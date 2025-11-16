It is a delightful morning here in England.

The sky is impossibly blue, the pastures impossibly green.

There is a subtle beauty in every country, but here, it always seems to find me the most.

The past few days I have been taken ill with a cold, as robust as I tell myself I am, the truth remains:

I still fall sick, dear reader.

But rather than following what we are led to believe is the “right” course, the flu shot, the lozenges, the pharmacist’s choice, I choose the natural path.

Lemons, honey, spices, raw milk.

It may seem counterintuitive in the brave new world, but these are old methods, and sometimes the old ways have a wisdom the new cannot replicate.

Let me help you see this differently:

Modern healthcare rarely treats the cause.

It bypasses pain and discomfort rather than addressing the underlying imbalance.

A paracetamol will not cure your headache, it simply hides it, while quietly imposing stress on other systems.

Not today, perhaps, but over decades, the cost accumulates, quietly shap…