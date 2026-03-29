Of all the topics we have discussed here, curious mind, we have only ever briefly touched upon the true nature of mythology.

Aside from the creatures and beasts we are told are purely mythical, a word often used to dismiss what cannot be explained, I have yet to peel back any layers of this particular veil.

Until this morning.

In the quiet, heavy embrace of the library, a book found its way to me.

It is a relic that speaks of mythology through a lens that has been systematically blurred in the modern world.

It serves as a stark reminder, dear reader, that the information war is not a modern phenomenon.

There have always been layers to understanding; some intentionally blocked, others heavily barred.

Our adventure this morning takes us back to the Metamorphoses.

First compiled in 8 A.D. by the poet Ovid, these stories were already ancient by the time he set pen to parchment.

Ovid did not create these tales; he harvested them from a deep well of Greek and Roman tradition, some reaching back centuries into a pre-literate past.

He was not an author so much as a curator of the world’s original blueprints.

Metamorphosi 📖

The book before us, dear reader, is a rare 1533 Venetian edition of Ovid’s work, translated into the uolgar (the common Italian tongue).

Look closely at the title page, and it does not simply promise stories.

It promises:

Allegorie, Significatione, & Dichiaratione

the Allegories, the Meanings, and the Declarations.

In the 16th century, this wasn't viewed as a collection of children’s fables.

It was treated as a dense, encoded manual of Trasmutationi (Transmutations).

The woodcut borders themselves are a map:

notice the celestial spheres at the top, the measuring of the stars, and the figures of the ancients flanking the text.

They are telling us that the fables contained within are actually observations of physical and divine laws.

Ovid himself is a fascinating figure within history.

Writing during the rise of the Roman Empire under Augustus, he lived in a time of intense censorship and ordering.

To speak the truth directly was a death sentence.

Instead, Ovid encoded the mechanics of reality into the Metamorphoses.

He wrote of a world where nothing is fixed, where power is constantly shifting form, and where the Chaos of the beginning is always bubbling just beneath the surface of the Order imposed by the gods.

When this version was published in the 1500s, the translators were attempting to bridge a gap.

They were trying to reconcile the Secrets of a pagan poet with the religious System of their own time.

They knew that if you strip away the names of the gods, you are left with the literal source code of how our reality is structured.

We will begin our descent into these pages promptly, for what is hidden in the First Allegory is nothing short of a revelation.

Translation:

“Ovid here in his preface says that his soul desires to tell of the various mutations into new bodies; and therefore, following the custom of good Poets, he makes an invocation to the Gods, saying: O Gods, I pray you (because you made those mutations) that you wish to give help and favor to my beginnings: and you wish to continue my verse perpetually, so that I may tell the things happened from the beginning of the world until my times.

And he says well that the Gods were the cause of such mutations, because Ovid, as a mortal man, knew that nothing could happen without the will of God.

For as you shall read, you will find this work close to our law, and especially in the Old Testament: for although he was a pagan, and had no knowledge of the true faith, nonetheless inspired, he begins from the beginning of the world, just as Moses in the Bible, and follows degree by degree, and just as God sent the flood upon the earth for very great sins. And in the end you will find no mutation at all that was not made by reason of despising the Gods, and for sins. Where he says:

LIBRO PRIMO (Book One)

Of Chaos according to Hesiod.

Before there were sea, land, or sky, there was one face of nature in all the world, and those of the world called it Chaos; and it was a thick and not composed mass, and it was an unformed weight for being gathered into one body all the elements; and the Sun did not give splendor, nor the Moon growing fill its horns, nor were the stars seen wandering, nor the earth produced its fruits, nor yet the air, nor the sea extended its arms, but all were mixed into one.

The Ordering of Chaos.

Nothing had its own form because it did not produce, and one thing contrasted with the other in one composition, because cold things repugned the hot, and the humid the dry, and the soft the hard, and the light the heavy; until God, in a better nature, divided this conflict, for he separated the air from the earth, the liquid from the solid, the cold from the heat, the light from the shadows, which things after he thus divided from that confusion and put each one in its place, ordering them equal and concordant: and he put the fire in the upper part, and the air after that fire, and the earth put in the part below and scattered the waters around.

