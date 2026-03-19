Alternative History

Alternative History

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£250 for phone consultation is such a rip off 😭

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Ken k
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Amber as a medicine was widely known and promoted by Paracelsus.

Paracelsus viewed amber not just as a decorative stone, but as a potent "mineral resin" containing a unique spiritual essence. He famously included powdered amber as a key ingredient in his original formula for Laudanum, an opium-based tincture he used as a universal pain reliever.

Paracelsus and his followers moved away from using raw amber, instead using alchemical processes to isolate what they believed were its active principles.

Oil of Amber (Oleum Succini) was created through dry distillation (heating amber in a closed vessel), this thick, pungent oil was used topically to stimulate blood flow and relieve muscle aches, joint pain, and rheumatism.

A "magistery" was an alchemical preparation where the stone was dissolved in a solvent (like "spirit of wine") and then precipitated. Paracelsus used this refined form to treat "head diseases," including dizziness, apoplexy, and falling sickness (epilepsy).

Alchemists extracted a crystalline substance (now known to be succinic acid) from amber through sublimation. They believed this salt could "depurate" the body, helping it eliminate waste products and clear "darkness of the mind".

There were specific medicinal applications in the Paracelsian tradition, where amber was prescribed for a wide range of internal and external conditions including Respiratory and Lung Issues, where inhaling the smoke of burning amber or taking amber tinctures was thought to be effective against asthma, chronic coughs and "blood -spitting" (haemoptysis).

It was frequently used to treat urinary retention, kidney stones, and "strangulation of the womb" (uterine spasms).

Because of its supposed "warming" nature, amber was used to treat melancholy (depression) and to strengthen the nerves and brain.

During epidemics, people wore amber amulets or rubbed their wrists with amber oil, believing its electrostatic properties could repel the "bad air" or "seeds" of the plague.

Paracelsus’s focus on the chemical components of amber predated the discovery of succinic acid, which makes up 3% to 8% of Baltic amber. Modern studies suggest succinic acid may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, providing some historical validation for its use in treating wounds and inflammation.

Tincture of frankincense and myrrh were also known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

According to Alchemical philosophy Alchemy, both as a historical, protoscientific tradition and a spiritual practice, has long associated gemstones with powerful virtues, viewing them as conduits for planetary energies, healing agents, and tools for spiritual transformation. In this tradition, gems are considered concentrated forms of light and color that can be utilized to balance human energy systems, or chakras, and enhance mental and physical states.

Alchemists and early occultists believed that color is vibration and that gemstones, through their structural, crystalline, and color properties, interact with human energy. For instance, red stones correspond to a high frequency of

Hz, providing energy, while violet vibrates at Hz, promoting spiritual awareness.

Gems are seen as repositories of planetary forces. Emeralds embody Venus (love, balance), rubies represent the Sun (power, vitality), and sapphires connect to Jupiter (wisdom, honesty).

The path of alchemy—from "lead to gold"—is mirrored in the transformation of base, unrefined materials into precious gems.

The Philosopher's Stone was the ultimate alchemical goal and creating this was thought to be a celestial, spiritual substance that could perfect all metals and create, or turn into, powerful stones.

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