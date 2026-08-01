I haven’t been as present here as I usually am, dear reader, you may well have noticed.

For I have been tending a garden of my own.

Well, I say garden; I live with my better half and her mother, and though I am welcomed fully into this home, it is never mine, nor was it ever meant to be.

What I have been granted, though, is space for a greenhouse, my only true, unshared personal space, and of late I have poured almost every spare hour into it.

My grandparents taught me the craft of the garden; how to set a seed, how to tend the soil, and how to make a space so that life might take root, so that it may flourish.

Grandad passed on New Year’s Day, his final months bitter, eroded by dementia and cancer.

Since he left, my love for this work has not just returned, it has bloomed into something deeper; more meaningful than I have ever known it to be.

I believe he left it with me, somehow; it is a subtle truth I have come to recognise again and again in life.

When I lose someone close, I do not only grieve their absence, I inherit a new way of seeing; a fuller, sharper experience of living itself.

My partner’s grandfather was a voracious reader, his shelves always heavy with books; he died early last year, and in the months after, I felt an unshakable pull to read more, to dig into pages like he did.

The elders in my life did not vanish when they died; they passed something down, like a seed falling into dark earth, whether it is Grandad, his passion for the growing world stitched into my bones, or my partner’s grandfather, leaving me the hunger to chase old knowledge across printed pages.

Perhaps they never truly die at all, for you carry their values forward, you love what they loved, as fiercely as it deserves to be loved.

So I sit in the greenhouse now, looking around at what it has become, and I see the whole of it laid plain.

Grandad’s father taught him the soil, his mother too; he took those skills, honed them, built on them, and passed them down to me.

Now I have this space; a greenhouse more technologically capable than anything he could have dreamed of, built entirely on the foundation he laid, every scrap of knowledge he gave me cultivated, extended, and made anew.

In time, this space, with its exotic fruits and hardy vegetables, will run entirely on its own.

Solar panels feeding batteries, powering the irrigation, timed lighting, and reserve heating; creating a fully off-grid, self-sustaining environment where almost any plant can thrive, whatever the weather outside.

But I would never have conceived of such a thing, let alone build it, without the presence of two great men behind me.

Grandad, who gave me the craft of the garden, and my own father, who taught me the language of mechanics, how to strip a problem to its bones and solve it from the inside out.

One day, my partner and I will have our own children, running between these benches, pulling at leaves and firing a hundred questions a minute; and I will be to them what my elders were to me; a cup without a bottom, pouring out knowledge endlessly, rejoicing the day they take what I have given and fashion miracles of their own.

Yet there is another layer to this, a gift our forebears never had; a kind of technological salvation, in that I can share all of this with you, too, dear reader.

I publish my life here; the things I build, the journeys I take, the mistakes I make and the lessons I pull from the wreckage, not for pride, not for status, and not to present a polished version of a life, but as a raw, unvarnished account of how one man tries to understand his place in the world.

Or, to be more honest still, how one man is still trying to understand it.

Whether I have made something work, broken it completely, or learned something that rearranged how I see everything, unlike the generations before me, I can set it down clearly, on these digital pages, and let my story reach thousands.

I have no children of my own yet, but the knowledge I have gathered over the years is already being given freely, like a fountain that never runs dry, filling every cup held out to it without favour or condition.

And so we arrive, by this long, living path, at the lesson for today, curious mind.

We are going to look at herbs, at the herbal understanding of the medieval era, 1480 to be exact.

It was no new truth then, carrying every generation of learning that came before it, and it would remain unchanged in its core for every generation after, right up until the 19th century, when the old, slow art of healing with plants was pushed aside to make room for the petrochemical medicine we now accept as ordinary.

Born long before written records can trace it, but set down with clarity in the oldest texts we have, herbal healing was a timeless art, only broken when we decided we knew better than the earth itself.

Let us go back, let us see how health was truly meant to be tended.

Aggregator of the Practice of Simples 📖

Translation:

“Most men today look down on simple remedies, thinking that what the sick need is only to be sought in apothecaries’ shops, those things, that is, which are necessary for the body, already prepared and compounded, bought at great cost with much coin. They will not be cured by what is found in private places, in fields and meadows: things by which the strength of a sick body, or one out of balance, may be restored to health. The skilled physician Arnold of Villanova complains of this with great bitterness in his writings.

