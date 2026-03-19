The modern world speaks so often of progress, yet in matters of health, it can feel as though something essential has been misplaced.

We live in a time where care is measured, priced, and, at times, withheld; not always through cruelty, but through systems that have grown distant from the individual.

A system where help can be costly, and even when afforded, it is not always meaningful.

I have seen this first-hand.

My father once paid £250 for a private consultation over the phone, I sat beside him as the call unfolded; four minutes in total.

Little was said beyond what he had already explained himself; no real guidance, no clarity, and nothing that moved the situation forward.

And so one begins to wonder, what is it we are paying for?

My mother suffers with fractured kneecaps as a result of osteoporosis.

The answer given is to wait, to endure, to exist within a timeframe decided not by her condition, but by statistical expectation, when it becomes “worth” replacing them.

Public or private, the outcome, in our experience, has felt strangely similar.

And it is here that the past begins to speak.

Because in older texts, one does not encounter a system, but an approach.

Not something imposed, but something considered.

There is a sense that the body is not an inconvenience to be managed, but something to be understood; patiently, attentively, and without haste.

There is care in the language itself.

Some of these works do not read as instruction, but as conversation; as though the author, long gone, has left something of himself behind, waiting, not to instruct blindly, but to be engaged with.

There is a presence within them, something difficult to define, yet immediately felt.

It is this that draws me back, time and time again.

Not certainty, not answers set in stone, but a way of thinking that allows space for observation, for variation, for the simple acknowledgement that life is not uniform.

And perhaps that is what feels most distant today.

Because what we often call progress seems, at times, to favour simplification.

To reduce, to categorise, to compress what is complex into something manageable, and in doing so, something is lost, not always visibly, but undeniably.

This article came about by chance.

I had been searching for older discussions on oil, where it was believed to come from, how it was understood, yet instead, I found something else entirely.

A small and curious work, centred not on oil, but on a substance we believe we already understand:

Amber.

Today, it exists almost exclusively as ornament; decorative, polished, and worn.

Yet within these pages, it appears as something entirely different.

Not as an object of beauty, but as a substance of use, described, examined, and, most curiously, applied within medicine.

What I found was not vague speculation, nor blind belief, but observations, reasonings, and explanations that sit entirely outside of the modern discussion.

There is no mention of this today.

Search for its use, and you are met with certainty, not curiosity.

Not only is it dismissed as medicine, but denied entirely as something to be eaten at all.

Amber is presented as inert and decorative, something to be worn; not touched, not consumed, and certainly not applied in any meaningful way.

And yet, here it is, written plainly; described, examined, and used.

Not as ornament, but as substance.

And perhaps most curious of all, dear reader, this text suggests that amber is not what we are told it is.

Not tree resin, but something else entirely…

Succini Historia 📖

Before we go any further, curious mind, as we always do, it is worth grounding ourselves in the book at the heart of today’s discussion, not as a passing reference, but as the foundation upon which everything that follows rests.

The work itself was first published in 1551, when brought into English, it carries a title that is unusually direct, and almost disarming in its confidence:

A Short, Thorough Account of Where Amber (Agtstein or Bornstein) Comes From, That It Is Not Tree Resin, But a Kind of Mountain Wax, and How It May Be Used in Many Ways in Medicine.

So even before a single page is properly read, the title alone begins to unsettle what we think we know.

There is no hesitation here, no cautious framing, no suggestion that what follows is just one interpretation among many; instead, it presents its claims with a subtle confidence, stating plainly that amber is not resin, not the hardened sap of trees as we are so often told, but something drawn from the earth itself, something described as a form of mountain wax.

And more than that, it does not approach amber as something decorative or ornamental, not as an object to be polished and worn, but as a substance with purpose, something to be understood in its nature and applied in the practice of medicine.

Before we have even reached the body of the text, the direction is already clear.

This 16th-century work is not concerned with appearance, but with origin; not with assumption, but with observation; not with what something seems to be, but with what it is claimed to be, and how it may be used.

And perhaps that is where the unease begins to settle in.

Because if a substance now reduced to jewellery was once written about in such term; described, examined, and applied, then the question is no longer simply what amber is; but how something so firmly stated, so confidently understood, could fall so completely out of modern thought.

