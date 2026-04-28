Does the act of awareness breathe life into a truth, or does the truth exist independently, waiting for a witness?

We move through a world that feels solid, yet the notion of vanished empires and shattered timelines remains a ghost many are unable to grasp.

It is as if the modern historical record is treated with the sanctity of divine scripture, immutable and perfect, and yet, if these books were authored by the absolute:

why do they require the constant surgery of annual revisions?

To admit to being deceived is a peculiar kind of agony.

Many choose the sanctuary of permanent denial, treating it as a sustainable resolution rather than the fragile cage that it is.

But for me, the suspicion began long ago.

As a child, I carried a sensation that felt like a premonition; a heavy, wordless warning of a distortion I couldn't yet name.

Now, at twenty-five, the fog has thinned.

I understand that feeling now, and I know what it was trying to tell me.

The world is not as it seems, dear reader.

There are those who speculate that the great wars of our past were a violent theatre, a scorched-earth cover for nefarious erasures, or perhaps a script enacted by those who stay behind the curtain.

We, the people, pay the price in blood, performing a play that was written long before we took the stage.

I am not here to speculate or weave wild claims.

I am simply a conduit for your own inquiry.

Use this archive as a tool to dismantle the curated garden, curious mind, and look at the wild, tangled forest for yourself.

Tonight we return to the history of the East, guided by the same ledger we have been moving through these past few days.

A singular question remains:

If Tartaria was never a geopolitical reality, how is it that these pages exist?

Historia Degli Imperatori 📖

The work before us is a 1562 Venetian printing of:

the Historia Degli Imperatori Greci

It is an account of the Greek Emperors penned by Niceta Acominato, better known as Nicetas Choniates.

He served as a high official and witness to the decline of the Byzantine Empire, providing a granular look at a world in transition.

For those who have walked this path with me over the past few days, consider this a vital tether to our ongoing investigation; for the curious mind joining us for the first time, understand that this volume is far more than a dusty chronicle of Byzantine court life.

This specific edition, translated into Italian by Giuseppe Horologgi and published by Vincenzo Valgrisi, contains a critical addition that demands our attention:

the Historia delle parti dell'Oriente (History of the Parts of the Orient)

This section was written by Hayton of Corycus, a monk and relative of the King of Armenia.

It is here that the narrative of the East begins to fracture from the story we were sold in school.

The title page itself bears the weight of another era, featuring the evocative printer's mark of a serpent entwined around a cross held by hands emerging from the clouds, a symbol of wisdom and salvation, or perhaps a quiet nod to the venomous truths hidden within.

As we turn these pages, we aren't just reading history; we are examining a geopolitical ledger from a time when the boundaries of the Orient held secrets that modern cartography has worked tirelessly to smooth over.

Translation:

“...gave a command to Baido, who resided in the Kingdom of Turkey, which he had occupied, that he should safely conduct the King of Armenia to the borders of his Kingdom. Baido fully executed that command and the King returned to Armenia, from which he had been absent for the space of three years and a half, safe and happy by the grace of JESUS CHRIST.

Having then Haithon, as was appropriate, given order to the security of the Kingdom of Persia, he passed into a province of Armenia called Sorloch, where he stayed all that summer in pleasure and in rest. Winter having arrived, he decided to undertake the enterprise of Baldacco (Baghdad), having arrived there the Caliph, and he placed a siege around it. Now the Caliph, as has been said, was a doctor and master of the law of the perfidious Mahometto. Halaono made thirty thousand Tartars come to increase his army, who were in garrison in Turkey; and having then gathered all his people, he ordered a general assault from all parts of the city, which, not being able to withstand such a great force, was in a short time taken by the Tartars.

And the Caliph was found alive, taken prisoner, and led before Halaono. It is difficult to believe the great riches that were found in that city, and it could almost be said that there were not as many in the rest of the world. Baldacco was taken in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and fifty-eight.

Having then Halaono done all that he wanted in the city of Baldacco, he had the Caliph brought before him, and commanded him to bring all his treasure into his presence, and interrogated him saying: "Do you recognize that all this treasure that you see was yours?" "Yes," he said. Halaono added, "And why with this gold did you not put together a very large army of paid people together with your citizens, to defend yourself with the city from the forces of the Tartars?"

The Caliph replied because he thought that his own people were sufficient enough to do this. Then Halaono said again: "You are called a doctor of all those who believe in the false law of Mahometto, and as such you were presented by everyone. Whence not one such, and so great a Master was nourished by others, but of his own; therefore we give you for your food all these precious things that you loved so much, and you guarded with such greed." And he then commanded that the Caliph be locked in a room, and that pearls and gold be placed before him, so that he might eat as much of them as was to his satisfaction, not wanting him to be given other food, nor other drink, to satisfy his hunger.

Whence in a few days the miserable and greedy Caliph ended his miserable life, and his insatiable greed, and from then on no Caliph of Baldacco was ever seen again, so much for greed.