Which things, after they were thus divided, he who ordered them made the earth in great roundness, so that it would be equal in all parts, so that it would not weigh more on one side than the other; and then he scattered over it the sea, and commanded the clouds to give their rains and tempests, and to the seas that they surround the shores; and with impetuous furies they strike them, adding to them all the fountains, rivers, lakes & ponds; and he commanded the winds to move and incite tempestuous fortunes in said seas..."

Compoſitione della Terra

(Composition of the Earth)

"He also commanded that there should be plains, and that the valleys should be low, and that the woods should be covered with trees and leaves, and that the stony mountains should rise; and he also commanded two Zones on the right hand, and another two on the left that divided the sky, and the fifth more hot than the others: thus he divided the earth by the number of the five zones, of which that which is in the middle is not inhabited for the great heat; and the two extremes are not inhabited for the many colds that are there; and the other two he placed between the hot & the two cold are temperate & habitable."

Compoſitione dell’Aria & Venti

(Air & Winds)

"God also commanded that the Air stay above the earth & all the aforementioned things, which air as much as it is lighter than the earth & the water, so much is it heavier than the fire... He also ordered that the Winds should not be allowed to go where they pleased, but wished that they went divided, for if they went together they could not be resisted by their forces, for otherwise they would waste the world..."

Allegoria prima del primo libro

(First Allegory)

"In the first allegory of Chaos, we must know that human nature was divided into four elements: and this was a divine mystery for its salvation, because we are all formed of those elements... for man was created from earth, and from the earth we have the elements by which life is sustained. We can also morally understand: that God who made all these things for our instruction, we must thank him much... and note that Ovid says in the text 'he who ordered them,' because Ovid in all that he ordered in the present book names no one by name, but in the operation of the whole, intending the true God."

As we turn the first leaf of the Libro Primo, we are met with a vision of the beginning.

But it is not the beginning we were taught in school.

The woodcut on page two captures the precise moment of "La ordinatione di Chaos”.

Notice the physical weight of the imagery:

the clouds, the churning water, and the divine hands reaching through the ether to pull order from the "thick and uncomposed mass”.

In the 16th-century mind, Chaos wasn’t just messiness, it was a state of repugnance, a war where the hot fought the cold, and the moist fought the dry.

The Secret here is that reality, at its core, is a conflict that must be managed.

The author tells us that before the Ordering, the Sun had no splendour and the Moon could not fill its horns.

What we are seeing is the First Technology:

the technology of Separation.

To create a world, the Anonymous Architect had to divide the light from the shadows and the liquid from the solid.

Without this division, the System cannot exist.

As we move to the second page, the text shifts from the cosmic to the geographical, it describes the "Compoſitione della Terra" with an incredible, mathematical precision.

It reveals a world divided into Five Zones:

The Extremes : Two zones of many colds where no man can live.

The Centre : One zone of great heat that is equally uninhabitable.

The Temperate: Two narrow strips where humanity is permitted to exist.

Think about the implications of this for a moment, in 1533, mythology was telling people exactly where they could and could not go.

It defined the boundaries of the human playground.

Even the winds were ordered and divided, for the text warns that if they were allowed to move together, they would waste the world.

Perhaps the most enlightening Mystery on these pages is the commentator’s obsession with Ovid’s silence.

The text explicitly points out that Ovid "nomina alcuno per nome", he names no one by name.

He refers only to "He who ordered them”.

The 16th-century translator tries to claim this was Ovid’s way of pointing to the True God, but for us, the mystery goes deeper.

By refusing to name the architect, Ovid suggests that the Source of Order is an anonymous force.

It is the System itself.

This is the Significatione the ancients wanted us to find:

that we are living inside a precision-engineered construct, made of four elements, sustained by a balance that is constantly being managed from behind a veil.

As you enjoy your Sunday, look at the world around you:

does it feel like a collection of random events, or does it feel like we are part of a much larger, organised and intentional, system?

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Translation:

“Della creatione del primo huomo

(Of the Creation of the First Man)

"After the aforementioned things were ordered, there was still lacking one who should dominate them; and therefore God formed the first man who would rule the aforesaid things, most holy and most capable in the mind of God... out of fresh earth taken and brought from heaven, he was formed with water in the form of man by the hand of the God Prometheus; and he formed him in his image, and gave him this grace: that while all other animals carry their faces bent down toward the earth, he ordered and wished that man should carry his high, and that he should look to the sky..."

