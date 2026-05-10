It has been a rather monumental morning, dear reader, as I’ve managed to do exactly what scholars and commentators assured me was impossible:

I found proof of Tartary in the Chinese historical record

I didn’t actually intend on writing today.

I’ve been relentless lately and I thought I was due a day off, but the revelation I’m about to present carries too much urgency to sit on.

I’ve found the document, historic, respected, and undeniable; that gives us the specific Chinese term for Tartary.

We now have the full set.

We have the historic European and Middle Eastern accounts, the Declassified files, the mentions in the Freemason magazines, and the letters from King Edward I to the Emperor of the Tartars.

Now, the final pillar has been placed:

Chinese evidence naming Tartary as a distinct place in their own language

Every angle I’ve been criticised from has now been covered with evidence.

As always, this addition to the archive comes with a receipt.

So, on this morning that feels like a genuine turning point for this history, let’s look at the word that has been scrubbed from the modern retellings of the East, and by extension, the world.

East Asian History Sourcebook 📜

I’ve spent the better part of the morning navigating the digital archives of Fordham University, and what I’ve pulled from the depths is going to change the way you look at the East, curious mind.

The source is the East Asian History Sourcebook, specifically a collection titled:

Chinese Accounts of Rome, Byzantium and the Middle East

While the document spans nearly two thousand years, covering everything from the Han Dynasty to the mid-17th century, it serves as a bridge between the great empires of the world.

But, dear reader, there is only one specific section we are interested in today.

To understand the weight of this evidence, you have to understand where it comes from.

These accounts are derived from the Jih-li, or the Daily Chronicles.

These were the court records of the Chinese dynasties, compiled by official historians to track every foreign nation the Court of Zhongguo [China] came into contact with.

These aren't just traveller’s tales or rumors; this is the official paperwork of an empire.

What makes this particular archive so vital is how it was structured.

The Chinese historians separated information regarding foreign nations into special geographical divisions.

They treated these records with a level of clinical detail that makes them nearly impossible to dismiss as mere folklore.

It is within these rigid, respected geographical divisions that we find the name they used for the land the West called Tartary.

So, let’s leave the introductory formalities behind and get to the heart of the matter.

We’re looking for a needle in a haystack of dynasties, and I’ve found the one that proves the world was once much larger, and much more connected, than we’ve been led to believe.

The foundational text for this discovery comes from the Wen-hsien-t'ung-k'ao, an exhaustive encyclopaedia of historical records compiled by the scholar Ma Tuan-lin in the late 13th century.

This isn't just a collection of stories; it is one of the most respected academic works in Chinese history.

Ma Tuan-lin was a master of the Daily Chronicles, and his work was designed to be a definitive institutional history of the world as the Chinese Court understood it.

Within chapter 330 of this massive record, we find the critical link.

As the text describes the regions of Fu-lin (the Byzantine/Eastern Roman world) and the surrounding territories, it explicitly outlines the geography of the East.

It states that starting from western Ta-shih (Arabia), you travel through Khoten and Hui-ho until you reach Ta-ta.

There it is, dear reader, plain as day:

Ta-ta

The translators and historians have acknowledged it in the brackets, Tartary.

The weight of this word cannot be overstated.

For a long time, critics have tried to dismiss Tartary as a linguistic error made by confused Europeans or a catch-all term used by mapmakers who didn't know any better.

But here, in the 13th-century records of the Chinese Court, we see a specific, distinct name for this land.

To the Chinese, Ta-ta was not a myth; it was a physical neighbor, a territory with a place in their official geographical divisions.

This revelation matters because it shatters the idea that Tartary was a localised Western misunderstanding.

When you have the King of England writing to their leaders, the Freemasons stating they want to overthrow them politically, and now the meticulous Chinese Imperial records naming them in their own tongue, you are no longer looking at a conspiracy.

You are looking at a consensus.

By identifying the Chinese name Ta-ta, we have been given a new key.

We now know exactly what to look for in the vast, untapped sea of Eastern manuscripts.

This document grounds the entire Tartarian narrative in a way that is historically undeniable.

It proves that while modern history books may have scrubbed the name from the map, the original architects of history, the ones who were actually there, never did.

The receipt is now on the table.

The Great Tartary of the European maps has found its twin in the Ta-ta of the Chinese chronicles.

The world was once a much different place, and the evidence is finally catching up to the truth.

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What you are looking at here, dear reader, is the original contents page from the Wen-hsien-t'ung-k'ao.

Including this isn't just for show; it’s about establishing the pedigree of the source.

This is the master index of a work that survived centuries because of its accuracy and its status as a pillar of Chinese scholarship.

My next task is to isolate the specific Chinese character used in this book for Tartary.

By stripping away the English translations and getting back to the original script, we can begin to cross-reference this empire across the entire timeline of Eastern records.

Having the actual glyph in hand changes the game for our research.

It allows us to dig into the Chinese archives with a level of precision that hasn't been possible before.

We are moving past the era where critics can claim we are just looking at confused Western maps.

We are going to use their own language to prove that this empire was a massive, undeniable reality that was documented by the most meticulous historians in the world.

The goal is to build a trail that is so deep and so well-supported by primary sources that the modern myth narrative simply ceases to function.

We’re just getting started.

And so, dear reader, we must reflect on what this now means for our search into this mysterious history.

For years, we have been told that the word Tartary was a ghost in the machine of history, a smudge on the lens of the Western mind, born from the ignorance of sailors and the lazy shortcuts of cartographers.

They wanted us to believe that this vast, sprawling empire was just a placeholder for a blank space they didn't understand.

But today, the map has changed.

By finding the name Ta-ta etched into the official, clinical, and ancient records of the Chinese Court, we have secured a pillar that no amount of academic dismissal can topple.

This is no longer a Western misunderstanding.

It is a global record.

When the East and the West use different tongues to speak the same truth, the truth ceases to be a theory and becomes a monument.

We have found another key, and with it, we unlock a door that has been bolted shut for generations.

The implications are staggering.

If Tartary existed with such prominence that it required its own geographical division in the Imperial records of China, then the vacuum we’ve been taught to see in Central and North Asia is a lie.

We are looking into a stolen inheritance, a history that was carefully dismantled and tucked away in the shadows while we were fed a narrative of primitive tribes and empty wastes.

The insights will only grow from here.

With the actual Chinese characters as our guide, we will peel back the layers of this tapestry of deceit.

Every name we uncover and every map we cross-reference is an act of reclamation.

They may have stolen the books, and they may have rewritten the maps, but they could not erase the footprints left in the archives of the world's oldest civilisations.

Through patience, diligence, and divine providence, we are piecing together a reality that was never meant for our eyes.

We will learn what they would not teach, and in doing so, we will do more than just find an empire, we will liberate the minds and souls of those currently wandering through a world of confusion.

To know your true history is to know your true self, and the truth is far more magnificent than the grey, shallow story they’ve given us.

We are no longer looking for a myth.

We are following a trail of breadcrumbs left by those who were actually there, and it is leading us home to a history that belongs to all of us.

The receipts are being gathered, the silence is being broken, and the light is finally beginning to hit the places they tried so hard to keep in the dark.

If you feel moved to support this work, please know that donations are never expected, but they are deeply appreciated.

Every contribution goes directly toward acquiring rare books, and gaining access to the restricted archives necessary to keep this search alive.

I do this because I have a burning desire to understand the world as it truly is, not as we’ve been told it was.

Thank you for standing with me as we dig for the truth, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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