After Halaono had subjugated the city of Baldacco, and many other nearby lands, he divided those provinces among Captains and Governors in his own way, and commanded them that in every place the Christians should be treated well and that they should be placed in charge of the Castles and the cities, and that the Saracens should be placed in great and harsh servitude. Halaono had a wife, a noble Christian woman called Doufcaro, who was of the lineage of those Kings who came from the Orient having seen the star of the birth of our Lord.

This Princess was a woman of much devotion and piety, and she asked her husband as a grace that the temples of the Saracens be ruined, and that the solemnities held in the name of Mahometto be perpetually forbidden. Whence many temples of infidels were ruined for this reason, down to the foundations, and the Saracens were placed in such servitude that they did not dare to be seen publicly.

Halaono having been at rest for an entire year, he then sent to the King of Armenia, to tell him to come into the field with all his people, and march toward the city of Rohais, which is in the Kingdom of Mesopotamia, because he intended to undertake the enterprise of the Holy Land, to restore it to the Christians. King Haithon of happy memory set out, accompanied by a large number of horses and soldiers on foot, very experienced in arms, who were found in those times in the Kingdom of Armenia, which was then in such a happy state, that he could have put together forty thousand well-armed horsemen and twelve thousand footsoldiers; and I can safely say this for having seen it in truth, having been in those parts at that time very much inhabited.

The King of Armenia having arrived with his people at Halaono, they held counsel together on the way to handle that war. Whereupon the King of Armenia said to Halaono: "Holding the Lordship and the Principality of all Syria the Sultan of Aleppo, and the Holy City of Jerusalem being in that Kingdom; it seems to me that wanting us to do the enterprise of the Holy Land, it is first necessary for us to lay siege to the city of Aleppo, as the guide and head of all the Kingdom of Syria. Because once you have taken possession of this city, you will easily take possession of all the remainder of that Kingdom." The counsel of the King of Armenia greatly pleased Halaono, where he immediately laid siege to the very strong city of Aleppo, surrounded by walls, inhabited, and full of people, and very abundant in all riches, attacking it with mines, with engines, bows, crossbows, and all sorts of machines, and of arms from all sides; and finally at the end of nine days he took it by force, which before the city was held to be impregnable.

In that city such a great quantity of riches was found, that it would be incredible to tell. Aleppo had in the middle a castle, which held out for eleven days after the city was taken, at the end of which it was taken by way of a mine. Having taken the city of Aleppo, easily the remainder of the Kingdom was taken; and this was the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and forty.

Having the news Melecknafer Sultan of Aleppo, who was then in Damascus, how the city of Aleppo had been taken where his wife and children were...”

This text is not just a chronicle; it is a confession of scale that the modern narrative simply cannot house.

Look at the specific weight given to the Tartars.

We are told by the curated garden of history that these were disparate, nomadic tribes, drifters on horseback with no central coordination.

And yet, here in 1562, we find a record of thirty thousand Tartars being summoned like a precision instrument to reinforce a siege.

They weren't an afterthought; they were the force that made the impregnable city of Baghdad buckle in a matter of days.

Consider the year 1258.

The ledger describes a city so laden with gold and pearls that the rest of the world’s wealth seemed like a pittance in comparison.

It tells of the Caliph being entombed with his riches, forced to eat the gold he refused to spend on an army.

This is the raw footage of a geopolitical reality where the East was not a void of sand and tents, but a structured, wealthy, and militarily superior power.

Also, dear reader, notice the casual authority with which these pages speak of the Oriental lineages.

Halaono’s wife, Doufcaro, is described as descending from the very Kings who followed the star to Bethlehem.

This connects the Tartarian theater directly to the most sacred foundations of Western history, a bridge they have tried to burn.

When Haithon of Corycus writes that he saw these armies with his own eyes, he is testifying to a world where forty thousand armored horsemen could be summoned from a single province.

If this was a mythical entity, why does a 16th-century Venetian printer, under the watchful eye of the era's censors, bother to document the specific military logistics of the Tartars?

They are described here as the primary architects of the fall of Aleppo and Baghdad, the very force that dictated who sat on the thrones of the East.

We are looking at a ledger of a world that was settled, organised, and overwhelmingly powerful long before the modern era claimed to bring order to the chaos.

The existence of these pages is the glitch in their simulation.

If Tartaria was a phantom, these ink-stained witnesses would have nothing to say.

Instead, they speak of a forest so vast that the gardeners are still trying to find enough saws to cut it down.

Translation:

“…did not know what resolution to take, except to come as he did to the feet of Halaono, and ask him for mercy, hoping that he should restore his wife, and children with some part of the domain to support himself. But he remained much deceived in his opinion, because Halaono confined him together with his wife and children in the Kingdom of Persia, to keep the Kingdom of Syria without any suspicion. Halaono gave a large part of the spoils, and riches that were found in the city of Aleppo to the King of Armenia, and also granted him many lands in the country he had newly acquired.

