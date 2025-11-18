Real Monsters in Tartaria
A Rare Look into an Enigmatic Empire.
Throughout my life, I have always felt different.
Not in a grand, chosen way, and not in a broken one either, but different in the sense that emotion was never abstract to me.
I feel it as a physical thing.
I can walk into a room and feel its temperature change, not by degrees, but by atmosphere.
I can sense the subtle tremor in someone’s voice, or the quiet shift in their eyes.
For years, I thought this sensitivity was a flaw.
I assumed I was simply “too emotional,” and as a teenager I did the worst thing someone like me could do:
I tried to silence the feeling.
Hard drugs became the buffer between me and the world, until the buffer became a cage.
Years passed, the spiral tightened, and slowly, almost without noticing, I became a shell of the person I once imagined I might be.
Eventually everything collapsed.
My business was gone, my friendships had dissolved, and the cracks I tried to hide were no longer cracks, they were fault lines.
So I made a vow, and I reached out for help.
Year one was spe…