For who can cure another, who has first tried in vain and with sorrow to heal himself with costly medicines? Avicenna also says, in the third book of his work: Simple medicines have both their own innate virtues and their particular properties. And as for the body itself, how many actions does it perform? For the preservation of a healthy body one action is needed; for the sensible induction of a curative act, another; for the sensible removal of illness, another, whether that be the act of preserving or of restoring.

Therefore, when a sick body is to be cured, it requires either practice or practical knowledge.

And so this present little book is called the: Aggregator of the Practice of Simples.

In it, any person may easily, and with little expense, learn the remedies by which any illness of the human body, from the crown of the head to the sole of the foot, may be treated by means of plants growing within his own land.

For almost all the teaching of the physicians on simples, of which this treatise speaks, has been set down from expert practice, namely, from Avicenna, the chief of physicians, from Serapio, from the book of Simples, and also from Serapio the Younger, from Platearius, and others. Every new opinion, therefore, that departs from truth is cast out.

This is fully refuted: for all things, from their first origin, were made to exist by reason, order, number and form, as Boethius makes known in his Arithmetic.

This whole book, therefore, is divided into seven parts.

1. The first part treats of the virtues of herbs, and their preparation for the apothecary, in the manner of the ancients, and of their dispensing.

2. The second part sets forth simple laxatives, emollients, and lubricants for the upper parts of the body, following the teaching of the first part.

3. The third part deals with strong simples, or their kinds, and aromatics.

4. The fourth part explains fruits, seeds, and roots.

5. The fifth part treats of gums and substances of a like nature.

6. The sixth part covers salts, minerals, and stones.

7. The seventh and last part discusses animal substances, and other things drawn from them which are of use for the practice of the present work.

Medicinal Weights, Understood by Their Symbols:

⁃ ℥ j = one ounce; ℥ s = half an ounce

- ʒ j = one drachm; ʒ s = half a drachm

⁃ ℈ j = one scruple; ℈ s = half a scruple

⁃ m j = one handful; m s = half a handful

⁃ Ana = of each, equal parts

⁃ ℔ j = one pound; ℔ s = half a pound

⁃ Also: ʒ ij make two lotos; ʒ s make one lotos

⁃ One drachm is the fourth part of one lotos

⁃ One scruple is the third part of one drachm

Translation:

“Absintheum Wermut

Absintheum is hot in the first degree and dry in the second, and has a pontic, very bitter taste, and should be gathered at the end of spring and dried in the shade and preserved in a cloth.

It has many effective properties: Absinthe has the opposite properties, namely laxative, for it relaxes by its heat and bitterness; and it has a strictive property, because it constricts by its grossness and dryness. Thus, it operates unless its heat dissolves and its strictive power evacuates. For absinthe strongly opens obstructions of the liver and spleen, and therefore cures diseases from obstructions.

Common Puentetes that are febericia, dropsy, and note if it comes from cold, as Avicenna says in book 2, canon 1, first part, 4th tractate, 3rd chapter: of the juice of absinthe in the morning to drink for ten days continued, very much cures those sicknesses. If such a drink appears abominable, therefore mix sugar of roses, or sugar of violets, or sugar of absinthe. In the evening, camphene mixed with a little sugar.

Or let a syrup be made from it in this manner: take of the extremity of absinthe, of flowers of centaury, of flowers of violet, of flowers of borage, of flowers of tamarisk, half an ounce each; of the root of polypody, of licorice, one ounce each; of dry raisins, half an ounce.

All these are boiled and boiled down in water to the consumption of a third part. Afterwards, let the strained liquid be cooked with a sufficiency of sugar, and let a syrup be made, of which take half a cup tepidly in the morning and evening, for each time in the quantity of half a cup.

First, pills of rhubarb are taken, and strengthening diarodon of white (sander) lastly. Also absinthe wine in alopecia, namely in the case of hairs and in tinea: take of absinthe and southernwood, of celtic spikenard, as much as pleases, and let it be boiled with wine and therefrom let the head be washed, also the juice of absinthe with honey or barley meal mixed, against livid spots or marks around the eyes or other places from a blow or stroke of a vein.

The juice of absinthe with powder of birthwort and honey against worms.

The juice of absinthe applied to the eye against its redness and a cloth.

The vapor of the decoction of absinthe into wine and water of gold sent in against filth and tint of it.

And the juice of absinthe with oil of peach kernels put into the ear kills all.