And so, with that in mind, dear reader, we will turn to the pages themselves.

Translation:

“The brief content or chapters of this history.

I. How amber has been diversely named since antiquity, and the reason for the common names.

II. Where amber is found, and how the Sudovians gather it.

III. What the property of amber is, and from where it flows.

IIII. Whereto the amber is sent once it has been gathered, and where it is finally exported.

V. Of new and old amber, and the differences of amber according to colors and the stone.

VI. That amber is not a tree resin; a refutation.

VII. That amber is not a stone, even though the Germans call it so; an explanation.

VIII. How amber attracts all sorts of things to itself, even the leaves of basil, and the filings of metals; against Zoroaster and other ancient teachers.

IX. How amber is worked and prepared.

X. How one may usefully wear amber on the body for health.

XI. Of the use of amber in wound plasters.

XII. Of the oil of amber.

XIII. That amber, before other precious stones, is useful when taken into the body taken, and how it is beneficial to the head.

XIIII. How amber strengthens the heart and resists all evil humors, so that they do not take the upper hand in the stomach.

XV. How amber is taken and used against jaundice.

XVI. To usefully consume amber against the stone.

XVII. How childbirth is promoted by amber.”

I do not usually include the contents or structure of a work in this way, as they can often feel detached, offering little more than a list of headings without substance.

But in this case, it feels necessary.

Because even at a glance, what is being presented here is far too revealing to pass over.

Before we have even moved through the body of the text, something becomes immediately apparent:

this is not a substance treated lightly.

Amber is not introduced as decoration, nor as a curiosity confined to appearance, but as something to be studied in depth, something with properties, with applications, and with a place within the practice of medicine itself.

It is spoken of in relation to the body, to imbalance, to restoration.

As something that may be worn, prepared, applied, and even taken internally, with effects said to reach the head, the heart, the stomach, and beyond.

There is a completeness to it.

Not a passing mention, but a full consideration; from its origin, to its preparation, to its use.

And yet, for something described in such a way, its absence in the modern world is striking.

Not debated, not built upon, not even re-examined, but simply no longer present.

In the western world, amber exists almost entirely as ornament.

Polished, shaped, and worn, appreciated for its appearance, but separated entirely from any sense of function or application.

The idea of using it in the ways described here feels, to most, not just unfamiliar, but unthinkable.

And yet, these pages suggest otherwise; not only in how it may be used, but in what it is understood to be.

Because here, it is not presented as tree resin, as we are so often told, but as something else entirely; something drawn from the earth, described as a form of “mountain wax”.

And if even that alone holds any truth, then what follows becomes far more difficult to dismiss.

Because we are no longer simply dealing with a forgotten use, but with a fundamentally different understanding.

Translation:

“HISTORY OF AMBER.

How amber has been diversely named since antiquity, and the reason for the common names.

Chap. I.

Since in all disputations it is considered necessary, and is also customary among the learned, that they explain the names at the beginning, I could not omit this in this history, for the sake of better understanding and to prevent other other misunderstandings.

Not that I intended to collect all kinds of names that have ever been in use or are still read in the ancient teachers, of which there are more than fifty, into a heap; but rather those that have remained in use among the Greeks as well as the Arabs and other nations, and are not a little known in common, yet not everyone knows from where such names come. I want to briefly indicate and explain several of these, especially those necessary for our purpose.

Electrum is in use among the Greek physicians as well as the poets and others. This is said to be named, as some have supposed, after the sun, which they called Electorem; but the name is much more originally...”

What begins to emerge here, dear reader, is something subtle yet deeply telling.

Before any claim is made about what amber does, before its uses are laid out or its properties examined, the author pauses on something many would pass over entirely; the names.

Not one name, but many.

Drawn from different lands, different languages, different traditions, each carrying with it a trace of how amber was understood by those who used it.

Greek, Arab, and others, all converging not in contradiction, but in continuity.

And this is not done for decoration.

It is done because, to the author, understanding begins with language.

Because names are not arbitrary, they are fragments of meaning, shaped by observation, by use, and by experience over time.