He accepted many of those that were closest to his Kingdom, and did with them afterwards according to his will. Halaono then sent for the Prince of Antioch, son-in-law of the King of Armenia, and did him great honor, accompanying him also with many very rich gifts, and with privileges full of graces, besides which he made him freely return all the lands of his jurisdiction, which the Saracens had already occupied, and which then in that war had come into the power of the Tartars.

Having then given good order to all the things concerning the business of the Cities and lands that he had reduced to his power, wanting to pass into the Kingdom of Jerusalem, to restore the Holy Land to the Christians, liberating it from the servitude of the pagans, there arrived on the third day a messenger sent expressly, who brought the news of the death of Mangù Cane his brother, and that the Empire of the Tartars remained after his death still without a Lord, because his return was expected from day to day, to place him on the Imperial seat of his brother. Having Halaono understood these things, he was beyond measure in grief for the death of his brother, whence he passed no further, and immediately sent Guiboga his Captain with ten thousand Tartars to the guard of the Kingdom of Syria, having imposed on him that he should undertake the enterprise of the Holy Land, and then restore it to the Christians.

Having done this he departed with great speed returning by long journeys toward the Levant. And having left his son in Tauris he followed his path.

Before Halaono reached the Kingdom of Persia, he met some couriers who brought him the news, how the Princes and the great among the Tartars had placed on the Imperial seat already Cobila Cane his brother. Having understood this, Halaono went on staying in Tauris, until other couriers arrived, who brought how Barchat had moved with a most powerful army to succeed, if he could, in the Empire of the Tartars.

Whence having received this news he immediately put together his people, and moved to meet him. They met shortly after these two armies upon a frozen river, where they made a most fierce battle; the ice broke at the end, because of the great multitude of horses, and many remained drowned on one side, and on the other thirty thousand Tartars; and both armies returned to their homes with ill will, for the loss of their own people without having done any other action. Guiboga who was left by Halaono in the Kingdom of Syria, and in the Province of Palestine held that country peacefully, loving much the Christians, as one who was descended from the lineage of those three Kings, who came to adore our Lord at his birth.

Having after Guiboga worked hard, to reduce the Holy Land again into the power of the Christians, the Devil sowed discord and scandal among them, and those Christians who inhabited those parts. And there being certain villages in the land of Belforte, which is of the domain of the city of Sidon, in which the Saracens paid a certain tribute to the Tartars, it happened that having gathered together some men of Sidon and Belforte, they went with impetus to the villages, and hamlets of the Saracens, and plundered them, killing many Saracens, and taking many prisoners, and led them away together with the prey, and a great quantity of livestock to their homes. Guiboga immediately followed with speed those Christians who had done the raid with a certain nephew of Guiboga, who was lodged not very far from there with a company of horses, to have him say on behalf of the uncle that they should leave the prey, but they did not obey him; they turned their faces to the Christians with great boldness, and killed him, together with those Tartars who were with him, and they did not want to restore the prey.

Having then Guiboga received the news that the Christians had killed his Nephew, he immediately marched with his people, and having taken the City of Sidon ruined a great part of the walls, and killed some few Christians, who fled to the island. From then on the Christians who were in Syria did not trust the Tartars, nor did the Tartars trust the Christians anymore; but not long after the Tartars were chased out of Syria by the force of the Saracens as will be said below.

While Halaono was in war with Bartat, as has been said above, the Sultan of Egypt gathered his army, and went into the field, and came into the province of Palestine, and reached a place called Henyalach, to battle with Guiboga Captain of the Tartars, and after much slaughter he defeated the Tartars and killed Guiboga. Those Tartars who saved themselves by fleeing from that battle, passed into Armenia. Whence then all the Kingdom of Syria returned under the Empire of the Saracens, except for some Cities of Christians that were placed near the sea. Having meanwhile Halaono received the news that the Sultan of Egypt had occupied the Kingdom of Syria, and had broken and put to flight his people, he immediately gathered a most powerful army, and sent to the King of Armenia, and to that of Georgia, and to all the other Christians of the parts of the Orient, that they should be with him, with their people, against the Sultan of Egypt, and the other Saracens. Halaono being already with the army at the point of taking revenge on the Saracens, he was overtaken by a serious infirmity that afflicted him for fifteen days continues with such alteration that it led him to death.

Whence the enterprise of the Holy Land because of his death, remained without execution. After the death of Halaono, Abaga his son was his successor in the Empire, having prayed Cobila Cane his uncle that he should confirm him. Which Cobila Cane granted him of good...”

The story deepens, dear reader, and with it, the cracks in the official narrative become canyons.

As we follow the thread from the previous pages, we find ourselves no longer looking at a regional skirmish, but at the sprawling logistics of a global power.

The Tartarian Empire described here is not a loose collection of tribes; it is a sophisticated machine capable of managing multiple fronts across thousands of miles.

Notice the weight of the names:

Mangù Cane and Cobila Cane

(Mangu Khan and Kublai Khan)

These are the sovereign anchors of an imperial seat that the West has tried to reduce to footnotes of nomadic movements.

