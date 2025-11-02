Sunday, again.

It was only last week I wrote the same words, and it’ll only be next week when they come again.

Clarity has a strange way of bewildering me.

I see things more clearly now, yet I feel more lost than ever, as though vision itself has turned against me.

I find myself depressed at the thought of repetition.

The days blur together:

Monday to Friday, the same ritual of work, the same quiet countdown toward two borrowed days of peace.

Then the cycle begins again.

It is, for now, the life I live.

No matter how I dress it with ambition or distraction, the pattern remains.

And yet… if I am ever to break away from the system, it will not be through my will alone.

God will open that path, as He already has by granting me the ability to see the pattern, to understand the depth of it.

And that, dear reader, is no small mercy:

It is a priceless gift, one you and I both share.

And in using our gift, pairing it with the tools at our disposal, we are able to notice things others overlook.

Contradiction…