I am often asked why I devote myself to this work, dear reader; what difference does it make to look back into history at all?

If we are told we stand at the peak of progress, the most advanced generation to ever live, then the lesson implied is clear:

there is nothing of value left for us to learn from the past

We have supposedly surpassed every age that came before us in every conceivable way.

Yet all you need do, curious mind, is cast your eyes upon the great structures they left behind, and ask yourself one simple question:

If they were truly so primitive, how were they capable of raising the most magnificent, enduring works the world has ever known?

History can be viewed through two lenses; the story of the world and the story of yourself.

In my own life, to break free from the grip of addiction, I first had to confront my own true history, to understand what had wounded me, and what I held most sacred.

Only by being entirely honest with myself, and examining every part of my experience, could I finally see the chains I had bound myself with, and find the strength to rise above them.

This year marks five years of sobriety, a milestone won not by ignoring my past, but by understanding it fully.

For it is true:

history repeats itself

What has been, shall come again; the old saying goes:

there is nothing new under the sun

We look to the past not to just recall what happened, but to recognise what is unfolding in the present.

The wars, the division, the hardship and struggle, these are not new inventions; they are as ancient as humanity itself.

I could spend all morning weaving theories and drawing conclusions, but my own opinions are not the purpose of this newsletter.

It exists to carry forward the voices of those who came before us.

And so, in keeping with the way we have always approached the ages of time, we turn our gaze today to a document I have uncovered from the seventeenth century.

I will admit, dear reader, that it is something quite extraordinary.

I rarely speak so openly of my feeling toward a single text, but the words within it were written with such clarity and passion that their force can still be felt, more than three hundred years later.

Let us bring this introduction to a close, then, and together turn our attention to this remarkable piece of writing.

A Politico-Historical Disquistion 📑

Translation:

“Since it is true that what is to come is always certain before it comes to pass, political wisdom cannot be gained without experience; yet to attain such wisdom, the deeds and perils of a single lifetime, which is short at best, are never sufficient.

It has therefore always been judged necessary to call upon history for aid.

For history serves not only as the clearest mirror of Divine Providence: it lays before you the counsels, actions, and outcomes of kingdoms and commonwealths. It does not merely recount events and their results, but wisely explains their inner causes and reasons, and sets before your eyes examples of wisdom, constancy, virtue, and vice.

From this you may learn what serves your own nation well, what to follow, what to undertake, and what to avoid.

For the fortunes of men turn in a circle, ever repeating the same patterns; it is not the nature of things that changes, but only the people, places, and times in which they unfold.

If you would attain this wisdom with greater success, I advise you to study the general history of the world, such as that written by Rivanus, organised according to the four great empires, and clarified and expanded by Perilius and others, so that you may grasp the true order of time.

Read the annals with the greatest care; and in particular, make yourself thoroughly familiar with the histories of the Romans, Athenians, and Spartans, as well as all the ancient republics, their constitutions and laws.

Consult Lioneus, who wrote of the earliest times; Kakermannus, who covers the ages that followed; and Sarsovius, who treated the later period with solid judgment, let their works be well known to you.

To sharpen your understanding and judgment, study the fifty Lives of the Greek writers; Plutarch, above all, explains the causes, beginnings, course, and outcomes of wars and affairs as clearly as any good guide, and you should follow his account closely.

But if you would truly understand the condition of your own homeland, which is less easily learned from general knowledge alone, you must, beyond this universal history, attend especially to two things.

First, make yourself fully master of the history proper to your own country: trace how it unfolded from the times of the Romans and Franks, then through the northern peoples down to the Normans, and through the whole line of Danish rulers right up to the present day.

See how each group settled and took firm hold across every part of the English realm; how each king, through his nobles, governed the land; and by this means, gain a deeper understanding of the rights and foundations of the English monarchy, opening for yourself the clearest path to such knowledge.

Second, learn the constitution of England, its internal divisions, and how its alliances and treaties with foreign kings and nations were formed, so that, all things considered, you may properly judge how to secure the good of the realm both at home and abroad, and how to form sound counsel for its welfare.”