Allegoria di Prometheo

(Allegory of Prometheus)

"In this second allegory... Ovid wished to do nothing other than demonstrate how God created the first man, and says by the hands of Prometheus, meaning the True God with his infinite wisdom... for 'Prome' in Greek sounds like God in Latin, and 'Theos' means True God. We should morally understand that the divine goodness provided for human needs even before his being... and note how he formed the human from the humor (moisture) of the earth, wishing in his principle to conform with divine order, speaking poetically..."

Della prima Eta dell’Oro

(Of the First Golden Age)

"The first Age was called Golden, which spontaneously, without any judge or law, kept straight faith. Penalties and fears did not exist, nor were they commanded or opposed by any penalty, nor did any person fear, nor did they pray to any judge they were secure without judges or rulers, nor did they cut wood to make ships, because they did not navigate.

Nor did they know the sea shores... against no enemy was any fortress made, nor trumpet, nor horn, nor helmet, nor armor, nor sword. And the people had rest without any guardian, and the earth was not yet worked by any tool, but gave fruit by itself without human fatigue... it was always Spring, and the West Wind (Zephiro) produced and brought a temperate air... the rivers ran with milk and sweetness, and white honey distilled from the green oak."

Età dell’Argento

(The Second Age - Silver)

"After the Golden Age under the reign of Saturn, Jupiter his son began to dominate. Then followed the Silver Age, worse than the gold... and the world changed condition, because where before it was always the season of Spring, the year was divided into four parts: Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter... then the people began to make houses, which were caves and huts made of thorns and tied with branches... and then they began to sow grain, and the oxen began to groan under the weight of the yoke."

Età del Metallo

(The Third Age - Metal/Bronze)

"Followed the third Age, which was called the Age of Metal, more effective in ingenuity, and more accommodated to worldly necessities, and more ready for cruel arms, but it was not yet entirely wicked."

Età del Ferro

(The Fourth and Last Age - Iron)

"This last Age was called the Age of Iron, which suddenly spread throughout the world every malice of the worst condition. And then shame, faith, chastity, and virtue began to depart; and in their place followed malice, deceit, treachery, force, and wicked love, and greed... the people began to navigate the seas... and men began to divide the earth, which before was common to all, just like the Sun and the Winds.

They began to dig gold from the center of the earth... and this was the principle of all evils... and war began, and living by robbery... and the son sought the death of the father and the mother... and so piety lay defeated, and celestial justice departed."

Allegoria delle cose dette (Allegory of the things said)

"In this part the author puts the facts of the world divided by gold, silver, metal, and iron... the first was from Adam to Noah. The second from Noah to Abraham. The third from Abraham until Jesus Christ... and the fourth is the Iron Age, which is the present, where battles, homicides, and thefts are committed."

Following on from the Ordering of Chaos and the Five Zones we just discussed, the text moves naturally into the purpose of that order.

Once the physical world was partitioned, the book explains why we were placed within it.

On page three, under "Della creatione del primo huomo," there is a very specific observation about our anatomy; while every other creature is designed to look down at the ground, the text says man was uniquely ordered to portaffe alto, to carry his head high and look toward the sky.

It isn't presented as a spiritual gift, but as a functional requirement.

We were built to be the observers of the very celestial order and the Zones that keep the world stable.

We are the only part of the system designed to monitor the system.

The book then decodes the figure of Prometheus in a way that feels surprisingly modern.

In the Allegoria di Prometheo, it strips away the God label and treats the name as a function.

It breaks the name down into Prome (Providence or Provision) and Theos (God).

The takeaway is that everything we need was calculated and provided before we were even formed.

We weren't just dropped here; we were part of a pre-calculated provision of the initial design.

The final pages of this section (the Four Ages) show the logical steps of how the world moved from a wide-open system to a restricted one:

The Golden Age : A state where there were no judges, no fortresses, and no written laws. Crucially, the earth was common to all. It was an open, shared system.

The Silver Age : This is where the environment was manipulated. The single season of Spring was divided into four. This change forced humans into necessity, the invention of houses and the start of heavy agricultural labor.

The Age of Ingenuity (Bronze) : As we became more effective in ingenuity, we became more, ready for cruel arms. The book suggests that our own cleverness is what moved us away from the natural balance.

The Iron Age: This is the current state. It is defined by the Division of the Earth. Boundaries were drawn, resources were dug out of the ground, and Celestial Justice departed.

