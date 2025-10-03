For centuries, the church held the world in its grasp. It crowned and dethroned kings, sanctioned wars, and decided what could and could not be known. It was the gatekeeper of knowledge, morality, and power.

Then came the rise of atheism. It promised liberation from superstition and dogma, a breaking of chains, a clearing of the fog. Yet instead of freedom, the altar was merely moved. The language changed, the symbols changed, but the structure remained. Science, cloaked in reason, became the new high priesthood.

Where religion once had sacred texts, science now has peer-reviewed journals. In the Middle Ages, to question scripture was heresy, punishable by exile, disgrace, or fire.

Today, to question mainstream science is to risk being branded a “conspiracy theorist” or a “denier,” punished not with the stake but with the ruin of careers and reputations. The mechanisms differ, but the outcome is the same: silence the heretic, protect the doctrine.

The cathedral has been replaced by the …