Found within the Royal Society’s archive, dear reader, this manuscript bears the reference CLP/24/52 and dates from the 17th century, written by an author who chose to remain unknown.

The mind who wrote this paper carries with them a clarity and purpose, virtue’s that have survived more than three hundred years, as fresh and meaningful today as when they were first set down.

Like so many of the texts we have uncovered together, it sits in plain sight, catalogued and preserved, yet never brought into the light of common understanding, tucked away where only those who know where to look will ever find it.

It is not a work of wild speculation, nor a treatise on forgotten technology, but a quiet, firm inquiry into what history truly is, and why it matters far more than we are ever taught to believe.

What strikes you first, curious mind, is how this anonymous scholar frames the very nature of history itself.

The author does not treat it as a list of dates, battles, or royal successions, the hollow, sanitised version we are given in schools and textbooks.

Instead, they call it a mirror:

something that reflects not just outward events, but the inner workings of nations, of human nature, and of the unchanging order that governs all things

This aligns perfectly with everything we have explored in our lessons together.

When we looked into the Creation Story, we learned that the universe follows fixed, eternal principles rather than random chance.

When we examined the records of Tartaria, we saw that history is often carefully curated to erase whatever does not fit the narrow narrative of endless progress.

And when we followed the trail of accounts regarding Free Energy, we found that knowledge is rarely disproven; it is simply hidden away, declared impossible because it challenges the control of those who write the rules by which we live.

Here, in this paper, we find the same truth applied directly to the course of nations and the life of every person.

The writer observes that a single lifetime is far too short to learn all the lessons of existence through personal experience alone.

We would have to live through every rise and fall, every war and peace, every triumph and folly to grasp the full pattern of how things work.

History, they argue, is the only way to stand upon the wisdom of those who came before us, to see the cycles without having to repeat every mistake ourselves.

They also makes a vital distinction:

history does not only show us what happened, but why it happened

It reveals the hidden causes beneath the surface; the motives, the choices, the subtle turning points that official accounts so often leave out.

And he states plainly what we have come to recognise as our own guiding truth:

the nature of things never changes; only the faces, the places, and the times in which they unfold

Greed, pride, justice, honour, the hunger for power, the desire for freedom, these are constants, as unchanging as the turning of the earth or the movement of the stars.

He also reminds us that to understand our own time, we must first understand the full story of our own land.

We cannot rely on a shortened, edited version of the past; we must trace it back through every influence, every people, every law and custom that shaped the world we inhabit today.

If we do not know the pattern, we cannot recognise it when it unfolds again before our eyes.

This is exactly why those who wish to keep us obedient and unaware always begin by rewriting or erasing history.

If you believe the past was primitive, irrelevant, and inferior, you will never look there for answers.

You will never ask how those who came before us could raise structures so grand and enduring while we struggle to build anything that lasts.

You will never suspect that the wisdom we need has been waiting for us all along, preserved in manuscripts just like this one.

This unknown writer did not set out to overturn the world, but simply to explain how to see it clearly; and in doing so, they left us a key:

history is not something dead and gone, locked away in old books and archives, it is a living mirror, held up so that we may see not only where we have been, but exactly where we are going

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, a shorter lesson this morning, but a lesson that is perhaps one of the most valuable ones of all.

We began by asking why we should trouble ourselves with what is gone and done

Why dig through dust and parchment when we are told we stand at the very peak of human achievement?

Yet this old manuscript answers that question more clearly than any speech or textbook ever could.

It reminds us that history is not a pile of dead facts to be sorted and stored away; it is a living stream, flowing unbroken from the first ages right down to the very moment we breathe.

To cut ourselves off from it is like trying to live by breathing only the air in one small room, while the great winds of the world pass by outside; we grow stale, narrow, and weak, not for lack of ability, but for lack of connection.

Think of it like tending a great tree.

If you look only at its leaves and branches, seeing only what is green and new this season, you might believe it draws its strength from the sunshine alone.

