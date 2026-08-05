I often feel compelled to revel in my tumultuous eras, dear reader, to remember the dark days with a strange sort of fondness.

It sounds counterintuitive, perhaps even dangerous, to reside in the memory of your worst moments.

Yet, in the unflinching acknowledgment of our old pitfalls, we find ourselves granted a rejuvenated perspective on life.

My past is home to choices I am far from proud of, but it is also the sacred ground where real lessons grow.

From my fourteenth birthday until my twenty-first, I did drugs nearly every weekend.

I was running, though subconsciously, from the heavy weight of family fragmentation.

My father drank plenty, to obscure the shadows that resided within his own heart, subtly foreshadowing the exact life that would claim me later on.

For the majority of my childhood, my parents argued relentlessly, sparing not a moment to glance around and see who was listening.

I was always listening.

While my siblings slept in peace, I found myself perched atop the stairs, listening eagerly with the naive assumption that perhaps I might fashion a solution to the endless family quarrels.

You could say I was an optimist.

My mother was a hairdresser, but due to a cruel combination of hereditary disease and bad luck, she eventually lost the ability to walk very far unaided.

She had to relinquish her hard-earned independence, relying entirely on my father for safety.

I have never seen my mother run, nor have I ever seen her jump or swim, and it hurt me deeply.

As a boy, I did not understand.

I looked at the world, saw what was common for others, and wondered why it was so utterly foreign to me.

I was not sad because I lacked what others had; I was profoundly sad for my mother, pained by the fact that she could not do the things other mothers did.

She never mentioned it to me.

She never once complained about the things she couldn't do.

Quite the contrary, she took up knitting, spending her newfound time crafting tiny garments for premature babies.

I didn't think much of that at the time, but now, as I look back across the years, I am filled with an overwhelming awe and gratitude, blessed beyond measure to have a mother so deeply kind.

My father’s alcoholic tendencies, combined with the anguish over my mother’s physical prison, birthed a soul that desperately wanted to escape.

I did not want to be present.

I wanted to flee from this world, from the relentless aches and pains of modern life.

And so I found drugs.

It was never the taste or the fleeting social stigma that enticed me; it was the absolute, velvet numbing of my worldly qualms that I fell hopelessly in love with.

I became a man who would only worry about tomorrow, resting entirely on the illusion that tomorrow would never come.

I did not plan in advance; nor did I consider the cost.

All I cared for was the sheer ability to remove myself from reality, even if only for a fleeting moment.

This routine carried on for the entirety of my school life, gradually increasing in volume and frequency as the years passed.

I noticed that the popular group at school was fascinated by substances.

Being an insecure boy who craved recognition and love above all else, I thrusted myself into their fold under the guise of being a willing participant, and it worked.

Popularity was mine, but at what cost?

My drug use was no longer a solitary endeavor; it was perpetuated by the ever-revolving, hollow windows of superficial friendship.

This is when pride and arrogance began their long, destructive season.

Working alongside my father in my time away from school, I found myself earning a considerable amount of money for a fifteen-year-old.

I spent it liberally at the top fashion houses, buying red-bottom shoes, coyote-lined coats, and t-shirts that cost as much as a mortgage payment.

I dressed to impress, but whom was I really trying to impress?

Who sat with me when I cried at night, utterly unable to sleep because of the chemicals burning through my veins, frightened by the slow-motion blight of my family’s destruction?

Who heard my desperate problems when all I wanted was for someone simply to listen?

Those I tried to impress wanted me for only one thing, and it was never honest friendship.

I was invited to parties and events, but I was always asked the exact same question:

could I supply the goods?

It made me feel valued in the most distorted way imaginable, and so my prison of addiction grew steel walls.

Understanding that I was merely a vessel for what I could provide was entirely lost on me under the heavy haze of chemical seduction.

Deceived by the false glory of belonging, all my common sense simply vanished.

When my time at school finally finished, I went to college for a single day a week while continuing to work with my father.

Not much changed.

My so-called friends vanished into the night, leaving me alone once more.

Soon, I was doing drugs alone in my room, a dangerous habit exacerbated by the fact that I had no one left to tell me to stop.

My parents were entirely occupied with their own bitter war, and I played my part to perfection, wearing a mask of functional numbness.

This continued until I was eighteen.

At that point, my mother finally left my father, taking all my siblings with her.

It was just me and him.

The three years that followed were a tremendously dark series of experiences, ranging from finding him passed out cold upon the floor to enduring my own harrowing, near-death drug-related accidents.

By my early twenties, I desperately wished to be released from the icy grip of cocaine, yet the hold it had over me was terrifyingly strong.

I was at war with myself.

Half of me wanted to be normal again, while the other half was relentlessly, suicidally in love with being high.

I would sit in silence in my room, arguing with my own reflection, one side begging for peace, the other demanding an escape.

I sat there in absolute agony, deafened by the violent noise inside my head.

Every time I stumbled, I took drugs not even to quiet my emotions anymore, but simply to silence the deafening civil war raging behind my eyes.

If I wasn't high, my nose burned, my lips were raw, and my mind was a churning battleground.

If I wasn't high, everything in the world felt like suffocating cotton wool.

I was addicted to comfort, not just chemicals.

My life felt like an absolute ruin, yet cocaine offered me a seductive parlor trick:

the temporary erasure of my own existence

After moving towns, losing my business, and attempting to start fresh with my beloved, I finally stumbled upon a truth I wish I had known years before.

I learned that the simple act of talking; the raw, physical motion of speaking out loud, was all I truly needed.

To let another human being hear the beating of my heart, to let them understand the broken architecture of my life and why I felt compelled to build walls out of vice.

To be truly heard is a profound human experience with no equal, especially in a world that thrives on wilful ignorance.

And so I started attending recovery groups.

I was drowning in embarrassment and nervous sweat, and when I first arrived, I uttered not a single word.

The second time, I was just as silent.

By the third meeting, I decided I had to speak.

I spoke with my eyes squeezed shut because I couldn't bear eye contact, especially considering I was about to lay bare the skeletal frame of my life for strangers to see.

From the very moment I forced out my first word, I felt my shoulders unweight.

My lungs expanded as if for the first time in years, and my heart beat with a sudden, fierce enthusiasm.

Revealing my darkest secrets and my deepest pains was the exact medicine I needed to find myself again.

I had to learn that I was not a fundamentally bad man, nor was I dealt a bad hand.

I was dealt life, and that raw, unpredictable deck is different for every single soul.

Just because your journey was not filled with artificial sunshine and easy rainbows does not make it any less meaningful than anyone else's, curious mind.

For we are all fundamentally equal; we all bleed the same red and we all cry the same tears.

To believe you are permanently broken is to be fooled by the roaring ego.

All that self-pity achieves is inviting misery to take center stage, and while you sit there wallowing in your own darkness, addiction steps forward as an enticing option.

Anything to remove you from the reality you have constructed.

What better way to cope than to chase a line and watch your phantom problems temporarily vanish?

Except they don’t vanish.

They do not disappear into the ether.

They fester in the dark and grow substantially worse, whether it takes months or years.

If your life is plagued by an underlying addiction, it will only tighten its grip until you finally face the root cause and find the true solution for a broken heart.

And that solution was never hidden in a packet, curious mind.

It was waiting inside your own head all along.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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