The book is telling us that we now live in a world defined by property, borders, and a justice system that only exists because the original, common balance was lost.

Translation:

“...sacrileges, and every evil: and Ovid also says that time was divided into four parts, or seasons, that is, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter; and it was by divine permission, because Spring is for the production of plants. Summer is for maturing and bringing every fruit to its end, because it was created to warm the pulses and human blood.

Autumn is to solidify and refresh all things occupied excessively by the heat, in which time everything is put in peace. In the time of Winter, it dries and consumes every hollow humor, in the earth as well as in every other thing: also we must consider our fragility as from time to time the people have fallen into defect that the true and just Prometheus, who is allegorised in this book in the first allegory, of which Prometheus Saint Augustine speaks in the City of God... they feign that he had a brother called the great Astrologer Atlas, and the Poets imagine that he sustained the sky with his shoulders, and also it is said to be a mountain called Atlas, whose height they say touches the stars, and this is the maximum opinion of the common people.

De Giganti fulminati & mutati in ſimie

(Of the Giants struck by lightning and changed into monkeys)

Envy had grown so much in the world that one could barely live; every virtue came submerged at the bottom and every vice increased to its power; and with unjust disdain, the giant arrow rose, deliberate with new snares to seize the sky from Jove by force.

And from the earth the most lofty mountains, which were always placed as bones underneath, one was put upon the other with bold fronts; in a very short time they placed them such that I need not tell you the disdain that the king of the high choir [Jove] had for their rash presumption and he treated them as reason willed.

Because from the sky he sent diverse lightning bolts, which divided one mountain from the other, and beneath those the giants were submerged; then after he killed them with his arrows, their blood was converted into monkeys."

Del conſiglio de gli Dei

(Of the council of the Gods)

"Thinking Jove on the past outrages, he grieved much, and not without reason, not yet being well manifested the crude banquets of Lycaon; and the gods he had called to council, who came quickly to his sermon by the milky way, and the wide path of virtue that leads the good to the port of safety.

Allegoria delle cose dette (Allegory of the things said)

"In the present point we have said and spoken enough upon the text... where we must understand by the Giants those proud men who believe they can do more than God, and repute themselves to be gods, and therefore were struck by lightning, and were converted into Simie (Monkeys).

Understand that evil men are converted into beasts, who do not know their creator, and in everything are animals, except that there remains the human face, like the monkey... and note that God for their sins strikes and chases them."

Duolsi Gioue contra gli dei di Licaone (Jove grieves against the gods of Lycaon)

"The council being gathered, the great thunderer [Jove] rose to his feet and said: 'Exalted gods, I was not so afflicted when each giant wanted to prey upon the sky and my seats, as I am at present for the many injuries that men in the world do to me, who are so contrary and so impious that I cannot tolerate their sins.'"

The Decision of Jove

"For this I am totally disposed, and I wish to annihilate the world-machine (annichilar la machina mondiale) and with water show all my pride to purge such iniquitous evil... since it does not avail me to be benign to the human generation, iniquitous by their own evil cause."

The Oath of Destruction

"By the infernal rivers I promise and swear to you that I have sought every remedy to not wish to come to this effect, but it behooves me to come to it by too much affliction... just as every wound cuts the infected limb when the medicines are tedious with fire, so that the healthy flesh is not corrupted by the putrid and guilty."

The Reaction of the Gods

"The gods, hearing the speech of Jove, being angry, doubted and all began to tremble, and they all confirmed his saying; like that of Julius Caesar, of whom at his death no one was so bold or so noble that they wished to say anything, only for fear of dying."

For the modern reader, these aren't just fables; they are a record of how the Original Order deals with those who attempt to bypass its boundaries.

Perhaps the most jarring revelation in the "Allegoria delle cose dette" is the fate of the Giants.

We are often told that the Giants were simply destroyed for their rebellion, but this text describes something far more specific and, in many ways, more terrifying.

It tells us that the blood of the rebels was “converte in ſimie”converted into monkeys.

The book explains that these are men who repute themselves to be gods and try to seize the sky, and as a result, they are demoted.

They are stripped of their human spirit but allowed to keep the human face.

It suggests a world where de-evolution is used as a tool of social and divine control.

