Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
25m

How did You get Your hands on all these marvelous books and writings? I am very impressed!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
3h

Love em

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture