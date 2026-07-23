Alternative History

Alternative History

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Doug Youngman's avatar
Doug Youngman
2h

I sense a bit of Clif High consciousness floating in the 'matterium' here. A Thomas Sowell quote came to mind, "One of the many disservices done to young people by our schools and colleges is giving them the puffed-up notion that they are in a position to pass sweeping judgments on a world that they have barely begun to experience." Keep up the 'good' works Mr. Nuttall. Very good. ;-)

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9h

I might have mentioned before, but... As My father taught Me, I never believe ANYTHING. Rather, I give probabilities of truth to any data I receive, based on how well they explain what I see. and will adjust My probabilities as new data come along that better explain what I see. And... I never give 100% true or 0% true (false) because there's always the possibility there are data I don't have.

This way I do not attach to anything as having to be true. And makes it easier to acknowledge when I have been lied to, which, so it seems, has been most everything since I was born... LOL!

In fact... I give VERY high probability that what We see is a performance on Plato's cave wall (Our screens, in the "news"), so I will never suggest that "hearing it in the news" makes it true.

Good piece, as always!

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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