It asks the modern reader a chilling question:

is our humanity a permanent state, or is it a status within the system that can be revoked if we become too presumptuous?

Then, we encounter a phrase that changes the entire context of Ovid’s world:

“Annichilar la machina mondiale”

Jove does not speak of "ending the world" in a spiritual sense.

He speaks of annihilating the world-machine.

This is a purely mechanical, structural term.

In 1533, the scholars who translated this knew that the Four Elements and the Five Zones we discussed earlier weren't just scenery, they were the gears and levers of a functioning apparatus.

When the inhabitants of the machine become putrid or infected, the Architect doesn't try to fix the people; he resets the machine.

The Flood isn't described as a tragedy, but as a surgical necessity.

The text compares it to cutting off an infected limb so that the rest of the flesh isn't corrupted.

It is the ultimate System Update through total deletion.

Finally, the book gives us a glimpse into the power structure that oversees this machine.

When Jove announces the destruction of the world, the other gods do not argue, they do not plead for humanity.

The text compares their silence to the Roman Senate at the death of Julius Caesar.

They stay silent out of a fear of dying.

Even the gods within the system are subject to the absolute power of the one who ordered the Chaos.

It shows us a hierarchy of absolute enforcement, where the Machine is more important than the lives within it.

For those of us reading these pages today, the message is clear:

the Modern Mirage we live in, with our borders, our technology, and our perceived freedom, is built on the ruins of a much older, much more rigid design.

We are told we are the pinnacle of progress, yet we are still subject to the same World-Machine described 500 years ago.

We are warned that ingenuity and presumption are the very things that lead to a reset.

This isn't just mythology.

It is a warning about the fragility of our position within an organised, intentional system that has been running long before we arrived, and has the capacity to annihilate and start again whenever the Master of the Machine deems it necessary.

And so, dear reader, as we draw to the close of this morning's journey through these fables, the air seems to settle with a different weight.

We are left with the realisation that the world, the one we navigate every day with such modern certainty, might actually be an ancient, intricate, and deeply intentional design.

It is a humbling thought, isn't it?

We are often told that the ancients were simple, that their fables were merely the frightened guesses of a people who didn't understand the stars or the soil.

But these pages suggest the opposite.

They speak of "La Machina Mondiale", a world-machine so precisely tuned that even the tilt of our heads and the warmth of our blood were factored into the original blueprint.

Perhaps the most profound mystery isn't what is hidden, but what is right in front of us.

We exist within layers of systems, physical, biological, and structural, that we simply cannot fully comprehend from our current vantage point.

Think of the Five Zones or the Division of the Winds we uncovered.

In 1533, these weren't just metaphors; they were the pillars of reality.

To us, they hint at a world far more organised than a collection of random events would ever allow.

It suggests there are boundaries we haven't tested and laws of equilibrium we are only just beginning to sense.

There is something deeply reflective in the idea that we were designed to "portaffe alto", to look up.

In a world of partitions, Iron Age complexities, and mechanical resets, we were given the unique capacity to witness the grandeur of the whole design.

Even if we currently live through a period of ingenuity that feels cold or disconnected, that original biological grace remains.

We are the part of the machine that was built to marvel at the machine.

As you step away from these images and back into the flow of your day, carry this thought with you:

the complexity of our world is not a burden, but an invitation.

If the True Architect of this world remains anonymous, perhaps it is because the name doesn't matter as much as the Order itself.

We may not understand every gear or every mutation yet, but recognising that we are part of a larger, intentional system changes how we walk through it.

It turns a simple walk into a journey through a masterpiece; it turns a quiet Sunday into a moment of connection with an ongoing, ancient project.

We are not lost in chaos.

We are exactly where we were designed to be, standing in the temperate zone, looking up at a sky that has been watched for millennia.

If these morning deep dives bring a little light to your weekend, please know that your presence here and your curiosity are the greatest rewards I could ask for.

There is absolutely no obligation to give, as I believe these discoveries belong to all of us who are willing to look.

However, if you feel moved to support the research, any small gesture of appreciation is always deeply felt.

It helps keep these late-night sessions fuelled and allows me to stay independent, spending more time in the stacks uncovering the truths hidden in these forgotten, dusty volumes.

There is truly no pressure, just my sincere gratitude.

Whether you choose to donate or simply carry these reflections into your day, I am just glad to have you along for the journey into the machine.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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