Yet, the text treats the death of Mangù Cane with the gravity of a continental shift.

It halted a crusade.

It moved armies.

It forced Halaono to abandon his march on Jerusalem to secure the Imperial succession.

This is the behavior of a world power, not a wandering band of horsemen.

The most chilling revelation in these pages, however, is the fierce battle upon the frozen river.

Here, the text records a loss of thirty thousand Tartars, drowned when the sheer weight of their horses shattered the ice.

Pause for a moment and consider the scale of that figure.

To lose thirty thousand men in a single environmental catastrophe and continue to function is a testament to a population and military capacity that dwarfs the medieval Europe we are taught to believe was the center of the world.

Where did these men come from?

How was such an immense force sustained, fed, and armoured in the wilds of the East?

Even in the localised drama of Guiboga and the city of Sidon, we see the Tartars acting as the administrators of justice and tribute.

They were the arbiters of the land, the ones to whom even the Saracens paid their dues.

The friction between the Tartars and the Christians over a raided village wasn't just a spat; it was the breaking of a geopolitical alliance that shifted the fate of the Holy Land.

We are told by the modern historian that Tartaria was a phantom, a cartographic error, or a loosely defined region.

But as we go through this 1562 archive, we see a defined succession, a legal tribute system, and a military force that moved in the tens of thousands at the snap of a finger.

It leads us back to that singular, haunting ultimatum:

If Tartaria was never a real geopolitical entity, how do these pages exist?

Why is this book so heavy with the facts of their life, their death, and their undeniable power?

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Translation:

“…heart. Abaga began then to rule in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and sixty-four.

The prudent Abaga governed that domain happily, as one who was fortunate in all things, except in two: one, that he did not want to become a Christian, as his father had done, instead worshipping idols and giving full faith to priests who practiced idolatry. The other, that he was always at war with his neighbors, and for this reason the Sultan enjoyed a long peace and a long rest, and the forces of the Saracens went on increasing.

The Tartars fled when they could with good occasion from the country, retiring themselves to flee the excessive burdens that were imposed upon them by the Tartars to the Sultan, who astutely took advantage of that occasion, for he sent his Ambassadors by sea to the Tartars of the Kingdom of Cumania, and of that of Russia, and came with them to conventions and pacts, that every time Abaga moved war against the Kingdom of Egypt, they should immediately enter into his country, promising them very great gifts if they put into execution what they promised in the conventions; so that for this reason Abaga could not attack the Kingdom of Egypt, and the Sultan could at his pleasure attack the Christians without fear of being diverted by anyone who might push people into his country, and take possession easily of all Syria, as he did, having the Christians lost the City of Antioch and many other castles they possessed in Syria.

Benedeclar, Sultan of Egypt, was so fortunate that he greatly troubled the Kingdom of Armenia; because it happened that while almost all the forces of the King of Armenia were gone in aid of the Tartars, the Sultan, as soon as he was informed, thought to attack the Kingdom, and sent one of his Captains there with all his people. As soon as the sons of the King had the news that the Saracens were going toward Armenia, they gathered all those of the Kingdom who could carry arms, and went to the borders of the Kingdom to meet the Egyptians, and came to battle with them; one of the sons of the King remained prisoner, the other was killed fighting.

After this victory, the Saracens scoured Armenia, putting everything to iron and flame, and they carried away a very rich prey, with very great damage to the Christians. Then the forces of the enemies increased much, and the power of the King of Armenia remained much weakened, who was always solicited with every effort toward the ruin of the infidels. Having then received news from the couriers of what the Saracens were doing in his Kingdom, he was much troubled in his soul, and stood thinking day and night how he could have some notable revenge upon the Saracens. He pushed Abaga and the Tartars at that time to the destruction of the perfidious law of Mahometto, and to give aid to the Christians, although Abaga most of the time excused himself, because of the war he continually had with his neighbors.

Knowing the King of Armenia that for the time being he could not rely much upon the aid of the Tartars or of the Tartars, he sent Ambassadors to the Sultan of Egypt, that they might negotiate a truce with him, and establish it, and this in order to be able to pull from prison, and from the hands of the Saracens, his son. The Sultan promised the King that if he restored to him a great friend of his called Sangolafcar, who was a prisoner of the Tartars, by sending him to him, and restoring some Castles of the city of Aleppo, which he occupied at the time of Halaono, he would have placed his son in his former liberty.

The agreements being understood, the Sultan restored the son of the King, and recovered his friend, and also got back the castle of Tempesach, having had two others ruined for the King at his insistence, and in this manner the son of the King of Armenia was set free. After these things, King Haithon of happy memory, having governed the Kingdom forty-five years, in which he did many very great benefits to the Christians, renounced it and conceded it to Lord Icone his son, who was liberated from the servitude of the Egyptians; and alienating himself from the pomps of this world, entered into the religion of Monks and was called Macario, changing his first name according to the custom of the Armenians, who when entering into Religion, have their names changed.

