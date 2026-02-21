Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
7m

secret-world-government.pdf https://share.google/KP1tC0giyhQm7xoEr

Here In great detail is a book that lays bare the secret that is not openly discussed in public.

The author is a prominent Russian general who does not hold back from his disclosure that all of the wars were secretly manipulated by a group he called The Hidden Hand. He doesn't mince his words when he declares who the mischief makers are and who they follow.

This book was written in the early 1920's and bravely declares that "out of the far East a man shall emerge that will save the West"

This was later confirmed by Edgar Cayce who bodily predicted that the Russians will be the hope of the world, so many years later.

He proclaimed that he was not anti-Semitic but that he was just telling us the way it is.

This brings to mind a song by the Rolling Stones, that may have heard before.

"Please allow me to introduce myself

I'm a man of wealth and taste

I've been around for a long, long year

Stole many a man's soul and faith

I was 'round when Jesus Christ

Had his moment of doubt and pain

Made damn sure that Pilate

Washed his hands and sealed his fate

Pleased to meet you

Hope you guess my name

But what's puzzlin' you

Is the nature of my game"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture