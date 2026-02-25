The subject of this article will always remain a fascinating one in my mind.

After all, it was Tartaria that first opened the door to a world of curiosity I never knew existed.

What began as a passing encounter with a fantastical TikTok video slowly unfolded into something far more meaningful, eventually leading me to stand as a guest speaker at a conference.

A journey I could never have anticipated when this path first began.

If you have not yet seen the conference I took part in last year, I have included a link below to my section on YouTube.

Tartaria Conference

Since that moment, the trail has only deepened.

I have encountered an abundance of references to this enigmatic empire; in travellers’ tales, geographical works, and accounts so unusual they blur the boundary between history and imagination.

Many of these fragments I have shared with you here, curious mind, as pieces of a wider story still waiting to be understood.

This evening will be no different, yet what follows contains material regarding Tartaria that I feel confident in saying has remained unseen by modern eyes.

The book before us resembles the gazetteers I have often explored with you, though this volume reaches further back still.

Written in Latin in the sixteenth century, it is both comprehensive and remarkable in its scope.

I am no fluent reader of Latin, and so the path to these passages was neither quick nor effortless.

It required patience, persistence, and a willingness to sit with the text until meaning gradually revealed itself; but through that diligence, we now have the privilege of encountering what it preserves.

And so, dear reader, before we step into the historical library, let us pause together for a moment.

Let us set aside the small calamities of the day and return to a state of attention that asks nothing of us but presence.

In that quiet attentiveness, we may find not only ourselves, but perhaps traces of answers long waiting to be rediscovered.

Synonymia

The work before us this evening is a remarkable one, both in age and in content.

Printed in 1567, this Latin volume by Abraham Ortelius bears the title:

Synonymia Geographica…

Translated loosely into English as:

Geographical Synonymy, or more fully, A Geographical Synonymy of Peoples, Regions, Islands, Cities, Mountains, Rivers, and Places.

In essence, it is a vast geographical lexicon.

A work dedicated to gathering the many names by which lands and peoples were known across languages, cultures, and historical periods.

Ortelius does not just list places; he traces their identities through time, drawing upon classical authorities, historians, travellers, and scholars to preserve the memory of how the world had been described before his age.

Printed in Antwerp by the renowned Plantin press, the book was intended not only for geographers but also for students of history and poetry, a detail the author himself makes clear on the title page.

This alone hints at something deeper than simple cartography, a recognition that geography is inseparable from story, language, and memory.

What emerges from such a work is more than a catalogue of names.

It is a window into how earlier centuries understood the world, how territories shifted in meaning, and how vast regions, some familiar, others now obscure, were spoken of with an ease that suggests they were once common knowledge.

It is within this framework that tonight’s discoveries unfold.

And before we turn to Ortelius’ own words in the introduction, it is worth holding this in mind:

This book is not speculation, nor commentary written from afar, but a careful compilation of inherited knowledge, preserved at a moment when the memory of older geographies still lingered vividly in the scholarly world.

Translation:

“To the most distinguished Christoph Plantin and Arnold Mylius, printers and booksellers, his far from ordinary friends, Abraham Ortelius offers the preface to his Synonymia.

Since I had once set my mind toward Sparta as if toward my native place, and thought that the knowledge of Geography was necessary, I began to seek out authors, especially the more recent ones, in which the ancient names of places were compared with the newer.

Yet I observed that from ignorance of these names many errors were committed in describing regions and in mapping them, not only by the unlearned, but even by learned men; since many places, distant from one another, were often confused, and by reason of synonymous names not a small number of errors crept into books.

Therefore it seemed to me worthy that this confusion should be reduced into some light; and that I should gather in one place what I had conceived in my mind concerning these matters. Another reason also moved me: when our age began to produce theatrical maps of the whole world, it was necessary to add tables explaining them, so that what belonged to each place might be understood.

Thus I laboured, and what I had long pondered I now publish openly. I do not claim praise for this work so much as usefulness; nor did I undertake it lightly, but after long consideration and with careful judgement.

I have taken note in each place not only of ancient and modern names, but also of the authors who used them, sometimes adding doubts, and often providing several names together. Thus this work grew little by little, drawn out from various writers.

I first consulted the geographers, then the historians, then the poets, and even other authors of diverse disciplines. But since the field is vast and difficult, I confess the beginning was uncertain.

I saw that many before me had attempted something similar, yet none had fully satisfied the need. Lexicons and dictionaries indeed exist, yet many old names are unknown to them; and even when they appear, they are often treated only as antiquarian curiosities.

Therefore, like one gathering scattered fragments, I collected the variety of names and brought them into a single work. I confess I have not trusted blindly in authors, but examined their testimony and compared sources wherever possible.

In new names, new writers often err through uncertainty; poets especially delight in epithets rather than precise naming. But geography requires names rather than ornaments.

Thus in describing places I sought not histories but names; yet names themselves often contain history. Whoever delights in such matters will find this work useful.

Finally, though many things remain lacking, I trust learned readers will recognise the labour involved. This work is therefore neither a lexicon nor an onomasticon alone, but a geographical synonymy.

If it is received kindly, I may later arrange it more fully in lexicon form. May God grant that this beginning be acceptable.

Farewell, best friends, to whom I dedicate this work, hoping it may please you. And if it please you, I shall think my labour rewarded. Antwerp, the Kalends of August, in the year 1567.”

This prefatory letter serves as somewhat of an anchor before we step further into the body of the work.

I chose to include it in full not because it contains any explicit reference to Tartaria, but because it offers something equally valuable:

Context, intention, and a glimpse into the mind of the author.

Ortelius begins by situating the reader within a problem rather than a conclusion.

Geography, as he presents it, is not just a study of places, but of names, and more importantly, of confusion.

He speaks of the difficulty faced by both scholars and ordinary readers when ancient names no longer align with those of his own time; and so within this opening gesture, he grounds the work in necessity.

This is not a book written from idle curiosity, but from a perceived gap in understanding.

What follows is revealing; he acknowledges that even learned men had misinterpreted regions and maps due to shifting nomenclature, and that identical or similar names had led to geographical misunderstandings.

This admission does two things at once:

It humanises the scholarly tradition and quietly justifies the existence of his book.

The Synonymia is presented not as an invention, but as a corrective.

There is also a humility woven through the letter that is difficult to overlook, Ortelius does not position himself as an authority beyond reproach, but rather as a compiler, a gatherer of fragments scattered across geographers, historians, poets, and various other writers.

The image that emerges is one of patience and diligence, a man attempting to bring order to inherited complexity rather than impose a novel system of his own.

In doing so, he gently prepares the reader for what lies ahead; he explains that names themselves often carry history, and that to understand geography is, in part, to recover the linguistic memory of the past.

This idea becomes especially significant for us, as modern readers navigating unfamiliar terms such as Scythia, Sarmatia, or Tartaria.

Before we encounter those entries, Ortelius has already given us the tools to approach them:

Comparison, caution, and curiosity.

He also notes that he did not blindly trust his sources, but compared testimonies wherever possible; and this careful posture resonates throughout the work.

And so, although this preface contains no direct mention of Tartaria, it performs a vital function; it grounds us.

It reminds us that we are entering a text born from the recognition that names change, meanings drift, and knowledge can become obscured with time.

In many ways, this letter mirrors the very journey we are undertaking together, dear reader:

An attempt to navigate old words, unfamiliar regions, and inherited descriptions with patience and attentiveness.

With that foundation laid, we are better prepared to step beyond the author’s introduction and into the entries themselves, where the geography of the past begins to unfold in earnest.

We begin with a small entry taken from the later pages of the book, within the alphabetical listings that form the core of Ortelius’ geographical synonymy, and it proves to be a meaningful one.

What we are looking at here is not a narrative description, but a synonymic alignment, exactly the kind of material Ortelius set out to preserve.

The line “Tartaria, Sarmatia, Scythia” appears not as an explanation, but as an equivalence.

In other words, Tartaria is being situated within an already established geographical vocabulary, alongside two ancient and widely recognised regions.

That in itself is revealing.

Ortelius’ method is not to create new territories, but to map the shifting language surrounding them; so when Tartaria is placed beside Sarmatia and Scythia, it suggests continuity rather than invention, a linguistic bridge between the classical world and the early modern one.

Scythia and Sarmatia were familiar to Greek and Roman geographers; Tartaria, emerging more prominently in medieval and early modern texts, appears here as part of that same geographical lineage.

What makes this even more intriguing is that Tartaria does not appear with its own independent entry in the book, yet this is not an omission but a reflection of the book’s purpose.

Ortelius is not introducing places as new discoveries; he is tracing what they were previously called.

The structure of the work moves from the name current in his own time to the older names preserved in classical and medieval sources.

