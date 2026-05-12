Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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It surely leaves Me pondering these garments... What did they do? What were they constructed of?

But surely, Tartaria was vastly more advanced than a hoard of barbarians!

Thanks!!!

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