But you know the truth:

every leaf, every blossom, every fruit depends entirely upon the roots buried deep beneath the surface, hidden from view, reaching far down into the dark earth to find nourishment and hold fast against the storm

Cut away those roots, and no matter how bright the sunlight or how gentle the rain, the tree will wither and fall.

It is exactly the same with us as a people, and as individuals.

Our past is our root system; without it, we stand in the world like uprooted saplings, swaying in every wind of doctrine, every new fashion, every shifting claim of progress that comes along.

We cannot grow strong, we cannot stand firm, and we cannot reach our full height unless we know where we came from and what sustains us.

Or consider another way:

history is like a great mirror held up before the ages

When you look into a true mirror, it does not lie to you; it shows you exactly what is there, the beauty and the blemish alike.

If you turn away from it, or if someone places a distorted glass in your hands, you will never truly know yourself.

You may imagine you are greater than you are, or smaller, or something entirely different from the truth.

But when you gaze into the clear mirror of honest history, you begin to see the patterns that shape your own life and the life of your nation.

You see that the same choices that brought ruin to empires long ago are being offered to us today, wrapped in new words and dressed in modern clothes.

You see that the same virtues which raised civilisations to greatness are still the only sure foundation for peace and freedom now.

This is why understanding is not just something we do for curiosity’s sake; it is the very soil in which our growth takes place.

We do not grow by ignoring what came before us; we grow by absorbing it, by learning from it, by carrying forward the wisdom of those who walked this path long before we were born.

Just as a child learns to walk by watching those who have already mastered their steps, so we learn to navigate the world by studying the journey of all who came before.

To say we have no need of their lessons is to say we are born already perfect, already wise, already beyond the reach of the same human nature that governed them, and that is the greatest illusion of all.

What we have uncovered here, and in every document we have brought to light, is not just a different version of history.

It is the restoration of a lens through which we can see clearly again.

When we understand the true nature of Creation, we find we are not accidents of chance, but part of an ordered, purposeful whole.

When we look at the records of Tartaria, we learn that what is called primitive is often only what has been erased from the story.

When we examine the accounts of Free Energy, we realise that scarcity is not a law of nature, but a condition imposed by those who wish to control.

And now, in these pages, we learn that the greatest power we can possess is the power to see the pattern; to recognise that nothing is truly new under the sun, and that what lies ahead is written in what has already passed.

If we do not know where we have been, we can never truly know where we are, let alone where we are going.

We become like sailors adrift on a wide ocean, without a map, without a compass, and without knowledge of the stars that guide the way.

Every wind that blows carries us off course, every wave carries us further from shore, and we wonder why we feel so lost, so uncertain, so powerless to shape our own destiny.

But when we hold fast to the wisdom of the ages, we take up that compass once more.

We understand that the chains which bind us; whether they be the chains of habit, of false belief, or of systems designed to keep us small, can only hold us as long as we do not see them clearly.

To understand is to begin to break free.

This anonymous writer did not set out to write a revelation, or to overturn the world; they simply wrote down what they knew to be true, so that those who came after him might not have to learn everything the hard way.

The author gave us a gift far more precious than gold or silver:

They gave us the means to see further, to think deeper, and to live more wisely

And so, as we close these pages, dear reader, let us carry this truth in our hearts:

the past is not our prison, and it is not our shame

It is our teacher, our foundation, and our mirror.

When we understand it rightly, we do not remain trapped in it; we rise above it, standing taller, seeing clearer, and walking forward with the sure knowledge that we are part of something far greater than ourselves.

May this lesson stay with you, curious mind, and may it help you to grow not just in knowledge, but in strength, in purpose, and in freedom.

Please know that anything you might give is not required, nor ever expected.

Your presence here, your attention, and your willingness to walk this path of inquiry with me are worth more than any contribution could ever be.

That is the greatest reward this work can ask for.

Yet, if you feel moved to offer something, rest assured that every penny goes toward one purpose only:

the procurement of rare and out‑of‑print books, and securing access to the archives, collections, and manuscripts that remain hidden from public view

These resources are not always easy to reach, and they do not come without cost, but they are the very foundation of everything we share here.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share