This weekend, the historical record has been less of a study and more of an obsession.

As this marks my fourth article in thirty-six hours, you have likely noticed, dear reader.

The pull of this subject is difficult to deny when you confront the sheer volume of literature dedicated to Tartaria.

These aren't just passing mentions; they are entire libraries that testify to a history we are told doesn't exist.

My recent work has centered on a 17th-century text.

While it provided a rare glimpse into a hidden world, it was written during Tartaria’s twilight, as its power was already being incrementally dismantled.

To see the machinery before the erosion, we have to look a century deeper.

We are turning to 1537.

This is the era of the first fractures, the moment the destruction of the empire truly began.

The work is extensive, so tonight is an invitation to scan the horizon.

We will discuss the table of contents this evening, tracing the skeleton of a world that was still breathing when these words were inked.

There is also a curious poem at the very beginning of the publication, a bit of rhythmic haunting we will familiarise ourselves with shortly.

Consider this the inventory.

Tomorrow, the deep dive begins.

A Delightful Work 📖

To understand the shift from an empire that spanned the known world to a history scrubbed into silence, we have to look at the documents that predate the redaction.

The book in question is titled:

Opera dilettevole da intendere

or in English:

A delightful work to understand

It was published in Venice in 1537 by Giovanni Antonio de Nicolini da Sabio.

Although the printing date aligns with the era of sanitisation I mentioned, the text itself reaches back much further, offering a direct window into the 13th century before the narrative was scrubbed.

This isn't a collection of travellers tall tales.

It is a compilation of intelligence reports from two high-level diplomatic missions sent by Pope Innocent IV directly into the heart of Tartaria, referred to in the text as the Province of Scythia.

The primary contributors were the Franciscan friar Giovanni da Pian del Carpine, among the first Europeans to enter the court of the Great Khan, and Simon of Saint-Quentin, a Dominican who led a parallel legation.

These men were ambassadors, not tourists; they were dispatched to observe the military strength, administrative hierarchy, and social protocols of a power that was then redefined as a threat to the borders of Europe.

The significance of this edition lies in its timing.

This was a moment when these Latin diplomatic reports were being vulgarised, translated into the common Italian tongue for a wider audience.

In 1537, the printing press was beginning to standardise history, and the narrative of the East was being rewritten to suit the emerging colonial powers of the West.

By publishing these accounts, the printer preserved a version of the world that was about to be erased.

It details military logistics, the precise way the empire governed its vast territories, and the geography of cities and provinces that would later be wiped from the maps or renamed beyond recognition.

As mentioned, the book opens with a curious, rhythmic poem.

In an era where information was often hidden in plain sight, these verses served as both an introduction and a warning.

It speaks of Alpine minds in small bodies and the instinct of the people, a cryptic preamble to a text that functioned as a manual for understanding a rival superpower.

This book is a blueprint.

It represents the raw data of Tartaria before it was polished into the myth of a primitive horde.

Translation:

“Nature pushes every mortal wit

To seek, investigate, and discourse on art,

The instinct of the peoples, the beautiful design.

The sea is plowed with masts and rigging,

Great Asia, Africa, and Europe:

Everyone delights in seeing accurate maps.

Here are winding rivers, here a limping valley,

Here stay the Armenians: here stay the Africans:

Here evil Egypt joins with Libya:

And then the Ethiopians, black men.

They live in the great sands, like serpents;

Prudence and kindness are such countenances:

To know: therefore do not regard hardships.

That which searches the habitable pole

One sees in small bodies, alpine minds.

One sees Boreas, where it swells its neck:

Where the summer thunders more than the winter.

Portable houses that which Marco Polo

And John of Villa somewhat clarify for you.

I speak of Tartaria, I believe that at the name

It begins to tickle your good mind.

Mind wandering to read these heights:

Do not suspect fables or stories.

Those who have written gathered the fruits

Content to obey your words

Roman Pontiff: unique Church.

But why more law, you want to read those:

Take them, for you will see rhyme laid out.

You will hear things that will not be credible:

Credible they will be, once the cause

Is understood, and how the fact was chosen.

Finis.”

This poem acts as a gatekeeper to the intelligence contained within the book, functioning less as a decorative verse and more as a declaration of intent.

It opens by framing the human drive to investigate and discourse as a natural instinct, a literal push to map the beautiful design of the world.

By focusing on accurate maps, winding rivers, and limping valleys, the author immediately anchors the work in a physical, geographical reality.

The text then shifts into a survey of nations; Armenians, Africans, and Evil Egypt joined with Libya.

This characterisation of Egypt is a sharp reminder of the era's theological and political biases, marking it as a territory of ancient, perhaps corrupted power, in contrast to the prudence and kindness the poet attributes to other distant peoples.

When the poem finally speaks the name Tartaria, it describes the word as something that tickles the mind.

This is a direct acknowledgement of the magnetism and mystery the empire held for the 16th-century reader; a name that was already becoming a focal point for European obsession.

Most importantly, the poem issues a stern warning against skepticism.

It explicitly commands the reader:

do not suspect fables or stories

In an age where distant lands were often populated with monsters in the public imagination, the author is vouching for the hard, documented truth of these reports.

