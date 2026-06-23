My work here, dear reader, as you likely already know, centres upon the historical record; concerning the truths and stories we were never allowed to know.

While that endeavour feels enduring and everlasting, there come moments when I choose to step aside from that well‑trodden path to offer instead words spoken straight from my heart.

There is a humility and deep peace in sharing the feelings that move within me, sensations that brush softly against my being and make the soul flutter like a butterfly’s wings, catching and rising with the wind rather than struggling against it.

Of late I have said farewell to many people I held close.

I have watched the darker currents of this world consume those I loved most dearly; yet I do not choose to dwell in anguish.

We may grieve what is lost, though it can be done with grace and happiness; love itself does not end when something passes from our vision.

My grandfather stood as a keystone within the arch of my life.

He laid the foundations and poured their substance deep and true, so that today I stand firmly upon them with every measure of pride I possess.

I miss him deeply; his eyes, his touch, his distinct and unmistakable presence, yet none of that is truly gone, dear reader.

Though his physical form no longer walks within this realm, his essence travels onward moving through the cosmos effortlessly, like a stone skimming across still water; light, unbroken and far‑reaching.

Our loved ones never truly perish, curious mind, for as long as you hold them within memory; they cannot die.

When I plant a seed into fertile soil, I remember exactly who first taught me how.

In this remembrance, the knowledge itself remains alive and continues to grow.

Perhaps then, curious mind, this is precisely what life itself is designed to be:

engaging thoughtfully with whatever circumstances are placed before you, while above all else giving to those who follow more than you yourself were ever given

My father through the years of my youth handed down gifts that no coin could ever measure.

He gave me a trade, a craft and the knowledge to build a worthy life entirely from my own hands.

He chose to give more than he had himself received, just as his father before him had faithfully done for him.

It stands as one of the clearest proofs we hold regarding the true human condition:

there exists within us a divine impulse written deep into creation itself, the simple but powerful urge to increase whatever we choose to pass along

I count myself truly fortunate indeed to have been raised among such strong men, men who understood perfectly well what it means to stand firm and true.

My grandfather’s word was absolute.

His handshake firm, deliberate and binding while every thought or choice he made was guided always by pure intention.

These are virtues which, in these changing times, seem to have slipped quietly from common view, yet they remain the pillars that hold my heart upright, and will stand strong until it’s very last beat.

I do not fear death nor whatever lies beyond it because I hold a settled certainty.

The existence we know is but one small segment woven within a far greater tapestry.

Think of it simply and clearly, dear reader.

Our life here is a single chapter, rich in its own sections and moments though nowhere near the full volume.

And so as we draw close to the end of this introduction we arrive naturally at the true reason for these reflections.

The book to follow, dear reader, was first suggested to me in the months before my grandfather passed away.

It came from a dear friend of mine, a friend I met right here, within this very circle of readers and writers.

I shall not write your name, brother, but if you happen to read these lines; thank you.

You handed me something utterly priceless exactly at the moment when my heart stood most raw.

At the time, I didn’t know how important those pages would come to be, but I trusted you fully friend, I sought it out and read it exactly as you advised me.

So this morning, dear reader, let us set aside for a while the careful work of decoding history, and pause those fleeting hours to attempt something far more difficult and perhaps far more necessary.

We aim, together, to decode those hidden, and quiet parts of ourselves this morning.

Those places you speak of to no one, and the truths kept locked away within the deepest compartments of your mind.

Now we open, together, the pages of The Prophet; a work that speaks to my soul differently every time I feel compelled to return to it.

Words from one of the wisest souls I’ve encountered:

Khalil Gibran

The Prophet 📖

We begin with marriage, dear reader; the union of two souls within a vast and complex universe.

Gibran tells us we were born together; You might take this in a literal sense, yet I understand it in a different light entirely.

When I first met Natasha, my partner and my love, I was still very much a child.

I knew nothing yet of the depth and passion I was truly capable of expressing.

The version of me that existed before passed away gently within her arms.

I was born anew, rising as a man who finally understood exactly what it means to love with a heart kept pure.

So it is true that we were not born together into this world; yet in the truer sense, we were born together.

We rose again side‑by‑side, shaped and remade within one shared expression of compassion without end.

There must always be spaces within our loving; room enough for both to grow.

You cannot reasonably expect a flower to open fully if you hover too closely, crowding it or standing over it with expectation.

A flower blooms best when you simply let it be; alone in the light and warmth.

When it is ready to reveal its colours, it will do so naturally, in its own time and at its own pace.

Love works exactly the same way.

It begins as a seed we place carefully within the earth, we tend the soil with a light touch and deep affection.

In time it takes root and rises upward; just as our own hearts turn steadily toward what gives them life.

Where the sun feeds every living thing, so too does our partner feed the very essence of who we are.

Natasha is like a fountain that never runs dry.

She fills my cup abundantly, yet never once draws even a single drop back for herself.

And I, walking the same path of the heart, pour myself toward her like a broad river flowing steadily out into the great deep; giving freely, and keeping nothing back.

