If you have been following along recently, curious mind, you’ll know I have taken a serious interest in Tartaria again.

It is a return to the origin of my modern curiosity; the place where it all began.

It’s curious, really.

I spent the better part of a year immersed in this topic, only to find myself drawn down different routes, led toward wildly unexpected destinations.

Yet, as if by some magnetic law, all roads seem to lead back here.

It feels as though there is something monumental still left without its due acknowledgment.

I had intended to write to you this morning about a 16th-century Italian text, dear reader, regarding the history of the Tartarian empire.

But, by the providence of the Holy One, a CIA document found its way onto my screen instead.

It is a file I have never seen before, and the weight it holds is incredible.

It doesn't offer an argument; it offers a briefing.

The contents are stated with a haunting detachment, not as a theory to be debated, but as a truth to be understood.

The fact that this was once classified only adds to the gravity of what is written.

The deeper we go, the heavier it weighs; yet the treasure gets richer with every metre.

Without further ado, as there is more than one document I intend to share, let us proceed with the words of the Central Intelligence Agency.

CIA - RDP78 - 03362 📁

The document in question:

CIA-RDP78-03362A000500160003-4

is a declassified training lecture titled Introduction to the USSR.

Originally delivered in the early 1950s, this was a confidential internal briefing for intelligence officers.

It was never intended to be a public history lesson; it was a guide for agents on how to navigate the Russian Riddle by understanding the mechanics of its power.

On these first few pages, the Agency effectively admits that the foundation of the Soviet Union is rooted in a reality that has been scrubbed from modern public consciousness.

They describe the territory not as a naturally formed nation, but as a vast stretch of inhospitable country spanning the contiguous continent of Asia all the way to the Pacific.

This perfectly aligns with the accounts in 16th and 17th-century books that describe Tartaria as a massive, continent-spanning power.

The CIA admits that this task of empire building took many centuries and involved the practical enslavement of the great mass of the people.

This is the clinical description of a takeover, the overwriting of a pre-existing civilisation by force.

The most undeniable proof of an altered history appears at the bottom of Page 3.

The Agency identifies the Turco-Tatars as the largest ethnic group after the Slavs, numbering 21,000,000.

They remained the foundational strength of the land, even as the history books were being rewritten to relegate Tartaria to a footnote.

The document states that the notorious reports of Russia’s political institutions have led people to overlook the real spirit of Russia.

It admits that the public has been encouraged to view the nation as an incomprehensible riddle.

This is the mechanism of the fable:

the public is given a confusing, contradictory story of isolated principalities, while the internal intelligence record acknowledges a massive, centralised power structure inherited from the Khans

The Agency’s own words reveal that the autocratic government that prevailed in 1952 was not a new invention, but a continuation of a purely autocratic system that arose during the process of occupying this vast territory.

This aligns with our historical work on early maps and records, which show Tartaria as a sophisticated and highly governed state.

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The transition from the Agency's ethnographic survey to its historical timeline reveals the specific moment where the map of Tartaria was folded away to make room for the Modern State.

On Page 4, the CIA acknowledges the lineage of the millions they just identified, explicitly naming them as the descendants of Genghis Khan and Tamerlane's warriors.

This is a critical intersection with our work.

While conventional history treats Tamerlane and the Great Khans as distant, nomadic ghosts, the CIA’s internal briefing treats them as the biological and political architects of the region's primary power block.

It confirms that the Tartar leadership described in 16th-century books was not a myth of the past, but the literal foundation of the people the CIA was monitoring in 1952.

The document then moves into the Tartar Conquest on Page 5, admitting that for 300 years, the Tartar yoke rested upon the land.

It describes a period where the Russian principalities were overrun and forced to pay tribute to the Khan of the Golden Horde.

This language is significant because it describes a sophisticated, administrative subjugation, a welding together of scattered lands under a single, dominant Tartarian authority.

This is the CIA admitting that the Golden Horde wasn't just a raiding party; it was the governing force that defined the geopolitical boundaries of Eurasia.

The fabrication for the common man becomes most visible on Page 6 under the heading Beginnings of Modern State.

The CIA describes the reign of Peter the Great not as a glorious era of enlightenment, but as a period of ruthlessness, force, and compulsion.

They admit Peter wanted his country to be more European and used terrible loss of life to pivot the nation toward the West.

He set up an administrative machinery and a modern army to overwrite what was already there.

This is the clinical record of a civilisation being forcibly re-skinned.

The building of St. Petersburg and the forced Europeanisation of the Court were the tools used to bury the Tartar origin of the empire under a Western facade.

By detailing this history as a series of long and difficult wars and internal developments, the CIA reveals that the Russia we see today was an artificial graft.

They acknowledge that the previous 300 years of Tartar rule provided the system which prevails in Russia today, yet the public story was changed to focus on the Romanovs and modernisation.

The Agency effectively admits that the history taught to the common man is a manufactured fable; a story of liberation and progress, designed to obscure the fact that the state merely inherited the vast, autocratic machinery of the Tartars.

They knew the warriors of the books never left; they were simply reclassified.

CIA - RDP78 - 02771 📁

This document:

CIA-RDP78-02771R000200090002-6

moves beyond mere ethnographic observation and provides the smoking gun for the systematic alteration of history.

While the previous file documented the Tartar foundation of the state, this declassified record, an internal analysis of Soviet propaganda and cultural suppression, exposes the mechanical process of the erasure itself.

It is a direct confession of how a civilisation was scrubbed from the collective memory of the common man.

The Agency describes a shameless manner in which the Central Committee of the Communist Party interfered with the historical record.