To trace a name is, in some sense, to trace how a substance was perceived, what qualities were recognised within it, and how those qualities were communicated across generations.

There is a care here that feels unfamiliar today.

A refusal to rush forward into explanation, choosing instead to begin at the root; to establish clarity before proceeding further.

Not out of formality, but out of necessity.

Because if the name is misunderstood, then everything that follows risks being built on unstable ground.

Today, amber is given a single identity; fixed, defined and settled.

Yet here, it exists within a network of meanings, each name hinting at something slightly different, something not fully captured by a single modern definition.

Even the mention of electrum, a word tied not only to medicine, but to light, to the sun, to something luminous; suggests that what was being observed extended beyond simple classification.

It hints at qualities; at behaviour, at interaction.

And so, before any discussion of medicine or application, the certainty of the modern view begins to loosen, if only slightly.

Because what is being presented here is not a substance fully agreed upon, but one studied, named, and understood through multiple lenses.

And that alone is enough to pause, not to conclude, but to question what else may have been simplified along the way.

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Translation:

“…derived from the fact that amber, which the Greeks call Electrum, snatches and pulls to itself all kinds of small splinters and filings. Therefore the Syrians also dubbed it Harpagem.

This name undoubtedly originated because the whole world wondered at it, and no one could know how it happened that amber would pull all sorts of things to itself with force, as commonly tends to occur. But so that this word Electri causes no error, since Electrum among other things also refers to an alloy, the Greek physicians add Suchinum and Lyncurium to it.

This Suchinum is the Romans' Succinum, a traditional name, not unknown, from Succo, with which they mean a curdled and self-standing sap; for they supposed that amber was a sap from the trees, yet not without error, as will be shown from following teachings.

Although the dear philosopher Theophrastus in his book on stones makes a distinction between Lyncurium and Electro, yet because both have one and the same power and effect, both also agree in colors, and there has never been anyone who has had or seen such a gemstone that takes its origin from the urine of the lynxes, or as it pleases others from Langurien Langurinum, I prefer to agree with Dioscorides and several others who are followers of him in this matter, and Lyncurium signifies to me, although it is a fictitious..”

What begins to unfold here is not simply a list of names, but an attempt to grasp something that clearly resisted easy explanation.

Amber is not described as passive; it acts.

It draws, it pulls, it gathers to itself the smallest fragments; splinters, filings, things that would otherwise lie still, and this behaviour alone seems to have shaped how it was understood across cultures.

The name Electrum is not arbitrary, but rooted in this observable quality, this strange ability to attract.

And there is a sense, almost subtle, that this was not fully understood.

Not dismissed, but wondered at.

The Syrians name it for its ability to seize, to take hold, others attempt to explain it through association, through analogy, through language that tries to capture what is seen but not entirely explained.

There is no rigid certainty here, but neither is there confusion, only a recognition that something is occurring that deserves attention.

And so the names multiply; not out of disorder, but out of engagement.

Each one attempting, in its own way, to describe a quality that is real, observable, and yet not easily reduced to a single definition.

At the same time, there is already disagreement.

The Romans, drawing from their own understanding, connected amber to sap, to something that flows then hardens.

A reasonable conclusion, perhaps, given its appearance, yet one the author does not accept without question.

He does not dismiss them outright, but he does not follow them either, instead, he signals, subtly, but clearly, that this explanation is insufficient.

And then we are brought into something even more telling.

The distinction between Lyncurium and Electrum, debated among earlier thinkers, is not taken at face value.

The author weighs it, considers it, and ultimately sets aside what he deems unlikely, not through rejection alone, but through absence of evidence.

No one has seen such a stone, he notes, no one has produced it, and so, rather than preserve the idea for tradition’s sake, he lets it fall away.

There is something important in that, because what we are witnessing is not blind adherence to authority, but a willingness to question it.

To recognise that not all inherited explanations deserve to remain, and that observation must, at some point, take precedence over repetition.

And so, even at this early stage, before we reach preparation or application, a pattern begins to emerge.

Amber is not being accepted as it has been described.

It is being examined.

Not only in what it does, but in what it is not.

Translation:

“name, nothing else than amber.

