You would see the waters flowing, the air rising and falling, the fire burning in its own realm, and all things moving in perfect harmony. If you could behold the light itself, pure and undivided, you would see all things held within it, moving yet still, changing yet eternal. If you could look down into the depths of the earth and beneath the waters, you would find wisdom greater than any mind may grasp. Consider the fashioning of the human form, and the wisdom that brought it forth.

Who set the eyes to see, the ears to hear, the tongue to speak? Who stretched forth the nerves and laid the bones, who gave breath and life and understanding? Who shaped the hands and feet, who set the heart to beat within the breast? Who wove the veins and gave the blood its course? Who fashioned all things so wonderfully, and yet remains unseen? The hand that made all this is hidden, yet the work is plain before us. No craftsman could fashion such a thing, nor any artist paint such beauty. All this was wrought by wisdom alone, and no one may see the Maker yet all may behold His work. He fashioned all things by will alone, and nothing came into being apart from Him. The world itself bears witness to this, and its order declares the wisdom of its Maker. No work could ever fashion itself, yet this whole creation came forth and stands in perfect order from the beginning.

Nothing that is here came into being from nothing. The deepest darkness hides no secret that is not known to Him who made all things. Do not suppose that anything arose by chance, or that order came from chaos. All things were fashioned and established by the will of Him who is from everlasting. Consider the heavens and the earth, the sea and all that moves within them. Every creature bears its own nature, and every seed brings forth after its kind. Nothing is made in vain, and nothing lacks its own purpose. All things were brought forth into the light, and those that remain hidden are yet known to Him. He sees all things and knows all things, yet He remains unseen.

This whole creation is His garment, and within it dwells the Maker Himself. He is both body and that which is beyond body, both visible and invisible, yet He is One. No name may fully speak what He is, yet He is the Father of all. All things belong to Him, and all things are upheld by Him. He is above all things, yet within all things. He dwells everywhere, yet no place may contain Him. He is both far and near, both above and within. He is all things, and beyond all things. Why then do we praise Him as though He were distant? Why do we speak of Him as though He were far away? He is nearer to us than our own breath, yet we perceive Him not. Why do we not praise Him always, for He is in all things and above all things forever.

Goodness exists in God alone: truly nowhere else. To Asclepius.

Some say there is good in the body, and some say there is not. Let us examine this. That which is called good in the body is health, strength, and all that serves the needs of the flesh. Yet these things are not always good, for they may be used for ill. True good is of the soul, and abides within. The body is but a vessel, and the good within is that which makes the soul beautiful and worthy. Bodily goods may be taken away, but the good of the soul no one may take. That alone is truly good which no one may take away against your will. If then bodily things may be lost or taken, they are not truly good. Goodness dwells within, and belongs to the soul alone.

All things come forth from Him, and all things return to Him. There is no good thing apart from Him, and all that is good is known by Him. Those who know Him know what is good, and those who do not know Him wander in darkness. All things in the world bear witness to His goodness, and even what appears to be evil serves a greater purpose. All things are ordered toward what is good, and nothing is truly evil in itself. Every being receives according to its nature, and all things shall in time be made whole. Goodness is the very nature of God, and from Him all good things flow. He fashioned all things and beholds all things, and no part of creation is without His care.

Some say there is both good and evil, and that two powers contend over the world. This is not so. There is one Maker, and all things are good by His design. What we call evil is only the absence of good, as darkness is but the absence of light. Evil has no substance of its own, no form, no being. It arises only when something turns away from what is good, and falls short of its own true nature. Cold is not a thing in itself, but rather the absence of heat. Darkness is not a substance, but the absence of light. So too is evil nothing other than the turning away from what is good. It has no power of its own, no place, no form. It is found only in the failure to seek what is good.

Every soul that turns toward light leaves darkness behind, and darkness vanishes entirely when light is fully known. There is no evil that shall endure, only the turning away that shall be healed. All things shall return to their source, and all shall be made good once more.

