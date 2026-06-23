Alternative History

Alternative History

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Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
7h

❤️

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卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
5h

You have awakened in me a realization and answered a question that had never occurred to me to ask myself until now....

The sound advise and freedom to emerge...

Somehow I'm experiencing a renewed and far more profound understanding of their outlook and ideals.

All i know is that any decency within in these degenerative times came from the heart and soul my dear grandmother and mother possessed, im fine with that.

This is the bit when im ment to say something positive..

So rather than come out with something that tomorrow's rain would surely wash away...

Mum would say onwards and upwards....

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