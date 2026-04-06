Alternative History

Alternative History

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Mr. H.'s avatar
Mr. H.
2h

And that, basically, is the playbook for how it is done.

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alexsyd
3h

Before you get all excited by Muslims dominating Europeans you might want to study what they produced in India.

India was invaded by Muslims in the 10th and 11th centuries. They tried to suppress Hinduism, which had allowed both Christians and Jews to live in peace since the 1st century. Their rulers were intermittently brutish, repressive or benignly corrupt. They brought nothing culturally valuable to India as far as I can tell other than a few Masjids (mosques) and tombs like the Taj Mahal and some poems, but destroyed many more indigenous works of art as being offensive to Allah. Aurangzeb, in particular, was especially brutal; while his father, Akbar was tolerant towards Hindus.

The British easily defeated a chaotic collection of rajputs, some Muslim some Hindu, that could be played against one another, populated by helots unwilling to fight.

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