All things were made good, and all things remain good in their origin. What appears to be evil is only the failure to be what a thing was created to be. No evil exists by itself, nor was it ever made. Every defect is a falling short, a turning away, a lack of what ought to be. Cold does not exist apart from the absence of warmth, and darkness has no existence apart from the absence of light. So too evil has no being of its own, but arises only when good is diminished or turned aside. All things were fashioned toward what is good, and all things seek their own true nature. Even what seems to oppose good serves in the end to reveal it more clearly.

Every soul chooses to draw near or to turn away, and each receives exactly what it has chosen. Yet nothing is ever entirely cut off, for the goodness of God sustains all things. In the end all shall be restored, and every defect shall be made whole. There is no evil that cannot be healed, and no soul that may not return.”

We live in an age that prides itself on knowing more than every soul that came before, curious mind; that same blind arrogance I spoke of earlier, the same certainty that the past was populated by fools who could not tell a comet from a god, who built cathedrals and aqueducts by happy accident, and who wrote philosophy out of ignorance rather than long, careful observation.

It is that exact arrogance that leads so many to dismiss these pages out of hand, without ever reading a single line for themselves.

And that is a shame, for as we move further into our discourse of Pimander, the voice of Hermes does not soften its challenge to the modern world; it grows sharper, and far more uncompromising.

It does not open with grand, unprovable claims, it opens with an invitation.

He bids Tatian rise, as if on wings of thought alone, to hang suspended between the highest heavens and the solid earth below; to look out over the spread of the seas, the winding course of rivers, the breadth of the breathing air, the slow fertile depth of the land, the sharp, cleansing heat of fire.

From that vantage, he would see every part of the living world moving in perfect, unbroken order; no confusion, no waste, and no stray part drifting out of the place it was made to fill.

He would see too the heavens themselves; the fixed stars turning in their unchanging rounds, the wandering planets sticking to their appointed paths without straying an inch; the sun and moon measuring out days, months, and seasons with a precision no clock built by human hands could ever match.

All things move by number, weight and measure, the text says; nowhere is there a gap for blind chance to creep in.

The modern teaching tells us this order is either an illusion, or at best a lucky accident.

Stardust collided, molecules clumped, life emerged through a series of random genetic errors filtered by endless death, and eventually a creature capable of asking questions arose by the same unguided process.

There is no mind behind it, no plan, no purpose; the stars do not keep time, they simply burn, and we have only learned to count their passing.

These pages say the opposite.

They say the order is the entire point, they say the same intelligence that set the stars in their courses also shaped the human frame, down to the smallest, most invisible part.

Who set the eyes in their sockets to turn instinctively toward light?

Who strung the nerves like fine silver wire through every limb?

Who knit the bones to bear weight, wove the veins to carry warmth, laid the heart in the breast to beat without ceasing?

Who shaped the feet to carry us, opened the pores of the skin to breathe, formed the lungs to draw air and the gut to turn plain bread into the strength to live?

No sculptor, no smith, no weaver alive could match such craft.

No team of the finest engineers on earth, given a thousand years and unlimited resources, could build a machine that walks, thinks, heals its own wounds, bears children, and runs for eighty years on nothing more than water, food and sunlight.

Yet we are told this masterpiece assembled itself, with no hand to guide it, no mind to design it.

And having laid all this before us, the text turns.

A new address is given, a new question laid at the feet of another student, and a truth stated so plainly it leaves no room for argument or interpretation:

Goodness exists in God alone: truly nowhere else. To Asclepius.

I paused for a while when I first read that line, curious mind.

We are taught from childhood that good is a hundred different things.

Good is a stable job, a full bank account, a strong healthy body, a house with a garden, the respect of your neighbours.

Good is what the law says it is, what the school curriculum teaches, what the news tells you to applaud each evening.

Good is relative, we are told; what is good for one may be evil for another, and who are any of us to judge?

Hermes does not mince words here; he says all those things we call good are not good at all.