Seen in that light, Tartaria’s appearance beside Sarmatia and Scythia suggests that Tartaria was the recognised contemporary term, while the names that follow represent its historical or inherited designations.

Rather than standing apart, Tartaria is positioned as the living name within a chain of geographical memory.

The absence of a separate definition therefore becomes meaningful:

It implies familiarity.

Ortelius writes as if his reader already knows Tartaria, and his task is simply to connect it with the older vocabulary through which earlier generations understood the same vast regions.

This is precisely what he warned us about in the preface:

Names shift, overlap, and coexist.

Regions known under one title in antiquity may reappear under another in later centuries, and the task of the scholar is to recognise those continuities.

Seen through that lens, this brief line becomes more than a passing mention.

It places Tartaria within the conceptual geography of the classical north and east, the vast expanses that ancient writers grouped under Scythia or Sarmatia.

And so, although this first reference is concise, it provides direction.

It hints that to understand Tartaria in Ortelius’ world, one must also revisit the older names that preceded it.

The journey forward, then, may also be a journey backward, into Scythia, into Sarmatia, and into the layered geographical memory that connects them all.

Translation:

“Scythia, according to Ptolemy, is twofold, being divided by Mount Imaus. From this comes the distinction of Scythia Intra Imaum and Scythia Extra Imaum. The kingdom of Cathay holds this Scythia, as Villanovanus writes in his Ptolemy.

That which lies within Imaus seems to me to occupy a great part of Tartaria. That which lies beyond Imaus is called by the barbarians Mongal, and by the ancients Tartaria, as Marius Niger relates. Scythia within Imaus, as A. Montanus says, is thought by the Hebrews to be Dica, in his Appendix to the Bible.

Iornandes writes that the Goths were Scythians of Europe, as I think, whom Ovid in his language calls by the name Ovim. From this author Ovid read the name Ocimnum, as Conradus à Lichtenaw writes.”

This short entry may appear modest at first glance, yet within the structure of Ortelius’ work it carries considerable weight.

We are not dealing with speculation, nor with commentary written centuries later, but with a careful synthesis of earlier geographical authorities.

Ortelius is compiling voices, Ptolemy, Villanovanus, Marius Niger, Montanus, and placing their testimony into a coherent linguistic framework.

In doing so, Tartaria is not introduced as something exotic or uncertain, but as part of an inherited geographical vocabulary.

The passage begins with Scythia, divided by the Imaus mountains into the classical Intra Imaum and Extra Imaum distinction; this is already familiar territory in ancient geography, yet what follows is where the significance emerges.

Ortelius relays that the region within Imaus occupies a great part of Tartaria, while the region beyond Imaus was called Mongal by contemporary peoples and Tartaria by the ancients.

In other words, Tartaria is not presented as myth, nor as an isolated curiosity, but as a name embedded within the continuity of geographical understanding.

The text suggests a layered naming tradition:

Scythia in classical antiquity, Tartaria in medieval and early modern usage, and Mongal as a term used by certain populations.

Rather than competing labels, they appear as successive or overlapping designations describing the same broad expanse of land.

What makes this particularly interesting within the context of Synonymia Geographica is the intent of the book itself.

Ortelius is mapping names across time, showing how places were known to different peoples and in different ages.

The mention of Tartaria, therefore, functions not as an isolated claim but as a recognised geographical term within that chain of transmission.

It sits alongside Cathay, Scythia, and Mongal as part of a shared cartographic memory.

For an article titled Proof of Tartaria?, the value of this reference lies precisely in its ordinariness.

Tartaria appears here without embellishment or defence, woven naturally into a scholarly discussion of regional nomenclature.

There is no attempt to argue for its existence because, for Ortelius and the authorities he cites, the term required no justification.

It was simply a name within the geographical language of their time.

And perhaps that is what lends this passage its subtle power.

It isn’t a proclamation, nor a speculative theory, but a simple, matter-of-fact recognition that Tartaria occupied a vast portion of Scythia, preserved through the layered voices of geographical memory.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Sarmatia, called Sauromatia, is European and Asiatic according to Ptolemy.

If I am compelled to interpret these ancient names by more recent ones, I would call the European part Russia, and the Asiatic part Tartaria, if I am not mistaken, according also to the opinion of Sigismund von Herberstein and Paolo Veneto, from whose writings I have observed that this Sarmatia is today occupied by those peoples.