It is this constant movement, this filling and flowing, that nourishes the spirit of love.

But the moment you begin to take more than you are ready to give, or grasp more than the vessel can hold; everything overflows.

No cup was ever made to contain too much water all at once.

You cannot command or control love; no more than you can command or control the waves of the sea.

They move by laws older than we know; unpredictable, unbound, and sometimes powerful enough to destroy.

Swimming in waters that run deep or rough teaches you caution.

Standing too close, pressing too tight, or refusing distance works exactly the same way; it can drag you both under what once held you up.

Narrow vision and possession are traps not limited to material things alone.

When one demands the act of loving without respecting the quiet boundaries belonging to the beloved, the very gift itself is withdrawn.

What once seemed built to last forever slowly dissolves; leaving behind only an ache that no thought or spoken word can ever mend.

Now, curious mind, we come to Gibran’s words on children; and what a profound message they hold.

We are told:

our children are not truly ours

We act only as conduits connected to the divine; our bodies vessels for life’s own longing to enter this world.

When I was young, my father laid before me opportunities and prospects; yet he never forced me into a pre‑cut shape.

Choice was always mine to make.

He never tried to remould me into a copy of himself; neither did my mother, instead, they stood simply as teachers, offering what they knew, but never pressing their beliefs upon me.

My mother is a woman of remarkable strength and character.

Living with disability brought on by osteoporosis, it has never diminished her standing or spirit, and within that strength lives deep compassion.

God plays no part in her life; she does not believe in the hand of the Almighty, yet she never once imposed that view upon me.

She never asked me to choose between her truth and mine.

She simply let me be; holding back personal opinion, so that I might discover and learn entirely on my own terms.

I understood only recently:

this way of living is a perfect reflection of what Gibran writes here

It was as if my parents knew, instinctively, that I was not placed here to be shaped and moulded by them, but guided gently onto a path that belonged to me alone.

Not through command or restraint, but through care and quiet example, they became my guides through life.

When I grew older and began working alongside him in his garage, my father said plainly:

Son, you don’t need to stay here,

you are free to go wherever you please, and do whatever calls to you.

But I did not crave the wider world, nor riches or power.

My only true desire was simple:

to grow into a man as firm and upright as he had been

Today, he battles alcoholism; a heavy curse he strives daily to cast off.

There are things carried deep inside him, secrets or wounds he will not speak aloud, yet even so, he never directed or pressured me toward any choice I did not wish to make.

There are personal chapters I have kept until now, some I will share openly, curious mind, so you may see clearly the ground upon which this version of me was built.

My father also lives with diabetes; combined with his drinking, it is a difficult and dangerous burden.

I have come home many nights to find him unconscious upon the floor.

Always there beside him lay our dog, eyes heavy with a sorrow you could almost read.

No son wishes to see his father reduced to such a state, nor to sit through minutes that stretch into hours; waiting and watching, powerless, until help arrives.

Those moments hardened something within me, but never closed my heart.

Far from switching off feeling, I loved him all the more, because I knew everything he had given.

He gave me no rigid form to fit inside, no trade forced upon me.

Through good years and hard ones, he gave something far greater:

Understanding

My father is not a bad man, nowhere near it, he is simply a man whose heart broke long ago, and because of the way older generations were taught to carry pain, the words that might mend it never leave his mouth.

To speak of hurt or feeling is too easily mistaken for weakness, even though I have learned:

the strongest men I know are never afraid to speak

Gibran reminds us further:

we may house only the bodies of our children, never their souls

We can offer shelter and bread, but we must never capture their spirits or bend them to our own design.

Our children belong first to creation itself; their path is already traced and gifted from above.

We do not create life, we are only the passage through which life brings its most beautiful work into being.

And there is more on the next page:

Gibran writes that as much as the archer rejoices when the arrow flies true and straight, he values equally the strength and steadiness of the bow

That is the role of the parent; stable, rooted, and true, helping guide a child safely through the fire and testing of existence, yet never fastening a chain around their feet.

And now, dear reader, we will end on perhaps the most profound and moving section in the whole book:

Joy and Sorrow

We are told, quite clearly, that what once broke us is the very thing that lifts us.

You may struggle to see what this means, curious mind, so let me share some of my own tales, to help paint a picture you may understand.

My partner; the lady who possesses an unbounded love for me, does not always dwell in peace and stillness.

For every relationship meets with rough ground.

Yet this is never meant to break the bond; quite the opposite.

It is through life’s hardships that we are given a renewed view of the world; and in turn, of ourselves.

In times of ease, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude, but when the season of renewal arrives, born of misunderstanding or argument, that which once filled me with delight now weighs heavy with anxiety, concern and worry.

The very woman who brings me such riches and abundant life is also the one with the power to unsettle it just as deeply.

Money can give you freedom and that lightness you crave, while you hold it; but what happens inside you when it is gone?

Worry sets in; fear rises.

Will the bills be met?

It follows the same truth:

whatever once lifted you up is also capable of bringing you low, yet this is no flaw in how life is made

If everything remained good, nothing would truly be good, for there would be no measure, no contrast to understand the difference.