King Haithon did not spend much time in that habit, for he came to death in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and seventy.

The aforementioned King was very wise, and governed his Kingdom very prudently; he was also much loved not so much by his own people as by the Tartars. All his intention was aimed at destroying the Saracens. It happened that in the days of his son, Abaga made peace with his neighbors, who had long been his enemies. In that time the Sultan of Egypt entered into Turkey, where he killed many Tartars, chasing them from some villages and castles. Being at that time Paruana Saraceno, Captain of the Tartars in that place, who then rebelled against Abaga, doing every work to extinguish all the Tartars, and chase them from those parts. Whence as soon as Abaga had the news, he marched with his people with such speed that he did in fifteen days the journey of forty days.

The Sultan of Egypt hearing of the coming of the Tartars, immediately departed from Turkey, not daring to wait for them any longer; but he could not withdraw so quickly that the Tartars, who followed him very swiftly, did not harass the rear of his army. Where upon entering Egypt the Tartars charged with impetus into the Rearguard of the Saracens, in a place called Pasblanti, where besides those they cut to pieces, they took more than two thousand prisoners, and made a very rich prey; they also took five thousand camels from the Cordini (Kurds), who lived in those parts. Abaga having reached with the army the borders of Egypt, was advised not to pass further, out of respect for the great heat that is in that Kingdom, which is exceedingly hot.

Wherefore the Tartars, who had come with such speed from distant parts, could not with their horses endure at all the weight of the labor and that of the excessive heat.”

There is a specific kind of vertigo that comes from realisation, a sense of the floor falling away to reveal a foundation that was there all along, hidden beneath the floorboards.

As we look at these pages of this history, we are forced to move past the curated garden of mythology and into the grit of 13th-century logistics.

The precision here is what strikes the killing blow to the mainstream narrative.

This isn't the vague, whimsical language of a travellers tall tale.

It is the language of a bureaucrat, a diplomat, and a strategist.

We are looking at a world where Abaga, a Tartar emperor, is navigating the complex geopolitical conventions and pacts of the Kingdom of Cumania and Russia.

Note the meticulous detail regarding the Sultan of Egypt’s maneuvers.

This wasn't a world of isolated pockets; it was a globalised theatre of war where ambassadors were sent by sea to coordinate pincer movements across continents.

The ledger records a feat of movement that would stagger a modern logistics officer:

Abaga’s forces covered a forty-day journey in fifteen days

This suggests not just nomadic speed, but a highly maintained infrastructure, a network of paths, supply points, and equine management that allowed for such a blistering pace.

What wonder we must feel, dear reader, to see the premonition of a lost world validated by the mention of the Cordini (Kurds) and the five thousand camels captured at the rearguard of an Egyptian retreat.

These aren't the broad strokes of a storybook; they are the line-items of an empire’s ledger.

The entry into Pasblanti and the retreat due to the exceedingly hot climate of Egypt reveals a profound truth:

these were people of the North and the East, masters of the cold steppes and frozen rivers, struggling against the environmental boundaries of the South

If this were a fabrication designed to bolster a Tartarian myth, why include the vulnerability?

Why document the exhaustion of the horses and the tactical decision to halt at the border?

It is the vulnerability that proves the reality.

It is the mention of Abaga’s refusal to convert to Christianity, his idolatry, and his friction with his neighbors that paints the picture of a real, flawed, and immense geopolitical entity.

We return once more to the bridge between what we were taught and what the ink reveals.

If Tartaria was a phantom, why did the King of Armenia spend forty-five years meticulously balancing the scales between the Tartar emperors and the Saracen sultans?

Why did he negotiate the release of his son using a Tartar prisoner as currency?

These pages don't just suggest a truer history; they demand it.

They are the physical residue of a forest that was too vast to be fully cleared, a forest that still stands in the margins of the books they forgot to edit.

How much of the modern world is built on the ruins of this specific, high-speed, and deeply organised reality?

The question is no longer if it existed, but how much longer are we going to pretend it didn't…

Translation:

“He returned therefore into Turkey, where he caused all those lands and villages that had rebelled to be ruined to their foundations, surrendering to the Sultan. He acted according to the custom of the Tartars, causing the traitor Paruana to be cut in half, and all those who followed him in the rebellion, commanding that in all the dishes that were placed before them to eat, there should still be some of the flesh of the traitor Paruana, and he ate of it, and made the primary members of his court eat of it as well, taking that revenge for the betrayal that the miserable Paruana committed against him.

Having Abaga done all he desired in Turkey, and the Tartars having been enriched by much prey and many possessions that they had first acquired, the rebels, and the Saracens, he called for the King of Armenia, and made him an offer of the Kingdom of Turkey, because he and his father had carried themselves so faithfully toward the Empire of the Tartars. That King, then, as one wise and shrewd, thanked Abaga very much for such a great gift, excusing himself for not being able to take care of that Kingdom, nor to hold it, as one who was poorly suited to comfortably govern two Kingdoms; all the more so since the Sultan of Egypt still had his forces intact, and aspired with all his power always to damage Armenia.

