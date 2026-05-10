Alternative History

Alternative History

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Giles's avatar
Giles
2h

Great work! It's looking more likely from my research coupled with this discovery that the original medieval Stonemason could have descended from the early Roman dynasties that ended up in Han China (via the myth of Crassus' lost legions) where the original Chinese would have been based around Lanzhou, which is roughly in the right position for this Ta-Ta locale to now be sought out in the historical record.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3h

What fascinates me most in subjects like this is not only the historical question itself, but the deeper human feeling underneath it — the intuition that history may be larger, stranger, and more layered than the simplified versions we inherit.

Even when theories overreach, they often reveal a real hunger for meaning, continuity, and forgotten memory.

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