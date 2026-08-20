Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
15m

The same cast of characters and the Rothschild's country villa, were aptly portrayed similarly in the movie The Ninth Gate staring Johnny Depp.

Stanley Kubrick died by heart attack days after finishing up the movie Eyes Wide Shut, supposedly because he had overstepped his authority and had disclosed much more than he was supposed too. What's interesting is that he was the director who had supposedly filmed the moon landing in a now defunct CIA studio in Laurel Canyon.

I guess that the old adage "Dead men tell no tales" is accurate in this case...🤔

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9mEdited

Having been taken to satanic rituals as a child by the man who married My mother's sister (He was in show biz in San Diego), I recognized many of the symbols in both the fête and the film. I will vouch that They do Human sacrifice as I was witness.

I offer My experience here:

Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids

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