Whence it would have seemed a matter of great difficulty: if he could defend the Kingdom of Armenia alone from the force of so great an enemy. Advising him nonetheless, that he should give such order to that Kingdom before he departed, so that there should be no doubt of rebellion, not allowing in any way that Turkey return into the hands of the Saracens. Abaga accepted this counsel, and from then on he did not want the Saracens to have dominion in that Kingdom ever again. Having done this, the King of Armenia requested and prayed Abaga that he would turn his soul to the acquisition of the Holy Land, liberating it from the impious and harsh servitude of the Saracens, to return it to Christian liberty.

Abaga promised on his part to do so, advising the King of Armenia to send Ambassadors to the Pope, and to the other Lords and Christian Princes, that they should be with them in this enterprise of the Holy Land. Having then given good order to the affairs of Turkey, which had need of it, he returned to the Kingdom of Constan, where he had left his family. The Tartars having caused many damages to the Sultan of Egypt, Benedeclar, being desperate of his forces, took poison, and died immediately in Damascus. Great joy was had at his death by the Christians who were in those parts of the Levant, just as the Saracens remained with much ill will, because after his death his successor was not of the valor that he was while alive, as they said publicly.

Nevertheless, Melechfait succeeded his son in the domain, but shortly after he was chased out by one called Erfi who usurped that domain by force, and made himself Sultan.

The time having arrived when Abaga was to move war against the Sultan of Egypt, he commanded that Mangodamor his brother should pass into Syria with thirty thousand Tartars, and if by chance the armed Sultan should come to meet him, he should join in battle with him, and do every work to subjugate him; and when the Sultan was fleeing the battle, he should take those lands and castles that he could, garrisoning them then with Christians. Mangodamor having traveled for many days with the army and being near to Armenia, he sent to call the King of Armenia, who came immediately, accompanied by a very beautiful cavalry. Whence both entering together into Syria, they put all that country to sack, as far as the city of Haman, which today is called Camella, by many, as much as is said in the middle of Syria.

Facing this city, there is a very beautiful plain, where the Sultan used to gather his people when he wanted to go out into the field to war with the Tartars. They came at the end to a fierce day together, the Christians and the Tartars on one side, and the Saracens on the other. The King of Armenia ruled the right wing of the army with the Christians. Whence he attacked the left wing of the Sultan's army with great impetus, and broke the enemies and put them to flight as far as the city of Hamon, and for three days more beyond that city with great valor. A certain Almach Tartar also ardently overcame the other part of the Sultan's army, having for three continuous days followed the Saracens, until he reached a city called Tara. Where thinking that the forces of the Sultan were completely extinguished, they were full of joy, when Mangodamor, who had never before been found in the perils of battles, fearing beyond all reason some Saracens called in the Arabic language Berdinni, turned his face to flee, leaving that marked victory.

And the King of Armenia, and that other captain who followed the Saracens. When the Sultan, who thought he had completely lost that battle, saw the field of the Tartars completely empty and abandoned, he descended with four horsemen of his own to a small hill, upon which he stayed for a while. The King of Armenia having returned from pursuing the enemies, and not having found Mangodamor in the field, remained very stunned and confused, thinking what path he could have taken; and he set out after him with his people. He waited for Almach who had pursued the Saracens, who were put to flight by him for two continuous days, and his Lord Mangodamor thinking that he would follow the victory after him, to subject the enemies and together that Kingdom, which they had already mastered through that victory, having understood the flight, and known it, he hurried to follow him, leaving that victory imperfect.

And he found Mangodamor on the banks of the river Euphrates, who was waiting. And they returned together into their provinces. The King of Armenia with his people suffered many inconveniences in that journey, and many labors, as much for the length of the road, as also for the scarcity of living, for the men and for the horses, which remained in great part destroyed and ruined in such a manner that they could hardly move their steps.

Wherefore the miserable Christians passing through...”

The sheer brutality of these accounts serves as a cold reminder that we are not reading a fairy tale, but a forensic report of absolute power.

The custom of the Tartars described here, the visceral, ritualistic execution of the traitor Paruana, is a level of detail that defies the sanitisation of modern history.

It is a grim, physical testament to a code of conduct that governed an entire continent.

This wasn't a world of soft diplomacy; it was a world of high-stakes loyalty and devastating consequences, where an Emperor like Abaga could offer the entire Kingdom of Turkey to a faithful ally as if it were a simple token of gratitude.

Consider the tactical precision of the battle at Haman.

We are told of beautiful cavalry and a pincer movement so effective it chased an army for three days beyond the city walls.

This is the reality of the Tartar military machine, a force so formidable that even when victory was marked and certain, the mere hesitation of a single commander, Mangodamor, could shift the destiny of the Holy Land.

The mention of the Berdinni and the retreat to the banks of the Euphrates grounds this narrative in a geography that is as real as the soil beneath our feet.

