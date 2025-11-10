Monday, the start of the cycle once again.

Life is mysterious and unpredictable, yet somehow, I can already predict the next four days of most people’s existence with almost painful accuracy.

From the age of 2 we are placed into a nursery, then primary school, then secondary, then college and finally, university. (I speak from an English perspective.)

We call this “education”… and once it is complete, we are then expected to find a job, and work until we no longer can.

I find this peculiar.

What a strange use of the limited time we have been given on this earth.

This system leaves the average person with very little free time.

Very little time to question, very little time to learn, and crucially, very little time to truly understand.

In the thin margins of time that modern life leaves us, I choose to study obscure and forgotten histories, landscapes the curriculum never wanted us exploring, Tartaria being one example.

And this leads to a deeply uncomfortable question:

Is what we are taught in …