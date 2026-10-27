Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

Indeed, there is nothing organic in any of these large scale movements. They are planned and orchestrated, and the "immigrants" managed once settled in. The moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are changing things up on Our planet - have been at this a very long time - to Their idea of what serves Them.

And, as always when such things come up... They can do this because: money. They can buy the things and the People to Their agendas.

If Humanity wants to rise above Their power to control and manipulate, We would best obsolete that tool. They know that free energy tech spells the end of accounting for Our energy added into a system, the end of money.

What If… We ALL Could Live Richly? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-if-we-all-could-live-richly

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