There is a profound, heavy wonder in realising that the Sultan of Egypt, Benedeclar, was driven to such despair by the Tartar onslaught that he chose poison over the battlefield.

This is not the behaviour of a leader facing a mythical or unorganised foe.

This is the reaction of a man facing an existential force, a force that the modern world has spent centuries trying to convince us was never truly there.

We see the miserable Christians and the exhausted horses struggling through the scarcity of the long road home, ruined by the labor of a campaign that almost redrew the map of the world.

It brings us back to the childhood premonition, the feeling that the story we were told was too simple, too clean, and too small.

These pages are the messy, violent, and undeniable truth.

If this empire was a phantom, why does the 1562 printer record the specific number of thirty thousand Tartars moving into Syria?

Why document the exact wing of the army commanded by the King of Armenia?

The gardener can prune the branches, but he cannot hide the roots when they are as thick and deep as these.

We are no longer speculating.

We are witnessing the history of a reality that was silenced, but never truly erased.

The question remains, standing taller with every page we turn:

If Tartaria was a fiction, how can these witnesses be so loud?

Translation:

“…the majority of the time they were attacked, and cut to pieces without any compassion, by the Saracens who inhabited those parts, in such a manner that the greater part of the army of the King of Armenia remained destroyed by the enemies on that path.

This misfortune occurred because of Mondagamor, in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and eighty-two. Then Abaga Cane having had the news of this success, gathered from all parts his people, and being already on the point of dying, with all his forces against the Saracens, it happened that a Saracen truly a son of the Devil went to the King of Persia, and brought many very great gifts to some who served familiarly Abaga, and agreed with them that one day they should give poison to Abaga, and his brother Mondagamor, as they did. They came to death in the space of eight days after having drunk it, Abaga together with his brother, and the truth of this wickedness was found out, and discovered afterwards, for those who had ordered it, and they had the punishment.

The death of Abaga Cane was in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and eighty-two.

The Tartars gathered after the death of Abaga Cane, and elected for their Lord a brother of Abaga, named Tangador, who was the first of the other brothers. He had taken in his younger years the sacrament of baptism, and changed his name in baptism he was called Nicolas. Having then reached a perfect age, he became a most wicked Saracen because of the continuous conversation he held, as one who loved them much, with the Saracens, and denying the faith of CHRIST he wanted to be called Mahometto Cane, doing every work so that all the Tartars should hold the law of Mahometto, honoring, and doing graces, and giving gifts to those who did not have the daring to do any violence, to induce them into this his opinion.

There were converted in the time of this man, many Tartars to the faith of the Saracens, who today still, are seen living in that law. He also commanded this Mahometto son of the Devil that the Churches of the Christians should be ruined, forbidding them that they could no longer preach neither the law, nor the doctrine of CHRIST, making the law of Mahometto be preached publicly, and sending into exile all the Christians from the city of Tauris, continuing the ruin of their Churches. He also sent Ambassadors to the Sultan of Egypt, and concluded peace, concord, and confederation with him, promising him that all the Christians who were under his Empire would become Saracens, or their heads would be cut off.

These Saracens made a very great feast for this, and were full of joy; on the other side the Christians went with very ill spirit, and grieved much for those conventions, nor did they find any other remedy in it than to offer prayers to God, asking help from his infinite mercy, seeing that there was hanging over them the greatest persecution that had ever been in times past toward the Christians. He sent still this wicked Devil of Mahometto, to the Kings of Armenia, and of Georgia, and to the other Christian Princes, that they should immediately come to find him, who nonetheless did not want to obey him, resolved rather to die fighting, than to obey his unjust commands, not knowing in this part what other remedy they could find.

Therefore the Christians being in such bitterness of soul, desired rather death than to live in such travails. When the great God who never abandons those who have a living hope in him, sent them a prompt consolation. Because a brother, and a nephew called Argone of Mahometto Cane, rebelled against him, and turned against him because of his wicked deeds, and advised Cobila Cane Emperor, greater of the Tartars, how Mahometto leaving the footsteps of his ancestors, had become a most wicked Saracen, and was persuading in various ways all the Tartars he could, to do the same.

Cobila Cane was much angered, when he first heard these things, and immediately imposed on Mahometto, that he should retire from those bad operations, and clear himself of his error, otherwise he would have given him the punishment he deserved. Mahometto having had the command of the Emperor, was immediately full of anger, and of disdain, and not having any daring to oppose his will, except that his brother and Argone his nephew.

This most sad and diabolical man exerted himself, with cunning, and with deceits he had his brother killed. Thinking then to do the same to Argone his nephew, he went with a most powerful army to take him. Argone not being able to make resistance against the most powerful enemy, fled to the mountain, and shut himself inside a very strong castle, to which shortly after the perfidious Mahometto and son of iniquity placed a siege around it, having him surrounded from every side with his unhappy army. Argone surrendered in the end to Mahometto with some conditions of peace, that he should not offend him neither in his possessions, nor even in his person. But as soon as he had him in his hands he gave him to his Constable, and to many others of the first of his court so that they should shut him in good custody.