To know kindness and compassion is to hold one side of the coin; to receive anguish and pain is to know the other.

They work in constant partnership, just as the sun warms the flower and rain cools and feeds it.

Opposites they may be; yet both are required for growth.

And we are built exactly the same way, dear reader.

We ride within one chariot, passing through harsh ravines and beautiful valleys alike.

We find ourselves afraid one moment, and hopeful the next, yet the chariot does not break simply because the road grows rough.

It absorbs every jolt and carries onward.

This is the human spirit in its essence:

the working of a soul that knows it must experience the full measure, all that is good, and all that is hard, to remain balanced and whole

For myself, I choose to stand in stillness and peace, but that does not mean I can set aside the weight of feeling, only that it gives me the strength to see meaning within it.

Life may appear unfair, but ask yourself honestly, dear reader:

Has your struggle shaped you?

Have you emerged stronger in soul, or deeper in character, precisely because of the trials you walked through?

Looking back:

what seemed in earlier years like a terrible hand dealt to me, was nothing of the sort

I had simply not yet learned how to play it, today I see clearly, it was never a bad hand at all.

A father living with alcoholism; a mother living with disability, these were never disadvantages to resent.

They were lessons in plain sight; teaching me that not every person begins life with the same ease or ability.

They have solidified within me a clear sense of moral measure.

Even while my father battles the bottle, his sober mind speaks of a wisdom and grace that simply cannot be learned inside a sheltered, easy existence.

And my mother, limited to walking no more than twenty‑five metres without help, showed me another truth; the body may be restricted, but the mind and spirit remain entirely free.

This may seem a small detour, yet it opens another window into the man writing these words for you.

Confined mostly to home, and often held fast by pain or immobility, she never retreated into pity or fear; instead, she sat hour after hour knitting garments for premature babies.

She asked for no payment, no thanks, no return favour.

She chose to spend the very hours that hurt her most, creating something beautiful and needed.

That memory stands before me now as one of the purest and most beautiful things I have ever known.

She could easily have chosen other paths, and none would have held the same greatness.

Though placed at a disadvantage compared to almost everyone around her, she still gave more than most people ever manage.

She poured out her time, her care, and what little means she had; freely, and never weighed down by the burden of her own condition.

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And so, dear reader, a different lesson this morning but perhaps one of the most important ones of all.

To strip away the chronicle of the past is to finally confront the silence of the present, where the true architecture of our being is laid bare.

We spend so much of our existence reading the lines left by others, charting the rise and fall of empires, yet we rarely pause to turn the lamp inward upon the fragile, exquisite ruins of our own hearts.

It is a terrifying and beautiful task, to look at the scars we carry and recognise them not as evidence of our defeat, but as the very geometry of our growth.

When we hold our grief and our joy in the same trembling hand, we are not just feeling; we are reconciling the paradox of our existence.

You have seen the strength it takes to stand amidst the wreckage of a loved one's struggles, or to watch the sunset on a life that once anchored your own, and you have learned that the ache is only the shadow cast by a profound light.

We are the vessels of all that we have been taught, all that we have witnessed, and all that we have endured.

There is no separation between the student of history and the student of the soul; both require the courage to document what is true, even, and especially; when that truth asks us to be vulnerable.

We often imagine that clarity is a destination we reach after navigating the labyrinth of external facts, yet here, in the quiet, we discover that clarity is the starting point.

It is the steady, unflinching realisation that our lives are woven from the same thread as the stories we study.

Just as the documents from centuries past survive because they hold a kernel of an undeniable reality, the lessons we internalise from the lives of our parents and those we love become the bedrock upon which our own wisdom is constructed.

Do not mistake the quiet moments for inactivity; they are the incubation chambers of the spirit, where the lessons of the past are distilled into the strength of the future.

Carry this reflection with you, not as a weight, but as the steadying stone that allows you to walk through the fire of your own days.

The chapters we write are not finished by the ink we spill, but by the compassion we choose to leave behind in the margins.

You are the architect of your own character, and in every choice to remain kind, to remain observant, and to remain whole, you are doing the work of a lifetime.

May you find, in the quiet, that you have been enough all along, that the path you have walked was never a random wandering, but a purposeful ascent, leading you home to yourself.

The world will always clamour for your attention, demanding you justify your position, yet the most radical thing you can do is simply exist in the light of your own truth, knowing that the work you do, and the love you give, is its own final and perfect evidence.

None of what I share here demands payment or contribution of any kind.

Your presence, your attention and the fact that you walk this line of thinking alongside me is worth far more than anything money could buy.

Where some among you do choose to send support however, every part of it is kept separate and accounted for plainly.

Those funds do not vanish into general use.

They serve one purpose only:

to seek out what is hard to find, to acquire texts, secure copies from archives and build the collection that feeds this work

This very edition of The Prophet, the one suggested long ago and held close through everything since; was purchased entirely from what you had given before.

Thank you, dear reader, for always being here.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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