Anything that can be taken from you against your will, he says, cannot be truly good.

Illness can strip you of health in a single week.

A bad decision, a shift in the economy, the casual cruelty of another can strip you of wealth, of status, of the respect of the crowd.

Age will take your strength, your beauty, eventually even the sharpness of your mind if it so chooses.

All these things pass, all these things can be stolen, and all these things leave you, in the end, no matter how tightly you cling.

Only the goodness rooted deep in the soul, the part of you that comes directly from the source of all things, cannot be touched.

No law can take it, no thief can steal it, and no tyrant can strip it from you, no matter how hard they try.

That alone is real good, that alone is worth building a life around.

And from this follows another truth that cuts clean through every modern myth about how the world works.

We are told constantly that good and evil are equal and opposing forces, locked in an endless battle for the soul of man.

That there is a light side and a dark side, that each must exist for the other to be known, that balance between the two is the highest possible goal.

This text says that is a lie.

Evil has no creator; it has no substance, no form, no independent existence of its own.

It is not a rival power, not a fallen god, not a force set against the good from the beginning of time.

It is only what remains when good recedes.

Exactly as cold is nothing more than the absence of heat.

Exactly as darkness is nothing more than the absence of light.

It arises only when a soul turns away from its source, when it prefers the perishable goods of the body to the unshakable good of the spirit, when it falls short of the perfection it was made for.

And because it has no real being of its own, it cannot last forever.

Every turning away can be undone, every lack can be filled, and every imperfection can be restored, the very moment a soul chooses again to turn toward the light.

Now, you might well ask why a teaching so clear, so rooted in the plain observation of the world around us, is not taught in every school, not preached from every pulpit, not spoken of openly in every public square.

Why has it been shrouded in obscurity for so long?

Why is it dismissed out of hand as myth, or superstition, or the rambling of primitive men who did not know any better?

I have thought about this a great deal, dear reader, and I think the answer is simpler than we might like to admit.

Think for a moment about how our world is actually run.

Every system of power we live under relies on the threat of taking things away from you to force your compliance.

They threaten to take your money, your home, your job, your freedom, even your life if you step too far out of line.

These threats only work if you believe those things are the highest goods, if you believe that losing them is the worst thing that can possibly happen to you.

But if you know that the only true good cannot be taken?

If you know that you carry within you something divine, something no earthly authority can ever touch, own, or destroy?

Then those threats lose all their power over you.

A person who knows their own inherent worth is not easily ruled.

A person who knows that evil is only a turning away, not an unbeatable, eternal foe, is not easily frightened.

A person who knows that the order of the world is not random, that they themselves were made with purpose, will not spend their whole lives chasing empty trinkets to fill a void no possession can ever satisfy.

That is not useful to the systems that govern us, it is not profitable.

And so these teachings are set aside, they are called old fashioned, they are branded foolish, and they are buried under mountains of academic jargon and deliberate misinterpretation, until almost no one remembers what they actually say.

But we are remembering now, are we not, curious mind?

This is the Great Noticing, after all, the smoke clears, the lies fall away, and we read the words for ourselves, just as the Royal Society once urged us to do, all those years ago:

do not take anyone’s word for it

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And so, dear reader, as we carry on in this series, we find ourselves at a profound crossroads, and we must reflect.

It is not a crossroads marked by signposts or guarded by any authority, curious mind; it is the quiet, unmarked junction every soul reaches when the stories they have been fed their whole lives begin to fray at the seams, when the gap between what we are told is true, and what we feel to be true grows too wide to ignore.

One path stretches smooth and well-trodden before us, the same path we have been herded down since childhood.

It tells us we are accidents of stardust and slime, that the order of the world is a happy fluke, that our worth is measured only in what we own, how we look, and how well we please the crowd.

It tells us good is whatever the current age deems acceptable, and evil is a monster lurking outside our doors; something to be feared, something to be fought, something that gives others permission to take our freedoms in exchange for the empty promise of safety.