Dominicus Niger, however, writes that Asiatic Sarmatia in the native language is called Sargatia; whether this is correct, I do not know. Tartars of Asia are called Mogores in India, as Garcias ab Horto writes in his little book on aromatics.

Yet they are even now numerous, as Pliny formerly related of them, divided into many kinds. Pliny likewise records that the inhabitants were called Sarmatae by the Latins.”

What makes this passage especially significant is not simply the presence of the word Tartaria, but the context in which it appears.

Ortelius is not introducing a rumour, nor recounting a traveller’s tale; he is performing a geographical clarification.

His entire work is built around translating the language of antiquity into the language of his own time, and here, almost in passing, Asiatic Sarmatia becomes Tartaria.

This tells us several things at once.

First, Tartaria is presented as a recognised contemporary geographical reality, stable enough to serve as a reference point for interpreting ancient texts.

Ortelius does not explain what Tartaria is because he assumes the reader already knows; the explanation instead moves backwards, using Tartaria to illuminate Sarmatia.

Secondly, the identification reveals continuity rather than rupture, rather than a lost civilisation rediscovered, Tartaria appears as the living successor to territories long described under different classical names.

In this framework, Scythia, Sarmatia, and Tartaria form layers of geographical memory, each term reflecting a different historical lens placed over broadly similar regions.

It is also notable that Ortelius leans on multiple authorities when making this equivalence.

The reference to Herberstein and Paolo Veneto signals that this was not a solitary interpretation but one supported by earlier scholars and travellers.

Tartaria, then, emerges not as an isolated curiosity but as part of a shared scholarly vocabulary circulating across early modern Europe.

For an article exploring the question of Tartaria’s historical presence, the force of this passage lies in its simplicity.

There is no dramatic claim, no attempt to persuade, only a quiet alignment of names.

Yet within that alignment sits an important implication:

That for Ortelius and his readership, Tartaria was a meaningful geographical designation, substantial enough to anchor the understanding of older worlds described by classical authors.

Translation:

“The Tartars, where they first dwelt, (according to) M. Avrasius.

The Emperors of Tartaria, where they wrote (or are written of), (according to) I. Mavs.”

What follows on this page is again, subtle, but in the context of the article, quite revealing.

We encounter the entry almost in passing, nestled among many others in the alphabetical sequence, yet the few words attached to Tartari and Tartaria carry a quiet weight.

Rather than offering a description of Tartaria itself, Ortelius does something characteristic of his method, he points us toward authorities.

He notes that one author writes on where the Tartars first dwelt, and another on the emperors of Tartaria.

This may appear modest at first glance, but within a work devoted to geographical synonymy, it tells us something important about how the name was understood.

Tartaria is not introduced as an obscure or speculative place; it is treated as a known geographical and historical reality, one that already possesses a recognised people, a history of origins, and even imperial rulers worthy of scholarly discussion.

The absence of explanation is itself meaningful; Ortelius assumes his reader is already familiar with the term.

In this sense, the reference does not attempt to persuade or argue, instead, it situates Tartaria within the normal fabric of learned geography, alongside the countless other regions catalogued throughout the book.

Tartaria appears neither isolated nor extraordinary, but embedded within the inherited knowledge of the scholarly world.

What this offers to our inquiry is not dramatic proof, but continuity.

The name Tartaria circulates among authorities, attached to questions of settlement, lineage, and rulership; the very markers by which early modern writers recognised historical regions.

And so, quietly, without proclamation, the page contributes another thread to the tapestry:

Tartaria remembered not as legend, but as a subject of geographic and historical inquiry, preserved in the citations of those who came before.

Translation:

“The peoples are commonly called by the name Scythians.

Chlibades (book 8, number 224) says that the Scythian nations were divided into three groups: the Maeotae, the Sarmatians, the Caucasians, and the Oxians.

The history of the Scythians is read in Nicephorus Gregoras, who from Homer calls them Cimmerians; in Plutarch they are called Cimbri; also Melanchlaeni, Massagetae, and Sarmatae, whose names arose at different times from migrations.

The Patzinaci are now called in Europe (the nation is numerous), as Michael Glycas records; Viscan the nation is called by some; Pizenaci are mentioned by Liutprand of Cremona; Opezenai by other writers.

The Suidas is likewise an authority; those whom the Suidas calls Churtinoi and Dacoi are called Chazares by others.

Nicephorus Callistus also names them Chares.

