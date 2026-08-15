Alternative History

Alternative History

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Colin Bea Ess's avatar
Colin Bea Ess
4h

Sincere thanks Jordan. I lost my father at age 53 when I was 16. Liver failure. I inadequately appreciated him while we were together and I sorely miss him. So this essay is, for me, a genuine print-out-and-keeper. "You may dull the ache with what sits in a bottle, but it will never mend the crack in your heart..." Truer words never been written.

Best to us all, Clark in Florida

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
5h

I just turned 53 in June, ya whelp! Whipper snapper!

😉

Internet. Runnin outta JUICE...

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