Returning then to the City of Tauris, where he had left Argone's wife and children, he commanded them that they should follow little by little. Meanwhile he commanded the Constable, and some others of whom he trusted much that they should kill Argone, the wife and the children, and they should secretly bring him the head of Argone. Having therefore ordered the things in this manner, he commanded them with every speed they should execute what he had commanded them.

Among those who were to put into execution such a great wickedness, there was a very great man who had been in his time created by Abaga, father of Argone, who having compassion for the case of Argone, in the night killed the Constable of Mahometto, with all his followers, liberating Argone from the danger of death, who immediately having discovered the death of the Constable was made Governor, and Lord of that country, and everyone rendered...”

We have reached the final translation for this evening, dear reader, and the weight of what sits on these pages is nothing short of tectonic.

We are witnessing the precise moment of a spiritual and geopolitical schism, the fracturing of an empire that the modern world would rather we believe never existed in such a sophisticated form.

Notice the shift in these records.

This is no longer just a story of horses and steel; it is a story of the internal rot that precedes erasure.

We see Tangador, a Tartar prince once baptised as Nicolas, shedding his name and his faith to become Mahometto Cane.

This isn't just a personal conversion; it was a state-level pivot that threatened to extinguish the Christian presence in the East.

He didn't just prefer a different law; he sent ambassadors to Egypt to negotiate the literal beheading of those who wouldn't follow.

The level of detail regarding the palace intrigue, the poisoning of Abaga, the betrayal by the son of the Devil, and the eventual rebellion of Argone, is too granular to be the work of a whimsical forger.

These are the receipts of a civil war within a global superpower.

When the text mentions Cobila Cane, the Greater Emperor of the Tartars, intervening from a distance to rebuke his brother for abandoning the footsteps of his ancestors, we are seeing a clear hierarchical structure that spanned the known world.

How can a phantom empire have such specific internal theological debates?

How can a myth have a Constable who is murdered in the night to liberate a prisoner of state?

The sheer human drama recorded here, the fear of the Christians in Tauris, the secret execution orders, and the living hope that turned the tide, speaks to a reality that was vibrant, terrifying, and completely organised.

We will stop here for tonight, leaving Argone as the newly minted Governor, standing among the ruins of his family's legacy.

There are many more pages in this 1562 archive, many more witnesses waiting to speak, but let the gravity of these accounts settle in your mind.

We were told the East was a vacuum of history, a place of disorganised tribes.

Yet, the ink of Hayton of Corycus shows us a world of Emperors, legal conventions, and a struggle for the soul of the Orient that was so powerful it reached the ears of the Pope himself.

If Tartaria was a fiction, this book is the most elaborate, pointless, and detailed lie ever told.

But as you feel the weight of these translations, you know the truth:

no one invents the logistics of thirty thousand men and the specific poisoning of a King just for the sake of a story

They record it because it happened.

And so, dear reader, we reach our final reflections.

We stand tonight at the precipice of a vast, submerged continent of truth, looking out over the wreckage of a history that was never meant to be found.

What we have moved through this evening is not just a collection of stories; it is a physical rebellion against the silence of the modern world.

We have learned that the East was not a void, but a vibrant, pulsing heart of global power, an empire of Tartars that moved with a speed and structural grace that shames our contemporary understanding of the past.

We have seen the raw footage of a world where kings were made and broken by the stroke of a Tartar pen, where thirty thousand men could be summoned like a thunderclap, and where the spiritual destiny of entire nations hung on the secret conversations of a palace courtyard.

The implications are as heavy as the stone foundations of the cities we saw ruined.

If these accounts are true, and their meticulous, bureaucratic precision suggests they are nothing less, then we must confront a terrifying possibility:

that the history taught in our halls of marble and glass is a curated fiction

We must consider the thousands of scholars who have spent their entire lives, from youth to grey-haired old age, studying a timeline that may never have actually happened.

They have mapped the shadows on the wall while the forest itself stood behind them, vibrant and ignored.

To accept this history is to admit that the modern narrative is not a record, but a fortress built to keep the truth at bay.

It means that the great wars and the shifting borders of our ancestors were perhaps just a violent theater used to bury the evidence of a more ancient, more powerful order.

It suggests that our current understanding of civilisation is not an evolution, but a recovery from a deliberate erasure.

We leave these pages open for now, the ink still breathing with the life of a world that refuses to be forgotten.

As you close this article and return to the real world, carry that premonition with you.

The truth does not need your permission to exist, but it has waited a long time for your awareness.

Until we turn the next page, curious mind.

Before we depart from the warmth of this study, I want to extend a sincere word of thanks.

In an age of infinite distraction, your presence and your focused attention are the most valued currencies I could ask for.

Simply being here, engaging with these witnesses and questioning the narrative, is the true engine of this work.

For those who feel moved to contribute further, please know that any donations are funneled directly back into the hunt.

But like I said, dear reader, your presence and your attention are the most valued currencies of all.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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