Herodotus gives the general name Scythians; later writers also call them Belermians.

Others, following linguistic usage, name them Tartars; Marius Niger writes that they were called Thebeto among the Arabs, but Albaca among others.

Pliny enumerates many Scythian peoples, such as the Alani, Amardi, Apellaei, Aorsi, Antariani, Arimaspi, Aricidai, Ariacae, Aroteres, Asaei, Ascae, Camacae, Cottieri, Daci, Dahae, Edones, Essedones, Evchatae, Histi, Getae, Hamaxobii, Massagetae, Napaei, Oetaei, Pesici, Roxolani, Rhymnici, Sacae, Sarmatae, and other northern peoples.”

As we reach the final pages for today’s discussion, we encounter a passage that at first glance reads like little more than a catalogue of ancient peoples.

Names flow one into another; Scythians, Sarmatians, Maeotae, Massagetae, a layered tapestry of identities drawn from the writings of Herodotus, Pliny, Strabo, and later commentators.

Yet within this accumulation of ethnonyms lies something quietly revealing.

The author is not attempting to define these peoples in isolation, but to demonstrate how regions once understood under the vast umbrella of Scythia were remembered through shifting names, migrations, and linguistic habits.

Geography here is not static; it is inherited, reinterpreted, and carried forward by successive writers who describe the same spaces with different words.

And it is within this continuity that the Tartars appear.

Not as a mythical intrusion, nor as an unexplained novelty, but as one of the later historical designations applied to peoples inhabiting that same northern expanse.

The text makes clear that some authors, following linguistic usage, referred to these Scythian populations as Tartars; a subtle but meaningful transition from classical geography into early modern terminology.

What this reveals is not a sudden invention of Tartaria, but a continuity of perception.

Scythia, Sarmatia, and the lands later associated with Tartars are presented as part of the same evolving geographical memory.

The names change, but the space remains, the peoples are described differently, but they occupy the same broad world known to earlier writers.

In this sense, Tartaria emerges not as an isolated construct, but as the latest layer in a long chain of inherited geographical language.

And perhaps that is precisely why this passage carries such significance.

As we have seen before, it offers no defence, no explanation, and no attempt at persuasion; it simply assumes Tartaria’s presence, allowing the Tartars to appear naturally within the long continuum of northern peoples recorded across centuries.

For an article asking “Proof of Tartaria?”, that subtlety speaks volumes.

And so, dear reader, as we draw our discussion to a close, it becomes difficult to ignore the accumulation of voices that have guided us here.

One reference alone may be dismissed, two perhaps questioned, but when the same name begins to surface across centuries, across languages, across genres of literature, gazetteers, travel accounts, geographical lexicons, and scholarly compilations; the pattern becomes harder to overlook.

What we have encountered is not a singular claim, nor a romantic retelling, but a chorus of matter-of-fact acknowledgements written by men whose task was not imagination, but description.

Taken together, these works present Tartaria not as legend, but as geography remembered.

And it is here that the modern mind finds itself in a curious position.

To accept that Tartaria held a place within historical consciousness requires little more than trusting the record as it was written.

To deny it, however, demands something far greater, the assumption that generations of scholars, cartographers, travellers, and compilers somehow participated in a vast and unnecessary illusion, repeating and elaborating upon a fiction from which they gained neither profit nor prestige.

Such a proposition feels far less reasonable than the alternative.

Perhaps the lesson is not that we must accept every description uncritically, but that we approach the past with humility.

These authors wrote within their own frameworks of understanding, yet they recorded what they believed to be true, preserving names, places, and peoples with a diligence that has carried their words into our hands centuries later.

In doing so, they leave us not with certainty, but with continuity; a thread that invites reflection rather than dismissal.

And so the question lingers gently rather than loudly.

Not whether Tartaria existed in the precise form our modern imagination might picture, but whether the historical record itself deserves our attention before our conclusions.

For within these pages, Tartaria appears again and again, not as spectacle, but as a geographic reality woven into the intellectual landscape of its time.

Perhaps that is the most compelling revelation of all.

Not proof in the dramatic sense, but presence; steady, repeated, and unremarkable to those who first wrote it.

And in recognising that presence, we are reminded that history often fades not through absence, but through forgetting.

I share these findings simply because they deserve to be seen.

If you feel inclined to support the effort behind the searching, reading, and translating, your generosity is deeply appreciated.

But please remember, curious mind, your time and attention are more than enough.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share