Wine of the decoction of absinthe with citrus peel in the bad odor of the mouth coming from putrid matter in the stomach peccant.

Juice of absinthe mixed with honey against drunkenness.

Also absinthe with mugwort and oil commonly cooked, let a pessary be made therefrom for the provocation of menstruation.”

Translation:

“Abrotanum Stawortzel

Abrotanum is hot in the first degree and dry in the second, according to Avicenna. It is useful in alopecia and tinea as said above about absinthe.

Abrotanum is useful to accelerate the beard and its growth in this way: take of the juice of abrotanum with oil of dill or oil of squinant mixed, with which the beard or another depilated place is anointed.

The decoction of abrotanum and yarrow with licorice boiling in water with sugar candy, sweetening much, is useful for the dyscrasia of the chest from a cold cause from within by taking.

But from the outside let the region of the chest be anointed with butter of the month of May or with ointment dialthaea for the greater mollification of the humors peccant in the chest. Afterwards let pills of agaric be taken for the evacuation of the peccant materials by way of the common duct. Then let diapendii or diayris salmonis be taken as a restorative.

Abrotanum is useful against earthworms and ascarides. Recipe: of bruised abrotanum and lupine powder, half an ounce each, mix with the gall of some animal and oil of absinthe, and let a liniment be made over the intestines.

Likewise the juice of abrotanum and absinthe with milk taken is useful.

The juice of abrotanum mixed with myrrh applied in the manner of a pessary brings out menstruation, expels the afterbirth and dead fetus, opens a closed vulva, and heals phlegmatic apostemes arising there.

Or let a fumigation be made. Recipe: of abrotanum, savin, birthwort, two maniples each; of pennyroyal, origanum, tansy, one maniple each; of wild carrot seed, celery, half a maniple each. All are pounded and let a fumigation be made powerful to provoke menstruation.

It resolves phlegmatic apostemes and hard resolution if the juice of abrotanum is mixed with barley meal or honey and let it be applied as a suppository. The same removes side stitches.

Abrotanum puts to flight venomous animals if it is placed in the corners of a house, or with the water of its decoction or its bed is sprinkled, or let a fumigation be made in the house of abrotanum.

Abrotanum cooked in wine and drunk is against poison. And abrotanum bruised with salt and common oil, let the pulses of the hands and feet be anointed therewith, and it takes away the rigor of the fever's paroxysm.

Abrotanum cooked with celery in wine and slightly sweetened with sugar dissolves strangury and breaks a stone. And when the head is anointed with abrotanum bruised with oil it is useful for vertigo and scotoma.

Translation:

“Altea Ybilswortzel

Altea is hot and dry with equality; its operation and property is to lenify, and mature, and mollify, and resolve, and absterge. Seed and root are of greater efficacy, notably the green root.

The decoction of the root of altea and its seeds with abrotanum and wine, and drunk, is useful for strangury, and stone, and fluidities in raw (humors), and sciatica, and ulcers of the nerves.

And when the root of altea is decocted with a little mastic and let there be made therefrom a tepid wash of the mouth.

The seed of altea cooked with garlic and vinegar and therefrom morphea in the sun eradicates it.

Mixed with oil and applied to the bite of a venomous animal it confers benefit. And similarly it is useful in the puncture of an asp.

When the root of altea is drunk with wine or water with a little mastic decocted, it cures ulcers of the intestines and contusions of the nerves.

The root of altea: against hot apostemes of the breast, and against apostemes of the joints, tension of the nerves, and hard and scrofulous apostemes, and it resolves inflated apostemes, and tumor in the eyelids, and acorns of the ear, and sedates pain of micturition. And against the extension of the nerves, decocted with fenugreek flour and flax seed flour with mutton tallow and turpentine mixed, it resolves and matures and opens apostemes. It cleanses the matrix and suppresses the issue of birth if it is made into a pessary.

The decoction of the root of altea and abrotanum with vinegar and anointed over alopecia cures it, dried in the sun.

The decoction of the seeds of altea and licorice and dried figs made with water, sweetened with white sugar, in a cough from a cold cause makes sputum easy to expectorate. And it checks salty, sharp sputum. And tragacanth is added.

It is useful against thirst and heat of urine.

