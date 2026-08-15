Today marks the 56th birthday of my father.

In honour of a man who revealed to me the very nature of life, let us consider the heart; not as flesh and blood alone, but as the place where we know ourselves, and where we discover what it truly means to be human.

We may linger for hours among the wisdom of the ages, but no words, however ancient or true, can reach a soul that is not yet ready to receive them.

In youth, my mind could vaguely grasp the significance of the events that shaped my life, but I was not yet capable of understanding the true depth of what I was being given.

There is one memory, sharp and painful, that has remained fixed within me since the day it unfolded.

Some ten years have passed since then.

My father and mother had gone their separate paths; she departed, and with her went my brother and sisters, leaving only silence behind.

Alcohol had loosened the lid on old wounds, and we fell into argument.

Young as I was, and carried away by my own anger and hurt, I did nothing to calm the storm.

The breaking point of the argument was marked by encountering my father’s tears.

I saw my father weep; it was the first time I had ever known him to show such emotion, and it changed everything.

He told me how he longed to match the years of my grandfather, who was alive at the time.

I suspect he knew the truth of his body; diabetic and drinking heavily.

His subconscious understood he may not make it through the next ten years, never mind reaching a full term.

In the immediacy of it, the pain of that meeting hid the true weight of what I had been shown.

I see it clearly now.

What dwelt in him was not his alone to carry; it waited, quiet and patient, for me to come of age.

You see, dear reader, the future writes itself in ink we cannot read until the page is turned.

Sometimes the darkest things are not enemies to be fled, but lessons waiting to be understood.

It may take you years to recognise the gift inside the wound, but it sits there.

I learned too that health is a virtue, and among the most sacred we are given.

His darkest days were not the cause of his struggles, but their cost.

The chains of his body became the chains of his peace, and he paid the price in suffering.

We may gather all manner of worldly treasure as we wander the earth, but none remain ours forever; time takes everything in the end.

We are but keepers for a season, entrusted with what will one day rest in the hands of another, and then another still.

The world may borrow and reclaim everything we hold; yet there is one thing that remains beyond its reach.

One thing alone is ours, from the first light to the final dark.

It is the body, the sacred vessel through which we touch existence; feeling its weight, tasting its sweetness, breathing in its essence.

Must we abandon it, betray it, for nothing more than brief, fading moments of hollow triumph?

You may dull the ache with what sits in a bottle, but it will never mend the crack in your heart.

True comfort lives not in what we take, but in what we give.

Kindness is the balm that soothes, and the work that makes us whole.

Do not rush to offer what you have not yet learned to give; the first act of grace is toward the one in the mirror.

Be kind to yourself, dear reader.

I am no stranger to the emptiness of a light purse; but measure not by what is missing, measure by what remains.

We often overlook what lies closest to us, yet shelter and food are not the bare minimum, they are the foundation upon which every other joy is built.

When you have known lack, you learn that giving does not require abundance.

In fact, it is often in our smallest offerings that we feel most connected to one another.

I have seen pride brought low, watching a man who once carried himself with such pride, collecting what we needed from the local food bank.

I saw the bags, given by hands I would never know, to feed a life I could not save, and I felt no shame; instead, something lifted in me.

We are not abandoned, there are souls upon this earth who still carry kindness as a duty, not a choice.

And so I vowed, to become one of them.

My pockets may not be full, but my life is, and that is the truer wealth.

There are those, dear reader, who are wealthy in coin but destitute in everything else.

They have everything except what matters.

Tell me, would you rather be poor in company or rich in silence?

We shall all face the same end; it is inevitable, but when you cross that final threshold, it will not be bundles of cash that guide you, it will be the weight of your choices.

Shall we carry the heavy burden of what we failed to see, or rest in the joy we were able to give?

And do not fear that your offering will disappear, dear reader, kindness given is kindness kept, by someone, somewhere.

The hand that empties the cup is the same hand that finds it full again.

Walk true, and the road will meet you halfway.

Life honours those who move through it with honest intentions.

Let us close this chapter not with words alone, but with a living illustration of what such gifts truly mean.

Two months ago, my father handed me three chilli plants, grown from seeds taken from plants he has cultivated for the past decade.

I have tended to them with great care since they came to me, and today, they have repaid that care with something unexpected; a gift for us both.

To comprehend the significance of such a present, you must remember today is my father’s birthday.

He nurtured them for a decade, saved their seeds, and passed them on.

Today, on his birthday, the first flower opened, almost like the plant knew, opening in gratitude for his devoted care.

And so, before we part, dear reader, remember something for me.

You may feel unseen and unheld, but something in this world looks after those who give generously and walk true.

When you look to the sky and see a star twinkle, know that it was meant for you.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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