It asks nothing of us but compliance, and in return, it lets us outsource every hard question to experts, to headlines, to the loudest voice in the room.

The other path is overgrown, easy to miss, dismissed by most as a dead end for the foolish or the superstitious.

It is the path these ancient pages lay bare, step by careful step.

It does not promise ease.

It does not let us blame our failings on bad luck or external bogeymen.

It demands we look inward, and accept a truth that is both heavy and liberating beyond measure; that the only true good is the spark of the divine we carry within, unstealable, unbreakable, and that every shadow we encounter in this world is not a rival power, but only the dimming of that light, in ourselves and in others, when we choose to turn away.

I have come to see, dear reader, that this is why the Great Noticing is so unsettling for so many.

It is far more comfortable to believe we are helpless cogs in a random machine than to accept we are beings of choice, that every small turning toward greed or pride or cruelty in our own lives contributes to the darkness we see in the world.

It is easier to dismiss the ancients as uneducated primitives than to admit they understood the core of the human condition better than we do, with all our technology and all our data.

It is simpler to parrot the line that old people were stupid than to stand in the shadow of the monuments they built, the texts they preserved, and ask why we, for all our supposed progress, cannot build anything that lasts half as long, or write anything that cuts half as deep.

This is the other half of why these teachings have been shrouded for so long, curious mind, a half I have not yet touched upon.

It is not only that those who rule would prefer a people who do not know their own inherent worth, though that is certainly true.

It is also that these truths demand a death of the self most of us are terrified to face.

They demand we let go of the identity we have built around our jobs, our possessions, our grievances, our pride.

They demand we stop chasing the hollow prizes the world shoves in our faces, and start tending to the part of us that no prize can ever satisfy.

Most people will turn back from that demand, not because they are unintelligent, but because the work of it is hard, and the world is loud, and it is so much easier to let others do the thinking for you.

We must also be honest about this:

do not take anyone’s word for it

It does not only mean we should reject the modern narrative that calls these pages myth.

It also means we should not accept these words as true simply because they are old, or sacred, or written by a name history has revered.

We are called to weigh them against the only authority that truly matters:

our own lived experience

Have you ever stood beneath a sky full of stars and felt, in your bones, that this was not an accident?

Have you ever lost the material things you thought defined you, and found, in the rubble, a part of yourself that no loss could touch?

Have you ever looked at the worst acts of humanity and seen, not a cosmic evil, but a small, sad chain of choices; each one a turning away from kindness, from honesty, from the good that was always within reach?

These are not abstract questions for philosophers to debate in ivory towers, they are the questions that will define what comes next, for each of us, and for the world we are building with every daily choice.

This crossroads is not a single moment we pass once and move on from, dear reader.

It is a junction we return to, again and again, every time we choose to parrot a belief we have never examined, every time we chase a prize that will crumble to dust, every time we blame an external foe for a darkness we could heal if we only dared to look within.

As we go deeper still into these discourses, we will find more than just answers.

We will find the tools to walk this overgrown path with confidence.

We will find proof, written plain by a man who lived thousands of years ago, that the confusion of our age is not new, and neither is the way through it.

We will continue to take no one’s word for it.

We will continue to read for ourselves.

And we will continue to notice; even when what we see is hard, even when it demands we change.

For that, after all, is the very point of all of this.

Before we close, let one thing be perfectly clear:

your presence here is enough

There is no paywall, no hidden expectation, no price of any kind attached to these words.

Reading them, thinking on them, and carrying what resonates with you into the week ahead; this is the entire point of the work, and it is valued above all else.

If, of your own accord, you should wish to offer something in return, know that every donation, no matter how small, goes directly and only toward procuring original books, rare manuscripts, and archive access required to keep translating these texts faithfully, with no cutting of corners and no guesswork.

That is all there is to it.

Whether you give or not, you belong here, curious mind.

Your willingness to read, to question, and to notice; that is the greatest support this work could ever ask for.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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