And it is useful also in pleurisy and peripneumonia in such a manner. Recipe: of the roots of altea, 1 ounce; of licorice, half an ounce; of chicory roots, barley seeds, seeds of the four cold (melons), endive seeds, purslane seeds, half an ounce each; of violet flowers, dry raisins, 3.5 (drams/half-ounce?), All are bruised and boiled.

And let it be exhibited in the manner which above is narrated in the chapter of absinthe.”

Translation:

“Acorus Gellilien

Acorus is hot and dry in the third degree, has a diuretic, dissolutive, abstergent, and apiative virtue.

Acorus therefore: to dissolve the hardness of the spleen, and against obstruction of the spleen and liver from a cold cause coming in this manner dispensed: recipe: the root of acorus, bruised, one quarter; let it be moistened with the root in vinegar for three days, to which add the root of reupontic, two ounces; flowers of borage, scolopendrium, half a maniple each; seeds of ammi, licorice, two ounces each; dry raisins, half an ounce; all

grossly in a way-mode, and boiled in simple water, two pounds, to the consumption of the third part, let it be strained and let the strained be sweetened with sugar as much as suffices, and let a potion be made, and in the late evening tepidly let it be taken, for each time in the quantity of a medium cup.

Afterwards let pills be taken as it is put. Recipe: mass of pills of rhubarb, mass of pills of lapis lazuli, half an ounce each; mix with syrup of scolopendrium and let pills be made, 7 or 9.

Afterwards let diagalange or diaboraginatus be taken for a restorative, lastly let the region of the spleen and liver be anointed with ointment dialthaea for the mollification of the opilating matter.

Wine also of the decoction of acorus is useful to the same, but not being febrile.

Acorus is useful also against jaundice, cooked with scolopendrium and endivia and licorice and the four cold seeds, let it be strained, then sweetened with white sugar, let it be taken as above.

Acorus is useful against albugo or film of the eyes. Recipe: juice of acorus and fennel, 3 drams each; stone of calaminaris, 3 drams; hepatic aloes, tutty, half a drachm each; let them be ground very subtly and let it be boiled a little for incorporation, and let a colation be made through a cloth, which let be used for the eyes with a pen, applying drop by drop.

The juice of acorus given in drink or its decoction provokes urine and absterges and opens, and is useful for the pain of the side and lungs, and likewise is useful for venomous diseases.

It is useful also for the pain of the matrix when it is eukasfma, that is, sitting over the decoction of acorus.

It is said: when anyone carries acorus upon himself, he will never incur a flow of blood or spasm, says the Pandecta.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, a lighter journey through the pages this morning, but a key part in understanding the true nature of this world, and subsequently, our place within it.

These old words do not speak of magic or miracle, they speak of kinship.

We are told that the earth beneath our feet does not hold itself apart from us, that every herb, root, and seed carries a wisdom within its being, waiting only for us to reach out and find it.

My grandparents knew this, their hands deep in the soil long before I was born.

My mother knew it too.

And then there is this book, written by a man who shared no name, yet carrying the same truth across seven hundred years.

Health is not something we must travel far to buy, it is something we were born to tend, rooted in the same ground that feeds us all.

We have wandered far from this simple truth, have we not, curious mind?

We have come to believe that healing must come sealed in a bottle, priced beyond the reach of many, invented by minds that have never knelt in the grass or watched a plant push through the soil.

But these pages remind us that nothing truly good is ever far away.

The willow by the lane, the wormwood by the hedge, the marshmallow growing soft and sweet at the water’s edge; all hold their gifts freely, if only we have the eyes to see and the heart to listen.

And in this, I see the thread that binds all things.

The knowledge passed down from grandad to me, the words preserved in these old manuscripts, the life I nurture now in my greenhouse, all are part of one great, unbroken chain.

We do not stand alone.

We stand on the shoulders of every soul who tended the earth before us, who wrote down what they learned so it would not be lost, who gave freely of what they knew so that others might live well.

Let us carry this thought with us as we go about our days.

Let us remember that we are not strangers here.

We belong to this world, and it belongs to us, bound together in every root and every breath.

There is wisdom in the soil, healing in the green, and meaning in the simple work of tending to what grows.

May we learn to see it again, and may we pass it on, as freely as it was given to us.

Your presence here is worth more than anything, curious mind, and you never need to give a single penny.

However, if you feel compelled to give, anything offered goes straight toward finding rare books and gaining access to archives, so these truths may be saved and shared.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share