He notes that while the things described may seem not credible, they will become credible once the cause is understood.

The specific mention of portable houses, the yurts of the Tartar people, and the references to Marco Polo and John of Villa (Giovanni da Pian del Carpine) serve to ground the work in a legacy of high-level diplomatic reconnaissance.

The poem concludes by deferring to the Roman Pontiff and the Unique Church, a reminder that this information was originally collected as state-level intelligence.

It is an invitation to look at the raw facts of an empire before they were sanitised into the myth-making that eventually replaced them.

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Translation:

“Table of the Present Work

Cap. i. Of the Site and quality of the country of Tartary

Cap. ii. Of the form, dress, and way of living of them

Cap. iii. Of their customs

Cap. iiii. Of their law and practice

Cap. v. Of the superstitious traditions that they or their elders have made

Cap. vi. Of the beginning of the Empire, or principality of the Tartars

Cap. vii. Of the mutual victory of Tartary and Kithai (Cathay)

Cap. viii. Of the battle they fought in Greater and Lesser India

Cap. ix. How they were driven away by the Canine men and surpassed the Thabethini (Tibetans)

Cap. x. How they were driven from the Caspian mountains by certain men who live underground

Cap. xi. Of the statutes of Chingiscam (Genghis Khan), and his death with the number of his sons and Barons

Cap. xii. Of the power which the Emperor and princes have

Cap. xiii. Of the Election of the Emperor Octoday (Ögedei), and the legation of Prince Baty (Batu)

Cap. xiiii. Of the legation of Cirpodan (Carpini)

Cap. xv. In what manner the Tartars conduct themselves in battles

Cap. xvi. In what manner one can resist them

Cap. xvii. Of the Journey of Friar John the Minorite (Carpini) as far as the first Custody of Tartary

Cap. xviii. How and in what manner they were first received by the Tartars

Cap. xix. In what manner they were received by Corenza

Cap. xx. In what manner they were received by the great Prince Baty

Cap. xxi. How, having departed from Baty, they passed through the country of the Comani and Changiti

Cap. xxii. How they came to the first Court of the future Emperor

Cap. xxiii. How they arrived at Cuyne (Güyük), who was to be Emperor.

Cap. xxiii. (Repeated) Of the Exaltation of Raconadio in Solda of the Turks

Cap. xxv. Of the fury of Lossyr the Tyrant

Cap. xxvi. Of the Confirmation of peace between the Turks and Tartars

Cap. (unnumbered). How the King of Armenia is subject to the Tartars.”

These pages are more than a list of chapters; they are a map of a world that was systematically overwritten.

When we look at these headings, we aren't just looking at history, we are looking at the raw files before they were processed into the sanitised versions we find in modern textbooks.

The most striking contradiction lies in the sheer administrative and military detail.

Modern history often frames the expansion of this period as a chaotic horde of nomadic tribes.

Yet, Chapters XII and XIII discuss the formal Power of the Emperor and the Election of Octoday (Ögedei Khan).

This implies a sophisticated, constitutional transition of power; a far cry from the narrative of a lawless, wandering force.

We also see the intersection of the mythical and the historical in Chapters IX and X, which mention Canine men and people living underground in the Caspian mountains.

While modern historians dismiss these as medieval superstitions or misinterpretations of different cultures, these accounts are placed alongside chapters on Genghis Khan's statutes (Chapter XI) and military logistics (Chapter XV).

The text treats the geography of underground dwellers with the same journalistic weight as it treats the death of an Emperor.

This suggests that the monsters of the ancient world might have been actual civilisations or technologies that didn't fit the post-16th-century narrative and were thus reclassified as fables.

The Greater and Lesser India mentioned in Chapter VIII also presents a major geographical contradiction.

Modern history has very narrow, rigid definitions of where these territories were.

However, in the context of Tartaria, the borders of India often stretched far into what we now call Central Asia and even the Americas on some older maps.

By reconciling these chapters, we see that the conquests recorded here don't always align with the maps we are given today.

Perhaps the most vital sections are Chapters XV and XVI: In what manner the Tartari conduct themselves in battles and In what manner one can resist them.

This is pure military intelligence.

It shows that Tartaria was not just a distant land, but a peer competitor to the West, a superpower that required a manual on resistance.

Today, we are taught that the Mongol Empire simply fractured and faded into the background of local histories (Russian, Chinese, Persian).

But this text shows a unified, singular entity, Tartaria, that was so pervasive it required the Pope to send ambassadors across the world just to understand its Statutes and Customs.

