Alternative History

Alternative History

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ArtemisForestFairy
5m

I am glad you found a way out.

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ArtemisForestFairy
12m

"I often feel compelled to revel in my tumultuous eras, dear reader, to remember the dark days with a strange sort of fondness." personally, i am amazed i am not dead. And was not even on anything. I did all of it stone cold sober. I have a raging curiosity. It's a family trait. No one would even believe the stuff i did. I do not dare talk about it, because (none of it was immoral) but some groups react very badly to outsiders knowing their secrets.

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