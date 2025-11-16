Secrets and Remedies from the Renaissance
A Look into the 17th-Century
It is a delightful morning here in England.
The sky is impossibly blue, the pastures impossibly green.
There is a subtle beauty in every country, but here, it always seems to find me the most.
The past few days I have been taken ill with a cold, as robust as I tell myself I am, the truth remains:
I still fall sick, dear reader.
But rather than following what we are led to believe is the “right” course, the flu shot, the lozenges, the pharmacist’s choice, I choose the natural path.
Lemons, honey, spices, raw milk.
It may seem counterintuitive in the brave new world, but these are old methods, and sometimes the old ways have a wisdom the new cannot replicate.
Let me help you see this differently:
Modern healthcare rarely treats the cause.
It bypasses pain and discomfort rather than addressing the underlying imbalance.
A paracetamol will not cure your headache, it simply hides it, while quietly imposing stress on other systems.
Not today, perhaps, but over decades, the cost accumulates, quietly shap…