For the Latins or Romans, as was recently said, Succinum is amber, and not inappropriately from succo, which means a sap, except only that it does not flow from any trees, as they wrongly believed. Thereafter, they use the Greek Electri no less than their own word.

The Arabs, who finally used amber manifoldly in medicines, call it, and especially when it is found in Germanyx, Karaben, because it pulls things to itself, as Avicenna writes, and Kecraben (which names some of the Latins also retain in their writings). For that which is brought from India, they call Ampar, Umbram, and Ambram griseam, for...”

And here, curious mind, the thread must pause, not by conclusion, but by circumstance.

The remainder of the work lies just beyond reach, the pages withheld not by time, but by something far more ordinary; access itself.

The archive website has gone down, and so we are left, not at the end, but at an edge.

Yet even here, there is more than enough to consider.

What this final passage offers is not resolution, but continuation of a pattern we have already begun to see.

Across regions, across languages, across traditions, amber carries many names; Succinum, Electrum, Karaben, Ambar, each one shaped not by abstraction, but by use.

The Romans, as before, tie it to sap, to something that flows and hardens, and yet even here that explanation is quietly unsettled, acknowledged but not accepted as truth.

Others name it not for what they believe it is, but for what it does.

It pulls.

It draws.

It acts upon the world around it.

And so its name becomes a reflection of its behaviour, not merely its appearance.

The Arabs, we are told, did not simply name it; they used it, and used it widely within medicine.

Not as a rare curiosity, but as something known, something applied, something integrated into practice.

And that alone is worth pausing on.

Because what we are left with is not a single tradition, nor a single interpretation, but a convergence.

Different cultures, different languages, different lines of thought, all circling the same substance, observing it, naming it, working with it.

Not perfectly, not without disagreement, but with a shared recognition that there was something here worth understanding.

And perhaps that is where this leaves us tonight.

Not with answers, but with a sense of incompleteness, not in the text itself, but in our access to it.

A reminder, in its own way, that knowledge is not always lost, sometimes it is simply out of reach.

And so, dear reader, as we reach tonight’s conclusion, we are left with something far more curious than a simple account of amber, for what has been laid before us is not a fragment of forgotten thought, but a sustained and deliberate understanding of a substance that, in our time, has been reduced almost entirely to ornament.

Amber, within these pages, is not passive, nor decorative, nor confined to the surface of the body.

It is gathered, prepared, worked with, and, most strikingly of all, taken within.

Used with purpose, applied with intent, and spoken of as something capable of supporting the body in ways that today are not even considered.

And yet, in the western world, the position is absolute:

Amber is not medicine.

Amber is not food.

Amber is not to be consumed.

There is no continuation of these ideas, no refinement, no discussion that bridges what was once written with what is now accepted; only a quiet certainty that such things belong elsewhere, without merit, without place.

And that is where the tension lies.

Because what we have read does not resemble careless thinking, nor the blind repetition of inherited belief.

It is structured, observational, and repeated across cultures that, though separated by language and distance, arrived at similar uses and conclusions.

So how does something move from being understood in such a way, to being entirely excluded?

Not corrected, but forgotten.

Perhaps it is not that knowledge was lost in a single moment, but that it was slowly set aside, narrowed, simplified, until only what could be easily explained, measured, and controlled remained.

And in that narrowing, something else was left behind.

A way of approaching the world that allowed for observation without immediate dismissal, for use without absolute certainty, for the possibility that understanding could exist without being final.

Because once a thing is declared unusable, once it is removed entirely from consideration, it ceases to be explored at all.

And over time, what is no longer explored is no longer known.

Until a substance once taken into the body becomes something unthinkable to even consider as edible.

Until what was once worked with becomes something only worn.

And so we are left, not with an answer, but with a thought that lingers beyond the page:

whether this change reflects progress or something far less certain..

If you’ve made it this far, then you’ve given something already:

your time, your attention, your willingness to think beyond what is commonly accepted.

That is never taken for granted.

This work is built slowly, through reading, translating, and reflecting on texts that are often left untouched.

There is no urgency behind it, only a genuine interest in understanding and sharing what is found.

If you feel it holds value, and you’d like to support that process, you’re welcome to.

But there is no expectation in that.

The work continues either way.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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