The contradiction is clear:

history says they were a temporary disruption; this book shows they were the global standard

Translation:

“Cap. xxvij. Of other things that happened in that Realm

Cap. xxviij. How and in what manner Cuyne received the Friars

Cap. xxix. How he was exalted in the Empire

Capitolo. xxx. Of the Solemnity performed when he was placed on the Throne

Cap. xxxi. Of the age, customs, and seal of the Emperor of the Tartars

Cap. xxxij. Of his Names, Princes, and Armies

Cap. xxxiij. How and in what manner the Friars were received by the Emperor

Capitolo. xxxiiij. Of the place where the Mother and the Son took leave, and of the death of Ieroflao Prince of Russia

Capitolo. xxxv. How having finally gone to the Emperor they gave, and received letters

Cap. xxxvi. How they were dismissed

Cap. xxxvij. How they returned from the journey

Cap. xxxviij. How the Friars were received by Baiothnoy Prince of the Tartars

Cap. xxxix. How the Tartars asked for gifts, and of the arrival of the French

Capitolo. xl. How the Friars did not want to adore Baiothnoi

Capitolo. xli. How the Friars exhorted the Tartars to become Christians

Cap. xlij. Of the Plot made to kill the Friars

Cap. xliij. How and in what manner they made them adore among their altercation

Cap. xliiij. How they did not want to go to the Chaam

Cap. xlv. How they had the letters of the Pope translated into the Tartar language

Cap. xlvi. How the Tartars with mocks and deceptions made the Friars stay a long time with them

Cap. xlvij. How they made them wait for Augustha

Capitolo. xlviiij. How after the arrival of Augustha they departed

Cap. xlix. Of the letter that was sent to the Pope

Cap. L. Of the letters of the Emperor sent to the same Prince

FINIS.”

The last pages of these contents move from the grand logistics of the empire to the intimate, high-stakes friction of a diplomatic encounter.

It reveals a Tartaria that was not just a military force, but a legal and bureaucratic equal to the Vatican, capable of playing a sophisticated game of psychological and political chess.

A major contradiction with modern history appears in Cap. xxix and xxx, detailing the Exaltation and the Solemnity of the Emperor's coronation.

Modern textbooks often portray the transition of power in the Mongol East as a series of violent, primitive successions.

This text describes a formalised, ritualistic, and highly solemn state ceremony.

It suggests a level of institutional stability and grandeur that matches, or perhaps exceeds, the royal courts of 16th-century Europe.

We also see a direct challenge to the narrative of the Russian Yoke in Cap. xxxiiij, which mentions the death of Ieroflao Prince of Russia (Yaroslav II).

While modern history frames Russia as a simple, oppressed vassal during this time, the text places the Russian Prince’s death and his family's affairs directly within the administrative reach of the Tartar Emperor.

It shows a deeply integrated political landscape where Russian royalty were active participants in the Tartarian court system, rather than just victims of a distant horde.

The most revealing tension is found in Cap. xl through xliij, where the Friars refuse to adore (bow to or worship) the Tartar Prince Baiothnoi.

This altercation and the subsequent Plot made to kill the Friars highlight a clash of two absolute worldviews.

Modern history tends to downplay the religious and philosophical sophistication of Tartaria, often labelling them as pagans or shamanists.

Yet, the text shows an empire that demanded a specific form of recognition, one that the Pope's ambassadors found threatening enough to risk their lives.

Furthermore, Cap. xlv shows the Tartars forcing the translation of the Pope’s letters into the Tartar language.

This is a significant detail; it confirms a standardised, official state language used for international diplomacy.

It contradicts the idea of a collection of disparate tribes and points toward a unified literate culture with its own formal chancellery.

Finally, Cap. xlix and L conclude with the exchange of letters between the Emperor and the Pope.

This was an exchange between two Princes of equal standing.

The fact that the Tartar Emperor sent his own letters back to the Pope shows that Tartaria viewed itself as the center of the world, not a peripheral threat.

These chapters show us a history where the East was not a vacuum waiting to be civilised by the West.

It was a mirror.

By the time this book was printed in 1537, the process of shattering that mirror had begun.

The fables and mocks mentioned in Cap. xlvi weren't just Tartar tactics; they became the very way Western history would eventually choose to remember Tartaria itself; as a deceptive, vanishing story rather than a documented global power.

And so, dear reader, after a relatively short piece this evening, we draw to our final thoughts.

I wanted to share these chapters with you first, before we begin the deep dive into the book tomorrow.

Providing this overview is a necessary grounding; it allows us to see the skeleton of the empire before we examine the muscle and the memory.

What these chapters show us, in the broader context of our investigation, is a map of a world that was systematically dismantled and then rewritten.

These aren't just titles; they are the architectural plans of a global power that operated with its own unique statutes, sovereign elections, and high-level diplomatic protocols.

By seeing the Table of the Present Work, we see a history that refuses to fit into the small, primitive boxes built for it by modern historians.

The contradictions we've identified, the formal coronations, the literacy of the Tartar chancellery, and the sophisticated military resistance manuals, serve as a reminder that we are not looking at a horde.

We are looking at a peer to the West that has been reinterpreted into a series of disconnected stories to ensure its total eradication from our collective memory.

Tomorrow, we move past the chapters and into the evidence itself.

If you value the time and research that goes into finding these primary sources, there are ways to support the continuation of this work for those who have asked.

That said, I want to be clear that this is never a requirement.

The primary goal is the restoration of this history and ensuring these documents are seen by those who are looking for them.

Whether you choose to support the work or simply continue reading and engaging with the evidence, your presence here is what matters most.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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