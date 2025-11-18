Throughout my life, I have always felt different.

Not in a grand, chosen way, and not in a broken one either, but different in the sense that emotion was never abstract to me.

I feel it as a physical thing.

I can walk into a room and feel its temperature change, not by degrees, but by atmosphere.

I can sense the subtle tremor in someone’s voice, or the quiet shift in their eyes.

For years, I thought this sensitivity was a flaw.

I assumed I was simply “too emotional,” and as a teenager I did the worst thing someone like me could do:

I tried to silence the feeling.

Hard drugs became the buffer between me and the world, until the buffer became a cage.

Years passed, the spiral tightened, and slowly, almost without noticing, I became a shell of the person I once imagined I might be.

Eventually everything collapsed.

My business was gone, my friendships had dissolved, and the cracks I tried to hide were no longer cracks, they were fault lines.

So I made a vow, and I reached out for help.

Year one was spe…