The document cites a specific directive from August 9, 1944, ordering a scientific revision of the history of Tartaria."

The CIA's own analysis of this order is blunt:

they state that Tartar history was to be rewritten, let us be frank, was to be falsified, specifically to eliminate references to Great Russian aggressions and to hide the facts of the real course of Tartar-Russian relations

This aligns perfectly with our hypothesis that the Great Tartaria described in early books was not an organic disappearance, but a deliberate liquidation.

The CIA notes that histories presenting the facts truthfully were withdrawn and destroyed, ensuring that future generations were denied the chance of learning the true facts of their nations' past.

This wasn't an isolated event; it was a campaign to distort the very core of a people’s cultural heritage to ensure that the Russians always appeared in a good light.

The document further details how the heroes of the Tartar and Muslim peoples were systematically vilified.

It mentions the Kazakh leader Kenesary Kasymov, once accepted as a fighter for national liberation, who was later rebranded by state-controlled media like Pravda as a black villain.

This reveals the mechanism of the fable:

anyone who represented the authentic power or autonomy of the Tartar foundation had their name besmirched and their history rewritten to serve the interests of the centralised state

By declassifying these records, the CIA provides the evidence that history was not forgotten, it was murdered.

They admit that the Great Soviet Encyclopedia and other scientific works were used to overwrite the truth of Tartaria with a manufactured narrative.

This document proves that the Russian Riddle was a carefully constructed mask, maintained by destroying the books, the heroes, and the records of the empire that stood there first.

CIA - NND - 749670 📁

The final document for this morning, a secret memorandum declassified from the NND 749670 archive, provides a chilling, first-hand look at the liquidation process in action.

Dated August 1946, it records an interview with Dr. Paul S. Galtsoff regarding his interactions with Soviet officials during Operation Crossroads.

If the previous documents proved the intent to rewrite history, this one documents the physical removal of the people who held that history.

The report details a conversation with an NKVD agent, Dr. Mikhail Mescheryakov, who speaks with a haunting efficiency about the destruction of the Tartar presence in the Crimea.

The agent admits that because the large Tartar population showed inclinations toward autonomy during the war, the Soviet state acted in a very efficient manner.

He states that:

approximately 500,000 of these people, comprising the entire Tartar population, was forcibly removed with children and wives and sent to the mines in Siberia

This is the physical manifestation of the scientific revision mentioned in our previous documents.

You cannot effectively rewrite the history of a land while the people who embody that history still walk upon it.

The agent boasts that:

The Black Sea region is now completely free from Tartars

This is the clinical language of erasure, the clearing of a landscape to make room for a new, manufactured narrative.

The document goes even further, exposing the systematic deletion of political entities.

It describes the fate of the Autonomous Republic of Kalmyk, east of the Caspian Sea, whose population was half Mongolian.

The agent notes that two and a half million of these people were sent to Siberia and, most tellingly, the name of the Republic was stricken from the map.

This is the ultimate confirmation of our hypothesis.

The Russian Riddle was not a natural mystery; it was a void created by force.

When the maps of Tartaria were replaced, it wasn't because the empire ceased to exist in spirit or bloodline, it was because the names were stricken from the map and the people were sent to the mines of Siberia.

The CIA’s record of this NKVD efficiency proves that the Modern State was only possible once the physical and cartographic evidence of the Tartar foundation had been violently purged.

The archives are open.

The truth of Tartaria is no longer a matter of theory; it is a matter of record.

And so, dear reader, what we have uncovered this morning is more than a simple gap in our knowledge; it is a cold, documented admission that the world we think we inhabit is a construction.

When a state, any state, orders the scientific revision of a people’s past, it is not merely correcting a date or a name.

It is performing a deliberate lobotomy on the collective memory of the human race.

It is quite honestly impossible to look at these files and deny that the history given to the common man is a carefully managed fable, a sanitised skin stretched over a heavy skeleton of power they would rather we didn't see.

We are told that the Russian Riddle is an organic mystery, a byproduct of distance and time.

But these archives show us the mechanics of the riddle’s creation:

the forced removals, the striking of names from the map, and the shameless rewriting of the Tartar foundation into a story of primitive tribes

This is how they hide the giants of the past, not by erasing them entirely, but by rebranding them until they are unrecognisable to their own descendants.

The tragedy of this fabrication is not just that we lose the truth of an empire; it is that we lose the truth of ourselves.

History is the soil in which the soul is rooted.

When that soil is replaced with an artificial graft, we grow into a shape that is not our own.

We look at the vastness of the East European plain and the contiguous continent of Asia and see a vacuum, when we should be seeing the inheritance of a civilisation that once welded together the world.

To live in a world of altered history is to walk through a house where the mirrors have been distorted.

We see a reflection, but it isn't ours.

The weight of these documents is the weight of returning to ourselves, the heavy, gold-rich burden of realising that the treasure was never lost; it was simply buried under layers of ruthless administration and forceful education.

We find ourselves back at the beginning, at the origin of curiosity, because the truth has a gravity that no classification can fully escape.

The providence of the holy one that placed these files on a screen this morning is a reminder that the deeper we go, the more the fabric of the fable begins to tear.

And in those tears, we don't just see the ghost of Tartaria, we see the possibility of a memory that finally, honestly, belongs to us.

Investigating these archives and connecting the fragments of a redacted past is a full-time pursuit.

If you find value in these deep dives and wish to support the hours spent digging through declassified files and ancient texts, you can.

However, please know that it is by no means necessary, the show will always go on, and the search for answers will continue regardless.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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