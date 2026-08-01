Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

My grandmother, Dad's mother, told Me that the natural way is the better way. I have done My best to heed those words all My life, so very rarely opting for pHARMa "solutions."

Thank You for this! It adds to Her words.

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